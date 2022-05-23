Finance
Making City a Healthcare Network
Chiang Mai is mapping out a future as a smarter city by using advanced technologies to help transform its tourism and agriculture industries and create other new drivers of creative economic growth.
Linking patient databases and healthcare asset information could help create a hub.
The use of technology to build a strong medical tourism sector and improve food production is part of the Smart City programme supported by IBM.
IBM defines a Smart City in terms of the improvements in quality of life and economic well-being that can be achieved by applying information technologies to planning, designing, building, and operating urban infrastructure.
The company is awarding $50 million worth of technology and services to 100 municipalities worldwide over the next three years. Chiang Mai is receiving $400,000 or 12 million baht to bring in global experts to advise on new approaches, said Parnsiree Amatayakul, the general manager of IBM Thailand.
Chiang Mai was chosen based on its 700-year-old culture, abundant natural resources and strategic location in the Greater Mekong Subregion.
However, Chiang Mai’s gross provincial product (GPP) is only 1.59% of total gross domestic product, and its growth rate has been low because its economy is not very diversified. It relies heavily on tourism and agro-industry in food processing and agriculture.
The government, local universities and the private sector have been trying to improve local economic potential through the Chiang Mai Creative City campaign.
IT training and creativity will be fostered through a proposed Software park programme.
Nat Voravos, chairman of the local creative city development committee, said improving IT capability was one of the aspects of promoting a creative economy, with the goal of making Chiang Mai an attractive city for foreign investment, living, travelling, studying and working,
Mr Nat said technology and innovation could add value to products and services, create more job opportunities and increase productivity.
The committee is working with IBM to help develop a roadmap for a Smarter City. It envisions using smart IT architecture to expand the traditional tourism industry with a strong focus on medical tourism. A “Smarter Food” project, meanwhile, will focus on increasing yields and managing production plans for farmers.
In the healthcare field, public and private service providers can use real-time location tracking of patients and hospital assets to increase efficiency and build an internationally recognised service identity, said David Hathaway, a project adviser with IBM Corp.
Electronic medical record (EMR) technology should also be adopted to standardise information exchanges to link all medical service providers including traditional medicine and spas.
Niwate Nuntajit, dean of medicine at Chiangmai University, said the city already had some expertise in serving longstay visitors, especially Japanese. Quality services at low prices are also a major selling point in mainstream healthcare, dental and ophthalmological care and Thai traditional medicine.
The university had been awarded 500 million baht to build a centre of medical excellence including robotic surgery and geriatric medicine to accommodate the ageing society of the future.
Many countries are promoting medical services to drive their economies. Singapore is working to shift from a healthcare hub to a medical training hub for Asia, Malaysia is encouraging medical tourism to make a customized medical tourism network, India is focusing on alternative healthcare, and Qatar is attempting to persuade Thai businesses to open hospitals in the country.
“All these moves signal that the medical industry in Chiang Mai is under pressure and needs to increase its comparative advantage,” Mr Niwate said.
For the Smart Food project, knowing what to produce and when, using technology-aided forecasting and planning system, will be the key, said Nathalie Gutel, an adviser with IBM France.
The government could create an e-Farmer portal to gather data on all agricultural product categories for each season. It could then use those information to create pricing models under a supply-demand calculation system.
The information could ultimately reduce the risk of both shortages and surpluses of key crops.
As well, said Ms Gutel, smart irrigation could schedule water utilisation based on specific land use types and seasonal needs to reduce waste.
Chiang Mai will choose a district and a fruit for a pilot project to test the new applications. An IMB survey identified longan as the most promising candidate since thousands of northern families grow the fruit.
Ms Gutel also said that since mobile phones are now ubiquitous, government agriculture authorities should take advantage of their potential for delivering weather information and disaster alerts.
Also growing in importance from a consumer safety standpoint is traceability of food products from farm to table. Technology can help improve traceability, build brand reputation and improve export potential.
IBM opened a regional office in the city last year, she said.
The city, meanwhile, is determined to capitalise on local strengths in software and digital content development to create new clusters and widen employment opportunities.
Martin Venzky-Stalling, an adviser to the creative city development committee, said the city had as many as 150 software and digital content firms, many of them freelance operators specialising in graphic design. Some of them can be found working out of coffee shops along Nimanhaemin Road.
“The city has an attractive lifestyle with a lower cost of living. It also produces a lot of graduate students attracting new high-tech entrepreneurs,” he said.
The committee plans to work on public-private partnership to establish a Software Park with 2,000 square metres space to provide training facilities and working space for IT and design talent.
The Board of Investment is also being asked to declare Chiang Mai a special economic zone with incentives for innovative businesses.
Mr Venzky-Stalling said the committee expected to propose at least 10 projects with an investment budget of 200 million baht this year.
Chiang Mai has been selected as one of the 10 creative economy cities by the Commerce Ministry.
“We are applying to have Chiang Mai join the Unesco Creative Cities Network, aiming to build awareness and attract investment,” he added.
Best Priced Homeowners Insurance Info: Factors to Consider When Deciding on the Ideal Coverage
Identifying affordable home insurance that offers a lot of value at a reasonable price isn’t an easy process. Still, you can reduce some of the difficulty by searching for quotes and knowing how to compare them properly. It’s never a good idea to rush into things. Don’t just sign up for the insurance plan with the cheapest premiums. First, take the time to determine how much coverage you’re going to get with each plan. The best priced homeowners insurance for you will be the one that offers the exact kind of coverage you need at a price you can afford. Also, you’ll want to consider how much money it will cost to have your home rebuilt in a worst case scenario, NOT how much its market value is currently worth.
The point of carrying insurance for your home / property is so that you will be taken care of during rough times, whether your house actually burns down to the grown, a thief breaks in and steals your jewelry, or a flood ruins your yard and basement. Don’t think that nothing like these scenarios are possible. There is ALWAYS the possibility that something really bad can go wrong. Your house can be fine one evening and nothing but ashes the next morning.
Speaking of fire, the best priced homeowners insurance will include discounts for things such as having smoke detectors and sprinklers installed in the home. Also, if you live in an older house and want to rebuild the roof with superior, weather-resistant materials, you could potentially save money in the long run. In areas vulnerable to crime and break-ins, you can get a discount by installing security features like deadbolts and shatter-proof windows.
Mistakes With the Best Priced Homeowners Insurance
Don’t make the mistake of underinsuring yourself just to save some money every month. Your coverage limits won’t automatically adjust to your property’s falling or rising market price.
On the other hand, the best priced homeowners insurance for you won’t include the things you DON’T need, either. This means that you don’t want to make the mistake of OVER-insuring yourself. You’ll want to carefully look over all of the options and quotes to determine which offer covers what you need, but nothing more.
What about the contents? Certain things like furniture are standard in insurance policies, but expensive jewelry, furs, artwork, or silverware might be subject to coverage limits, which means a special endorsement will be required to cover their full value.
Opt for Lemonade Insurance Company to obtain the best priced homeowners insurance. With features like a unique pay-back system, a flat fee to “run everything”, and superfast claims processing, you really can’t go wrong.
Redundancy, Business Continuity And Lessons For Healthcare From The Disaster Field Office
The business world has learned several hard lessons over the past decade when it has come to the need to preserve business critical data. Words like “redundancy” and “continuity” have become the watch words of the Information Technology professional and the corporate CFO. The time taken to perform daily and even hourly computer back-ups is no longer perceived as a waste, but rather as time well spent. Where once computer sales people had to argue the benefits of off site storage, now corporate buyers demand such service compatibility.
Corporate healthcare too has learned these lessons, but for reasons that are inexplicable to those of us who use the systems everyday, this level of security and redundancy does not extend to the most critical of healthcare data, the patient’s medical record. To be certain, electronic medical records provide a greater level of security and data redundancy than their paper predecessors, but the type of duel storage data verification used for the most critical business information does not exist for patient medical records. In the disaster field office we have learned that if a system is going to fail, it will fail at its weakest link.
In 1999, the Institutes of Medicine published a report titled; To Err is Human and the national debate on patient safety began. The Institute of Medicine report highlighted a number of areas of concern, chief among them were medication errors and wrong site surgery. Now Eight years and dozens of regulations later, the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) CEO has revealed that wrong site surgery has not declined, it has increased.
Unfortunately, healthcare professionals, despite their best efforts, are failing to create the systems that will ensure your safety in the hospital. Few people are capable of remembering the complete and detailed treatment plan for every patient in their care. Medical records exist to ensure that critical information is at the fingertips of caregivers. The problem with today’s medical records is they are based on a century’s old technology, paper. The risk of a medical error or complication increases when the medical record is incomplete or absent. Unreadable handwriting and failure to cross reference medications for incompatibility only add to the danger.
Would you give your money to a bank that kept your financial records in a dusty handwritten ledger? Would you ride on an airplane in which the captain navigated with a paper map and sextant?
Technology has come to the aid of the patient both at the doctor’s office and in the hospital. Kevin Freking, of the Associated Press recently reported on the first major corporate sponsorship of portable electronic medical records. Applied Materials, BP America, Inc., Intel Corp., Pitney Bowes and Wal-Mart will enroll employees in a central database to maintain health records in an effort to eliminate duplication, omission and error.
This is a concept that is supported by President Bush and the National Academy of Science – Institute of Medicine. Not only with the system collect medical record information and reports to a central repository, but individuals will be able to provide personal and family information to augment the record. This type of system is envisioned by the Whitehouse as a national standard by 2014 and is a requirement for implementation by medial providers by 2008. The problem with this on-line repository database is that it is internet dependent and while accessible only from an internet portal, it is not truly portable. You cannot carry it self contained in your hand.
So how can the medical record undergo validation at every patient encounter, particularly when patients move from doctor to doctor as required by their disease, their job or their insurance coverage?
What if this vital data where contained in a watch, pendent or wristband you wear everywhere you go?
What if every time your electronic medical record was accessed, it was compared to the data you wore and any differences required that your healthcare provider reconcile the information?
W. David Stephenson of Stevenson Strategies made the fantastic suggestion that people carry their medical records on secure U3 enabled USB drives. According to Mr. Stephenson:
“This sounds like a real win-win technology that hits my sweet spot, and in a disaster, a literal and figurative lifesaver, because you’d not only have your medical records in hand, but also all of your critical applications and business files as well.”
Thanks to the falling cost of computer memory and USB Flash drives, the first 1 Gigabyte Portable Health Record (PHR) wristband has arrived on the market. A Personal Health Record is a software/hardware solution used to store personal information, insurance data, medical records and medical images. In the event of an emergency, or even a routine medical visit, the healthcare professional places the drive in the USB port of any compatible computer. With a Personal Health Record, your medical information is available where you and your healthcare provider need it.
Currently there are 25 companies selling Personal Health Record solutions. Although all 25 companies claim password protection for the user interface, only one of the systems uses encryption to safeguard the data files from direct access by other software. Encryption is an essential feature for a Personal Health Record.
Also needed is the ability to ensure that the patient does not deliberately or accidentally alter the records, especially if they record includes notes from medical professionals as several of the systems do. Another nice feature would be the ability to synchronize with the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) at the doctor’s office. With this type of synchronization capability, a central repository serves not only as a primary data source, but an ideal back-up for the USB data.
When choosing a Personal Health Record look for:
* An Emergency Information screen that appears immediately when the PHR is activated
* Password protection with encryption for information stored on the PHR
* Image import and storage for x-rays, EKG’s and personal documents
* Storage for a several emergency contacts (including local contacts and employers)
* Storage for all your insurance information (medical, dental, travel, vehicle, business, liability, worker’s compensation, etc.)
* Lists of both your primary doctors and your specialists
* Lists of both current and past medications
* Lists of Allergies and Reactions
* Lists of Hospitalizations, Surgeries, Past and Current Medical Conditions
* Journals where doctors, nurses and you can record notes for future reference
* Synchronization with your main computer and an online data repository
* Synchronization with Electronic Medical Records at the doctor’s office or hospital
* Tracking of Changes made to maintain data integrity
* USB Drive Capacity of 1 Gigabyte or more
In the coming seven years, all of healthcare will by necessity and regulation convert their centuries old paper technology to modern electronic medical records. The use of Portable Health Records for data validation is the logical next step in this evolution.
What a wonderful merger of form and function that could now save your life!
Everything You Need to Know About GAP Coverage Auto Insurance
GAP Coverage Automobile Insurance is also called Guaranteed Asset Protection or Guaranteed Auto Protection in the North American insurance industry. This type of insurance plan coverage will pay for the discrepancy between the balance owed on the loan, vehicle, or lease, and the real cash value of the car or truck. This protection is typically used upon the purchase of used and new small cars and trucks and big, hefty trucks. In some cases, your lease contract or loan company will demand it.
What Does it Cover?
GAP will cover the amount on the loan that is the difference between the value of the vehicle and the amount that another insurance policy covers. Typically, your finance company will offer you this kind of coverage at the time you purchase the vehicle. Most auto insurance companies offer this coverage as well to its consumers.
Obtaining GAP Insurance
You can obtain GAP through two ways: through your insurance company or at your dealership. If you choose to obtain GAP Coverage through your insurance broker, this is regulated by the insurance industry.
Either method you decide to acquire it, the coverage will be the very same and it is offered as a soft product through the automobile dealer. The protection is typically financed along with your lease or loan. Any type of claims you submit are subject to an absolute loss, that is generally established via the third-party evaluator with the primary insurance company.
More about GAP
Exclusions to your GAP Coverage Auto Insurance vary by the country or state. Many states in the United States require that a car dealership offers GAP at the point of purchase of a used or new vehicle. Some other states only require that an insurer offer it if the client asks about it.
It’s important to note that GAP coverage is an optional product. Some of the finance companies require you to obtain it as a condition to obtain a loan from them. The Truth In Lending Act does leave out GAP Protection premiums from any financial expenses in the case that it was not mandated by the financial institution, or if premiums were not divulged in writing, or if the customer gave a written request for the insurance policy.
Before you make the purchase this coverage type, think about the policy and the size of your down payment. If you are setting down 20% or less on your down payment for your car acquisition, you may need the GAP-especially if you are acquiring a vehicle that will decrease in value quickly. Make sure to check with your auto insurance policy and how it is written. You will not need the GAP Coverage if your policy will pay off your financed amount in full.
