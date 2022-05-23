Finance
Marketing Strategy and Marketing Planning
Marketing has evolved over the years from a product and sales centric environment to one more concerned with life-time customers; customer focus is more important than a quick sale.
A marketing strategy is a business direction to help guide a company when making decisions. The strategy is based on objectives, a competitor and market review and set against timescales.
In truth, anybody can register a company at companies house, open a bank account and even acquire clients. For a business to be successful you need a marketing strategy which segments, targets and positions your product at a specific customer, at the right price and at the right time.
Segmentation
Consumers come in different shapes and sizes. Segmentation enables a business to split these buyers into different groups and monitor their characteristics so as they can better meet the customers needs.
The most common segmentation is by gender, age and geographic region. Other segmentation variables can include;
– Socio- economic: societal class (A, B1,B2 etc)
– psychographics: beliefs and values
Targeting
After segmenting the entire market the next step is to target your product or service at a key area. The alternative is mass marketing; a product promoted to all segments of the market.
An example of targeting can be found in the insurance industry. There are car insurance providers just for women. The gender has been split because women are statistically safer drivers, which is what insurance providers want.
Positioning
Positioning your product is very much in the mind of the consumer. It’s the responsibility of the company to convey the segment and target audience they want. For example, there are some car insurance companies targeting women by positioning their product using catchy jingles and pink cars.
The marketing mix (7P’s)
Your marketing strategy will support your marketing mix (marketing plan). The marketing mix is a plan to focus your business, set standards and target specific markets.
The marketing mix consists of;
Product – What do you sell? Who do you sell it to?
Price – How much does it cost? Are there any discounts? Is your pricing strategy one of penetration or skimming?
Place – How does your product get to market? What channels do you sell through?
Promotion – How do you communicate and sell your product?
People – Who is involved in the process? What do they say about you?
Process – What happens during the manufacture / buying process?
Physical evidence – Are buildings, leaflets or packaging (anything tangible) important? If so what is your position regarding these?
A marketing strategy will differentiate your brand from competitors whilst your marketing mix will enable you to focus your product in a specific market for a specific consumer.
Most companies think strategically but fail to put it down on paper. This is a hazardous approach when your business begins to grow and you employ staff. Everybody has a view of how a company should grow, but only the CEO or owner can guide the company and everybody else must follow their direction. A marketing strategy will guide the business in the short, medium and potentially long term too.
4 Advantages Of An Image Hosting Service
1. Get extra Storage Space
Based on your desired plan, you may have limited storage space. So, you can use a third-party hosting service for your photos. The idea is to free up some storage space on your WordPress site and put some load on another separate server.
2. Secure your Images
Before choosing a third-party service, we suggest that you consider the security aspect of your images. You cannot compromise on this feature at all. If you use the best plugin, you can enjoy the highest security.
You can enjoy a high level of security because of the cloud technology offered by this service provider. This type of non-centralized storage is only possible with the help of cloud storage systems. The beauty of cloud storage is that your images are stored across a number of servers in the world.
3. Quicker Load Speeds
If your website is really popular and has a lot of photos on it, it may slow down because of excessive traffic. Therefore, it makes sense to put your money into an image hosting solution. With this approach, you can optimize the speed of your blog or website.
The good thing about WordPress is that it allows you to add your images without any problem. As a matter of fact, you can add hundreds of thousands of photos without any trouble. Therefore, you can enjoy faster loading times.
According to statistics, images that take more than 5 seconds to load can have a negative impact on the ranking of the blog or website it is hosted on. So, you can spend a couple more dollars per month and get more space on a separate server for your image hosting needs.
You can choose from a lot of service providers to make sure that your desired one offers a high level of security.
4. Statistical Analysis
On some image hosting websites, you can check out a wide range of statistics, such as image use, load times, and failed attempts, etc. As for as image management is concerned, you may want to consider this aspect. Statistical analysis will help you get a better idea of the performance of your photos.
Long story short, if you have never used an email hosting website, you may not be familiar with the advantages these platforms offer as far as hosting images is concerned. So, we suggest that you increase the performance of your website and subscribe to an image hosting service. With this approach, you will find it much easier to manage your websites and improve your experience. We hope that these tips will help you make an informed decision.
How a Woman Can Balance Her Hormones?
If you are a woman who has hormones imbalance problems and you are looking for ways to address this there are a number of things you are going to do. Before you even begin to look for solution, first you have to begin with some blood test. Not any test though, the first types of blood test you want to get done are your reproductive hormones; estrogen, testosterone, progesterone. Those are the three area you have to go for, these will let you know where your levels are with those tests. The next tests are for your Adriano glands; your cortisol, DHEA, and androgens. You also want to test your thyroid glands; your T4 and T3 are important, also thyroid antibodies. The next thing you want to get tested is your vitamin D, medical experts would tell you that Vitamin D is actually a hormone and not a vitamin as many people out there assume. The truth is that a lot of women and people who are plant base on vegan diets are actually deficient on vitamin D and they don’t even know it. So, if you have troubles in losing weight or you notice your hairs are falling off, you might be low on vitamin D. The other blood test you need to do is fasting blood glucose, to measures the amount of glucose (sugar) in your blood and test for diabetes or pre-diabetes.
The next thing that would help naturally balance your hormones as a woman is to get rid of the chemicals’ this include your make ups, skin care, your cleaning supplies, this is because your skins absorbs about 60% of what is put on it. It is extremely that whatever you put on your body is made of good quality ingredients. Try to avoid chemical-based skin cares and others. Make sure that whatever you are putting on your skin is what you are eating. There are lots of chemicals out there that are endocrine disruptors, these are chemicals and pesticides that interfere with your endocrine systems and are capable of causing cancerous tumors, birth defects, and other disorders. There is a resource that can help you for, and it’s a simple apps which you can download on your mobile phone. The Apps is called “Think Dirty”, it’s also free.
One more natural way to enhance your hormone imbalance is to eat good healthy fats. This is very important because many people, especially in the vegan community believe so much in the high carb low fat vegan or HCLF vegan diets as the best and only way to go. The truth is that it doesn’t work for everyone, you are better off monitoring the amount of fats you are eating and making sure that you get enough, no, I am not talking about processed oil or fried foods. You have to understand that everyone is different, some people can tolerate and enjoy less fat in their diet, while others do well with higher fats in their diets.
The next thing you need to understand about balancing your hormones is stress managements. There so many things you can do to manage stress, however, these are outside the scope of this article, not withstand, here are some tips that can be helpful. If you are high on caffeine, you have to start limiting your caffeine intake. Have you ever had the caffeine shakes where your brain goes into a melt down and you have this strange anxiety ridden crack addict? This can really increase your stress levels and you don’t need that any more. So, cut down seriously on your caffeine intake. You can also try working out as a means of stress management, doing regular simple exercises. The key thing is to move your body and sweat from time to time, this can help address some form of stress. There are a number of things you can engage in every morning to have a good day start; yoga, meditating, listening to soft and soothing music, something to lift up your spirit for the day ahead. Whatever you do to help you balance your hormones, it is always better to see a certified intuitionist or a dietician with good knowledge in female hormone imbalance. More please see: Acidaburn
SMEs Can Reach Target Markets More Efficiently Through B2B Portals
B2B (business-to-business) portals are becoming a way of doing business for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). These portals facilitate in establishing new trading relationships between companies and they also supports the existing relationships. It can be termed as an e-market place. A B2B portal primarily serves as a platform for wholesalers, retailers, distributors and manufacturers to carry out their business activities online. Some of these B2B portals even offer free business directory and local yellow pages.
B2B online marketing is an essential part from buyer’s perspective as well as seller’s perspective. For buyers it facilitates in searching new suppliers, post buying requests, and search for used or new goods. For a seller point of view, it makes easy to find out buyers for their products, they could sell online new as well as used products.
Cost advantages for SMEs
B2B website is a low cost electronic medium to communicate about your products or services to the target markets. It is very easy to operate; all that is needed is a web browser, internet connection and add business listing for start benefiting from these market places.
Marketing done through the B2B portals is exclusively online thus there are no print, distribution or postage costs plus it is measurable through sophisticated tracking software. SMEs generally don’t have big marketing budgets and the portals have become right source for them to promote and attract new customers.
Membership fee is the only investment SMEs has to make to promote their products. These online market places provide its members with standardized supplier storefront and many of the same functions as a corporate website. So, through B2B portals SMEs have the opportunity to reach out to companies and businesses globally at very lower cost.
What to promote
These online market places offer features and support services that are customized for international trade and provide an efficient way to promote products directly to potential buyers.
Before taking decision to invest in B2B portals certain points should be cleared in the buyer or seller’s mind, like why they want to use this platform, what are the products that are to be displayed for sale on the website and to see to it that B2B marketing does not conflict with other marketing channels used.
B2B portals offer SMEs professional and easy to navigate templates, which are specifically designed to attract international buyers. SMEs should invest considerable amount of time in designing their web catalog. They should think it as a branding opportunity.
Benefits for SMEs
B2B portals have made possible for SMEs to reach target customers for exports and imports. There are many benefits coupled with B2B portals and they show why B2B portals are most efficient way of reaching target markets. Some of the benefits are listed here:
1. It is a low cost electronic medium to promote the business.
2. It minimizes the overall steps of selling procedures, thus reduces cost of sales.
3. B2B saves time for business transactions and commercial dealings between the buyer and the seller, thus it is a cost saving medium in terms of time, money and resources.
4. It facilitates the establishment of new trading relationships between companies and supports existing business relationships.
5. By the help of business directory and search engines provided in B2B portals buyers can find out potential sellers.
6. With the help of classifieds it becomes easy to sell or purchase different products.
7. B2B Portals can deliver quantifiable returns on investment (ROI) in a matter of months.
