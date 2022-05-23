Finance
Most Common Mistakes People Make in Multiple Choice Tests Like the CPC Exam
The AAPC CPC medical coding certification exam is not a walk in the park despite it being an open book test. You have 5 hours and 40 minutes to answer 150 multiple choice questions regarding the correct application of CPT, HCPCS Level II procedure and supply codes and ICD-9-CM diagnosis codes. The passing rate for first-time exam takers are almost less than half. With so much pressure to pass the CPC exam, it is easy to fall for simple and common exam mistakes if you’re not careful. These mistakes apply in almost any multiple choice tests, so knowing how to avoid them can definitely help you in your effort to become a certified medical coder.
Multiple choice exams are a fact of life. Whether it is for certification, assessment, research, or even in elections, we all have taken multiple choice tests at some point in our lives. Through experience we learn that there are some common themes to the mistakes that people make in these exams.
Listen or read the instructions carefully
You might know what to expect in the exam, but never disadvantage yourself by skipping the instructions. The CPC exam is a proctored exam so listen carefully while the proctor reads the instructions. If you have any doubts or aren’t clear about something, make sure to ask before the examination begins. The worst thing you can do about an instruction that you’re not clear about is to assume or put if off until later to correct it.
Misreading the question
The questions are there to test your knowledge and skill, not to trick you or see how clever you are. If a question seems easy or straightforward, then just answer it and move on. Sometimes we fall into the trap of over-thinking a question and start to doubt or second-guess ourselves. Given how pressed for time we are in the CPC exam, it is better to move on rather than waste time trying to get the perfect answer.
Answering a question
Before you even enter the exam hall, make sure you have the correct tools for the job. The AAPC certification exam requires you to use #2 pencils, so make sure you have plenty to work with. Bring along several erasers that work best on exam answer sheets, so you don’t waste time fiddling and smudging the answer sheet with a bad eraser. Always follow instructions, so make sure you fill in the answers as shown or illustrated to ensure the machine or person who will be checking your answers does not disqualify you.
Leaving an answer blank
Depending on the test, each question might carry different weight or points. The CPC exam questions are all worth the same, despite the effort to answer them. So you need a strategy for answering questions that keep you moving forward. If you have problem answering a tough question, just move on and come back later when you have the time. Even if you ran out of time, leave a few minutes at the end to make an educated guess for all unanswered questions. You’re not penalized on wrong answers so leaving it blank is the worst you can do.
Letting the pressure get to you
You spent a lot of time, money, and effort to prepare for the CPC exam, so understandably there is a lot of pressure riding on it to pass and get certified so you can move on with your life. But if you let it get to you during the exam, mistakes are sure to follow. Learn to control your emotions and relax. Come up with a plan and strategy for time management and answering questions and stick to it. There are plenty of cases where people who are under too much pressure and think too hard about the answers make simple mistakes like:
1. Filling in the wrong answer.
2. Getting the question numbers wrong in the answer sheet.
3. Ignored or forgot about the clock.
4. Filling up the wrong name or details in the form.
Hopefully now that you know some of the most common mistakes you can make in a multiple choice exam like the CPC exam, you can avoid it come exam time. The key is to be prepared and relax so you can focus.
How Much Home Can I Afford?
Before you begin looking at homes, you’ll need to get some idea of what you can purchase. It can spare you a lot of aggravation by making sure you are searching in the proper price range.
There are 4 important elements that will weigh into how much house you can purchase:
- monthly gross income (before taxes)
- long-term debts
- money available for a down payment and closing costs
- your credit in general (late payments, collections, judgments) and of course the actual score is of huge importance
Income
Mortgage lenders by and large say that your housing expenses shouldn’t exceed thirty percent to thirty eight percent of the borrower’s gross monthly income. The housing expense should include mortgage principal, interest payments, property taxes and homeowners insurance policy. For Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgage loans, this figure needs to be 41% or below the homebuyer’s gross monthly income. If you have no idea of what your property taxes or homeowners insurance will be use 1% of the sales price (divided by 12) for the taxes and $50 a month for the homeowners insurance as a very rough estimate.
You are able to include many types of income besides your standard hourly or salary income:
- commissions or overtime may be used when documented for 2 or more years generally (shows on your W2 form)
- self employment net income (after taxes)
- social security, veterans and retirement benefits may all be used
- child support, alimony and income from public assistance programs
- permanent disability or workman’s compensation payments
- interest and/or dividend income;
- rental income after deducting expenses and mortgage payments;
- income from trusts, annuities, partnerships, professional corporations and even long term payments.
Debts
Mortgage lenders will also use your regular long term (anything not paid off after 10 months) monthly debts and obligations:
- other real estate loans
- installment loans (bank loans, boat loans, auto loans, school loans etc.)
- revolving accounts
- alimony and child support
Your housing expenses plus long-term debts should not be more than thirty percent to thirty eight percent of your gross (before taxes) monthly income. For Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgage loans, the number shouldn’t exceed forty one percent of the homebuyer’s gross monthly income. Mortgage lenders ordinarily specify long-term debt as monthly expenses which extend more than 10 months beyond the close of your estimated closing day.
It’s highly recommended borrowers pay-off as much long-term debt as possible before applying for a mortgage loan.
Getting an idea of how much you can afford will help you find the maximum loan amount you can borrow.
Some financial advisers do advise consumers that once they receive their maximum loan amount from the mortgage lender to reduce that amount by 20% and then go shopping for a house. So, if you’re approved for $200,000 then you should truly look for a house under $160,000. Borrowers are oftentimes approved for loans higher than what they can genuinely afford.
Having an idea of what loan payments you can afford helps you determine the correct mortgage for you.
Down Payment
Mortgage lenders require borrower’s to have adequate money available to make the down payment – up to 20% (or more) of the selling price for the property and to pay closing costs; usually between 3 and 6 percent. You may look at the following for a down payment: savings, mutual funds, stocks and bonds, retirement accounts (401K), etc. Most mortgage programs permit you to use a gift of money from parents or relatives and all that’s generally needed is a letter stating the money was in fact a gift.
Immediate Air Rehabilitation With Cardiac Air Ambulance Services In Patna
Air ambulance 24 * 7 is always ready to meet the requirements of doctors and paramedical nurses with the IT and technical team and the transfer of valuable and intensive patients with a well-trained, experienced team. Take advantage of the fastest routes, whose IT and technical teams are supervised.
With the help of the best emergency medical clearance faculty through the airway, with the necessary medical setup to be equipped with medical and emergency treatment, for the comfort and ease of patients with the transfer to another drug center, Introduce a large ICU setup from Ranchi to the air evacuation cost and we will provide all the airports in all cities Install equipment service, which are the most advanced ventilator, defibrillator, respirator, suction and infusion pump, oxygen cylinder, and other medical equipment.. According to the needs of the patient
The medical team, which is available to meet the needs of the necessary treatments and provide comfort to their patients!
We transfer serious ambulance patients from Patna to Delhi, CMC in Vellore, Bangalore; to facilitate all types of equipment, with the support of the Air Ambulance Service in Patna, which plays a vital role in protecting the lives of sick, sick and injured people of any type of medical evacuation. Does not waste time and call us at any time to take advantage of Patna’s to Delhi, Vellore, and Chennai’s biggest and cheap air ambulances.
The Global Air Evacuation Company also provides train evacuation service in Patna and provides the doctors at a very low-cost to the patients. We provide modern medical facilities and bed service with the best emergency medical care. Apart from this, air service and patients in Patna can be transferred to any hospital or any city with a top medical facility.
Prioritize Global Air Ambulance from Ranchi for Patient Rehabilitation Services
Global Air Ambulance Service in Ranchi with an experienced faculty. Train Ambulance Service
Global is a company which is one of the largest companies providing greater safety and security with the convenience of air rehabilitation service in Ranchi. In Ranchi, the Global Air Ambulance Services provides air ambulance facility for critical and vulnerable patients from Ranchi, Chennai, Vellore, Kolkata and many other places. We are available in many places with the physical and technical setup of the ICU facility for the treatment of patients with the necessary treatment in emergency situations during the medical tourism path.
Air Ambulance from Ranchi is mainly available with emergency supervision of Emergency patients with the necessary support of medical staff along with the above city as well as supervision under MD doctors.
Credit Score Answers – 6 Questions and Answers About Increasing Your Credit Score
Improving your financial picture is not a hard thing to do. Many people feel that there is no way to increase their three digit number once it has been damaged. However, there are multiple ways to increase your score. In this article, I will disclose the six most common question and answers posed to me about the three digit number.
1. Does a Loan affect my three-digit number?
Loans affect your score more than any other item on your credit report. The type of loan, the amount you owe, and your payment history can destroy or improve your credit.
2. Does refinancing my home loan or car loan affect my score?
Refinancing can help and hurt your three – digit number. It can help because you will be able to reduce your monthly payment and get a lower interest rate since your three digit number has improved. It can hurt your score because of new inquires that hit your report, and opening and closing accounts.
3. Will a bad credit lender help my three – digit number?
My first advice is to stay away from these types of lenders, but if you are in a bind and you need to repair your credit by showing the banks that you can make payments on time, then getting a loan from a bad credit lender may be the thing you need to do. When you get these loans be aware that the interest rate will be four or five times higher than the normal loan interest rate, but you can always refinance the loan once your three digit number has improved. Lastly, make sure the lender reports to all three credit bureaus for score improvement.
4. While on vacation or in the hospital what should I do about my bills?
During a vacation or a long stay in the hospital, you have to make arrangements to have your bills paid. You can pay your bills in advance or designate one of your friends or families to do it for you to avoid your three – digit number from being damaged.
5. If I’m a College student where can I go for help with my score?
Most students who attend college tend to build up debt before they graduate, but this can be stopped with a little education. Students on their way to debt and a bad credit score need to see their Financial Aid office for help. This office has information on credit counseling, scholarships, budgeting, books on money, personal finance workshops, and tax filing information.
6. Can I raise my three – digit number by consolidating?
If you have a number of loans and credit cards, and you may be missing some of your payments each month. Not keeping up with your payments will cause your credit score to go down. Consolidation can make this problem disappear. It consists of taking out one loan to pay off all of your smaller loans. In addition, you will also only have one consolidated payment to keep track of per month.
As you can see, it’s not that hard to improve your three digit number. Just apply the tips discussed in this article, and you will be on your way to a better credit file. Now that you are empowered with more information, go out there, and take action.
