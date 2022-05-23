Finance
Microsoft Dynamics AX-GP-NAV-CRM: Trends & International Recommendations
Microsoft Dynamics project – or formerly referred as Project Green should unify and modulate all Microsoft Business Solutions ERP applications: Microsoft Great Plains/Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Navision (former Attain) Microsoft Dynamics NAV, Microsoft (Navision) Axapta/Microsoft Dynamics AX. The challenge of unification probably will result in quality change for the unified interface, such as Web/Business portal/Microsoft Outlook & MS Office integration, Deployment of new technologies, such as Microsoft Sharepoint with workflow automation. Plus the development platform for Microsoft Dynamics products should shift from proprietary tools, such as Microsoft Dexterity, C/SIDE, MorphX (no confirmation for Axapta yet – but we guess it should follow) to C# and VB.Net with VisualStudio. In this small article we will try to orient IT managers in Microsoft Business Solutions MRP products selection for international and regional markets.
o Microsoft Dynamics GP. The regional markets for Great Plains 9.0 and following Microsoft Dynamics GP 10.0 version will narrow: United States, United Kingdom, Canada: both English and French speaking, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and other English speaking countries in Asia, Africa and Worldwide, plus Spanish Speaking Latin America. Microsoft Dynamics GP 10 will not be available for Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland – the last version localized for these European countries will be 9.0 – June 2006
o Microsoft Dynamics NAV. Currently Navision has very good presence in Europe, including East Europe: Poland, Russia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Slovakia. Microsoft also localized Navision for new markets, where it just moved in: Brazil for example – it was interesting development in Brazil – first Microsoft probed Solomon, then Microsoft Great Plains 7.5 and in 2004 replaced it with localized Navision
o Microsoft Dynamics AX. Microsoft Axapta, opposite to Navision or Great Plains where market shares are gained/divided and competition is based on renovations and product improvements, Axapta has great potential yet to be deployed, coming from its modern and very futuristic system design and architecture. Being targeted to upper mid-market and corporate clients Axapta shows very good progress on emerging markets: in Russia for example the number of Axapta installation is similar and comparable with the number of Navision installations. Plus, in 2005 large number of Microsoft Business Solutions gold certified partners rushed into Axapta consulting arena – this is seen in the USA, UK, Australia and continental Europe. In Brazil currently MBS in local Portuguese Axapta launching mode – localized for Brazilian tax code
o Microsoft Dynamics CRM. Is planned as front CRM solution for the majority of Microsoft Dynamics ERP system: integration with Microsoft Dynamics GP is available for GP 7.5, 8.0, 9.0 and CRM 1.2 and 3.0, Microsoft Navision – through third party integrations, Axapta integration is planned. Microsoft has Microsoft CRM as worldwide product, so you should not have any doubts regarding your regional market.
o Competition. Oracle is on the way with Oracle Fusion project, aiming on Oracle Financials/Applications/E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, JDEdwards and potentially Siebel integration. SAP with the purchase of new mid and small market ERP: SAP Business One and Mendocino – for SAP R/3 is catching up
Please do not hesitate to call or email us: USA 1-866-528-0577, 1-630-961-5918 [email protected]
An Overview of IRS Tax Debt Forgiveness Programs
Did you know that the IRS has estimated that around a million Americans owe over $83 billion in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest? Now, the next question: If so many people owe money in back taxes, how is the IRS ever going to collect it from all those taxpayers? The truth is that the IRS cannot collect all those back taxes – and it is for this exact reason that they created the debt forgiveness programs. This article will explain what those programs are and the three main factors that oblige the IRS to forgive all or part of your existing tax debts.
What can make the IRS forgive your tax debts?
Statute of Limitations on IRS collection actions: Did you know that the IRS generally has only ten years to collect tax debts, after which they can no longer legally collect them from you? This method might sound great to long-suffering taxpayers. Basically, if the IRS can recover only X dollars as back taxes within that 10-year period, what if X+ 1 dollars are offered by you? How good is that deal for the IRS? And how is it for you?
Chapter 7 Bankruptcy: Most of the time, Chapter 7 bankruptcy can completely wipe out (discharge) the personal tax debts you owe. This means that the IRS won’t get anything for what could be several hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes. A bankruptcy can provide instant IRS debt relief.
Reasonable Collection Potential: If you don’t have any money to pay, would any kind of collection action benefit the IRS? You might owe hundreds or even thousands of dollars to the IRS, but so what? How about owing million dollars? There is no big difference if you don’t have any assets or money to pay. This is what the IRS terms as “Reasonable Collection Potential” (RCP) – an estimation of your worth. If your RCP is $0, and you don’t have any assets worth going after or you’re completely broke, then the IRS won’t be able to take anything from you.
IRS Tax Forgiveness
To summarize, choosing the right debt forgiveness program depends on the three factors mentioned above: 1) How much time the IRS have to collect; 2) how much money the IRS can collect; and 3) whether you can use bankruptcy to your benefit. Now, let’s discuss the various IRS tax debt forgiveness programs available.
IRS Uncollectible Status
If you are unemployed or on low income and if you have little to no assets or equity to repay the tax debt, you may be accorded the “Currently Not Collectible” status. CNC means that the IRS will stop any collection action and you don’t have to make any repayment until your situation improves, aside from addressing any ongoing underpayment situation. This status runs the clock, meaning that if you remain in CNC until the statute of limitations expires, your back taxes will no longer be owed to the IRS.
IRS Partial Payment Installment Agreements
If your RCP is very high for non-collectible status, then you qualify for the next-best solution – a Partial Payment Installment Agreement. Here, instead of nothing, you pay fractional monthly amounts to the IRS. Now, these fractional amounts won’t help in paying off your entire tax debt before the collection statute expires. And, similar to CNC, if the statute of limitations runs out, so does your obligation to pay the back tax debt.
Doubt as to Collectability Offer in Compromise
Three types of Offer in Compromise exist, but Doubt as to Collectability offers are the most common type used for tax debt forgiveness. The other two types of OICs are hardly ever used. This is based upon on your ability to pay the IRS, balanced against the IRS’s ability to collect. This is the main reason behind the request for several Offers in Compromise, whereby the negotiated amount can be paid in monthly installments.
CMM and Project Management – Procurement Management
This Key Process Area (KPA) is called Software Subcontract Management by CMM/CMMI but it aligns with the Procurement Management knowledge area of the PMBOK®. The objective is to select vendors who are best able to meet the projects needs in terms of work, product, and budget. Keep in mind that while the PMBOK® paints Procurement Management activities with a broad brush in order to cover all industries, CMM/CMMI are only interested in activities that pertain to software subcontractors, or software vendors. The Procurement Management plan must cover any procurement. As with the other KPAs, Software Subcontract Management is organized into goals, commitments, abilities, activities, measurements, and verifications.
Goals
The 4 goals of this KPA are:
- Qualified software subcontractors are selected by the project manager. This goal is supported in full by the Conduct Procurements process.
- The customer and subcontractor agree to their commitments to each other. The contract for the delivery of goods and/or services for consideration is the agreement. The contract (procurement contract award) is the output of the conduct procurements process.
- The customer and subcontractor maintain ongoing communications. There is nothing in the Procurement Management processes which specifically addresses this goal; however the scheduling of regular review meetings, such as performance reviews will meet this goal.
- The customer tracks the software subcontractor’s results against commitments. Work performance information, performance reports, and performance reviews are all inputs of the administer procurements process and serve to track results against commitments.
Commitment to Perform
There are 2 commitments: that the project follows a written organizational policy for managing the software subcontractor and that a subcontract manager is designated to be responsible for establishing and managing the software contract. The policy is the responsibility of the organization subcontracting the work and you, or someone you assign to the role, is the subcontract manager. Your Procurement Management plan is not an organizational policy but will take the place of one for the project you are managing.
Ability to Perform
You will demonstrate an ability to perform the activities called for by your plan by assigning adequate resources and funding to the job of selecting and managing the subcontractor. You are the first resource assigned to the project and any organizational policies, standards, vendor lists, and your Procurement Management plan are also resources. Any managers or other individuals that you assign to the work of selecting or managing the subcontractor must be adequately trained in that work and given orientation on the technical aspects of the contract. Your Human Resources Management plan will describe how this is done. Resources assigned to your project by outside organizations such as a Procurement group should be trained by that group.
Activities Performed
- Define and plan the work according to the documented procedure and the subcontracted work is described in a Statement of Work (SOW), which is derived from the project SOW. The documented procedure in this case will be your Procurement Management plan. The detailed activities include make or buy decisions, and choosing vendor selection criteria. The SOW should also be reviewed and agree to by resources working on subcontractor selection and management.
- Select the subcontractor based on their ability to perform the work in accordance with a documented procedure. This is the Conduct Procurements process described in your Procurement Management plan.
- The contract between the customer and the subcontractor is used to manage the subcontract. This activity includes the specification of the work products the subcontractor must deliver, criteria they must meet, how changes will be made, acceptance criteria, and how subcontractor performance will be monitored. This is all standard stuff covered off in the Conduct Procurements and Administer Procurements processes.
- The customer reviews and approves the software subcontractor’s development plan. This will be a deliverable covered in the SOW and the approval process and conditions for approval will also be described there.
- The subcontractor’s plan is used to track the subcontractor’s activities. The tracking should be done at status review meetings you conduct with the subcontractor’s project manager.
- Changes to the subcontractor’s SOW and contract are decided upon according to a documented procedure. This procedure will be the Contract Change Control System described in the Administer Procurements process.
- The customer conducts periodic status/coordination reviews with the subcontractor’s management. These are called Procurement Performance Reviews by the PMBOK® and are part of the Administer Procurements process. These should be spelled out in the SOW and should be held at scheduled intervals (e.g. once a week) to review the status of the subcontractor’s project. This activity goes on to specify that deviations from the plan are addressed and that conflicts are addressed. Corrective actions are part of the subcontractor PM’s responsibilities. Deviations not addressed by that PM would result in conflict and conflicts are resolved by the Claims Administration tool described in Administer Procurements. The best way of meeting these needs is to ensure that the subcontractor’s PM manages your project in accordance with project management best practices (which call for corrective action to be taken when results deviate from the plan). You also should ensure that the PM maintains an action register or issue log to capture any issues you have with the project.
- Periodic technical reviews are held with the subcontractor. This activity verifies that the product being produced meets your needs and any quality targets set for it. This activity is described in the Administer Procurements process as Inspections and Audits. Interpret this to mean reviews of Functional Specifications and Detail Design Documents produced by the subcontractor where the requirements captured in your Business Requirements Document are translated into functions, and code.
- Formal reviews of the subcontractor’s work products are conducted at selected milestones. These formal reviews are what I refer to as Gate Review meetings conducted at key milestones throughout the project. The subcontractor may have their own Gate Review meetings with you as a key stakeholder, or your Gate Review meetings may be sufficient on their own. In either case the deliverables planned for the completed sub-project phase should be reviewed for completeness and plans, resources, risks, etc. of the upcoming sub-project phase should also be reviewed.
- The customer’s Software Quality Assurance group (SQA) monitors the subcontractor’s SQA activities according to a documented procedure. This is beyond the scope of your project, unless your project is also implementing an SQA group and processes. Your project can contribute to the activity by ensuring that the contract, SOW, and your Quality Management plan specify the SQA activities required of the subcontractor and performing audits to ensure those activities are done.
- Your Configuration Management group monitors the configuration activities of the subcontractor. The SOW used to define the subcontractor’s responsibilities should include CM activities and these should also be captured in the subcontractor’s project plans. Reviews and audits need to include verification that the subcontractor performs their CM activities as per their plans.
- You should conduct acceptance testing of the subcontractor’s deliverables according to a documented procedure. Inspections of deliverables such as specifications, designs, and code should be governed by the Administer Procurements process in your plan. These should include testing of the software (User Acceptance Testing).
- The subcontractor’s performance is evaluated periodically and the evaluation reviewed with the subcontractor. This is described in the Tools & Techniques section of the Administer Procurements process (Procurement Performance Reviews).
Measurement and Analysis
There is only one measurement: measurements are taken and used to determine the status of the Procurement Management activities. These measurements are taken as part of the oversight of the project management activities of the overall project. They will be provided for in your project plans.
Verifying Implementation
Your Procurement Management activities should be reviewed with senior management periodically. This can happen at Gate Review meetings and/or at Steering Committee meetings, and meetings with your sponsor. If you are managing a project and have a project manager reporting to you on a software sub-project, you need to meet with them periodically to review their procurement management activities. This could be part of the agenda for weekly status review meetings, or require meetings specifically for the purpose. Finally, the SQA group must review and/or audit the tools and activities used for Procurement Management. This will only be possible if your organization has an SQA group. Without an SQA group, your organization may have a PMO or PMC in which case that group would be responsible for oversight of all areas of project management, including procurement management, and would conduct project audits.
There is very little that a project manager who adheres to the project management best practices described in the PMBOK® would or could to do to meet the criteria for the Software Subcontract Management KPA. The one thing outside of the influence of the project manager is the establishment of a Software Quality Assurance group. This group is also essential to the Software Quality Assurance KPA. There is no better way that I know of to demonstrate a grasp of project management best practices than certification as a Project Management Professional (PMP®). Project managers who meet PMI®’s criteria can attain the certification by taking a PMP® course or similar PMP® exam preparation training and then writing the certification exam.
Real Estate Investing Gurus – Top Tips I’ve Learned
Everybody learns from somebody, and, when it comes to real estate investing, I definitely have spent considerable time and money studying flipping “at the master’s feet.” I’d like to share the top tips from the top real estate investing gurus I learned the most from over the years.
-
Ron LeGrand© – anybody who needs to copyright his name is probably worth listening to! LeGrand is definitely the big name in our business. Although people have been into real estate investing since way before Ron Legrand, I don’t think anybody’s taught it to the masses like Legrand has. Legrand made famous the MAO (Maximum Allowable Offer) formula everybody’s used for years.
My greatest takeaway from Legrand was the MAO formula and the mechanics of the quick flipping business. The famous Ron Legrand quote “the less I do, the more I make” was also my first inspiration for systematizing our real estate investing business.
-
Robyn Thompson – once I learned the mechanics of flipping, I decided that flipping rehabs was where I wanted to focus. I invested in Robyn’s courses, and attended her rehab and marketing for real estate investing bootcamps. Robyn is one of the best real estate investing gurus out there for giving huge value at every level of presentation (from the free ones to high-dollar bootcamp).
I learned a TON from Robyn about the rehab flipping process, but the number one takeaway I got from Robyn was how fast you could really flip rehabs if you just threw more resources at them.
-
Dave Lindahl – I met Dave through Robyn’s events, and attended his bootcamps and invested in his courses. Dave teaches flipping for “chunks” of cash, but nobody knows markets or apartments better than Dave.
What has been most valuable to me from Dave was his ‘Managing for Maximum Profits’ home study course. An investor with no experience or training in managing property is like a lamb to the lions. I started on the right foot, and have managed properties for years successfully.
-
Louis Brown – Lou Brown is the undisputed king of real estate investing forms. I’ve used Lou’s forms for real estate investing since the beginning, and have always appreciated having an incredible library whenever I need a new document.
Lou’s forms, therefore, are my #1 takeaway from Lou, and I still use many of them today for flipping.
-
Kris Kirschner – Kris’ Auto-Pilot Real Estate Systems(TM) for Buying and Selling real estate set the standard when we were growing our flipping business. Kris is a systems guy all the way, and his real estate systems are used across the country to really automate so much of our business.
My greatest takeaway from Kris was his approach to “self-serve” showings. Putting a lockbox on the house, giving the code to people to view, then offering a self-serve kiosk in the kitchen with brochures and applications was pure genius, and I can’t imagine that we ever showed properties in the “olden days.” Flipping real estate is definitely best self-serve.
-
Dan Doran – Dan is the truly the master of the sales process for real estate investment, though that barely scratches the surface of what I’ve learned from him. Dan’s ‘Sales Mastery’ course has made a bigger impact on our real estate business than any other system we’ve implemented.
If I have to pick just one greatest lesson learned it’s this… “If there’s equity, GO!” Dan was the first to coin this sales strategy, which was contrary to what EVERYBODY else was teaching about flipping (they all said you needed to be looking for motivation, and skip right past the unmotivated sellers). Dan is also a master of the inner game, business building, and the pre-foreclosure niche.
-
Richard Roop – Richard is Dan’s partner, and together they teach real estate marketing, systems, and have a fantastic coaching program, which I’ve been in for years now. Richard is a killer copywriter, and his slogan “Sell your house as-is, for a fair price, on the date of your choice” is probably the most copied real estate headline in our business.
Pressed for the top lesson, I’d have to say it’s the importance of marketing in our flipping business. The first time I implemented one of Richard’s messages on a long-running campaign, I was literally overwhelmed with phone calls by people who had been receiving my messages previously, but never responded.
