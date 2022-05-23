LongHash Ventures Partners With Protocol Labs to Launch the Third LongHashX Accelerator Filecoin Cohort

Singapore, Singapore, 23rd May, 2022, Chainwire

LongHash Ventures, Asia’s first Web3 Accelerator and one of Asia’s leading Web3 venture funds, is continuing its partnership with Protocol Labs, creator of Filecoin and IPFS, to launch the 3rd LongHashX Accelerator Filecoin Cohort . The program aims to accelerate early-stage teams building projects in the Filecoin ecosystem.

Established in 2018, the LongHashX Accelerator has partnered with notable ecosystems such as Polkadot, Algorand, and Filecoin, among others. Past graduates from Filecoin Cohorts include Lit Protocol, a decentralized access control network; Huddle01, a decentralized secure video calling app; and Lighthouse, a permanent storage protocol.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with Protocol Labs as we launch the third LongHashX Accelerator Filecoin Cohort. As demand for decentralized storage grows, Filecoin is well-placed to be the leading choice for Web3 developers. We are looking forward to more NFT, GameFi, and Metaverse use cases, as well as middleware, infrastructure, and tooling protocols using Filecoin. As a long-time partner of Protocol Labs, we are proud to witness the tremendous growth of the Filecoin ecosystem,” said Emma Cui, Founding Partner and CEO of LongHash Ventures.

The 12-week program includes a series of workshops and fireside chats across six modules, namely Product Strategy & Design, Tokenomics, Governance, Tech Mentorship, Community Building, and Fundraising. LongHashX Accelerator’s Venture Builders will also host weekly one-on-one problem-solving sessions to help founders with their toughest challenges, and teams will get weekly mentor office hours with investors, founders, and developers from LongHash Ventures’ and Protocol Labs’ networks.

Moreover, projects selected for the program get access to LongHash Ventures’ network of portfolio companies, investors, and community users to develop potential partnerships, investments, and acquire users.

Projects selected to join the program will receive US$200,000 funding from LongHash Ventures and Protocol Labs. LongHash Ventures can also offer an additional US$300,000 discretionary investment in the most promising projects upon completion of the program. The program culminates in a Demo Day where the startups will have the opportunity to pitch to investors.

Ten projects will join the 3rd LongHashX Accelerator Filecoin Cohort. Builders have until June 24th, 11:59pm (GMT+8) to apply. Teams and projects interested in applying for the program can do so directly here .

About Protocol Labs

Protocol Labs is an open-source research, development, and deployment laboratory. Our projects include IPFS, Filecoin, libp2p, and many more. We aim to make human existence orders of magnitude better through technology. We are a fully distributed company. Our team of more than 100 members works remotely and in the open to improve the internet — humanity’s most important technology — as we explore new advances in computing and related fields.

About LongHash Ventures

LongHash Ventures is a Web3 investment fund and accelerator collaborating closely with our founders to build their Web3 model and tap into the vast potential of Asia. We launched our fund in January 2021 and invested in projects including Balancer, Acala, Instadapp, and Zapper. We collaborated with their founders to develop their tokenomics, governance, and communities.

With our LongHashX Accelerator , we have partnered with Polkadot, Algorand, and Filecoin to build more than 50 global Web3 projects which have raised more than $100m in the past 4 years. Through such investments and active collaboration, we are committed to realizing our mission of catalyzing growth for the next generation of the Web.

