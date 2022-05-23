Finance
Managing Your Working Day in Inside Sales
To CRM or not to CRM – that’s the question
Most organisations I work with have some form of customer database or CRM – customer relationship management – system in place. If you do, then you should learn every aspect of it and use it to run your working life. Simple.
A good CRM will allow you to track every contact with a customer, what you said, what they said and the progress you made along your company’s sales process. CRMs can be useful in curating data such as key performance indicators – KPIs and many of them have calendars and email management built in.
If you don’t have a CRM system either buy one, lease one that’s in the cloud such as Salesforce or use the latest version of Microsoft Outlook with the CRM add-on. Better still, obtain Office 365 for yourself and your team, add the CRM bolt on and you’re cooking on gas. If you’re familiar with Outlook and the Office suite of products then your learning curve for Office 365 will be negligible. I’m going to show you how you can do this and finally get to grips with time and email management.
Office 365 is an Inside Salesperson’s dream. Add on Dynamics CRM Online and you have the perfect intuitive solution. Your emails, tasks and appointments from Outlook can automatically be synchronised into the database. Your Word docs and Excel files can be stored there too. Your conversations will be noted and saved. And not just for you – but for your whole company.
There’s nothing worse for a customer than when he or she calls a company and they’re treated like a stranger. That doesn’t happen with a good CRM system. You and your employees are sharing all interactions with your community in the system. You have the system integrated with social media sites like Facebook and LinkedIn. You have emails, activities, notes, conversations and documents linked to every contact and account. Let’s get into Office 365.
Use the Cloud
Office 365 sits in the cloud, in other words, it can be accessed from any device via the internet. It doesn’t sit on an old fashioned hard-drive. This means you can pull data from any device, so set them all up first. Your phone, laptop, PC, tablet. Whenever an entry is made on any device, the database is updated in the cloud in real time so anyone can see the information from their devices.
365 Contacts
The best feature here is the merge option where you can link your social media accounts to your contacts. So when you link in with a new contact, their details automatically transfer into your contacts, with a picture too.
If you get into the habit of photographing people you meet with your phone, incorporate this into the contact details. So when they phone your mobile, their name flashes up and a photograph too. A picture brings back memories far quicker than text.
Emails from new contacts can be dragged into the contacts box and a contact entry is automatically made with all the details harvested from the email.
365 Calendar
Firstly set the options so your calendar looks like you want it to. Decide you working week, which may include Saturday, mine does. Sort out the default view for your calendar.
Now decide colours for differing items. Here’s my suggestion:
- Red – making money
- Blue – marketing activities
- Yellow – administration
- Green – self development
- Orange – personal activities
You can then see at a glance whether you’re being productive or not.
Microsoft provides an enterprise quality web meeting software platform called Skype for Business. It uses the Skype engine but it’s not connected to your personal Skype. It allows you to run a web meeting with anyone or any group at the click of a button. Make sure you obtain this and link it into Office 365. It’s far better than GoToWebinar and more cost effective too.
365 Tasks
Office 365 comes with a stable task management engine which is underused. Many people just list all their tasks into one giant “to do” list and this can be very bewildering.
There’s a couple of ways you can convert your tasks into something more digestible. The first manner is to put dates on each task – start and end dates – so they appear at the bottom of your calendar for the relevant day. Handy if they must be done on that day.
I do it differently. I categorise each task so I can group them on my calendar. I believe I’m more productive when I’m doing similar tasks in clusters rather than free-wheeling.
Firstly, I’m crystal clear as to my objectives, supporting projects and goals I need to achieve. I’m sure you are too. With that in mind you should be choosy whether you add an item into tasks. You should only do this if it moves you forward in your objectives. If it does, it’s known as a Tactical Next Action – an TNA.
I have TNAs for:
- TNA: Calls
- TNA: Online
- TNA: Do
- TNA: Write
- TNA: Someday maybe
The last one is true; I have 35 items in that category at the moment but none are deal breakers, but the first four are what my calendar carries most.
When a new task comes into your task list, put it in as unassigned – it will automatically find its way to the top, so when you do your task management, you can allocate an TNA to it. Use your phone to add tasks whenever you think of something or someone gives you a job to do. Don’t rely on the brain to remember, it won’t, but the phone will. The task will whiz into the cloud and synchronise across all devices.
365 Email
The foundation of all communications and one of your collection points. I’ll talk about collection points shortly. But let’s tame your email once and for all; I’ve known salespeople to drown in it. Here’s how.
Before we go any further, turn off your email alert feature. This has to be one of the worst distractions known to the Inside Salesperson.
You are allowed to check email regularly for important items but it’s best to do this every couple of hours – say 9am, 12 noon, 3pm and 5pm. But only to deal with urgent ones, leave the rest till later when you clear your inbox. For a quick reminder of urgent versus important you won’t do worse than Stephen Covey’s Time Management Grid. You can see below that he creates four boxes which determine whether a task should be done or delayed or even ignored.
If you really do need to keep tabs of urgent email as they come in, buy yourself a smartwatch and Bluetooth your inbox. I have a Microsoft Band which does this for me, it vibrates and you glance at the tiny screen without accessing email.
And you must clear your inbox every day. Here’s how.
Choose a 60 minute window every day at some time, best before the close of play. Start with the first email. Can you handle it in less than 2 minutes? If so, handle it. If it’s going to take longer than 2 minutes, then put it into a task to be dealt with at another time. You can simply drag the email into the task area on Office 365 and it will automatically populate a task, which remains unassigned to be assigned an SNA later.
If it’s something you don’t want such as a subscription, see if you can unsubscribe. Be ruthless with these.
If it just needs filing somewhere, just drag it into the folder on your PC where it belongs.
Work your way through your emails in this manner and you will clear your inbox. And you must do this every day. Believe me, you’ll feel good when you do.
Collection Points
This is my term for where information and communications come into your business. Have a quick think about what collection points you have. Here’s mine when I first did this exercise:
- Texts
- Post
- In tray on my desk
- Desk
- Car dashboard
- Post-it notes on my computer screen
- Unassigned tasks on my phone
- Mobile voicemail
- Land-line voicemail
- Social Media direct messaging
- WhatsApp communications
- Ideas stored in my brain
The aim is to reduce them, I was ruthless because the more collection points you have, the more difficult it all becomes to keep in control and you’ll soon be overwhelmed. Here’s my culled list:
- Texts
- Office 365 Email
- Unassigned tasks for ideas etc.
- In tray on my desk for all paperwork including post
- Plastic folder in brief case for receipts etc.
Email is king for me, so I channel everything through to my email inbox and because I can access this on my phone, I don’t miss a thing. All social media messages come through to email, eBay notifications everything. It does mean I have a full inbox every day but I do clear this each day.
Do all these things and you too will manage your time really effectively so you can concentrate on selling. I do.
How The Real Housewives of New Jersey Changed My Life
My life changed the other night.
It was 10:00. I was sitting in front of my living room TV watching a baseball game. And, as usual, I was catching up on my company’s daily paperwork. My wife came in the room and took the remote from me. She switched the channel to Bravo and together we watched The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
My life has never been the same.
I was riveted. Who wouldn’t be? Ashley, who is Jacqueline’s 19-year-old daughter, got into a fight with Danielle and-can you believe this-ripped out some of her hair extensions in front of everyone. At a benefit party, no less. Danielle was understandably upset. The police got involved. The husbands got involved. I got involved.
This show makes the Sopranos look like English royalty. I must see more episodes, but the only way I’m going to be able to do this is to get more work done during the day. I need to be more efficient if I’m going to make The Real Housewives of New Jersey a major part of my life.
How am I going to do this? With good, productive small business technology.
A Social Network of Your Own
First, I’m going to cut down on the number of service calls my people are answering and try to get my clients to answer their questions faster. The more we work online, the more time I’ll have to watch Teresa and Jacqueline complain about Danielle. I’m going to get my webmaster to install a gadget from Chat4Support or Zopim on my website so clients can chat with us online rather than wasting valuable TV time yapping on the phone. And instead of running into my high school friends on Facebook, I’m going to create my company’s own social network on Ning or Forumotion so my clients can research issues themselves or post questions and we can respond with advice, support, and articles.
Next, I’m going to eliminate all the different calendars in my company and improve the way my people schedule appointments. I’m sick of spinning wheels asking where everyone is or having to explain why we double-booked a client visit. I should be spending more time figuring out how in the world Danielle’s breast became infected and how she can avoid such things in the future. When scheduling internal appointments I’m going to use Google’s calendar (GOOG) or FindMyShift, or just move everything we’re doing to an online project management tool such as Basecamp, Skylight, Ubidesk, or Wrike. And if I need to involve outsiders I’m going to make more use of Tungle or Meetifyr to coordinate everyone’s available time.
I got too many things on my plate right now, so I’m going to outsource more. I’m going to find people to help me with my bookkeeping, telemarketing, customer service, and personnel stuff on Elance or Guru. I don’t care where they live-I’m going to connect them to my office through GoToMyPC or Logmein, or just give them access through my internal Windows Terminal Server (MSFT) on my private network. I’m going to conduct conference calls with them using FreeConferenceCall or video chat with them over Skype (EBAY) or Oovoo.
Subtleties of Communication
I can learn a few things from these fine New Jersey ladies, too. For example, see the way they communicate? Lots of yelling and dropping the f-bomb. Of course, I can’t get away with that in my business, but I can certainly use technology to improve how I communicate with my clients. I can make sure they’re getting frequent e-mails using such services as Constant Contact and Jangomail. I can schedule frequent training webcasts using GoToWebinar and WebEx. I can record tips and examples on my computer and send them over as screencasts to my clients using services such as Screen Castle and Screen Jelly. Or I can simply invite my clients to connect to my computer using Glance or CrossLoop so I can quickly share information with them.
A buddy of mine in construction told me that he always watches past episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on his iPod, which got me thinking: Hey, if I started making better use of mobile technology in my business, I could have more time to watch this stuff on my iPod, too. So I’m going to make everyone in my company download Google Latitude, which is a free GPS service that lets me track where everyone is. I’m going to try out iVisit to help us all do video chats from our mobile devices. And Qik to grab videos or photos at a client site on a mobile device and send them quickly back to the office.
I’m going to get smarter with my documents, too. If my people and my subcontractors can share more stuff online, I figure that should free up some Housewives time for me. So I’m going to look into expanding my usage of Zoho’s applications. They host word processing, spreadsheet, customer relationship management, project management, and other tools that everyone can use from anywhere. Or I may decide to use Microsoft’s Live service and put my Office files online. Or I may abandon Microsoft altogether and move toward a fully hosted office system such as Google Apps, Open Office, Peepel, Feng Office, or Think Free. The key here is accessing my files from anywhere, sharing this information with my people and getting things done quickly. That way I have the time to see whether Joe actually gets the vasectomy that Theresa wants him to have. Ouch.
Expand Your Cash Flow
One thing that kind of bothered me when I watched the last Housewives show: How can these people have so much money? I love them all-but they’re not exactly the smartest sharks in the tank. This show has motivated me not only to be more productive, but also to use technology to increase my cash flow. I’m going to sign up with such services as PayPal, GoogleCheckout, and AcceptPay so my clients can easily pay me online. I’m going to start doing more invoicing on the Web, too, using such applications as BillingBoss, Curdbee, and InvoiceBubble to help me get bills out quicker so I can get my money quicker. That way the little missus can afford a trip of her own to the Paramus Mall-a favorite haunt of the Housewives.
The payback from all this? My life will change. With the time saved I’ll be able to rent the entire Season 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and sit around all day watching. I can even spend a few of those extra hours working with the Real Housewives’ Make Over Tool on Bravo’s (GE) website, too. And you thought these small business technology tools were JUST about saving money. Silly you.
Challenges Faced in the Data Integration Process
In the process of data integration, setting up the pragmatic prospects can become a challenge. For an agency, the primary goal is to set realistic figures and analysis. A unified and comprehensive data is to be presented by conjuring a perfect coordination from diverse databases, sources, and equipment. There must be a smooth functioning alliance of information while operating with data integration solutions.
However, in this field, as the data integration progresses, all the requirement and the challenges can be analyzed in the data requirement stage itself. Some of the common challenges faced are:
1. Heterogeneous data
The coordination of large data files and information from a varied system can become a task at some stage. The production of inheriting systems is completely different from conventional databases. Unlike conventional systems the inherit systems keeps on adding new data in order to increase the value. A system varies for copying data making it hard to get a unified final result.
2. Insignificant data
The quality is yet another concern when it comes to data integration. While assembling data from various sources, there are many misprints and lack of information which can cause serious problems to the agency. The legacy data has to be cleaned before starting its conversion and integration. The legacy data impurities tend to have a compounding effect as it generally gets concentrated around the high volume data users.
3. Lack of storage space
While integration of the data takes place, there are lots of problems faced by an agency concerning its storage. If there is not enough space for storing data, it can cause problems while offering scalability or elasticity of data. Hence the growth of the final data can be hampered due to lack of proper storage. Further adding an additional architecture can add to an expense of the firm and can be a costly deal.
4. Unrealistic costs
The cost involved in data integration is largely fueled by items which are difficult to be quantified. There are labor costs involved especially while the initial planning, programming, and evaluation stage is initiated. Costs can be a real hit hard when there is a suddenly unanticipated change taking place, and also costs involved in data storage and maintained.
5. Lack of manpower
With the increase of load per day, handling the applications can become a task for a limited number of employees. There can be a sudden spike in the demand for the manpower and skilled people to fulfill the demand. The requirement of skilled personnel depends on the type of project. With the development of the advanced databases, the data from the old databases needs to be carried to a newly built project.
However, with an expert data manager and a leader of the project, the data integration process can be handled smoothly. In a modular and a robust environment by choosing well-versed candidates, even a limited number of experts can handle diverse projects.
For an agency, it is essential to note that in reality, a fully functioning data integration system can be much more demanding in terms of maintenance and efforts to be put in. Unrealistic cost estimation can at times lead to an overly optimistic budget, especially in the times of budget shortfalls. With more number of users, there is a higher analysis requirement and the performances are more challenging.
While challenges will always be there, but with systematic planning and preparation, even biggest of hindrances can be tackled with ease. Instead of planning for bigger targets, move ahead while achieving smaller hits. Step by step accomplishments makes it much easier and simpler to deal with data integration process.
Buying a Used Restaurant Pager System – A Look at the Pros and Cons
If you are considering new restaurant marketing ideas, then you should definitely explore the option of implementing the latest technology in restaurant, referred to as the restaurant text pager. Used properly, a solution of this kind could lead to a substantial increase in productivity and profitability. Why, because it’s not your ordinary coaster pager.
To bring down initial costs when setting forth to purchase a restaurant pager system, you could opt for a used pager system, provided of course that the benefits surpass the drawbacks by a sufficient margin. If you approach investment in any part of your restaurant business with well-defined, long-term procurement objectives, cheapest doesn’t always equal the best. However, there are exceptions to this, so let’s start by taking a look at the advantages.
The Pros
The positives of choosing a used restaurant pager system over a new one can depend on the individual characteristics of the buyer, but always revolve around the cost factor. Clearly, used restaurant pager systems are a lot cheaper than brand new ones ($4,000), and this can be incentive enough for businesses to explore options on the second-hand market.
With innovation always round the corner, the cost of technology is coming down at a very fast pace making restaurant text pager or cell phone pagers a much more attractive and affordable alternative over a traditional guest pager system. Restaurant text pager systems such as Mobile Matradee or Guest Text have an integrated SMS text marketing application that can be very effective to drive business on nights you don’t have a wait this increase your revenue.
The Cons
Like with anything that is used or not new, you will have little or no knowledge of your system’s usage history. Some units may have been dropped, repaired, modified, or even not have worked well in the first place. Because of that, buying second-hand can be risky.
Make sure you also consider the battery usage in the units you are buying. Many pagers use expensive proprietary batteries instead of standard AA batteries, so be careful of that. Another advantage of cell phone pager systems is the pager is the guest’s actual cell phone, hence you are not responsibility for maintaining or replacing the pagers.
Additionally, chances are the warranty or after-sales support on your system is well expired, and will require additional costs to renew. Plus, unlike a brand new guest pager system, you’re unlikely to receive any installation or training support, at least not without having to pay extra. While most pager systems aren’t really that difficult to use, choosing the right system for your restaurant is critical.
Also, check that the system has no finance owing tied to it. If you were to buy from a restaurant that is about to undergo liquidation, you could get in trouble with the liquidators a few weeks down the road. Lastly, consider if there are still readily available spares or replacement parts, at what cost, and for how much longer. If the unit you are buying is no longer in production or has been replaced by a new model, check its level of compatibility with the former before you make your purchase. Our recommendation is to subscribe to a restaurant text pager solution for essentially the same investment as a quality used coaster pager system with a greater return on investment.
employees : Good news 10% increase in dearness allowance, salary will increase so much in June, order issued
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 23
ASK IRA: Has Heat-Celtics East finals turned into a quarter poll?
Run a Pay Per Click Advertising Campaign for Instant Online Traffic
What Is ERP? Difference Between ERP and Other Simple Software
Terra Co-founder Mentions Sending Token to Burn Wallet is Not a Good Idea
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
