Medical Education in Russia
Medical education in Russia usually lasts 6 years for an undergraduate MD or MBBS. The curriculum for the first two years is the same at all Faculties. It includes preclinical and fundamental medical sciences that are the essential basis for any medical specialty. Medical specialization starts at the third year of studies; the curriculum includes propedeutics, biochemistry and pathology (pathological anatomy and pathological physiology) clinical and special subjects, depending on the orientation.
The principal feature of medical education in Russia for both the Faculties of curative medicine and pediatrics is the introduction of a new approach to the training of internists and pediatricians that implies a two-year continuing primary specialization, one year while at the institution and the other year after graduation. The nature of medical education in russia and its curriculum at these Faculties is designed to cover all the general medical education within five years.
During the third, fourth, and fifth years, students perform clinical work as nurses, feldshers, and clinical assistants. In the sixth year, medical students take their primary specialization in one of the following clinical subjects: Faculty of Curative Medicine (surgery, obstetrics, and gynecology) of Faculty of Pediatrics (pediatrics, including child infectious diseases, and pediatric surgery, including orthopedics). Sub specialization in clinical areas is not an option during the undergraduate program, as profound knowledge of the main clinical subjects is believed to be fundamental for adequate training of doctors.
After 6 years of medical education in Russia, students pass a state examination according to the curriculum, obtain a Doctor’s Diploma, and complete a one year internship in medical units under the supervision of specialists. Instruction in ophthalmology, otolaryngology, dietology, climatotherapy, endocrinology, clinical biochemistry, physiotherapy, and such aspects of surgery as oncology and neurosurgery is provided by the appropriate departments.
The instructional methodology in Russian medical schools includes lectures by the leading specialists and regular practical classes throughout the course of studies.
Training programs at medical schools in Russia are adjusted to the needs of population in accordance with health priorities. Thus, when in the 1950s the non-communicable diseases became a real health problem; these subjects were strengthened and introduced more widely into curricula. When the role of primary health care became more evident in the 1970s, medical education in Russia became adapted to this target-problem.
In Russian medical schools following the annual examinations at the end of the fourth and fifth years, senior students of all Faculties usually spend the breaks between semesters in professional training. Students are taught to use their knowledge, develop their professional skills, master up-to-date methods of diagnostics and treatment, and become familiar with all other work they will do in the future. It should be emphasized that at least 25 percent of the time within the training program of all specialties is devoted to practice at the primary health care level.
Finally after completion of medical education in Russia, students must pass state examinations in general and special medical subjects (depending on the orientation of a particular Faculty) to receive a diploma as physician of general medicine at the Faculty of Curative Medicine (VRAC), as pediatrician at the Faculty of Pediatrics, as sanitary officer at the Faculty of Hygiene, as stomatologist at the Faculty of Stomatology, or as pharmacist at the pharmaceutical institution or faculty.
Annually, about 60,000 students graduate from Russian medical schools. – Professor Felix Vartanian, MD Vice-rector of Russian Academy for Advanced Medical Studies December 2008
What Is Cloud Computing and Why You Should Use Cloud Computing
The Basics.
As businesses expand, they begin to experience some really difficult and expensive information technology (IT) challenges. Maintenance of hardware and software facilities can be a pain in the neck with traditional business computing systems. Cloud technologies and services present a smart, user-friendly solution. It’s also cheaper than traditional systems and increases the productivity and workflow of the business.
Cloud computing, by definition, is technology that makes use of the internet and servers centralized in remote data centers to store and maintain data and applications. So, Cloud technology makes computing more efficient by centralizing the storage of data, processing, and bandwidth.
Cloud services and products also allow users to make use of applications and software without installing the application on their personal computers or mobile devices. Users can access their personal files and documents by using any computer or device with internet access. The costs in effort and money spent on maintaining an in-house IT infrastructure is are gradually being replaced with Cloud-based infrastructure. While Cloud-based services are perfect for large enterprises, they’ve also proven ideal for small and medium-sized businesses.
Private Cloud or Public Cloud
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)- Examples of SaaS include SalesForce, Microsoft Office 365, Dropbox, Gmail, and so on. With these services, just login with your credentials and get full access to the application and your previously stored information. With SaaS services, you can access your information anytime, anywhere, as long as you have internet access.
Private Cloud-The term “Cloud computing” or “the Cloud” also includes the utilization of outsourced hosting environments for remote data and file storage. Primarily, there are two cloud hosting scenarios that should be considered. These are shared, virtual servers, or dedicated, private Cloud servers. A private Cloud consists of servers that are dedicated to your company and data. Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services are the largest providers of Cloud hosting solutions.
Why You Should Use the Cloud.
Money savings-Cloud computing saves you substantial amount of money, the cost of Cloud computing is much more flexible than traditional methods. If there is need to pay for any service, you only need to pay for the services that you are using.
Disaster Recovery-With Cloud computing, it’s very easy to recover any file as long as they are backed up on the Cloud. So, if your physical devices malfunction, or are lost or stolen, your data is still safe and easily recoverable.
Work anywhere-Cloud computing enables you to access your files from anywhere as long as you’re connected to the internet. Many Cloud services also offer mobile apps so you can have access to your files irrespective of the device you are using.
Reduce Hardware-The use of Cloud computing reduces the amount of hardware used and the size of data centers. Some organizations eliminate physical data storage completely by operating their business totally on the Cloud.
Improved Collaboration- Cloud computing improves collaboration by allowing groups to meet virtually. You can view and edit shared documents and material with controlled access. This ability reduces the time spent to market and increase product development and customer service.
Does the Lap Band Cause Shortness of Breath?
It is estimated that there are approximately 300,000 premature deaths associated with obesity annually (CDC) in the United States as a result of obesity and its accompanying health conditions. The health risks associated with obesity can include: high blood pressure, diabetes, higher risk of a heart attack or stroke, formation of blood clots, breathing problems, and much more. One method of treating obesity that has been growing in popularity is Laparoscopic Gastric Banding, also called Lap Band Surgery. This procedure has been shown to resolve or improve many health related conditions associated with obesity. One condition that many people are concerned about when having the weight loss procedure is whether the lap band will cause shortness of breath.
This procedure involves inserting a gastric band into the patient’s upper part of the stomach. Saline is injected into the lap band which forms a gastric pouch. The result is a reduced stomach size. The patient consumes less food and loses a large amount of weight. This minimally invasive weight loss surgery has helped people suffering from obesity lose the weight and keep it off. As well, the procedure has been show to improve lung function. The actual surgery does not interfere with lung function.
When a person is obese, their lungs are unable to expand and contract properly. The result can be shortness of breath and shallow breathing, especially when engaged in an activity such as walking or climbing the stairs. There is also a reduced oxygen exchange in the lungs which can result in a condition called pulmonary hypertension. After the surgery, the weight starts to drop off and there is less pressure on the lungs. This allows the lungs to start functioning at normal levels. Not only is shortness of breath improved, but obstructive sleep apnea and hyperventilation is also greatly improved. Losing weight with a lap band is an excellent way to improve one’s breathing.
Those suffering from obesity can also suffer from asthma attacks. Having this surgery has been show to reduce asthma as the loss of fat will allow breathing to improve. Inflammation is alleviated and the air passages open up. People with asthma breathe much easier and more freely after having lap band surgery.
This surgery is chosen by millions of people around the globe as an effective weight loss procedure. When you have lap band surgery, you have to be committed to a healthy change in lifestyle which includes eating the right portions of food containing the proper amount of nutrition. You will also need to develop a healthy exercise program. It will ensure that the weight you lose never returns.
Lap band surgery is the only reversible weight loss option and the surgery itself is only about 40 minutes long and patients normally go home that day. If you think lap band surgery may be the right solution for your obesity, it is important to discuss the surgery with a medical professional who can you advise on the risks and benefits of the procedure and help determine if you are a potential candidate for the weight loss procedure.
4 Ps of Social Marketing Strategy for a Good Cause
We are all familiar with the traditional 4 “P’s” of marketing – Price, Product, Place and Promotion.
The transformation is incremental. Kimberly Kadlec, former VP of global marketing at Johnson & Johnson, endorsed a fresh set of 4Ps for the Social Business, which she called Purpose, Presence, Proximity and Partnerships.
The new suggested model seems more fitting for the nonprofit world as it is centered around building quality content and contacts. Taking inspiration from the idea, I’d like to present the 4 Ps in the social marketing strategy for nonprofits.
1. Profiles: This is the simplest of the 4 Ps and it concerns the need to create profiles for your nonprofit on maximum number of networking platform. Whether you’re ready to use Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Flickr, and more, go ahead and create your profile before someone else uses a name that’s right for you. This name does not have to be identical to the name of your nonprofit.Anything that you think portrays the idea of what you do clearly or something that you think would be a good brand for you. Just go for it.
2. Propagate: This second P concerns the need to take all your existing content and start putting it on the web. Your photos, videos, recorded conferences and other documents should be on the content sharing platform.
As you evolve and move towards growth, your nonprofit should look into creating new content. Start by sharing your activities and opinions on social media. It must become a reflex for the marketing team or the team on ground at the fundraising events. Do not do an activity without taking pictures and sharing them.
3. Participation: It is important to be active on social networks, consistently. It starts with an observation period where you have to listen to and understand what is happening in the network and it continues with active and intelligent participation. No need to go to the blogs of industry leaders to publish a comment whose purpose is strictly to bring traffic to your site. One should rather get into the habit of reading their blog, see the types of comments that are posted there and possibly contribute with relevant content.
4. Progression: Finally, no matter what you do, you have to get into the habit of measuring the outcome of your efforts. It is very easy to quantify the impact of your new blog, to validate how many times your photos or videos are viewed and to note the benefits of your involvement in social networks.
