News
JKBOSE Released Class 10th Re- Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021, Download PDF
JKBOSE Released Class 10th Re- Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021, Download PDF
JKBOSE Class 10th Re-Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021: Jammu and Kashmir board of school Education has declared the Re-Evaluation result for Class 10th (Annual Regular 2021) examination of Kashmir Division.
JKBOSE Class 10th Re-Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021: Jammu and Kashmir board of school Education has declared the Re-Evaluation result for Class 10th (Annual Regular 2021) examination of Kashmir Division.
Click Here To Download PDF Of Class 10th Re- Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021
The post JKBOSE Released Class 10th Re- Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021, Download PDF appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5
Three doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine offer strong protection for children younger than 5, the company announced Monday. Pfizer plans to give the data to U.S. regulators later this week in a step toward letting the littlest kids get the shots.
The news comes after months of anxious waiting by parents desperate to vaccinate their babies, toddlers and preschoolers, especially as COVID-19 cases once again are rising. The 18 million tots under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.
The Food and Drug Administration has begun evaluating data from rival Moderna, which hopes to begin offering two kid-sized shots by summer.
Pfizer has had a bumpier time figuring out its approach. It aims to give tots an even lower dose — just one-tenth of the amount adults receive — but discovered during its trial that two shots didn’t seem quite strong enough for preschoolers. So researchers gave a third shot to more than 1,600 youngsters — from age 6 months to 4 years — during the winter surge of the omicron variant.
In a press release, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said the extra shot did the trick, revving up tots’ levels of virus-fighting antibodies enough to meet FDA criteria for emergency use of the vaccine with no safety problems.
Preliminary data suggested the three-dose series is 80% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, the companies said, but they cautioned the calculation is based on just 10 cases diagnosed among study participants by the end of April. The study rules state that at least 21 cases are needed to formally determine effectiveness, and Pfizer promised an update as soon as more data is available.
The companies already had submitted data on the first two doses to the FDA, and BioNTech’s CEO, Dr. Ugur Sahin, said the final third-shot data would be submitted this week.
“The study suggests that a low, 3-microgram dose of our vaccine, carefully selected based on tolerability data, provides young children with a high level of protection against the recent COVID-19 strains,” he said in a statement.
What’s next? FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks has pledged the agency will “move quickly without sacrificing our standards” in evaluating tot-sized doses from both Pfizer and Moderna.
The agency has set tentative dates next month for its scientific advisers to publicly debate data from each company.
Moderna is seeking to be the first to vaccinate the littlest kids. It submitted data to the FDA saying tots develop high levels of virus-fighting antibodies after two shots that contain a quarter of the dose given to adults. The Moderna study found effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 was 40% to 50% during the omicon surge, much like for adults who’ve only had two vaccine doses.
Complicating Moderna’s progress, the FDA so far has allowed its vaccine to be used only in adults.
The FDA is expected to review Moderna’s data on both the youngest age group, plus its study of teens and elementary-age children. Other countries already have expanded Moderna’s shot to kids as young as 6.
While COVID-19 generally isn’t as dangerous to youngsters as to adults, some children do become severely ill or even die. And the omicron variant hit children especially hard, with those under 5 hospitalized at higher rates than at the peak of the previous delta surge.
It’s not clear how much demand there will be to vaccinate the youngest kids. Pfizer shots for 5- to 11-year-olds opened in November, but only about 30% of that age group have gotten the recommended initial two doses. Last week, U.S. health authorities said elementary-age children should get a booster shot just like everyone 12 and older is supposed to get, for the best protection against the latest coronavirus variants.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Sim Card Taking Rule Changed: Big news! Now these customers will not be able to buy a new SIM, Government has changed the rules, it is important for you to know
Sim Card Taking Rule Changed: Big news! Now these customers will not be able to buy a new SIM, Government has changed the rules, it is important for you to know
Sim Card Rule: If you want to buy a new SIM, then know that the government has changed its rules. This will affect crores of customers. Let’s know about it.
New telecom reforms: If you want to get a new SIM, then first definitely read this news. The government has changed the rules regarding SIM cards. Under this, it has become even easier for some customers to get a new SIM. But for some customers now getting a new SIM has become a big challenge. Actually, now customers can now apply for a new SIM online and the SIM card will come to their home.
Now a term plan which gives your premium back
Max Life Insurance Calculator
get rate
Born Between 1965-1990? Get ₹ 1 Cr Term Plan at ₹ 503/month*
Term Life Insurance – Get Quote
Get Quote
Rules have changed for getting sim
The government has changed the rules for SIM. Now the company cannot sell a new SIM to the customers below the age of 18 years. Customers above 18 years of age can verify themselves for their new SIM with Aadhaar or any document stored in DigiLocker. It is worth noting that this move of DoT is part of the Telecom Reforms approved by the Cabinet on 15 September.
KYC will be done in Re 1
According to the new rules, users will have to pay just Re 1 for certification through UIDAI’s Aadhaar based e-KYC service for a new mobile connection.
Which users will not get a new SIM?
According to the new rules of the Telecom Department, now the company does not get SIM cards for users below the age of 18 years.
Apart from this, if a person is mentally ill, then such person will also not be issued a new SIM card.
If such a person is caught violating the rules, then the telecom company that has sold the SIM will be considered guilty.
get sim card sitting at home
Now customers get SIM at their home through UIDAI based verification. According to DoT, the mobile connection will be given to the customers through an app/portal based process, in which customers can apply for mobile connection sitting at home.
Actually, customers had to go through the KYC process for the first mobile connection or to convert the mobile connection from prepaid to postpaid.
The post Sim Card Taking Rule Changed: Big news! Now these customers will not be able to buy a new SIM, Government has changed the rules, it is important for you to know appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Kofi Cockburn out to prove the doubters wrong after the NBA draft combine: ‘They have no idea what I’m capable of’
Kofi Cockburn knew he entered the NBA draft combine this week in Chicago with plenty to prove.
After using the event as a growth experience last year, the former Illinois center is set on entering the NBA next season. And despite second-round projections and questions about his perimeter abilities, Cockburn believes he can carve out a place as a professional.
“A lot of people doubt my ability to adapt to the NBA,” Cockburn said. “You can put me in any situation and I can definitely contribute. … The NBA is a whole different ballgame. They have no idea what I’m capable of so they’ll always have doubt.”
Cockburn declared for the draft after his third season at Illinois after averaging 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds and being named an All-American for the second straight year.
Measuring 7 feet tall with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Cockburn’s size was his most obvious advantage at the combine. With other top center prospect such as Chet Holmgren opting out of scrimmages to avoid injury, Cockburn towered over his opposition Thursday and Friday.
Cockburn idolized Shaquille O’Neal as a young player learning the game in Jamaica, and that hard-nosed physicality in the post dominates his style of play.
“A lot of people tell me if it was the 1990s, I’d be drafted in the top 10,” Cockburn said with a laugh.
But the center role has changed dramatically since O’Neal’s era, piling new expectations on big men.
Cockburn isn’t a strong perimeter shooter, missing the only 3-pointer he attempted at Illinois. His agility also was a key emphasis for improvement throughout his collegiate career, seeing major improvement in his junior season. He still needs to develop that area of his game to succeed in the NBA, in which big men such as Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid regularly knock down 3s to stretch the court.
Cockburn is still a top-15 center with second-round projections, but his stock could be limited by how the position has evolved.
Wednesday’s workouts highlighted expected strengths and weaknesses for Cockburn. Despite going 14-for-25 in midrange shooting — tying for first in the drill — he went 14-for-25 (36th overall) in spot shooting. He also was one of the slowest players in the shuttle run (fourth-worst at 3.31 seconds) and lane-agility test (third-worst at 12.11 seconds).
The two days of scrimmaging allowed Cockburn to showcase his abilities in the paint. He logged 11 points and 13 rebounds Thursday, then recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds Friday.
Although Cockburn said he wasn’t satisfied with the number of touches he received in the scrimmages, he emphasized the importance of showing teams he can outrebound any opponent.
“I figured these guys are going to shoot, I’m going to rebound,” Cockburn said. “No team is going to put me in the star play. I’m going to have to find my role playing defense, talking, bringing positive energy and rebounding.”
Cockburn brought a boisterous presence to the court during scrimmages, hollering support at teammates from the sideline and slinging an arm around opponents with a grin after fouls. When he smashed a two-handed dunk through the rim in the second half of Friday’s scrimmage, Cockburn’s excited shout reverberated at Wintrust Arena.
His success at the combine continued a week of good news for the Illinois program. Former Illinois teammate and Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, a Morgan Park product, earned a spot on the All-Rookie second team Wednesday, capping a breakout season.
Despite falling into the second round in last year’s draft, Dosunmu thrived after the Bulls selected him with the 38th pick. He carried the mantle of starting point guard for most of the final third of the season as injuries plagued the starting lineup, averaging 8.8 points and 3.3 assists.
Although the Bulls need to bulk up their interior to support center Nikola Vučević, Cockburn is unlikely to land in Chicago. The Bulls still haven’t been able to develop 2020 draft pick Marko Simonović, a 6-foot-11 Serbian forward who spent most of the season with the Windy City roster. This offseason, they’re in search of more developed talent to improve their size, while Cockburn will require more long-term development.
But Cockburn said he still counts on Dosunmu to put in a good word with the Bulls front office ahead of the draft. The two still talk every day, a relationship Cockburn doesn’t expect to change even if they become opponents next season.
During the Bulls season, he called Dosunmu ahead of every game for a pep talk. Dosunmu did the same ahead of the combine.
“It’s him being that brother to me,” Cockburn said. “He always looks out for me.”
The combine was a familiar experience for Cockburn, who underwent the process last year. At the time, Cockburn said it was a difficult decision to return to college. This year, that choice was easier — even with the potential of guaranteed NIL deals awaiting him in Champaign.
After taking 19 interviews at last year’s combine, Cockburn said he didn’t interview with any new teams this week, although his agent is coordinating meetings with several teams.
Cockburn’s next steps will be decided June 23 at the NBA in New York.
()
JKBOSE Released Class 10th Re- Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021, Download PDF
How Much Home Can I Afford?
Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 23
Immediate Air Rehabilitation With Cardiac Air Ambulance Services In Patna
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5
Sim Card Taking Rule Changed: Big news! Now these customers will not be able to buy a new SIM, Government has changed the rules, it is important for you to know
Credit Score Answers – 6 Questions and Answers About Increasing Your Credit Score
Kofi Cockburn out to prove the doubters wrong after the NBA draft combine: ‘They have no idea what I’m capable of’
Medical Billing Forum – Find the Answer to Your Medical Billing Questions
JKBOSE Result Declared For Various Programs — Check Here
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼