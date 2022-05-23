Finance
Ketogenic Diets And Their Rapid Weight Loss Effects
Virtually all weight loss diets to varying degrees focus on either calorie reduction or the manipulation of the intake of one of the three essential macronutrients (proteins, fats, or carbohydrates) to achieve their weight loss effects.
Ketogenic diets are a group of “high-fat, moderate protein” or “high-protein moderate fat” but very low-carbohydrate diets. The term ketogenic basically refers to the increased production of ketone bodies occasioned by the elevated rate of lipolysis (fat break down). Ketones are the acidic by-products formed during the intermediate break down of “fat” into “fatty acids” by the liver.
The first sets of ketogenic diets were actually developed as far back as the early 1920s by the Johns Hopkins Pediatric Epilepsy Center and also by Dr. R.M. Wilder of the Mayo Clinic to treat children with hard to control seizures. The diets were designed to mimic the biochemical changes that occurred during periods of fasting, namely ketosis, acidosis, and dehydration. The diets involved the consumption of about 10-15 grams of carbohydrates per day, 1 gram of protein per kilogram bodyweight of the patient and the remaining calories derived from fats.
Today, the promoters of ketogenic diets are strongly of the view that carbohydrates especially the high glycemic index ones are the major reasons why people gain weight. Carbohydrate foods are generally metabolized to produce glucose, a form of simple sugar that is generally regarded as the preferred energy source for the body as it is a faster burning energy. Although the body can break down muscle glycogen (a mixture of glucose and water) and fat to produce energy, it however prefers to get it from high glycemic index carbohydrates from diets.
Of the macronutrients, carbohydrates are therefore argued to be the major cause of weight gain. This is more so because the increased intake of high glycemic index carbohydrate foods generally causes fluctuating blood sugar levels due to their fast absorption into the bloodstream and which more often than not leads to the overproduction of insulin. This is where the problem actually starts.
Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose levels and therefore maintenance of the energy in/energy out equation of the body which rules body weight. Excess amounts of glucose in the bloodstream causes the excessive secretion of insulin which leads to the storage of the excess glucose in the body as either glycogen in liver and muscle cells or fat in fat cells.
One aim of ketogenic diets is therefore to reduce insulin production to its barest minimum by drastically reducing carbohydrate consumption while using fats and proteins to supplement the body’s energy requirement.
Despite the ability of ketogenic diets to reduce insulin production, their main objective is ultimately aimed at inducing the state of ketosis. Ketosis can be regarded as a condition or state in which the rate of formation of ketones produced by the break down of “fat” into “fatty acids” by the liver is greater than the ability of tissues to oxidize them. Ketosis is actually a secondary state of the process of lipolysis (fat break down) and is a general side effect of low-carbohydrate diets. Ketogenic diets are therefore favorably disposed to the encouragement and promotion of ketosis.
Prolonged periods of starvation can easily induce ketosis but it can also be deliberately induced by making use of a low-calorie or low-carbohydrate diet through the ingestion of large amounts of either fats or proteins and drastically reduced carbohydrates. Therefore, high-fat and high-protein diets are the weight loss diets used to deliberately induce ketosis.
Essentially, ketosis is a very efficient form of energy production which does not involve the production of insulin as the body rather burns its fat deposits for energy. Consequently, the idea of reducing carbohydrate consumption does not only reduce insulin production but also practically forces the body to burn its fat deposit for energy, thereby making the use of ketogenic diets a very powerful way to achieve rapid weight loss.
Ketogenic diets are designed in such a way that they initially force the body to exhaust its glucose supply and then finally switch to burning its fat deposits for energy. Subsequent food intakes after inducing the state of ketosis are meant to keep the ketosis process running by appropriately adjusting further carbohydrate consumption to provide just the basic amount of calories needed by the body.
For example, the Atkins Diet which is obviously the most popular ketogenic diet aims to help dieters achieve what the diet calls the individual’s Critical Carbohydrate Level for Maintenance (CCLM) – a carbohydrate consumption level where the dieter neither gains nor loses weight anymore.
In 2003, the Johns Hopkins treatment center came up with a modified version of the Atkins Diet protocol to treat a group of 20 children with epilepsy. After the treatment, it was observed that two-thirds experienced a significant reduction in their seizures while 9 were able to reduce their medication dosages and none developed kidney stones.
Furthermore, there are ongoing scientific studies by the National Institute of Health (NIH) concerning the effectiveness of the classic ketogenic diet and the modified versions of the Atkins Diet in helping people to lose weight and also in the treatment of epilepsy. It is equally interesting to note that the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) is carrying out studies on the effect of ketogenic diets and also formulating medications that will be able to produce the same effect on weight reduction.
Curing Procrastination – What Is Procrastination?
For some people, procrastination is not just a word; it is an unfortunate way of life. Many men and women out there are just up to their necks with strained relationships, dire health and financial status, all of which can be somehow be linked to the fact that they in some part of their life consciously delayed their responsibilities to complete their chores, duties, tasks, assignments as wife/husband, father/ mother, employee/employer etc.
To examine such common phenomenal among human, we need to take a systematic approach as this involved more than just plain laziness. Let us first take a look at the meaning of the word “Procrastinate”. It is derived from a combination of the Latin words “pro” – “forward” and “crastinate” “of tomorrow”. When a person procrastinates, they are making a conscious decision to delay or postponing something that they have to do now until some undetermined time in the future. They may be delaying accomplishment of a task or project indefinitely or wait until the very last minutes to take action.
The next question is, how do you know whether or not you have got an issue with procrastination?
If you are a member of the procrastination club, then you are likely to own a giant list of responsibilities that is in your queue. The bad news is that you have already made a habit of delaying most of your jobs and tasks till the very last minutes. In addition, this procrastinating habit of yours has already caused some damage in your existing relationship with others as you frequently intentionally or unintentionally delay your responsibility e.g. “I am really busy this week but I will try to get it ready when I am better”. Excuses that involve the “TRY” word are one of the most frequently used word by all types of procrastinator. It weaken your mind and makes you feel better when you decided to procrastinate e.g. I can’t promise you anything but I can try.
Take smoking for example, a habit that is known by many to cause all kinds of deadly diseases. Despite so, thousands of smokers still procrastinating on whether when to carry out the necessary steps to facilitate that goal. Many smokers have second thoughts as quitting smoking would be just too challenging for them to even think about it. Although deep down inside they want to quit, and they know they must quit if they still want to live a few more quality years. self talk that stoke procrastination among chronic smokers often echo out: “I’ll try quitting after this pack of cigarettes is finished” or “I’m really stressed right now, I’ll try again tomorrow when I feel better”. Such self talk often soften your determination and stem out any form of motivation within. You may not relate to the smoking example that I have given above, but most of us do have something in life that if it is done sooner will result in a better tomorrow e.g. like a missed opportunity to a higher promotion, that multi-million dollars business contract or to get to know that someone you met at the grocery every week. If you recognized that procrastination is now an inseverable part of your life, then your job now is to recognize the harmful effect of procrastination, change that habitual pattern of procrastinating, and live the life you always wanted to. Curing procrastination can led you to the life that you always dream about but first you must take action now.
Get More Clients Today – 10 Tips Setting Up YouTube For Business
YouTube is the second-largest search engine in the world after Google and ahead of Yahoo! Choose a YouTube channel Username that reflects your brand. Use this across all your social media, email signatures and marketing materials. Create content that contains your highest-converting keywords. This will help you stand out in your niche, improve your inbound (back-links) and Page Rank (PR) of your site. Like any tool, it’s worth taking time to learn video marketing so you can use it well to attract more business.
Top 10 Tips when setting up your YouTube videos for business:
1. Keywords in the TITLE
2. Keywords in the DESCRIPTION is uber-important for SEO along with plenty of well-written copy containing keywords (but no keyword-stuffing). Call-to-Action and Destination URL in the DESCRIPTION. Link to your Sales Page (convincer), subscription page or Order Now page, depending on desired results.
3. Use as many Keywords in TAGS as you can, as these categories influence results.
4. Insert ANNOTATIONS that include SEO-friendly keywords, call-to-action and URL.
5. Use auto-CAPTIONS that adds text help hearing impaired and reinforces your message (when we hear, see and read information we retain it more accurately)
6. Organise your videos into PLAYLISTS to make it easier to manage and direct new customers to helpful categories, such as by product type, niche topics, FAQs etc
7. Link YouTube account to your Facebook so it automatically updates plus integrate your social media accounts such as Twitter
8. Build Exposure fast by posting video replies on other top-ranking videos in your keyword niche. Send a link to the video out to your email list, encouraging your list subscribers to rate and comment (ask for their feedback) to improve SEO.
9. Build Back-links to rank higher. Add to your Blog, digg.com, delicious.com, Squidoo. Create an article describing the content of your video in Squidoo and use the video in the article. Then submit Squidoo article to Web 2.0 sites. Put on other video sharing sites such as Screencast, Viddler, Dailymotion, Metacafe, Google Video, Video.MSN.com
10. Use the INSIGHT tab in your YouTube channel to analyse viewer demographics etc
People search the web to consume INFORMATION so make sure you share useful, valuable information. “Tell don’t sell” in your YouTube videos. Be authentic and humorous so it’s interesting to watch and share. Smile! Be a bit animated!
Think about your ideal viewer or target customer and then imagine you are telling them (or a dear friend, if that makes you feel more comfortable in front of camera!) a story, case study, useful facts, advice or offering insights. Record client testimonials. Record FAQs for customers.
Convert viewers into subscribers or sales using a clear call to action such as: trackable URLs, vouchers, promotional coupon codes, phone numbers and subscriber offers as examples of how to generate tangible results from your YouTube videos. Research your niche on YouTube and Yahoo Answers to understand the current dialogue around your niche / topic. Find people who already use/like your product or service and start commenting on their videos and engaging with them.
Once you’ve got your YouTube channel online, start inviting your existing email list to rate and ask your subscribers to ‘like’ and leave comments on your videos, to improve likability and search ratings. Find the most-watched videos in your niche and add a Video Comment… increases your exposure to existing high volume of traffic! Keep updating and releasing new videos and adding Video Comments weekly. Add your videos to your company blog, newsletters etc to keep increasing views and traffic.
Remember to always share lots of free value, sharing advice, insights and demonstrating your expertise. YouTube, like most e-marketing commitments, is about turning strangers into friends and inspiring friends to become customers.
What Is The Scope Of A Diploma In Medical Laboratory Technology?
Medical science is a huge arena that is jammed with diversified sections and options. When a person falls sick, the medical treatment is immediately initiated by a general physician. He physically examines him/her to understand the reason for the ailment. If the medical practitioner fails to understand the internal issues or the initial level of medication fails to respond, he suggests opting for laboratory tests to confirm the presence of a disease. After the accomplishment of proper investigation as per the suggestions, the doctor proceeds with the treatment or the patient goes to a specialized doctor for an advanced recovery.
Role of a Laboratory Technician
When a person seeks a proper health investigation, a lab technician can offer an appropriate help. The technician will extract the sample from the body of a patient, preserve it in a proper way to keep it away from the vulnerabilities of atmosphere and examine it for the proper analysis. This can be done accurately by a person who has secured a diploma in medical laboratory technology. This will enable the aspirant to accomplish the duties with expertise.
Laboratory Technician Course
The lab technician course syllabus includes blood banking, clinical biochemistry, general pharmacology, systematic medical microbiology, infection control, fine needle aspiration technique, storage and transportation of samples, managing special samples, basic pathology and diagnostic techniques, maintenance and cleaning of lab equipment, NABL training and quality control, material and supply chain management, and others. This curriculum will make the trainee aware of the important aspects of this field.
In order to accomplish the course, the minimum lab technician course eligibility is to pass class 12. This will allow the trainee to understand the course in a better manner. Apart from the eligibility, the affordability also plays an important role. Since the lab technician course fee is not skyrocketing, anyone can avail the dream of becoming a lab technician. The duration of this course is 2 years and will also give an opportunity to the aspirant to attend 6 months on-job training.
Job Description of a Laboratory Technician
A laboratory technician is a key person that is responsible to make the experience of extracting the sample from the body painless. The challenge is not only to extract the sample in a strategic manner but also to store it properly. This ensures the sample reaches the laboratory without getting sabotaged. After this, the sample is analyzed before preparing the report. This is a crucial step in any treatment process as this will act as a gateway to initiate a valid treatment process. The final step will be to writing the analysis as per the observation, which will assist the doctors as well as patients to understand the physical condition.
