Blockchain
Lido (LDO) Sheds 58% Of Its All-Time High TVL At $11 Billion
Lido TVL or total value locked, toppled over to new high lows seen in the third week of this month following the bearish movement of the DeFi market.
LDO has shaved off over 58% of its TVL, which registered an all-time high of $20.4 billion on April 6 but dropped down to roughly $8.6 billion on May 22.
Suggested Reading | Ripple (XRP) Plunges To $0.43 With Bears In Full Swing
Lido, a liquidity staking solution, targets orienting people towards staking. It has zero minimum staking requirements which is a great feature, to begin with. The users can freely stake assets in exchange for daily rewards.
A couple of applications and services connected with Lido comprise Anchor Protocol, Curve, MakerDao, 1inch, StakeEther, Ledger, and SushiSwap Onsen.
Lido TVL Down 17%
LDO’s TVL has been dramatically slipping due to the overall crypto market crisis going on for several months now. Its TVL on Ethereum was at $10.32 billion on April 6. After reducing investor interest, its TVL decreased 17% or equivalent to $8.47 billion on May 22.
Meanwhile, its TVL on its all-time high on Terra was at roughly $9.66 billion. However, the figures dropped 99% on May 22, or approximately $14,870 in six weeks.
LDO TVL on Solana used to be hovering at $417.17 million, but it went down by nearly 70% or roughly $126.24 million on May 22.
LDO total market cap at $395 million on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Lido TVL on Moonriver was at $2.57 million during the height of dApps popularity. However, when investor interest waned, the values also crashed by 27%, equivalent to $1.86 million seen in that same period.
After crashing by more than $11 billion, LDO has been demoted from the ranks close to MakerDAO and Curve.
LDO Still Superior In TVL
On the flip side, despite Lido’s drop in terms of TVL, it still is superior in TVL compared to Convex Finance, JustLend, Aave, SushiSwap, Uniswap, Instadapp, PancakeSwap, Compound, and Just Lend.
It opened on April 6, trading at $4.27. However, the coin dropped on May 12 at $1.23 and seems to be not going over the $1.33 mark today. Looking at those figures, this would give you as much as a 68% loss in LDO price in just six weeks.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Reclaims $30K Territory After Recent Weeks’ Struggle – Analysts Weigh In
Polygon Launch This Month
Lido is currently the leading Ethereum liquid staking solution that comprises a large share of over 80% in that space. Moreover, assets staked on Lido are divided into 76,000 crypto wallets and worth $10 billion based on prevailing prices.
Lido also promotes liquid staking on Terra, Kusama, and Solana blockchains. Lido’s launch this month on Polygon is in the works.
Lido is governed by a DAO or equivalent to all the holders of Lido’s token, which collectively makes decisions in the blockchain.
Featured image from BitRss.com, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
OKX Saves Users From LUNA/UST Crash
- OKX saves millions for its users.
- OKX risk protection system comes into action.
- Promotes as the only crypto exchange to do so.
The still persistent market crash not only brought the Bitcoin (BTC) to lows, but a tragic event, witnessing the dead fall of the LUNA and the Terra UST. People all around the world lost millions and millions.
The terrible crash of a so-called stablecoin, the UST indeed provoked everything. Many exchanges started to ban the trade of LUNA and UST, and the entire crypto industry was at hell’s loose.
Despite all this, one particular global crypto exchange, indeed took certain steps which no other exchange has ever done. Such an act is one one of the first from a crypto exchange. This is none other than the OKX crypto exchange.
OKX’s Protection System
OKX is indeed a global crypto exchange spread across 180 countries, with more than 20 million users worldwide. Indeed, OKX has made itself into one of the top global crypto exchanges. New innovative measures and customer oriented support has made it soar up.
One such act is what happened with the fall of LUNA and UST. OKX exchange has a separate team under its so-called ‘Protection System’. The main duty of the Protection System team is to constantly study the crypto market and monitor and analyze the best possible. This team comprises profound market analysts and researchers.
Eversince the LUNA started to become volatile on 8th May, 2022, the team from OKX immediately warned and gave notification to all its users having and staked UST to switch their holdings.
Apart from this, the staking earn attribute of OKX, the OKX Earn, indeed released all the stacked up UST and opened ways for the stakers to sell them off. And so on 8th May, 2022, about 360 million UST of 7K holders were opened up. The price of UST was $0.99 at that time.
The second opening was on 10th May, 2022, when the price of UST was yet still above $0.85. This time about 139 million UST belonging to around 2,400 users were opened up. Thus millions and millions have been saved by the OKX exchange for its users, preventing their UST failures.
Blockchain
Litecoin(LTC), the Next LUNA? Exchanges Worried!
- LTC brings out new privacy protocol updates.
- Exchanges worried over the new update.
- LTC may face the same fate as that of LUNA.
Usually, a token gets an update to upgrade itself, specializing it more for the users. More the users and circulation, more will be the value of that token.
Surprisingly, one particular token has recently posted a new update hoping for the good and the best. Yet, things tend to be vice versa for the Litecoin (LTC) new privacy protocol update.
Will LTC Become the Next LUNA?
Litecoin (LTC) has always had a place among the top ten cryptocurrencies, following the same legendary footsteps as that of the Bitcoin (BTC). For the past two months, LTC has been trading in and around the $100 price range.
However, the ongoing market crash has had its fair share of effects on LTC too, plunging it down. On the other hand, the LTC team has been constantly working on a futuristic update, which has been finally launched now.
Yet, this update for LTC will not enhance it, rather destroy LTC itself. This is due to the fact that the new privacy protocol update for LTC, will make sure the transaction being made is private and secured. The MWEB Litecoin update will now make all transactions completely confidential even upon the blockchain.
The amount of LTC being transferred would not be of any records, and this inturn puts a headache for those crypto regulated countries and exchanges, as taxes cannot be imposed for such anonymous transactions.
Though the update stays in improving the transaction speed and security, the privacy protocol is against the rules and regulations of crypto-regulated countries, especially South Korea. In spite of this, South Korean crypto exchanges, Bithumb and Upbit have warned users regarding LTC.
Moreover, there are high possibilities for those regulated exchanges to completely ban and stop the trade of LTC permanently. This would indeed shuttle down the price of LTC, killing it.
Blockchain
LongHash Ventures Partners With Protocol Labs to Launch the Third LongHashX Accelerator Filecoin Cohort
Singapore, Singapore, 23rd May, 2022, Chainwire
LongHash Ventures, Asia’s first Web3 Accelerator and one of Asia’s leading Web3 venture funds, is continuing its partnership with Protocol Labs, creator of Filecoin and IPFS, to launch the 3rd LongHashX Accelerator Filecoin Cohort. The program aims to accelerate early-stage teams building projects in the Filecoin ecosystem.
Established in 2018, the LongHashX Accelerator has partnered with notable ecosystems such as Polkadot, Algorand, and Filecoin, among others. Past graduates from Filecoin Cohorts include Lit Protocol, a decentralized access control network; Huddle01, a decentralized secure video calling app; and Lighthouse, a permanent storage protocol.
“We are very excited to continue our partnership with Protocol Labs as we launch the third LongHashX Accelerator Filecoin Cohort. As demand for decentralized storage grows, Filecoin is well-placed to be the leading choice for Web3 developers. We are looking forward to more NFT, GameFi, and Metaverse use cases, as well as middleware, infrastructure, and tooling protocols using Filecoin. As a long-time partner of Protocol Labs, we are proud to witness the tremendous growth of the Filecoin ecosystem,” said Emma Cui, Founding Partner and CEO of LongHash Ventures.
The 12-week program includes a series of workshops and fireside chats across six modules, namely Product Strategy & Design, Tokenomics, Governance, Tech Mentorship, Community Building, and Fundraising. LongHashX Accelerator’s Venture Builders will also host weekly one-on-one problem-solving sessions to help founders with their toughest challenges, and teams will get weekly mentor office hours with investors, founders, and developers from LongHash Ventures’ and Protocol Labs’ networks.
Moreover, projects selected for the program get access to LongHash Ventures’ network of portfolio companies, investors, and community users to develop potential partnerships, investments, and acquire users.
Projects selected to join the program will receive US$200,000 funding from LongHash Ventures and Protocol Labs. LongHash Ventures can also offer an additional US$300,000 discretionary investment in the most promising projects upon completion of the program. The program culminates in a Demo Day where the startups will have the opportunity to pitch to investors.
Ten projects will join the 3rd LongHashX Accelerator Filecoin Cohort. Builders have until June 24th, 11:59pm (GMT+8) to apply. Teams and projects interested in applying for the program can do so directly here.
About Protocol Labs
Protocol Labs is an open-source research, development, and deployment laboratory. Our projects include IPFS, Filecoin, libp2p, and many more. We aim to make human existence orders of magnitude better through technology. We are a fully distributed company. Our team of more than 100 members works remotely and in the open to improve the internet — humanity’s most important technology — as we explore new advances in computing and related fields.
For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn
About LongHash Ventures
LongHash Ventures is a Web3 investment fund and accelerator collaborating closely with our founders to build their Web3 model and tap into the vast potential of Asia. We launched our fund in January 2021 and invested in projects including Balancer, Acala, Instadapp, and Zapper. We collaborated with their founders to develop their tokenomics, governance, and communities.
With our LongHashX Accelerator, we have partnered with Polkadot, Algorand, and Filecoin to build more than 50 global Web3 projects which have raised more than $100m in the past 4 years. Through such investments and active collaboration, we are committed to realizing our mission of catalyzing growth for the next generation of the Web.
For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn
Contacts
Lessons From Long-Term Capital Management
Lido (LDO) Sheds 58% Of Its All-Time High TVL At $11 Billion
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims
Importance of Strategy in Business Management
Old Pension Scheme: Great news for employees! NPS over, orders issued to implement old pension
OKX Saves Users From LUNA/UST Crash
Liability Insurance: Definitions and Terms
Finding Lasting Solution to HIV/AIDS by Medicinal Treatment: Its History and Recent Developments
Litecoin(LTC), the Next LUNA? Exchanges Worried!
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼