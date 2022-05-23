Finance
Marketing Mix For Your E-Business – Putting it All Together For Success
Marketing mix refers to the factors that a marketer can manipulate to influence the demand for their product. Some people may think that influencing demand means only increasing demand. This is a mistake because occasions may arise when a marketer will have to act to reduce the demand for their product. When the product is scarce, for example.
Early marketing teachers presented the marketing mix as four elements: Product, Price, Place and Promotion. 4Ps in short. Later thinking held that these 4Ps are good enough for physical goods only and that there was the need to expand the marketing mix to care of services. Thus 3 new Ps were added to the marketing mix, making 7Ps for services. The additional 3 are Physical evidence, Process and People. An attempt will be made to relate the 7Ps of marketing to your e-business.
Product
Without a doubt, product is the most important element of the marketing mix because people buy the benefits or solutions embodied in the product. In your retail store, you could see, touch, smell, even taste a product or hear the sound of a product. But on the world wide web, you cannot do this. As an e-business builder, you are limited to visual and verbal techniques for presenting your offering. You can only show a picture, drawing (static or animated) and describe the features and benefits of your product. And this must be done well.
It is easy for online shoppers to compare prices with a few clicks before they buy. Today there are shopping genies that facilitate this. This increases competitive pressure and implies that e-business builders must not only state their prices clearly but must also relate them to the value their prospective customer will get.
Place
This has to do with location and making products available. On the internet, your store is as far from you as your computer screen. And you are heavily influenced by what you see. Therefore, the e-business builder should have a website that is convincing and professional so that shoppers will be confident to place orders.
Promotion
This appears to be the most talked-about marketing mix element in internet marketing. It is the element that drives traffic (visitors) to the website. And sadly, when some people discuss marketing strategy they refer to promotion only. There are many promotools you can use. They include various types of advertising, press releases, publicity, buying leads, traffic exchanges, SEO techniques, article marketing and blogging. You should be guided by your skills set and budget in choosing your tools.
Physical Evidence
This is closely associated with the place element. Does your website give the impression of reliability and trust? If you would score high here try to include a physical address and other contact means, certification of bodies like BBB and proof that customers’ payment details are secure.
Process
How easy is it to buy from you? How quickly does your order page load? Do prospects have to answer a ton of questions before or after ordering? How fast is delivery? E-products should be instantaneous. You need to think through some of these issues.
People
You may think that this is not relevant to selling on the internet. Big mistake. What about the attitude and behaviour of customer support staff. Experience with them may be crucial in determining whether you buy or buy again.
Take all these along as you set up your e-business in order to sharpen your competitive edge and win the business game – a robust top line and healthy bottom line.
Accounting Software Minimises Workload And Cuts Business Expenses
It isn’t so very long ago that anyone dealing with the bookkeeping requirements of a small, or even quite large, business would have done so using paper ledgers. It wasn’t called “bookkeeping “for nothing.
For many years I sold accounting systems for a living; at first they were paper-based and then, very slowly, they transitioned into a computer based system as the necessary software and hardware became more affordable for businesses.
Over time, the bookkeeping function has evolved into something much more comprehensive. This is due to the capability, inherent within most accounting software these days, to integrate the various bookkeeping functions in order to see the bigger picture immediately, without having to wait days for reports to be compiled by hand.
It’s all very well for the sales manager to know that his team of high-performing salespeople have booked orders worth over a hundred thousand dollars this week but, unless he knows how much it has cost to run that sales team, how much the goods and services being provided have cost to produce and what other overheads are involved, his sales figure taken in isolation doesn’t mean very much.
If, on the other hand he can get a real-time impression of the overall situation including a bottom line profit or loss calculation, he can make decisions and take action much more quickly than he could back in the paper-based bookkeeping days.
The information, of course, was always available, it just wasn’t easily accessible.
If we accept that it takes roughly the same amount of time to enter the details of a suppliers invoice into the purchase ledger module of a computerised accounting system as it does to write it into a paper ledger then, line for line, both methods are more or less equal. So why invest the time, effort and money in installing a computerised accounting system?
The answer, of course, lies in what happens to that information once it is entered into the system. If you write the details of a purchase invoice into a book it stays there, in the book. No one else knows about it.
If, on the other hand, you take the same amount of time and enter those same details into an integrated computer-based accounting system, the information is distributed to all areas of the system where it is needed. Management can see the up-to-date expenditure figure at the click of a mouse or the push of a button. I think most people would agree that is more efficient than asking one of the bookkeeping team to prepare a report by hand.
Accounting software not only reduces the time taken to keep company-wide accounts data up-to-date, it also gives employees and management at all levels the information that they need in an instant.
The salesperson answering a stock enquiry from a customer can see whether a particular item is in stock without having to walk down to the warehouse, the company accountant can see how much cash should be received by the end of the month and how much of it will be available to pay suppliers.
Accounting software saves time and effort and puts people in control by giving them up-to-date information upon which to make important business decisions.
4 Major Benefits of Affiliate Marketing – Making Money Online
If you are thinking about having a go to make money on the internet, there are some important issues you must address before commencing. Like any venture, you must receive training and do diligent research if you want to achieve success. There are endless business opportunities online and sometimes it is difficult to know even where to start.
One of the business models which is the most popular, is affiliate marketing. The reason this form of online marketing is so popular as it requires no set up money. The only money required is research materials, buying some domain names and organizing a host provider. If you want to escalate your new business you can always start to buy traffic, but if you are patient and want to commence the business on a shoe string, you can learn SEO and study the ways to generate traffic through free techniques. The downside of this it takes time to see results but the benefits are that it is free
1. First benefit of affiliate marketing
Being an affiliate marketer means you have no start up fees, apart from the minor costs listed above. The whole concept of affiliate marketing is you are promoting and marketing someone else’s product. When a customer buys the product from your efforts, you are paid a commission. Sounds easy and it is, once you know how to do it!
2. Focus on a niche
One of the keys to starting an affiliate marketing business is to find a profitable niche and focus on it. This is more difficult than it sounds. With the internet there is so much information bombarding you it is difficult to stay on track. Every day you will receive emails promising yet another great opportunity to make quick money.
3. Works 24/7
This is one of the most attractive benefits. When you do get a profitable campaign/s, you have the opportunity to make money while you sleep, go on holidays. Because once you correctly set up your campaigns and they go online, they are active regardless of what you doing or wherever you are.
4. Operate from the comfort of your home
Another major benefit is you can do this business from the comfort of your home. Work the hours you want. No boss breathing down your neck. No more driving to work in peak hour traffic. Being able to take the kids to school – the list of benefits are endless.
When you read and understand the benefits of affiliate marketing, you must get excited about the prospects. Unfortunately, while all this is possible, reality is very few actually achieve their goals. This is because of the ease to start affiliate marketing, it also attracts a lot of dishonesty. The internet is full of scams and misinformation and for someone trying to start this type of online business, it becomes near impossible to get the right advice. This is the problem I had in the beginning. However, through the knowledge I now have on affiliate marketing, I have found this one site which does give good sound advice and will help you get started…
10 WordPress Plugins That Save Bloggers Time
1. WordPress.com Stats
Personally, I feel it is essential for bloggers to track the activity on their blogs. You can make use of a web analytics tool, but it takes some time to navigate through all the reports. That is where a plugin will be handy. The WordPress.com Stats plugin is a big help in this regard. Instead of using another application, you can keep track of your blog’s stats directly from your WordPress dashboard.
2. WP-Polls
It is a well-known fact that people like to participate in polls. There are options available to you on the internet, but the WP-Polls plugin will allow you to create custom polls on your WordPress dashboard. You do not have to leave your account to log in to another site to manage it. This is only if you want to make use of polls.
3. Sociable
This plugin automatically add links to your favorite social bookmarking sites on your posts, pages and in your RSS feed. You can choose from 99 different social bookmarking sites.
4. Akismet
It is very important to activate your Akismet plugin on your blog. It is a fact that blogs unfortunately get comments that are spam. This plugin checks your comments against the Akismet web service to see if they look like spam or not and let you review the spam it catches under your blog’s “comments” admin screen. Your readers do not like to see spam comments. This can easily result in a decrease of your traffic. I cannot stress this enough, please make sure you are using a plugin like Akismet. This WordPress plugin will save you time.
5. Math Comment Spam
In the fast growing era of technology, it is unfortunately a fact that comment spam blocking plugins like Akismet will not always be enough to eliminate all spam comments. By using the Math Comment Spam plugin in conjunction with the Akismet plugin, you will be able to decrease the spam comments. The Math Comment Spam plugin will ask the readers a simple math problem such as 2 x 3 before they can comment. This is to make sure that it is a human comment.
6. Theme Tester
It sometimes happened that bloggers want to change the WordPress theme. You do not want your audience to see the changes until all is finished and ready. This is where the Theme Tester plugin will be of a great help. Your readers will see your existing design until all is set up and ready for publishing.
7. WP-Database Backup
I want you to read the following with attention! If your blog is important to you, do yourself a big favor and install the WP-Database Backup plugin. It is most crucial to have this plugin installed and set to back up your WordPress database. This plugin will save the data on your hard drive or it will be send to you via email. The next important point I want to stress out is the following: Please keep in mind that this plugin make a backup of your database files only. Please make sure to make a manual backup of your WordPress content folder from your hosting account.
8. Easytube
This plugin will help you to get a YouTube or Google video published on your blog. It easily makes embedding YouTube and Google videos into your post a snap. Easytube also includes a preview image of your YouTube videos in the RSS feed with a link to the video. If you want to make use of the visual media, it is essential to install this plugin.
9. Auto Close Comments, Pingbacks and Trackbacks
To reduce spam on older posts, you can make use of this plugin. Older posts are targets for automated comment spam bots. After installing the plugin, set the timeframe to a date when you want to close comments on your posts. All is now set up and done!
10. Google Maps Plugin
This plugin speaks for itself. If you want to make use of maps from Google to be part of your blog post, this plugin will assist you in the process of creating, inserting and customizing it. This WordPress plugin will definitely save you time.
I really hope these 10 WordPress plugins will save you time and make blogging a feast. Make use of it and enjoy your blogging!
