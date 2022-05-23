Finance
Lower Personal Loan Interest Rates – 4 Tips On How You Can Get Low Interest Rates for Your Loans
Before we start discussing how to get lower personal loan interest rates, it is important to understand what they are. Below are their 5 main characteristics:
(1) they are unsecured, which means you do not need to have a collateral to get the loan;
(2) because of the lack of collateral, they usually attract higher interest rates;
(3) lenders give you this loan only on ‘faith’ that you would pay the money back in full and with interest;
(4) you need to have an excellent credit score to even be considered for them;
(5) because of all above points, it is very difficult to get approved for personal loans if you do not have an excellent credit rating. Even when you have an excellent credit score, it is very difficult to get approved at really low interest rate.
Having said all that you can still be able to borrow money from lenders. So let’s now look at how to get lower rates for personal loans using these 4 practical tips.
1. Raise Your Credit Score.
The best way of lowering interest on these types of loans you obtain from banks and other financial institutions is to improve your credit score. This puts you as a good risk in the eyes of lenders, your excellent credit score tells them that you would pay back the money. So how do you raise your credit score? Make your payments on time, do not open new accounts and pay as much of your debts as possible.
2. Ask Lenders to Lower Interest Rates.
If you have been able to raise your credit score, consider asking your lenders to lower your rates. It is difficult for this to happen but it is possible. The banks may lower rates on your existing loans. This may not be much but over the life of the loan you will save a lot of money.
3. Consider Refinancing Existing Loans.
Again if you have improved your score, apply for a new loan with lower interest rates. Check the current national interest rate for loans. If it is lower compared to the rate at which your current loan is at, then refinancing may be a wise choice. Use the excess money to pay off the old loan.
4. Consider a Getting a Secured Loan.
This could be possible if you have a home and there is equity in the house. Another way of getting a secured loan is to use your car title to get a car title secured loan. You can also secure the loan based on any assets you have which banks would accept, for example jewelry. If you already have an existing personal loan that have high rates, getting a secured loan at the lower rate will help you pay off the old loan.
These are the steps many people including myself, in the past, have taken to get these types of loans at really good interest rates. I believe if you follow these steps you would also be able to get personal loans at rates that are comfortable and you can manage.
4 Ways To Guarantee A Strong Grandparent-Grandchild Relationship
Your relationship with your grandchildren is as important as with your children. To make sure that maintain a strong, meaningful relationship with your grandkids, there are some things that you should consider. This is especially true when they’re in their teenager years and forming lifetime friendships and relationships.
Follow these 4 easy ways to help guarantee a “intergenerational solidarity” between you and your grandchildren:
Frequency of Communication
It only makes sense that the more people communicate with each other, the better their relationship will be. This is especially true if you don’t live close to your grandchildren. Make sure to call at least once a week and ask what’s been going on with their life. You could also go the extra mile and learn social media to keep in touch with them more often.
Physical Proximity
It’s no surprise that people who see each other often develop a stronger bond. The young ones are assured that they can see you and run to you easily whenever they need to, meaning they trust you and that they have someone close by to rely on at any given time.
For some grandparents, this may be a problem, especially those who live far away or are not fit enough to travel often. While there is no substitute for face to face interaction, modern technology allows for constant communication – use Facetime, Facebook Messenger, Skype or any video chat platform.
Early Emotional Bonding
Children are naturally close to their parents and siblings. Aunts, uncles and grandparents usually occupy the second circle. As kids grow, their circles expand and they develop vital relationships with their peers. On the other hand, older people’s circles grow smaller.
According to experts, those who establish early emotional bonds with their grandchildren will find that the strong bond will last to adulthood.
Shared values
Children are more likely to see you as a lasting important figure in his life when they learn life-long lessons from you – lessons that shape who they are when they’re young and ones that help them develop to who they are today. Teach your grandchildren your values and beliefs, but don’t impose them when they’re older and develop their own set of values.
To avoid a generation gap, be open and learn to listen to the younger generation.
The key is to develop a strong bond right from the start and doing your part to maintain a healthy relationship. Follow these 4 ways to guarantee a strong grandparent-grandchild relationship!
Add Up Your Costs With a Home Insurance Calculator
Are you wondering how much home insurance you need? Do you need to decide which type of policy would provide the best cover? Looking for the best rates on the market? If so, then a home insurance calculator can help.
The costs associated with owning a home can be mind-boggling. Homeowners are often familiar with the assistance that home loan calculators can bring, in getting a firm grasp on what to expect to spend on mortgage payments, refinancing, and other related expenses. But did you know that you can also use calculators to help you figure out what you will pay for your home insurance?
What is there to figure out?
As a homeowner, it is critical that you are properly covered in the event that your home or its contents area damaged or destroyed. Your home and its contents are valuable and often irreplaceable, which is why you should make sure that you have adequate coverage in the event that you are faced with unforeseen circumstances regarding your home.
The best time to add up the costs of insuring your home is before you even purchase a policy, and in order to be able to do this you will need to know:
o The value of your home
o The value of the contents in your home
o The size of your home
Having all of these answers will help you to easily input your information into a house insurance calculator and get the right results.
How home insurance calculators work?
Home insurance calculators can help you to:
o Determine the estimated cost to rebuild your home and to replace its contents
o Determine how much money you should save in order to cover the costs of your deductible
o Purchase adequate cover
o Figure out whether or not you need additional protection
Most insurance calculators are found online and are operated by insurance companies or web comparison sites, and after entering all of your information you will be presented with a quote that will provide you with an estimated quote on the amount you can expect to pay for home insurance. It is important to note that calculators are used just a guideline and may not reflect the actual amount you will be offered. They also do not include other factors that are often used to calculate your policy rate including the location of your home, any claims you have previously made, or your credit rating.
Make a calculated decision on your home insurance.
How to open a bank account in the UAE using an App
Mobile banking is the way forward and to open a bank account online in the UAE is simple, especially with the country being so advanced. Nowadays, in just a few simple steps you can undergo a bank account opening and use all its services! There are many advantages and in a fast-paced world, you will get quick solutions.
Banks that have great mobile banking services in the UAE include:
- HSBC
- Liv
- First Abu Dhabi Bank
- Neo
- Emirates NBD
- Mashreq
- Dubai Islamic Bank
- Citibank
- Standard Chartered
- Commercial Bank of Dubai
- And more!
How to open an app-based account in the UAE.
Download the app
Whether it’s on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, your bank should have a user-friendly mobile banking app.
Follow the instructions
Once you download your mobile app, it will instruct you on how to open a bank account instantly in the UAE. In many cases, you’ll only need your Emirates ID and would have to go through a verification process. Of course, each bank differs in its method of opening an instant app-based account.
Banking services at your fingertips
Online banking apps let you enjoy the perks of instant service without any paperwork. Everything is ideally easy and user-friendly. Instead of going to the bank to get your work done, mobile banking lets you do everything you need to on the move. In essence, the power of banking is at your fingertips. You can schedule a large variety of transactions, no matter where you are.
Most mobile banking apps are swift and very user-friendly, helping you during your times of need. From managing your account to keeping track of your debit and credit cards, you can do it all. You can keep an eye on your savings and loans in a single place, manage all your information and get exciting benefits too!
Some features of mobile banking services in the UAE include:
-Complete access, at all times, to account history, balance, and transactions.
-The ability to pay electricity, water, and telephone bills in a single tap.
-On-time credit card payments with reminders.
-Applying for a loan or mortgage.
-Opening any other accounts in a matter of minutes.
-Transferring money either domestically within the UAE or to international banks.
-Checking the current exchange rate.
-Getting instant alerts in case of fraudulent activity or a security breach in your bank.
-Services that you can make use of while traveling.
-Loyalty benefits, perks, and rewards.
-Some banks offer face ID and fingerprint login, mobile check deposits with a smartphone camera, cutting-edge security features and investment services.
Get started!
We hope this has informed you on how to open an app-based bank account instantly in UAE. Do remember, that each bank in the UAE has a unique way of functioning, and it’s important to research and get all the facts before choosing the one for you. Get your personal account started and enjoy the many perks online banking has to offer.
