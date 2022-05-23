News
Names of 2 homicide victims released in separate St. Paul shootings
Police released the names on Monday of two men killed in shootings late last week.
Tylor R. Butterfly, 22, of St. Paul, was found fatally shot at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday in the North End of the city near Maryland Avenue and Matilda Street. No one was under arrest as of Monday and police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 651-266-5650.
Early Friday, Tristan Trice, 38, was shot in a car in the Frogtown neighborhood at Sherburne Avenue and Mackubin Street during what police described on Friday as a domestic dispute. A woman called 911 at 12:15 a.m. to report the shooting and Trice, of Brooklyn Park, died at Regions Hospital.
Police arrested a woman, 28, on suspicion of aggravated assault before the man died. She was released from the Ramsey County jail early Sunday. Investigators had not presented a case to the Ramsey County attorney’s office for review as of Monday. Police continue to investigate.
In another separate case, a man was killed in a shooting about 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Green Line Central Station on Fifth Street between Cedar and Minnesota streets in St. Paul. Metro Transit police are investigating. The victim’s name hadn’t been released as of early Monday afternoon.
What Happened To Frank Fritz On American Pickers
American Pickers, AKA The Pickers, an American reality TV series created by Mike Wolfe, first aired on January 18, 2010, on History. A&E Television Networks and Cineflix Media produce it.
In the show, two pickers, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz travel around the States to buy various items for resale to their clients or themselves for their collection. The two initially traveled in a Mercedes – Benz sprinter van, but now they use Ford Transit. Danielle Colby runs the ‘Antique Archaeology office and gives leads to the two selectors they can buy from.
What Do Mike And Frank Do?
Mike and Frank explore various barns, houses, and sheds and meet people they think might have something useful with them that they already consider a waste.
Each of them has its favorites; Mike loves to pick antique motorbikes, Volkswagens, and old bicycles. Frank loves old toys, cans, and old Hondas, and as out of place as it may sound, peanut-related items. They either keep these collectibles for themselves or sell them to their clients.
Audience Love
When it was first released, the show had 3.1 million viewers during its premiere, making it one of History TV’s highest-rated shows.
The show is also very popular in places outside the USA, especially in Australia. Viewers can watch the show on channel 7mate.
Mike And Frank: The Feud
They were seen together on the show for more than 300 episodes and thus became a very popular duo in the States. Fritz was not present in the episode Ghost of the West. Wolfe and Colby went to the location together, and there was no mention of Fritz and his absence. It wasn’t very pleasant to the show’s fans and the duo. The two were reported to have professional disputes leading to personal coldness.
What Did Frank Have To Say?
The reality TV superstar Frank Fritz appeared on The Sun and said he didn’t leave the show. Rather, he couldn’t participate in the few episodes because of his back surgery and the pandemic hit. He mentioned that its up to the network to decide if he would come back to the show. He also mentioned that he hasn’t gotten along with his long-time co-star Wolfe.
He told the media outlet that he couldn’t film in 2020-2021 because he had to recover from the back surgery. To the disappointment of the duo’s fans, they haven’t even talked in these two years.
Frank told that although Mike knew about his surgery, he didn’t even call once to check upon him.
He also said, “The show is tilted towards him 1000 percent.” On July 21, 2021, the History channel announced that Frank would not be seen in the future episodes of “American Pickers.” Them Mike also addressed the issue and said he would miss working with Frank and that he wishes Frank the very best in his future endeavors.
The post What Happened To Frank Fritz On American Pickers appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Aaron Boone showed he’s the rare manager with a backbone in the Josh Donaldson fiasco
Time and time again, the relationship between player and manager forces the manager to mindlessly defend their player, sticking up for their guy no matter what the situation may be.
Whether someone on the other side pimps a home run, or an umpire rings someone on their team up on a pitch well off the plate, the manager’s job is to stand up for their own.
But when it came to Josh Donaldson’s misguided taunt of White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, a Black player whom Donaldson referred to as “Jackie,” it was refreshing to see Yankees manager Aaron Boone go with his heart over his managerial duties.
“When I first heard the name Jackie, I was really taken aback,” Boone said on Sunday. “Frankly, I was upset about it myself.”
Boone went on to say that even if there was some previous relationship between the players, which Donaldson believed made the comment more of a playful joke, he doesn’t think that’s something his white third baseman should say to a Black person.
From a human perspective, that’s a fairly easy statement to make. Not making racially driven jokes about people is a pretty easy thing to get on board with. But so often in the past, managers across Major League Baseball have let the name on the front of their jersey dictate their decisions. If the person under fire is on their team, the manager will often lean on empty statements about needing more information or reviewing things internally, even if it’s clear as day that their guy screwed up.
That’s not what Boone did at all. While he acknowledged that the context of the situation is important — Anderson said he felt like “today’s Jackie Robinson” in a 2019 interview and Donaldson told reporters that he’s called Anderson the name before in jest without it being an issue — Boone also drew a pretty hard line, by MLB manager standards, against Donaldson’s comments. In saying that he wants the notorious agitator to “rein it in” and “read the room,” Boone went about as close to denouncing his own player as a manager can.
Boone and his wife Laura have two Black children, Jeanel and Sergot, whom they adopted from Haiti. During the 2020 season, in the wake of Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisc., Boone broke down in a press conference when discussing how hard and heavy that year had been.
“A heartbreaking year in so many ways,” Boone said on Aug. 28, 2020, five days after Blake was shot. He briefly got up and left that press conference to compose himself emotionally before returning.
“I think that’s the case for a lot of people of all different backgrounds and races. My prayer is that we continue — even though we’re going through some dark times — [so] that at the end of this, we’re better. That’s my continued prayer.”
An incident like the one Donaldson created is a pretty direct opposition to Boone’s wishes. While Donaldson is adamant that he invoked Jackie Robinson’s name as part of a wink-wink joke with Anderson, the fact of the matter is that Anderson didn’t appreciate it. Or, as David Cone put it during Sunday’s broadcast, “If Tim Anderson felt disrespected, that’s good enough for me.”
In situations where someone from a historically oppressed group voices an issue with someone from outside that group’s treatment of them, particularly on issues of race, it’s rarely a good idea to side with the outsider. Instead, as many marginalized people have been saying for years (including Giancarlo Stanton on the same day of Boone’s teary-eyed plea for improvement), it’s of paramount importance to simply listen.
Boone got that right over the weekend. While he didn’t go as far as fully planting his flag on the White Sox’s side, Boone did say that Donaldson should not have gone there and hopes that the first-year Yankee understands the significance of what he said. That is more than many managers likely would have said, and Boone deserves some kudos for separating his pinstripe loyalty from real life issues that transcend the baseball diamond.
It’s not about scoring “woke points” or trying to publicly posture in a way that makes you look like a good person. It’s about doing the right thing and acknowledging when someone is upset about the way they were treated because of the color of the skin.
Aaron Boone seems to understand that. Josh Donaldson — who said he apologized if Anderson deemed it disrespectful, not “I apologize for saying something out of bounds” — could benefit from taking a page out of his skipper’s book.
()
Why Is Ben Is Back Rated R?
The 2018 drama film Ben is back is a story of a mother trying to help her son who returns from rehab. Holly’s son Ben, an addict, was waiting for her in the driveway as she returned from the church, saying that he was advised to take a trip home.
She was naturally happy but, at the same time, a little concerned about the effect he could have on her other children. Ben got involved in drug dealing and felt guilty for troubling his family when the dealer he used to work for took their dog away.
The movie stars Julia Roberts, Lukas Hedges, and Courtney B. Vance. The critics highly praised their portrayal of their characters, but the movie itself couldn’t do very well in the theatres.
Why Is The Movie Rated R?
Ben is Back, directed by Peter Hedges, is rated R, and advised parental guidance. It has a lot of content that is not suitable for children, and it’s too raw and a little violent. It shows a physical altercation and a punch and talks about sex in return for drugs, opioid addiction, and how it affects the addict’s family. It also talks about death and other dangers of addiction, and there is the usage of foul language.
What Scenes Are Advised To Keep Away From Children?
Sex and nudity are present to vague extents. Ben, a young man, talks about having some arrangements with his history teacher for drugs (implications of sexual activities); he also talks about how he wakes up with erections after being clean. There is a photo of a girl wearing a camisole where her bosom is evident. The mother also hands her son a cup for his urine sample for drug testing.
There are scenes of violence. One such example can be a surprising scene when an addict bashes into someone’s window.
Alcohol and drugs are also one of the reasons for the rating. The movie is about drug addiction and its dreadful effects on a person’s life, family, and surroundings. There’s mention of heroin and opioid addiction. There’s a scene when Holly goes to a street full of junkies. People are seen injecting themselves with drugs.
The Most Pitiful Scene
Ben mentions how he once almost overdosed and was found lying on the floor with a needle in his hand by his mother and his dog. The description of this scene is very pitiful and involves various mentions that kids should be kept away from.
There are more than 30 uses of the F word, as words like “shit” and damn it is used.
Why Keep A Watch On Children, If They Watch The Movie?
The whole movie is made depressingly; its main motive is to show how sad life turns when one gets addicted and to give the idea about how depressing it can make the lives of an addict’s family.
So, parents should check the kids who watch the movie in the countries where they are allowed to.
The post Why Is Ben Is Back Rated R? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
