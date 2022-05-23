News
Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka placed on COVID-19 injured list
Before their Sunday doubleheader against the White Sox, the Yankees announced that Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka had been placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
Both players are vaccinated, as they were able to travel to and play in the team’s series in Toronto.
Aaron Boone said in his pregame press conference on Sunday that Gallo had been feeling under the weather and was going to get the first day of the doubleheader off, with Boone saying that he’d probably get the start in the second game.
That is now out of the question.
Right-handed reliever David McKay was called up from Triple-A to take a spot on the active roster.
The Yankees also signed catcher Rob Brantly to a Major League contract and selected him to the 26-man roster.
Continuing the flurry of roster moves, catcher Ben Rortvedt was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Rortvedt, who has only played in two minor league games this season, recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee. He is expected to return to game action in six to eight weeks.
News
Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Baltimore early Sunday evening; Orioles resume after rain delay
Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Baltimore and the surrounding area. Initially issued until 5:30 p.m., the warning was later updated to last until 6:15 p.m. for Baltimore, Dundalk and Towson.
Storms, which could include winds up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail, were also possible in Columbia, Glen Burnie, Rockville, Bowie, Aspen Hill and Washington D.C. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Elkton, Aberdeen and Havre de Grace until 7 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning is more serious than a thunderstorm watch and indicates that a dangerous storm has already been spotted. A thunderstorm watch had been issued for Baltimore and the surrounding area until 9 p.m.
At 6:09 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was observed over Reagan National Airport in Washington, moving east at 15 mph, according to the NWS, which warned that winds would “cause some trees and large branches to fall” and that “localized power outages are possible.”
The Orioles’ home game against the Tampa Bay Rays, tied 6-6 after the Orioles scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth, was delayed at 5:30 p.m. due to the storm. Play was resumed at 6:21 p.m., following a 51-minute delay.
The NWS also issued a special marine warning for the Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point, including the Baltimore Harbor, until 6:45 p.m.
News
Taijuan Walker throws seven shutout innings against Rockies as Mets win 11th series of the year
DENVER — Taijuan Walker aced the tough assignment of pitching at Coors Field in his fifth-career start at the National League’s third-oldest ballpark.
Walker lowered his season ERA to 2.70 and picked up his second win of the season in the Mets’ 2-0 victory over the Rockies on Sunday. He hurled seven shutout innings and limited Colorado batters to five hits and two walks. Walker also posted season highs in strikeouts (six) and pitches (97) in his sixth and best outing of the year thus far. It was only the second shutout from a Mets pitcher at Coors Field, ever.
The Mets (28-15) improved to 11 series wins after beginning their six-game road trip by taking two out of three against the Rockies. The Mets have a 11-1-1 record in their 13 series so far this season. They packed their lockers and enjoyed a happy flight after the win, traveling to San Francisco to play a three-game set against the Giants that begins on Monday.
In addition to his dominance on the mound, which at one point included 12 consecutive batters retired, Walker received a huge assist from his defense in the seventh inning. With the Mets leading by two runs, Walker permitted a pair of no-out singles in his third time through the Rockies order. But his infield had his back, as Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil turned a huge 6-4-3 double play to at least put the first two outs on the board.
But the threat still loomed with a Colorado runner at third base. Luis Guillorme vacuumed a line drive off the bat of catcher Brian Serven and turned in a flashy play at third base for the final out of the seventh. Walker was fired up after Guillorme’s play, which kept the goose eggs on the board for the Rockies.
The Mets collected both of their runs in the sixth inning by capitalizing on the Rockies’ miscue. Brandon Nimmo’s hustle turned a single into three bases when Randal Grichuk committed a fielding error in right field. Francisco Lindor promptly singled Nimmo in with the shortstop’s 24th RBI of the year to break the scoreless game and give the Mets a 1-0 lead. The Amazin’s never looked back, tacking on another run after Jeff McNeil doubled to left to move Lindor up to third. Pete Alonso drove Lindor in on an RBI groundout, and those two runs wound up being the only edge the Mets would need to beat the Rockies.
Meanwhile, Joely Rodriguez chose a picturesque seat in the house to watch the first four innings of the game. The Mets reliever took a lawn chair, a Red Bull, water and a massage gun and sat in the rock pile in the batter’s eye at straightaway center field. Wearing a hoodie and surrounded by vegetation and greenery, Rodriguez sat directly in the sun after what had been a frigid weekend in the Mile High City. He packed up his belongings sometime during the fourth inning and retreated to the bullpen at Coors Field.
Rodriguez entered the game in the eighth inning with two outs and runners on first second in a two-run game. In one of his shortest relief outings of the year, Rodriguez induced a line out to Ryan McMahon on his first and only pitch of the day to end the frame. Perhaps the peace and quiet at that batter’s eye cove helped Rodriguez, after all.
News
What would it take for the Nets to make a fairytale trade for LeBron James?
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James walk into Barclays Center. What sounds like the makings of a bad dad joke could be a dream come true if LeBron ever forced his way to Brooklyn via trade, and “The King” got the trade wheels turning when he suggested he’d love an opportunity to play with the two Nets’ stars on social media.
It’s fun to dream about and even more fun to simulate on NBA 2K22. In reality, the cost of the Nets doing business with the Lakers would be way too steep.
And unrealistic.
A deal involving LeBron would signal a massive failure for a Lakers franchise that went all-in on his talents four years ago, which paved the way for the team to win an NBA title in the Orlando bubble in 2020.
As bad as the Lakers were last season — they failed to qualify for the Play-In Tournament with a roster headlined by three future Hall of Famers — all indications point to Russell Westbrook’s departure from the team being far more likely than a deal involving LeBron.
But it’s fun to think about.
The King gave Nets fans a reason to dream when he answered a tweet asking which teammate (past or present) he’d want on his team in a hypothetical two-on-two against Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in their primes. He gave three answers: the late, great Kobe Bryant, Irving and Durant. LeBron’s son, Bryce, was also recently spotted wearing a Kevin Durant jersey.
Fire up the rumor mill.
So what would it take for the Nets to add LeBron this offseason? Ben Simmons, who has three years worth about $114M left on his contract.
Simmons’ unique mix of size, athleticism and playmaking abilities drew strong enough comparisons to LeBron that his early NBA nickname was “The Prince.” Simmons, however, is not LeBron. Not even close. Becoming a consistent jump shooter supercharged LeBron’s game. Simmons, meanwhile, still struggles generating individual offense, is just coming off lower back surgery and hasn’t played in an NBA game in over a year.
So the sweeteners to that deal? The two picks the Nets received from Philly in the James Harden deal — Philly’s first-rounder this year or next year, and their top-eight protected pick in 2027 — Cam Thomas, the standout rising sophomore guard and sharpshooter Seth Curry to make the salaries match. The Lakers could use their trade exception from the Marc Gasol deal to absorb Thomas’ rookie salary whole.
Given Simmons’ history of limitations, the Nets might need another deal sweetener: their next available first-round pick in 2028. That pick is the most valuable piece of this deal behind Simmons. It comes three draft classes after Durant’s contract expires in 2026, which means there’s a higher likelihood that pick is in the lottery.
And that’s the Nets’ best offer. Simmons, Curry, Thomas, both Philly picks and their own 2028 first-rounder. They can add a top-three or top-four protection on that 2028 pick, but this is the cost of doing business. If the Nets want to add LeBron to a team that already includes Durant and Irving, they’ll have to pay top dollar.
This hypothetical scenario also assumes LeBron would want to be in Brooklyn in the first place.
Imagine for a second what that would look like.
LeBron would assume the point guard position, moving Irving back off the ball into his natural role as a flat-out scorer. Durant would play that point forward spot, equally capable of creating his own shot out of the high post or initiating offense bringing the ball up the floor. The Nets would still have Joe Harris under contract and Nic Claxton is a restricted free agent, meaning the Nets reserve the right to match any offer he receives this offseason.
That’s a tough starting five, and if Patty Mills opts in, you’ve still got him coming off the bench.
It’s worth noting, however, that James is 37 years old and entering the final year of his contract. If you thought age would slow him down, you’re only half right. James averaged 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block per game last season in L.A., but for the third year in four seasons with the Lakers, nagging injuries limited him to less than 60 games played.
Is it worth further mortgaging the franchise’s future to put LeBron, KD, and Kyrie on the same team? LeBron happens to think he and any one of the Nets’ stars can beat prime MJ and Scottie Pippen. If you put him on the floor with both of them, there’s no telling what the Nets can win in a season … or beyond.
