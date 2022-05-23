News
Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka test positive for COVID-19
Before their Sunday doubleheader against the White Sox, the Yankees announced that Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka tested positive for COVID-19. Both players were placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
Both players are vaccinated, as they were able to travel to and play in the team’s series in Toronto.
Aaron Boone said in his pregame press conference on Sunday that Gallo had been feeling under the weather and was going to get the first day of the doubleheader off, with Boone saying that he’d probably get the start in the second game.
That is now out of the question.
Right-handed reliever David McKay was called up from Triple-A to take a spot on the active roster.
The Yankees also signed catcher Rob Brantly to a Major League contract and selected him to the 26-man roster.
Continuing the flurry of roster moves, catcher Ben Rortvedt was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Rortvedt, who has only played in two minor league games this season, recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee. He is expected to return to game action in six to eight weeks.
()
News
J&K Police PET/PST Job Notification for Constables Posts: Download pdf
J&K Police PET/PST Job Notification for Constables Posts: Download pdf
J&K Police PET/PST Notification for Constables Posts Event Schedule for Physical Tests (PET/PST) for Recruitment of Constables in 02 Border Battalions of J&K Police under TRP-2019-20 (Kashmir Province) For the recruitment of Constables in 02 Border Battalions of J&K Police, advertised vide the above referenced notice, the J&K Police Recruitment Board (PRB) for 02 Border Battalions has formulated an event schedule (enclosed as Annexure “A” to this notification) for conduct of Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) w.e.f 06.06.2022 in respect of candidates hailing from Kashmir Province (District Baramulla, Bandipora & Kupwara).
All the applicants conforming to the prescribed educational, Physical and other required standards as per the Advertisement Notice issued on the subject are advised to download their admit cards w.e.f. 25/05/2022, 0900 hours onwards from official Website of J&K Police i.e www.jkpolice.gov.in.
All the candidates are required to bring along-with them downloaded copy of admit card, valid ID proof, all original testimonials, latest Covid-19 free (RTPCR) certificate and no risk certificate on the date of test.
The Covid (RTPCR) test must have been conducted within 48 hours from the date of physical test.
The candidates are advised to adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour including wearing of face masks. The appearing candidates should reach the venue as per scheduled time & date reflected in their respective admits cards.
Day-Wise Event Schedule for PET/PST for 02 Border Battalions (Kashmir Province) Click Below :
OFFICE OF THE CHAIRMAN PRB 02 BORDER BNs CAMP OFFICE SDRF GROUND JAMMU
Download Notification Here
The post J&K Police PET/PST Job Notification for Constables Posts: Download pdf appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Aaron Boone says Josh Donaldson shouldn’t have made ‘Jackie’ comment; Yankees trying to diffuse tension in aftermath
Josh Donaldson sparked a benches-clearing incident on Saturday after calling White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson “Jackie,” meaning Jackie Robinson. Aaron Boone spent the rest of that day and some time before the two teams’ next game Sunday, getting “to the bottom of this.”
“We’re trying to do as much as we can to diffuse it and just play ball,” Boone said Sunday. “I talked with JD [Davis] and a few other players to address this and get to the bottom of this, get the context and the history of this. With what’s gone on between the two players and the two teams over the last week or two, I certainly understand why that would be sensitive.”
Boone spent pretty much the entirety of the media session talking about Donaldson. Rather than immediately siding with his player as many managers would do, Boone made it clear that he did not support his third baseman calling a Black player “Jackie,” even if it was meant as some sort of strange joke.
“I don’t believe there was any malicious intent in that regard,” Boone said. “This is just somewhere, that in my opinion, he should not be going.”
The skipper does not believe any more on-field issues will come of it. Both teams emptied their benches and bullpens when Chicago catcher Yasmani Grandal confronted Donaldson during Saturday’s game.
“I understand the reaction, but Josh has been very forthcoming with the history of it and the context of it,” Boone said. The context he was referring to was Anderson calling himself a modern Jackie Robinson during a 2019 interview, which Donaldson said he was referencing. Boone readily acknowledged that Donaldson’s comments were “not a great thing” but knowing the history of Anderson’s past comments changed the context for him.
“When I first heard the name Jackie, I was really taken aback,” Boone stated. “Frankly, I was upset about it myself. When you hear the story of it — again, I don’t think [Donaldson] should say that even if there is a perceived relationship or whatever — but the original story of where it was born out of, and a few years of saying that, I’m less taken aback by it at that point. I sit here as a white guy and that it did change the context for me, I also understand how it can be offensive and upsetting. But since it was born out of that article, it does to me change the context.”
Boone said he spoke with Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of on-field operations, following the incident. Hill, who is Black, told Boone that the league would be doing an investigation. Within the Yankees’ clubhouse, a few conversations took place as well.
“He’s talked to guys individually,” Boone said of Donaldson. “He and I and a few others talked in my office together as well. I’m sure he’ll continue to do that.”
Boone said he got the sense that this will not create any sort of lingering tension in the clubhouse and repeatedly mentioned how forthcoming Donaldson has been.
“This is sensitive. You gotta read the room in that sense,” Boone said, later adding that he wants Donaldson to “rein it in” and wishes that he was more aware of how serious it is to invoke Jackie Robinson, who he called “the face of civil rights” and “one of the most important figures in our history.”
()
News
Chad Green will have Tommy John surgery
The Yankees officially announced that Chad Green will have Tommy John surgery.
Green last pitched on Thursday, when he left the game mid at-bat with forearm discomfort. The Yankees feared the injury was “significant” at the time, and that was confirmed with the announcement that he’s going under the knife.
“What Greeny means to this team, and what a great, reliable player he’s been for us, it’s tough news,” Aaron Boone said.
Since 2016, when Green debuted, he’s thrown the most innings of any Yankee reliever.
The team is still trying to determine when, where, and who will perform Green’s operation. The rehabilitation period for Tommy John surgery is typically about a year, which effectively ends Green’s 2022 season.
“With the surgery, there’s usually some certainty to it,” the Yankee manager offered. “It’s usually something that pitchers are able to return from. I know he will. He’s an outstanding athlete that takes great care of himself and has a really good work ethic. I know that, in time, he’ll be fine.
“I expect him to pitch several more years at the level we’ve come to expect.”
FLORIAL UP FOR DOUBLEHEADER
Prior to Sunday’s doubleheader, the Yankees brought up outfielder Estevan Florial to be the 27th man on the roster. Teams are allowed to carry one extra player for doubleheaders.
Florial is hitting .273 in 32 games at Triple-A this season with a 115 wRC+. He’s also nabbed 11 stolen bases. In his limited time in the major leagues last season, Florial posted a .300 batting average in 25 plate appearances. He drew a walk in 20% of those. Both of his MLB at-bats in 2022, which also came in a doubleheader, ended in an out.
()
Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka test positive for COVID-19
It Is Time to Take a Fresh Look at LinkedIn
Auto Insurance – Cheap Insurance in Three Easy Steps
Remember What a Great Feeling It Is to Be in a Happy and Intimate Relationship
J&K Police PET/PST Job Notification for Constables Posts: Download pdf
Top Ten Car Insurance Questions and Answers
Aaron Boone says Josh Donaldson shouldn’t have made ‘Jackie’ comment; Yankees trying to diffuse tension in aftermath
Benefits of Economic Recession – Do You Know the Top 5?
Chad Green will have Tommy John surgery
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebounds But Investors Still Not Optimistic
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼