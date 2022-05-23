News
Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Baltimore late Sunday afternoon; Orioles game in rain delay
Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Baltimore and the surrounding area until 5:30 p.m.
Storms, which could include winds up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail, are possible in Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Rockville, Bowie and Aspen Hill.
Washington, D.C., and nearby towns are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning is more serious than a thunderstorm watch and indicates that a dangerous storm has already been spotted. A thunderstorm watch had been issued for Baltimore and the surrounding area until 9 p.m.
At 5:09 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was observed over Fairfax, Virginia, moving east at 15 mph, according to the NWS, which warned that winds would “cause some trees and large branches to fall” and that “localized power outages are possible.”
The Orioles’ home game against the Tampa Bay Rays, tied 6-6 after the Orioles scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth, was delayed at 5:30 p.m. due to the storm. A tarp was rolled onto the field.
The NWS also issued a special marine warning for the Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point, including the Baltimore Harbor, until 6:45 p.m.
Jimmy Butler (knee), Tyler Herro (groin) leave Heat with questionable Game 4 outlook vs. Celtics
Relief arrived an hour before Saturday night’s opening tip, when the Miami Heat announced all 15 playoff eligible players would be available, the team’s injury report for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals a clean sheet.
But still, no exhale, because Erik Spoelstra’s team knows better, in what largely stands as a season of attrition.
And there they were again Sunday, dealing with multiple concerns.
This time forward Jimmy Butler was forced to sit out the second half of Saturday’s victory that gave the Heat a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, due to recurring knee inflammation, with guard Tyler Herro closing that game with a groin strain.
Sunday, Butler and Herro were listed as questionable for Monday’s 8:30 p.m. Game 4 against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Butler’s issue was apparent a day earlier.
“He didn’t have his, like, normal explosive burst,” Spoelstra said of Butler, who previously had missed the Heat’s Game 5 clinching victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the first round with the ailment. “He’s been able to manage this.”
As for Herro, Spoelstra went into Sunday’s team meeting unsure of the next step.
Herro did not play the final 8:11 Saturday.
“Tyler had to come out just so the trainers could see what it was,” Spoelstra said.
Asked if Herro could have returned, Spoelstra said, “It depends on who you ask. If you ask Tyler, yes. And the trainers didn’t say definitely no.”
The setbacks with Butler and Herro came after point guard Kyle Lowry returned Saturday from a two-week absence with a hamstring strain, and after power forward P.J. Tucker made it back after being hobbled in Thursday night’s Game 2 loss at FTX Arena with knee soreness.
Lowry played 29 minutes Saturday, without apparent limitation.
“Felt good to be back,” he said. “Honestly, I’ve only played four games, before [Saturday], in the playoffs. It’s tough trying to find a rhythm. But just having an opportunity to be out there with my guys is always fun.”
Spoelstra said there are several eyes on Lowry’s minutes.
“I’m definitely talking to trainers on that,” Spoelstra said. “I’m in constant communication with Kyle. The plan was to be a lot more conservative in the first half, to leave us a little bit of leeway going down the stretch, and it turned out that way. There’s not a definitive minutes restriction. We just have to be mindful of it.”
As for himself, good to go, Lowry said.
“I feel fine,” he said. “I’m out here playing. You know, this has been a process for me. It’s been a long journey with this type of injury. My training staff, our training staff, our coaches, our organization, we have been on the same page and communicated with everything, team doctors. That’s the most important thing is that we are all on the same page.
“And going forward we are going to continue to have open dialogue, open communication and just continue to find ways to help me be on the floor.”
Lowry and Tucker also were listed as questionable for Game 4, as were Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, both with hamstring strains.
The primary concern is with Butler and Herro.
“You know, injuries are a part of the game,” Lowry said. “That’s the part that sucks about the game, the injuries, and you know, this is tough. Jimmy is a warrior. Tyler is a warrior. But we have to continue to stay focused on what we did as a group [Saturday night] and hopefully those guys will be back and ready to go next game.”
As for the Celtics, guard Marcus Smart, who missed the Heat’s Game 1 victory on Tuesday night at FTX Arena, took treatment Sunday for an ankle sprain. Also taking treatment Sunday was Boston center Robert Williams III, due to the knee discomfort that kept him out Saturday night. Forward Jayson Tatum, who briefly left with a stinger Saturday, did not require additional treatment Sunday.
‘Utter bull(bleep)’: Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks rejects Josh Donaldson’s explanation for his ‘Jackie’ comment
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks wasn’t buying Josh Donaldson’s explanation for the New York Yankees third baseman’s comments to Tim Anderson during Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium.
“Basically tried to call me Jackie Robinson: ‘What’s up, Jackie?’” Anderson said after the Sox’s 7-5 loss, describing what led to a discussion with Donaldson after the third inning. “He made the comment and it was disrespectful and I don’t think it was called for. It was unnecessary.”
The benches cleared before Donaldson’s at-bat in the fifth inning.
Donaldson admitted after the game, “I called him Jackie,” later adding: “I thought that was a joke between him and I because we have talked about it before. … He’s called himself Jackie Robinson. That’s why I thought it was funny between us.”
That explanation did not sit well with Hendriks.
“Usually you have inside jokes with people you get along with, not people that don’t get along at all,” Hendriks said Sunday. “So that statement right there was complete bull(bleep).
“My feelings toward the individual in question are pretty well-documented in the fact that we don’t get along. The fact I have now spoken to four separate clubhouses he’s been in and as a whole, none of them get along. So trying to whip out that narrative is complete and utter bull(bleep).”
Donaldson’s “Jackie” reference dates to a 2019 Sports Illustrated article that came out soon after Anderson’s bat flip against the Kansas City Royals and subsequent plunking made news.
The article discussed a “have-fun barrier.”
“I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson,” Anderson said in the article. “That’s huge to say. But it’s cool, man, because he changed the game, and I feel like I’m getting to a point to where I need to change the game.”
The article pointed out in the next sentence Anderson’s “point is more nuanced than it might sound.”
Donaldson said Saturday: “My meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist by any fact of the matter. It was just off of an interview.”
He later added: “Just trying to defuse it, make light like, ‘Hey, we’re not trying to start any brawls or anything like that.’ Obviously he deemed that it was disrespectful and if he did, I apologize. That’s not what I was trying to do by any manner.”
Hendriks said Donaldson’s comments during the game were “just completely unacceptable,”
“And then trying to whip it out like an inside joke is horse(bleep),” Hendriks said. “They don’t have those sorts of things going on. That’s like getting into an argument, like having an inside joke with a guy you’re nemeses with, per se.
“That ain’t it. That’s not how it went down in this clubhouse and I don’t understand how he ever thought about it like that. It’s just straight delusional.”
Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal exchanged words with Donaldson before the fifth-inning at-bat, and both dugouts and bullpens emptied.
“I’m really happy with (Grandal’s) decision to confront him at the plate,” Hendriks said. “That shows how strong this clubhouse is. That shows the brotherhood in this clubhouse that we have going on. We’re going to go to bat for everyone in this clubhouse, no matter who they are, no matter what’s going on. We’re going to take care of them.
“(Sox manager) Tony (La Russa) wears the shirt that says ‘Family’ every single day, and that’s what it is, a family. We take care of our own, and if something happens that we don’t think is right, we’re going to speak up.”
La Russa said Sunday he was “curious to see what the Yankee organization says.”
“It’s not really important what I say here,” La Russa said. “(Yankees manager) Aaron (Boone), he’s between a rock and a hard place there. I know him, I know his family and I know he doesn’t approve.
“But I’m really waiting to hear what the Yankees say. I know what they represent, right? ‘God Bless America’ (in the) seventh inning. So I’m waiting to hear what they say.”
Major League Baseball is looking into the incident, according to reports.
“Whenever they reach a conclusion, I’m sure you’ll hear it,” La Russa said. “I know you’re looking at MLB. That’s why I said I’m anxious to know what the Yankees are saying because MLB has been crystal clear for years on how they feel about something like that.
“I hope (the Yankees) would echo Major League Baseball, where there’s no situation where that’ll be tolerated. I’ve respected the Yankees organization for a long time, so I’m just curious.”
Gangs strangle Haiti’s capital as deaths, kidnappings soar
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — It was about 6 a.m. when Venique Moïse flung open the door of her house and saw dozens of people running — their children in one hand and scant belongings in the other — as gunfire intensified.
Minutes later, she joined the crowd with her own three kids and fled as fires burned nearby, collapsing homes. Over the coming hours and days, the bodies of nearly 200 men, women and children — shot, burned or mutilated with machetes by warring gangs — were found in that part of Haiti’s capital.
“That Sunday, when the war started, I felt that I was going to die,” Moïse said.
Gangs are fighting each other and seizing territory in the capital of Port-au-Prince with a new intensity and brutality. The violence has horrified many who feel the country is swiftly unraveling as it tries to recover from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the United Nations prepares to debate the future of its longtime presence in Haiti.
Experts say the scale and duration of gang clashes, the power criminals wield and the amount of territory they control has reached levels not seen before.
Gangs have forced schools, businesses and hospitals to close as they raid new neighborhoods, seize control of the main roads connecting the capital to the rest of the country and kidnap victims daily, including eight Turkish citizens still held captive, authorities say.
Gangs also are recruiting more children than before, arming them with heavy weapons and forming temporary alliances with other gangs in attempts to take over more territory for economic and political gain ahead of the country’s general elections, said Jaime Vigil Recinos, the United Nations’ police commissioner in Haiti.
“It’s astonishing,” he told The Associated Press, noting that gang clashes are becoming protracted, ruthless affairs. “We are talking about something that Haiti hasn’t experienced before.”
At least 92 civilians and 96 suspected gang members were killed between April 24 and May 16, with another 113 injured, 12 missing and 49 kidnapped for ransom, according to the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. The office warned that the actual number of people killed “may be much higher.”
Gangs also gang-raped children as young as 10 and set fire to at least a dozen homes, forcing some 9,000 people to flee and seek temporary shelter in churches, public parks and shuttered schools, U.N. officials said.
Haiti’s National Human Rights Defense Network said some victims were decapitated while others were thrown into wells and latrines. Gangs posted pictures of the gruesome scenes on social media to further terrorize people. The network said that most women and girls were raped before being killed.
“Armed violence has reached unimaginable and intolerable levels in Haiti,” Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a May 17 statement.
Bruno Maes, UNICEF’s representative in Haiti, told the AP that one growing concern is the lack of access to basic things like water, food and medicine because people remain trapped in certain areas while gangs continue to fight, noting that malnutrition is on the rise, affecting 1 in 5 children in the Cité Soleil neighborhood alone.
“We are really seeing a strangulation of Port-au-Prince,” he said, adding that UNICEF has been forced to use a helicopter and now a boat to try to reach those most in need.
Staff at hospitals and clinics report they’re being stretched thin, with Doctors Without Borders noting that it treated nearly 100 people for gunshot wounds from April 24 to May 7, forcing the aid group to reopen a clinic in Cité Soleil it had closed in early April because of the violence.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry has remained largely quiet amid the escalating gang violence, while Frantz Elbé, Haiti’s new police chief, said dozens of gang members have been arrested and another 94 killed in clashes with police since he took over the department six months ago. Nearly 5,000 suspects have been accused of crimes including murder and kidnapping, Elbé said.
“I am going to continue to track down the criminals,” he pledged in a May 9 news conference, adding that Haiti’s understaffed and under-resourced police department of roughly 11,000 officers for a country of more than 11 million people was receiving training and equipment from the international community.
At least 48 killings were reported in the neighborhood of Butte Boyer, which Edna Noël Marie fled with her husband and three children when gunfire erupted in late April.
The 44-year-old is sleeping on the concrete floor of a crowded shelter with no mattresses in increasingly unhygienic conditions while her children stay at a friend’s home.
“It’s not big enough to shelter all of us,” she explained, adding that she fears gangs will recruit her two sons and rape her daughter. “These people have no remorse, and society doesn’t really care. … There is no civil protection. There are no authorities. Police are here today, and they’re going to be gone tomorrow.”
About 1,700 schools have shuttered amid the spike in gang violence, leaving more than half a million children without an education, with the directors of some schools unable to keep paying gangs to ensure students’ safety, the U.N. said. Efforts are underway to set up an FM radio station dedicated to broadcasting classes, Maes said.
“It’s very saddening for us that children who are willing to learn and teachers willing to teach cannot do so because they feel unsafe,” he said.
The ongoing violence and kidnappings have prompted hundreds of Haitians to flee their country, often a deadly move. At least 11 Haitians died and 36 others were rescued when their human smuggling boat overturned near Puerto Rico this month. Dozens of others have died at sea in recent months.
Another concern is the lack of housing not only for the estimated 9,000 families recently forced to flee their homes, but also for the estimated 20,000 others displaced last year who are still living in overcrowded, dirty government shelters. At the same time, the country is struggling to help roughly 20,000 Haitians the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has deported in recent months amid sharp criticism.
As police try to contain the gang violence, AP journalists visited the Butte Boyer neighborhood, where the smell of charred homes and decaying bodies spread for several blocks. Dogs gnawed on victims’ remains.
Several walls and gates were scrawled with “400 Mawozo,” a testament to the presence of a gang believed to have kidnapped the Turkish citizens in early May and 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group last year, demanding $1 million in ransom and holding most for two months.
Nailed to a wooden post, a picture of a man killed during the recent gang violence flapped in the wind. The sign underneath read, “Thanks to the government of my country.”
It was once a quiet neighborhood that Lucitha Gason, 48, knows she won’t return to again. She was getting ready for church when the explosion of gunfire in late April forced her to abandon her home. She’s been staying at a shuttered school, but the owner recently demanded that she and dozens of other Haitians find another place to sleep.
Gason is now trying to figure out where to go since she can’t afford to leave the country.
“We can’t count on the government. We can’t count on organizations. They’re all making promises that aren’t coming through,” she said. “Here in Haiti, you really have to depend on yourself and what you can do for yourself. There’s no such thing as what the country can do for you.”
