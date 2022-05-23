News
Orioles get third walk-off win in four days, rally for 7-6 victory in 11 innings to secure rare series win versus Rays
As lightning flashed and thunder rolled, there was a crack of the bat added to the mix — an equally resounding sound before the skies above Oriole Park at Camden Yards opened and began pelting the field with rain.
The probability of this all coinciding — the rain on cue following a rare hit with a runner in scoring position — gave credence to the adage that anything can happen at the ballpark. On Sunday for the Orioles’ series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays, that took the form of Austin Hays’ two-out, two-run single to tie the game at 6 in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Ryan McKenna and Chris Owings crossed the plate. Hays rounded first. Then one more crack sounding from above rather than from the batter’s box sent the players tumbling toward the dugout and the grounds crew scrambling onto the field, tarp in tow.
And after 51 minutes, play resumed and promptly headed to extra innings, where the Orioles would up winning, 7-6, via Rougned Odor’s fielder’s choice that scored Adley Rutschman from third. It’s Baltimore’s third walk-off win in the past four days — the first time the Orioles have had such a stretch since 1974, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
It was all part of a most unusual Sunday at the park, featuring a first-inning injury to starting pitcher Spenser Watkins that forced Baltimore into an unexpected — and very undesirable — bullpen game. And it amounted to a series victory for the Orioles, taking two of three games after entering the series with a 15-game losing streak to Tampa Bay. It’s the Orioles’ (17-25) first series win against the Rays since sweeping a three-game set July 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
“We’ve lost a lot of close games to these guys over the years, and a lot of us younger guys that are starting to get some more time now, we’re just continuing to fight,” Hays said. “We don’t want to lose those games anymore.”
In the 10th, Rutschman appeared primed to end the game himself. But his deep fly ball to right field died at the warning track. To begin the 11th, he stood at second as the automatic runner and took third via Owings’ bunt, bringing Odor to the plate.
Odor has a penchant for the dramatic. On Friday, his walk-off, two-run home run ended a 13-inning affair in style. Sunday’s knock traveled a lesser distance and took a defensive miscue to make it happen, sliding under Ji-Man Choi’s glove as he charged in from first base. They all count the same, though, resulting in a victory.
Ramón Urías and Odor drove in runs in the third inning, and Ryan Mountcastle launched a solo homer into the home bullpen beyond left-center field. Two errors from Rays fielders helped plate one more run in the seventh.
Then came the ninth, when Mountcastle led off with a single and Urías soon followed with a walk. Both were pinch-run for, and Hays soon scored both with his knock, setting up for the game-winning fielder’s choice.
“We don’t quit,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Just proud of our effort. All our guys played to the end.”
An early departure for Watkins
The way Joey Krehbiel entered the game about four hours earlier in the top of the first inning was emblematic of the hasty nature — and extreme circumstances — that forced the first inning pitching change. The right-hander grabbed his glove and a Red Bull, slipped one on his hand and brought the other to his lips, as he made his way onto the field.
It was just about the worst-case scenario for the Orioles on Sunday, a get-away day before a road trip consisting of eight games in eight days against the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. The deeper right-hander Watkins could work, the better.
Instead, the line drive off Ji-Man Choi’s bat sailed at 105.9 mph and collided with Watkins’ forearm, sending the pitcher for a brief walk around the mound before he made his way into the dugout and down the stairs toward the training room. The initial X-rays were negative, the Orioles announced, and Watkins said he was “sore right now,” but it’s “too early to tell” whether he’ll be sidelined long term.
But the short-term implications left Baltimore’s bullpen in charge of recording 27 outs — and then six more in extra innings — and Tampa Bay held a four-run advantage by the time Baltimore got itself out of the first inning.
“I really didn’t know what we were going to do,” Hyde said.
The first three batters each singled off Watkins, and after Krehbiel recorded two outs, Isaac Paredes blasted a three-run homer. Krehbiel completed a career-high three innings, though, allowing just one more hit after the first inning. Those innings, while unspectacular, helped cover for a bullpen that still required five additional arms to close out the game — giving up just two additional runs.
Left-hander Cionel Pérez, especially, stranded five base runners across two scoreless innings in the 10th and 11th. When he bounded off the mound, Rutschman was the first to greet him, full of giddy excitement.
“They absolutely sucked it up,” Hyde said. “Pitching won us the game in a situation where it could’ve been ugly early, and they did a great job of just letting us hang around.”
Around the horn
- Mountcastle left in the ninth inning due to heat-related body cramps, the Orioles announced. Hyde said Mountcastle said the cramps won’t lead to any absences going forward.
- Kyle Stowers hit three home runs for Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, finishing 3-for-5 with five RBIs. The three blasts bring his season total to nine, leveling him with Coby Mayo for the most in the organization.
- Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, the top pitching prospect in baseball, could be in line for a major league debut sooner rather than later following Watkins’ injury — and his own standout performances. Rodriguez completed six innings for the first time this season, throwing 86 pitches and striking out nine batters while allowing two runs on four hits for Triple-A Norfolk.
Monday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Italy wants ancient statue back from Minneapolis Institute of Art
TORRE ANNUNZIATA, Italy — The account has long been that a shipwreck in the ancient past had sent a precious Roman marble statue — a rare copy of a fifth century B.C. depiction of the “Doryphoros,” or spear bearer — into the depths of the seas off Italy.
That was the account given in the late 1970s when the statue materialized out of the blue at the Glyptothek in Munich, the city’s museum of ancient Roman and Greek art. A dealer had lent it to the museum in anticipation of a possible sale, and the story he told then was of a statue that had been rescued from the ravages of seawater and held in a private collection, where for decades it escaped attention.
And that was the account endorsed by officials of the Minneapolis Institute of Art when they purchased the statue for $2.5 million in 1986 and installed it as a signature artifact in a showcase gallery.
But now Italian authorities are pushing the Minneapolis museum to return the work, asserting it was actually illegally excavated from a site near Pompeii in the 1970s.
What is more, prosecutors say, there is evidence that even before they bought the statue, officials at the Minneapolis museum knew that there were reservations about the origin story but still moved ahead.
“They sure had some doubts,” said Nunzio Fragliasso, the chief prosecutor of Torre Annunziata, a city south of Naples, Italy, where investigators have reviewed correspondence between the Minnesota museum’s staff members from the time of the purchase.
In January, an Italian judge, working off evidence presented to him by the prosecutors, ruled that the museum had to return the statue on the grounds that it had been illegally excavated and exported from Italy.
The Minneapolis Institute of Art said in a statement that it had not been officially notified of the Italian court’s decision and that it has “always conducted research on acquisitions, including requesting feedback from outside scholars.”
A murky past
The object of all of this attention is one of the few ancient copies of a revered original by the Greek artist Polykleitos, which has long been embraced as one of the most important works of Classical antiquity, celebrated as an example of a perfectly proportioned body (detailed by the sculptor in “The Canon,” a companion treatise to the statue). Of the copies that exist, the one in Minneapolis, thought to have been created between 27 B.C. and A.D. 68, is considered one of the best preserved.
The statue had been offered to the Munich museum for sale while it was on loan there. At the time, the statue was labeled “Doryphoros aus Stabiae,” a reference to the ancient city on the Gulf of Naples that presumably identified as its original home. The piece was being handled by Elie Borowski, an antiquities dealer and collector who later founded the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem and died in 2003.
As the German museum raised money to buy the piece, the Italian news media dug into its provenance. In 1980, the national broadcaster, RAI, aired a report that suggested that the statue had been unearthed in 1975 or 1976 while construction work was going on in an area of modern-day Castellammare di Stabia. The report featured four photographs, said to have been taken soon after the statue’s discovery, that when compared to the statue — down to broken and missing pieces including part of a foot — appeared to be a match.
In 1984, Italian judicial authorities ordered the seizure of the statue — still at the museum in Germany — a decision that Munich judicial authorities revoked the following year.
By then, the Munich Glyptothek had decided not to buy the statue, partly because of the price and partly because of the attention of the Italian authorities, according to testimony given last year by former and current Glyptothek employees to Italian investigators, Fragliasso, the prosecutor, said in an interview.
In 1986, the Minneapolis Institute of Art bought the statue, and its chief curator at the time repeated the account from Borowski, who said the statue had been in private hands since the 1930s, when it had been found at sea, off the coast of Italy.
Questions resurface
Over the years, the issue of the statue’s origins has resurfaced. Archaeologist Mario Pagano said in an interview that he had raised the provenance issue with officials at the Italian culture ministry around 2001, when he was the director of the Stabiae site, part of the ancient city also buried by Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79.
Italian officials did convene an inquiry around that time, but they never made a formal restitution request to the Minneapolis museum.
Eike Schmidt, director of the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, was a leading curator at the Minneapolis museum during a time, from 2009 to 2015, when the statue had already become an established part of the collection. Schmidt said in an interview that he was told that museum officials had been contacted by Italian police about the statue a few years before his tenure there.
“The museum said, ‘Oh, yes, please come here. Let’s see what we have. Let’s look at it together,’” Schmidt recalled in an interview. But months passed, letters went back and forth, and in the end nobody showed up, he said.
Schmidt said the museum’s policy on provenance disputes was to be forthcoming, citing a medieval silver reliquary it had returned after learning it had been stolen. The museum was also one of several to comply with an Italian campaign in recent decades to reclaim artifacts, returning an Attic red-figure vase it had acquired in 1983.
Schmidt said that during his time at the museum, he had been in contact with Italian officials and scholars as part of his job, and questions over the statue’s past never arose.
The latest investigation
But about three years ago, the statue again fell into the sights of Italian investigators as they pursued an unrelated review of frescoes Borowski had handled. The investigators dredged up a substantial file on the Doryphoros that dated back to the 1980s and that had grown larger over the decades.
“Reviving the old investigation, we came across extensive correspondence between staff members at the Minneapolis museum,” Fragliasso said, “not only about their fundraising efforts but also about verifying the legitimacy of the provenance of the statue.”
At the very least, he said, officials at the Minneapolis museum were aware of the statue’s murky origins, including the claims that it had been illegally excavated and that the Italians had asked for the return of the statue from Munich in 1984.
In one undated letter in the file, he said, museum employees talk about the opinion of three archaeologists who express doubt that the antiquity had been found in the sea and refer to it as possibly “hot.”
In another memo, museum staff mentioned concerns about Borowski’s account, noting that it would have been hard for such a noteworthy sculpture to have remained undetected in a private collection for decades, prosecutors said.
Michael Conforti, who was chief curator at the Minneapolis museum at the time of the purchase, referred questions to the museum. But Conforti, who is director emeritus of the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass., did say in an email that he recalled that the museum had relied on the findings in the German court case about the statue from the early 1980s. The court, he said, had “found that there was no proof of discovery as once claimed” and that was “the factor that allowed us to make the purchase at the time.”
Italian officials say that, while the German court refused to order the statue’s return to Italy, it did not rule on the merits of the case.
Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the archaeological site at Pompeii, said experts had other reasons to doubt Borowski’s account — primarily, the condition of the statue itself.
“The statue doesn’t show signs of having been under salty seawater for a long time,” he said, citing the impact such corrosives would have had on the marble. “This comes from the land.”
Call for confiscation
Last year, Fragliasso presented his case to the judge in Torre Annunziata, who issued a ruling calling for the statue to be confiscated. In February, Fragliasso formally asked that legal authorities in the United States assist him in executing the judge’s order. But he is still processing the paperwork that U.S. officials will use to evaluate his request.
In declining to comment, the Minneapolis museum acknowledged in an email statement that it had seen the press reports regarding the court’s decision. The museum, also known as MIA, said it would be premature to discuss the concerns raised by the Italian prosecutors.
“Regardless of the information that may have been shared with you,” the statement said, “Mia has not been contacted by the Italian authorities in connection with the court’s decision. If the museum is contacted, we will review the matter and respond accordingly.”
If the statue were to be returned, officials have plans to exhibit it at the Libero D’Orsi Museum in Castellammare di Stabia, a new museum opened in 2020 that showcases works excavated from the ancient city’s villas, including frescoes that had been illegally excavated in the 1970s and that were later recovered by Italy’s art theft police.
Although the matter is being pursued by local prosecutors, Italian officials at the national level have also shown renewed interest in the return.
“I think there’s excellent proof that the statue was from Castellammare and that it was exported illegally,” said Massimo Osanna, an archaeologist and the culture ministry official responsible for state museums.
Yankees drop first game of doubleheader to White Sox
On an uncomfortably hot and sticky afternoon to begin the Yankees’ and White Sox’s Sunday doubleheader in the Bronx, the home team played a fittingly lethargic game.
Then Aaron Judge stepped to the plate in the eighth inning and with one wave of his mighty bat, briefly turned things around. Judge’s solo home run tied the game, incited M-V-P chants at Yankee Stadium, and helped his team get off the mat, but AJ Pollock matched him with a solo shot of his own in the next inning. Pollock’s jack gave the White Sox a late lead that blossomed into a 3-1 Chicago win and, with the game-clinching shot coming off Aroldis Chapman, invited more questions about who the Yankees’ closer should be moving forward.
In addition to giving up a poorly timed home run, Chapman also threw a pitch to the backstop, had to be visited by the training staff after throwing a pitch, and failed to get a single swing and miss on his once untouchable fastball. When he left the game after Adam Engel put an RBI insurance run double into the left field corner, Chapman was serenaded by boos on his way to the dugout, where Judge was waiting for him at the top step with an encouraging pat on the butt.
“He’s not been as fine with his command,” Boone said of the struggling southpaw. “He’s just not quite as sharp as we’ve seen him. He was getting some treatment on his Achilles. When he was moving around, he wasn’t moving around great. But he wanted the ball. Today, to me he didn’t look great on his legs, so I think that was probably an issue today.”
The Yankees started their double dip by getting blanked by Johnny Cueto, a wonderful pitcher who’s also years removed from his prime. Cueto twisted and turned his way through six innings, five strikeouts and roughly one million different wind ups. The Yankees mustered six hits against him — all of which were singles — and got zero runs.
The final two of those singles did knock Cueto out of the game with no outs in the seventh inning. Trailing by one run at the time, the Yankees were very much still in the game. Cueto’s replacement, the fiery Joe Kelly, shut that down fairly quickly.
Kelly struck out his first hitter, Marwin Gonzalez, on four pitches. During the next at-bat, he picked Aaron Hicks off of second base. Hicks tried to make a break for third while Kelly wasn’t looking, likely anticipating that the reliever would start his delivery during the mad dash. Instead, Kelly simply stepped off the mound, realized that Hicks was in no man’s land, and tossed the ball to second base for an easy out. Hicks was the second Yankee to get picked off, joining Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who Cueto picked off of first in the second inning.
“Almost had him timed up,” Boone lamented after the game.
The squandered opportunity in the seventh looked like it would be the Yankees’ best scoring chance of the day, but Judge’s ability to transform things in a single swing changed that pretty emphatically before the White Sox landed their counter punches.
Hicks’ rally-killing pickoff brings more ammunition to the people calling for him to be benched. Entering Sunday’s action, Hicks was hitting .200 with an on-base percentage much higher than his slugging percentage. His 20 hits included just one double and one home run, and in his previous 15 games coming into Sunday, he was in a vicious 3-for-40 (.075) slump. In the first game of the doubleheader, he did go 2-for-4, but also popped up on the infield with the game tied in the eighth inning.
While he’s still taking a lot of walks, and is tied for the team-lead in stolen bases, Hicks is a tough sell for many fans, especially the ones advocating for the Joey Gallo-Aaron Judge-Giancarlo Stanton outfield to be a more regular occurrence.
The White Sox deployed Liam Hendriks for the last three outs, and facing the bottom of the Yankees’ order, the All-Star closer had no trouble at all.
The Yankees cannot relate.
Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka placed on COVID-19 injured list
Before their Sunday doubleheader against the White Sox, the Yankees announced that Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka had been placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
Both players are vaccinated, as they were able to travel to and play in the team’s series in Toronto.
Aaron Boone said in his pregame press conference on Sunday that Gallo had been feeling under the weather and was going to get the first day of the doubleheader off, with Boone saying that he’d probably get the start in the second game.
That is now out of the question.
Right-handed reliever David McKay was called up from Triple-A to take a spot on the active roster.
The Yankees also signed catcher Rob Brantly to a Major League contract and selected him to the 26-man roster.
Continuing the flurry of roster moves, catcher Ben Rortvedt was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Rortvedt, who has only played in two minor league games this season, recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee. He is expected to return to game action in six to eight weeks.
