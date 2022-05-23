Finance
Lessons From Long-Term Capital Management
Background
Long Term Capital Management(LTCM) was a hedge fund established in 1994 by John Meriwether, a very successful bond trader at Salomon Brothers. At Salomon, Meriwether was one of the first on wall street to hire top academics and professors. Meriwether established a team of academics who applied models based on financial theories to trading. At Salomon, Meriwether’s group of geniuses generated amazing returns and demonstrated an unparalleled ability to precisely calculate risk and other market factors.
In 1994, Meriwether left Salomon and established LTCM. The partners included two Nobel Price-winning economists, a former vice chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, a professor from Harvard University, and other successful bond traders. This elite group of traders and academics attracted initial investment of about $1.3 billion from many large institutional clients.
Strategy
The strategy of LTCM was simple in concept but difficult to implement. LTCM utilized computer models to find arbitrage opportunities between markets. LTCM’s central strategy was convergence trades where securities were incorrectly priced relative to one another. LTCM would take long positions on the under priced security and short positions on the overpriced security.
LTCM engaged in this strategy in international bond markets, emerging markets, US Government bonds, and other markets. LTCM would make money when these spreads shrunk and returned to the fair value. Later, when LTCM’s capital base increased the fund engaged in strategies outside their expertise such as merger arbitrage and S&P 500 volatility.
These strategies, however, focused on tiny price differences. Myron Scholes, one of the partners, stated that “LTCM would function like a giant vacuum cleaner sucking up nickels that everyone else had overlooked.” To make a significant profit on small differences in value, the hedge fund took high-leveraged positions. At the start of 1998, the fund had assets of about $5 billion and had borrowed about $125 billion.
Results
LTCM achieved outstanding returns initially. Before fees, the fund earned 28% in 1994, 59% in 1995, 57% in 1996, and 27% in 1997. LTCM earned these returns with surprisingly little downside volatility. Through April 1998, the value of one dollar initially invested increased to $4.11.
However, in mid 1998 the fund began to experience losses. These losses were further compounded when Salomon Brothers exited the arbitrage business. Later in the year, Russia defaulted on government bonds, a LTCM holding. Investors panicked and sold Japanese and European bonds and bought U.S. treasury bonds. Thus, spreads between LTCM’s holding increased, causing the arbitrage trades to lose huge amounts. LTCM lost $1.85 billion in capital by the end of August 1998.
Spreads between LTCM’s arbitrage trades continued to widen and the fund experienced a flight to liquidity causing assets to shrink in the first 3 weeks of September from $2.3 billion to $600 million. Although assets decreased, because of the use of leverage the portfolio value did not shrink. However, the decrease in assets elevated the the fund’s leverage. Ultimately, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York catalyzed a $3.625 billion bail-out by the major institutional creditors in order to avoid a wider collapse in the financial markets caused LTCM’s dramatic leverage and huge derivatives positions. At the end of September 1998, the value of one dollar initially invested decreased to $.33 before fees.
Lessons from LTCM’s Failure
1.Limitation of Excess Leverage Use
When engaging in investment strategies based on securities converging from market price to an estimated fair price, managers must be able to have a long term time frame and be able to withstand unfavorable price changes. When using dramatic leverage, the ability of capital to be invested long term during unfavorable price changes is limited by the patience of the creditors. Normally, lenders lose patience during market crisis, when borrowers need the capital. If forced to securities during an illiquid market crisis, the fund will fail.
LTCM’s use of leverage also highlighted the lack of regulation in the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market. Many of the lending and reporting requirements established in other markets, such as futures, were not present in the OTC derivatives market. This lack of transparency caused the risks of LTCM’s dramatic leverage to not be completely recognized.
The failure of LTCM does not mean that any use of leverage is bad, but highlights the potential negative consequences of using excessive leverage.
2.Importance of Risk Management
LTCM failed to manage multiple aspects of risk internally. Managers mostly focused on theoretical models and not enough on liquid risk, gap risk, and stress-testing.
With such large positions, LTCM should have focused more on liquidity risk. LTCM’s model’s underestimated the probability of a market crisis and potential for a flight to liquidity.
LTCM’s models also assumed that long and short positions were highly correlated. This assumption was historically based. Past results do not guarantee future results. By stress testing the model for the potential of lower correlations, risk could have been better managed.
In addition to LTCM, the hedge fund’s large institutional creditors failed to properly manage risk. Impressed by the fund’s all star traders and large amount of assets, many creditors provided very generous credit terms, even though the creditors engaged in significant risk. Also, many creditors failed to understand their total exposure to specific markets. During a crisis, exposure in multiple areas of a business to specific risks can cause dramatic damage.
3.Supervision
LTCM failed to have a truly independent check on traders. Without this supervision, traders were able to create positions that were too risky.
LTCM demonstrates an interesting case of the limitations of predictions based on historical information, and the importance of recognizing potential failure of models. In addition, the story of LTCM illustrates the risk of limited transparency in OTC derivatives market.
Finance
Importance of Strategy in Business Management
All the successful businesses in this world are based on great strategies. Strategy and planning are two important steps without which you cannot think of successful business. Whether you are launching a new business, a new product, a new campaign or a business division, you must first have a strategy. The best managers know the value of strategy and how critical it is to the health of a business. From Steve Jobs to Howard Schultz, Jack Welch and all the great managers and business leaders have talked and written about strategy and its importance. Behind great products and great marketing campaigns, there is the power of strategy. Kotler has also highlighted the value of strategy and how a good marketing strategy helps brands succeed in a highly competitive world.
When Jack Welch joined as GE CEO, he knew there were major hurdles in the way of GE and finding growth would be difficult. So, he decided to give his business a new direction. The strategy he used was simplification. What often happens is that executives and managers do not have a clear cut strategy and so whenever a change happens or a new force arrives in the market, they are left feeling defeated because they are not ready to shift direction. If you want to bring an organization-wide change, you first need to have a strategy that can help you go farther than simply achieving targets. From product launch to marketing and sales and even finance and HR, everywhere you need a good strategy to win. The biggest technology companies like Google and Facebook are known for their great HR strategies. Apple and Microsoft are well known for their great product strategies. If Amazon became the biggest e-retail giant, the reason was that it had a great strategy. From being just a book seller to being the biggest online retailer, everything was based on the power of the leaders’ strategy. Strategy can be as powerful to remove every small and big hurdle from your path. Jack Welch brought simplicity in his organization because he knew without it there was going to be clutter which could kill productivity by killing communication. He divided the entire business into several divisions where each one had its own leader and each leader had the ownership of his business. He removed several layers of management to create a leaner structure which was more agile and more productive. Communication could move faster and the decision that could otherwise take years, could be made faster and within days. A strategy can change a business’ direction and everyone knows GE has continued to expand despite the turbulent market and geopolitical situations.
Other big businesses have also focused on strategy to find faster growth in international market. Apple, Microsoft, Starbucks, Nike and all the other big brands have created growth through great business strategies. All of them have great product and marketing strategies. Apple’s product strategy has made it one of the biggest brands of the world. Similarly, Nike’s marketing strategy is appreciated globally for its ability to connect with its fans. An attractive strategy makes an attractive business. It brings synchronization and improves collaboration and communication. Big brands are always ready for the future and know that business can have to go through critical economic phases where only a good business strategy can help. The last decade has seen several phases of economic and geopolitical turbulence. Without an excellent strategy, it becomes difficult to face the changing winds. It is a time where all the existing ideas from innovation to globalization are being challenged. It is the time of disruptive innovation and brands like Uber and Air BnB have found growth only through great business ideas and business strategies. Just a simple piece of technology cannot help you win. Several brands have failed in this highly competitive world only because they made financial investments but when it came to strategy theirs was weaker than their competitors. The number of your most critical competitors is always few and if you want to win you must have a stronger strategy than them. Flexibility, simplicity and other strengths can be brought about through the use of a good business management strategy. Organizations that have a complex business strategy and organizational structure, find it difficult to change direction when a change happens. Technological changes can happen overnight and geopolitical and economic changes can challenge your biggest strengths. When new businesses come and challenge the existing businesses with weaker value propositions, it becomes difficult for the existing businesses to shift gear and such businesses crumble.
Industry-wide competition has increased in the 21st century and you must have a great strategy to make your presence felt. Just having great managers onboard would not do. You need to synchronize to make use of the biggest strengths you have. Simplicity is a great strategy and the simpler your brand and product are, the higher will be your popularity and faster your growth.
Finance
Liability Insurance: Definitions and Terms
Definition of Liability Insurance: The simplest definition of ‘liability insurance’ is the Insurance coverage to protect against claims alleging that one’s negligence or inappropriate action resulted in bodily injury or property damage.
People & organizations can and do mistakes for which they become liable if and when these acts ruled to be the cause for damaging the bodies or the properties of others. This is when insurance policies come to provide the protection. Liability coverage pays when the insured is legally liable for the negligent act. In some situations, the coverage provides protection if the insured becomes ‘morally obligated’ to a party that is damaged by the non-negligent acts of the insured.
People/ organizations vary widely in their social and business conduct, and so does the coverage that is needed to protect them. For each category of people/ organizations there are different coverages that provide the protections. Different people/ organizations need different types/ amounts of liability coverage.
Classification of Liability
Personal vs Commercial Liability: Personal liability insurance provides coverage for individuals while commercial liability provides coverage for a business entity. A 4-door sedan car needs personal auto liability policy. If the same vehicle is used for delivery, then it may require a commercial auto policy.
Personal Liability Protection normally comes in personal policies such as Personal Auto Policies (PAPs), Homeowners Insurance Policies, boat policies, and Personal Umbrellas. These coverages pay for damages that the Insured causes to the bodily injuries, personal injuries, property damages, legal defense in connection with claims brought against the Insured.
Business/ Commercial Liability Protection: Comes to cover businesses and/or individuals in connection with their business conducts.
Premises Liability applies when someone other than the insured or insured’s employees sues the business for damages due to an injury sustained in business premises. This means that the injured party must first suffer an injury on your premises, and then must make a claim for the damages they suffered.
Product Liability includes liability protection for business completed products or services. Similar coverage is provided under the term ‘completed operations’ such as operations of many contractors in the event that they cause damages to others in the course of their service rendering. Professional service businesses such as physicians, lawyers, real estate brokers, and insurance agents have special professional liability coverages.
Professional Liability. Provides protection for many classes of individuals and businesses for any bodily injury damages their service/ advice may cause to others. Examples include malpractice insurance for doctors and medical staff, errors & omissions for insurance & real estate agents, etc.
Employer’s Liability provides coverage for employees during their employment. The employer has to be at fault or negligent for the coverage to kick in. In the case of Workers Compensation, fault and negligence do not have to be proved for employee to collect for any work related injury.
Director’s and Officers insurance provides protection against any lawsuits against the officers of the business by its owners. Garage Liability applies in situations where a business deals with vehicles owned by others. The coverage provides protection from the risks of being sued because of using vehicles owned by the business and vehicles that are owned by others (clients.) In the event that a business/ individual works with or takes possession of other people’s vehicles, a special coverage called “Garage Keeper Liability” is needed. Garage Keeper Liability provides comprehensive and collision coverage on vehicles NOT owned by the business while the vehicles are in possession of the business. Auto service stations, valet parking businesses, towing services, and car washes are examples of businesses that need garage liability and garage keeper liability protection. Garage keeper liability can be written on Direct Basis or Excess. In the even of Direct Basis, the policy will pay for damages of vehicles of the clients of the Insured regardless of who is at fault. In the case of Excess, the policy will pay for damages of vehicles of the clients of the Insured only if the Insured is negligent.
Liquor Liability provides protection for establishments that sell liquor (Packaged liquor, taverns, manufacturers of liquor) against loss or damages claimed as a result of a patron of the business becoming intoxicated and injuring themselves or others.
Inland Marine/ Cargo Liability provides protection for business involved in hauling merchandise and properties of others. It pays for damages of the properties hauled in the event the Insured is liable for the damages.
Time Factors of Liability Insurance Polices
Some commercial liability insurance policies are written on Claim Made Basis. This means that the policy in force at the time a claim against the insured will pay for losses, regardless of when they occurred in the past. Most professional liability policies are written on Claim Made basis. Most commercial liability policies are written on Occurrence Basis, where even though the policy may have expired, provided the policy was in force at the time that the bodily injury or property damage occurred, a claim can still be made against it.
Liability Limits
CSL or Combined Single Limit policies allow insurance companies to combine both bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance under a single limit. The insurance company would pay up to the stated limit on a third party claim regardless of whether the claim was for bodily or property damage. In Split Limit policies, the policy would break down limits to, for example, bodily injury limit per person and bodily injury limit per accident and property damage per accident.
Example, an auto policy with CSL $300,000 will pay up to that limit for any and all claims whether they are bodily injury for one person, many people, or property damage that was caused by the Insured. If the policy limits come separated (100/300/50) it means that the insurer will pay the maximum of $100,000 for bodily injury of 1 person, $300,000 for bodily injuries of all other people hurt, and a maximum of %50,000 for property damage caused by the insured negligent act.
Edward Sneneh, MBA, CLU, ChFC
http://www.InsuranceNavy.com
Finance
Finding Lasting Solution to HIV/AIDS by Medicinal Treatment: Its History and Recent Developments
1. Introduction:
It is reported that India is the AIDS capital of the world and is retaining the number one position for the past several years, as per a joint report on the Global AIDS scenario by UNAIDS and WHO. Likewise it is reported by U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that every year about 50,000 U.S adults and adolescents are diagnosed with HIV infection.
Hence there is an imperative need for finding a lasting solution to totally eradicate this menace.
Attack on AIDS is three pronged as follows:
a) Social approach.
b) Psychological approach and
c) Clinical approach.
In all the pandemics, the above three approaches need attention. Especially in AIDS intervention, the three are inter-related and are equally important. The Indian Government, with the aid of International organisations like US AIDS is spending huge amount in AIDS awareness. Today in India, even a rickshaw puller is aware of the basic precautions like condom usage, blood tests like ELISA etc.
But medicinal applications belong to different category. Medicines should be administered only on the advice of a qualified medical practitioner. Yet, a social worker should be aware of the latest developments in medicinal treatment and vice-versa.
It is with that idea in mind, the undersigned author, though a psychological counsellor kept a close watch on developments in anti-HIV drugs. The article given below is coverage of AIDS drugs from 1987. The sources are from various medical bulletins, Press releases and discussions with medical practitioners in various seminars. Reference is given where ever possible. It is hoped that the readers will be benefited by knowing the latest developments in anti HIV drugs.
2. The Discovery in 1987:
The first weapon to fight against spread of HIV inside a human body was discovered in 1987. Its name is AOP-RANTES which inhibited HIV entry not only into lymphocytes but also into macrophages. They interfere with white blood cells which protect the body against viruses and bacteria. AOP-RANTES blocks HIV entry blood cells. (Based on a study by Glaxo Wellcome collaboration) Scientists believe that by attacking HIV in early stage, they can delay or stop progression to disease. That was a new approach targeting host cells i.e. CD4 (white blood cells) to prevent HIV entry.
This is the beginning of the new sophisticated fight against HIV. We shall see here below further advances starting from 1987 up-to-date with the latest developments in the medical History in man’s fight against HIV/AIDS.
3. First Ten Years of Battle 1987-1997:
On 03.3.87, Retrovir, the first drug licensed for the treatment of HIV/AIDS was launched in the UK. Till then, doctors were powerless to fight against advancement of HIV to AIDS leading to death. In 1995, new data revealed that taking a combination of Retrovir with one of the most powerful drugs Epivir TM, (3TCTM, lamivudine), reduces the amount of HIV in the blood by 99% Since then, other studies have shown that addition of a third drug, a member of a new class of drugs called protease inhibitors which attack the virus in a different way, reduces the amount of virus even further to undetectable levels in some patients.
Since Retrovir was launched and in less time than it normally takes to bring just one drug from laboratory to the patient, another 8 drugs have been licensed to treat HIV and there are dozens of potential new drugs in the pipeline.
In 1997, Professor Joep Lange, Director, National AIDS Therapy Evaluation Centre at the Academic Medical Centre, University of Amsterdam declared that:
“Even if we cannot eradicate the virus, we will continue to develop treatment strategies that suppress the infection and prevent disease progression for longer and longer until HIV becomes a manageable non-life-threatening condition”.
So this is the situation in 1997. ART on one side and progress in research on the other side marked the developments from 1987 to 1997
4. A New Combination of Drugs to Cure AIDS in 1999:
In a major development in the area of AIDS treatment Prof. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute for Allergy and infectious diseases in US announced a new combination of drugs that promised of a cure for AIDS. Prof Fauci, who is an internationally renowned AIDS expert, made the above announcement at the tenth International Conference on immunology.
The new combination held out the hope for a potential cure for the disease as it had been found to clear out the AIDS virus completely from the blood stream. Specifically, it was found to remove the virus from specific cells of the immune system (CD4 cells).
The new combination he announced was ART drugs, AZT (Azidothymidine) and an enzyme protease (three drug therapy), along with the inclusion another new drug by adding interluekins, a class of proteins secreted by immune cells completely eliminated the virus from CD$ cells that circulated in blood.
The new drug, though might be successful, it may not be of much use to developing countries, as the therapy would be costlier than the existing one, which itself was beyond the reach of most of them.
5. TRUVADA: the 21st Century Drug:
Truvada is known chemically as a fixed-dose, daily in-take combination of emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate. Since 2004, it has been marketed as a treatment to those already affected with HIV. However, beginning 2010, clinical studies demonstrated that the drug could prevent people from contracting the infection. Truvada could be a preventive measure for high-risk individuals such as those with HIV positive partners provided the users counsel sexual health counsellors and use condoms.
A three year study showed that the daily in-take of Truvada reduced the risk of infection in healthy gay and bisexual men by 42%, who belong to high risk group.
A recent study in 2011 found that Truvada reduced infection by 75% in heterosexual couples in which one partner was infected.
A recent Press-Release by FDA informs that they have since given their first ever nod for this anti-HIV drug to the pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences. (Source: The Hindu-July 18, 2012)
6. CONCLUSION:
S brief and simple treatment of anti HIV drugs was given in the above paragraphs. Attending to the needs of HIV/Aids affected and infected people requires talents in various fields. A highly qualified doctor should have a bent of social service and also should be a psychologist. Likewise, a social worker should not only be a good psychologist, but also should have a fundamental knowledge of AIDS medication. Also a psychologist should have the knowledge of both social service and medicine.
That is with that idea that this article is submitted. Days are not far off when an ordinary person in India will talk of TRUVADA like a layman knows ELISA today.
Let all of us, who belong to various disciplines of knowledge join together to fight against this dreaded 20th century monster.
