J&K Police PET/PST Job Notification for Constables Posts: Download pdf
J&K Police PET/PST Job Notification for Constables Posts: Download pdf
J&K Police PET/PST Notification for Constables Posts Event Schedule for Physical Tests (PET/PST) for Recruitment of Constables in 02 Border Battalions of J&K Police under TRP-2019-20 (Kashmir Province) For the recruitment of Constables in 02 Border Battalions of J&K Police, advertised vide the above referenced notice, the J&K Police Recruitment Board (PRB) for 02 Border Battalions has formulated an event schedule (enclosed as Annexure “A” to this notification) for conduct of Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) w.e.f 06.06.2022 in respect of candidates hailing from Kashmir Province (District Baramulla, Bandipora & Kupwara).
All the applicants conforming to the prescribed educational, Physical and other required standards as per the Advertisement Notice issued on the subject are advised to download their admit cards w.e.f. 25/05/2022, 0900 hours onwards from official Website of J&K Police i.e www.jkpolice.gov.in.
All the candidates are required to bring along-with them downloaded copy of admit card, valid ID proof, all original testimonials, latest Covid-19 free (RTPCR) certificate and no risk certificate on the date of test.
The Covid (RTPCR) test must have been conducted within 48 hours from the date of physical test.
The candidates are advised to adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour including wearing of face masks. The appearing candidates should reach the venue as per scheduled time & date reflected in their respective admits cards.
Day-Wise Event Schedule for PET/PST for 02 Border Battalions (Kashmir Province) Click Below :
OFFICE OF THE CHAIRMAN PRB 02 BORDER BNs CAMP OFFICE SDRF GROUND JAMMU
Download Notification Here
Aaron Boone says Josh Donaldson shouldn’t have made ‘Jackie’ comment; Yankees trying to diffuse tension in aftermath
Josh Donaldson sparked a benches-clearing incident on Saturday after calling White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson “Jackie,” meaning Jackie Robinson. Aaron Boone spent the rest of that day and some time before the two teams’ next game Sunday, getting “to the bottom of this.”
“We’re trying to do as much as we can to diffuse it and just play ball,” Boone said Sunday. “I talked with JD [Davis] and a few other players to address this and get to the bottom of this, get the context and the history of this. With what’s gone on between the two players and the two teams over the last week or two, I certainly understand why that would be sensitive.”
Boone spent pretty much the entirety of the media session talking about Donaldson. Rather than immediately siding with his player as many managers would do, Boone made it clear that he did not support his third baseman calling a Black player “Jackie,” even if it was meant as some sort of strange joke.
“I don’t believe there was any malicious intent in that regard,” Boone said. “This is just somewhere, that in my opinion, he should not be going.”
The skipper does not believe any more on-field issues will come of it. Both teams emptied their benches and bullpens when Chicago catcher Yasmani Grandal confronted Donaldson during Saturday’s game.
“I understand the reaction, but Josh has been very forthcoming with the history of it and the context of it,” Boone said. The context he was referring to was Anderson calling himself a modern Jackie Robinson during a 2019 interview, which Donaldson said he was referencing. Boone readily acknowledged that Donaldson’s comments were “not a great thing” but knowing the history of Anderson’s past comments changed the context for him.
“When I first heard the name Jackie, I was really taken aback,” Boone stated. “Frankly, I was upset about it myself. When you hear the story of it — again, I don’t think [Donaldson] should say that even if there is a perceived relationship or whatever — but the original story of where it was born out of, and a few years of saying that, I’m less taken aback by it at that point. I sit here as a white guy and that it did change the context for me, I also understand how it can be offensive and upsetting. But since it was born out of that article, it does to me change the context.”
Boone said he spoke with Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of on-field operations, following the incident. Hill, who is Black, told Boone that the league would be doing an investigation. Within the Yankees’ clubhouse, a few conversations took place as well.
“He’s talked to guys individually,” Boone said of Donaldson. “He and I and a few others talked in my office together as well. I’m sure he’ll continue to do that.”
Boone said he got the sense that this will not create any sort of lingering tension in the clubhouse and repeatedly mentioned how forthcoming Donaldson has been.
“This is sensitive. You gotta read the room in that sense,” Boone said, later adding that he wants Donaldson to “rein it in” and wishes that he was more aware of how serious it is to invoke Jackie Robinson, who he called “the face of civil rights” and “one of the most important figures in our history.”
Chad Green will have Tommy John surgery
The Yankees officially announced that Chad Green will have Tommy John surgery.
Green last pitched on Thursday, when he left the game mid at-bat with forearm discomfort. The Yankees feared the injury was “significant” at the time, and that was confirmed with the announcement that he’s going under the knife.
“What Greeny means to this team, and what a great, reliable player he’s been for us, it’s tough news,” Aaron Boone said.
Since 2016, when Green debuted, he’s thrown the most innings of any Yankee reliever.
The team is still trying to determine when, where, and who will perform Green’s operation. The rehabilitation period for Tommy John surgery is typically about a year, which effectively ends Green’s 2022 season.
“With the surgery, there’s usually some certainty to it,” the Yankee manager offered. “It’s usually something that pitchers are able to return from. I know he will. He’s an outstanding athlete that takes great care of himself and has a really good work ethic. I know that, in time, he’ll be fine.
“I expect him to pitch several more years at the level we’ve come to expect.”
FLORIAL UP FOR DOUBLEHEADER
Prior to Sunday’s doubleheader, the Yankees brought up outfielder Estevan Florial to be the 27th man on the roster. Teams are allowed to carry one extra player for doubleheaders.
Florial is hitting .273 in 32 games at Triple-A this season with a 115 wRC+. He’s also nabbed 11 stolen bases. In his limited time in the major leagues last season, Florial posted a .300 batting average in 25 plate appearances. He drew a walk in 20% of those. Both of his MLB at-bats in 2022, which also came in a doubleheader, ended in an out.
All Heat (injury) eyes now on Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro in East finals vs. Celtics
Relief arrived an hour before Saturday night’s opening tip, when the Miami Heat announced all 15 playoff eligible players would be available, the team’s injury report for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals a clean sheet.
But still, no exhale, because Erik Spoelstra’s team knows better, in what largely stands as a season of attrition.
And there they were again Sunday, dealing with dual concerns.
This time forward Jimmy Butler was forced to sit out the second half of Saturday’s victory that gave the Heat a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, due to recurring knee soreness, with guard Tyler Herro closing that game with an apparent quadriceps issue.
As of midday, Spoelstra, as is his wont, said there was no new update.
“This is not gamesmanship,” he said. “It’s the playoffs. Guys are putting themselves out there.”
With the issues apparent a day earlier.
“He didn’t have his, like, normal explosive burst,” Spoelstra said of Butler, who previously had missed the Heat’s Game 5 clinching victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the first round with the ailment. “He’s been able to manage this. I think the next two days will be really important, obviously.”
By rule, the Heat must issue a formal NBA injury report to be posted at 5:30 p.m. the evening before a game. The teams meet 8:30 p.m. Monday at TD Garden for Game 4.
As for Herro, Spoelstra went into Sunday’s team meeting unsure of the next step.
Herro did not play the final 8:11 Saturday.
“Tyler had to come out just so the trainers could see what it was,” Spoelstra said.
Asked if Herro could have returned, Spoelstra said, “It depends on who you ask. If you ask Tyler, yes. And the trainers didn’t say definitely no.”
The setbacks with Butler and Herro came after point guard Kyle Lowry returned Saturday from a two-week absence with a hamstring strain, and after power forward P.J. Tucker made it back after being hobbled in Thursday night’s Game 2 loss at FTX Arena with knee soreness.
Lowry played 29 minutes Saturday, without apparent limitation.
“Felt good to be back,” he said. “Honestly, I’ve only played four games, before [Saturday], in the playoffs. It’s tough trying to find a rhythm. But just having an opportunity to be out there with my guys is always fun.”
Spoelstra said there are several eyes on Lowry’s minutes.
“I’m definitely talking to trainers on that,” Spoelstra said. “I’m in constant communication with Kyle. The plan was to be a lot more conservative in the first half, to leave us a little bit of leeway going down the stretch, and it turned out that way. There’s not a definitive minutes restriction. We just have to be mindful of it.”
As for himself, good to go, Lowry said.
“I feel fine,” he said. “I’m out here playing. You know, this has been a process for me. It’s been a long journey with this type of injury. My training staff, our training staff, our coaches, our organization, we have been on the same page and communicated with everything, team doctors. That’s the most important thing is that we are all on the same page.
“And going forward we are going to continue to have open dialogue, open communication and just continue to find ways to help me be on the floor.”
Instead, the concern now is with Butler and Herro.
“You know, injuries are a part of the game,” Lowry said. “That’s the part that sucks about the game, the injuries, and you know, this is tough. Jimmy is a warrior. Tyler is a warrior. But we have to continue to stay focused on what we did as a group [Saturday night] and hopefully those guys will be back and ready to go next game.”
As for the Celtics, guard Marcus Smart, who missed the Heat’s Game 1 victory on Tuesday night at FTX Arena, took treatment Sunday for an ankle sprain. Also taking treatment Sunday was Boston center Robert Williams III, due to the knee discomfort that kept him out Saturday night. Forward Jayson Tatum, who briefly left with a stinger Saturday, did not require additional treatment Sunday.
