Polkadot (DOT) Trades Beneath $11; How Soon Will It Target $14?

Polkadot (DOT) has held itself for sometime at the current price level. The consistent downslide of major market movers have pushed many altcoins near their immediate support and below their nearest resistance levels. Recent market conditions have been quite harsh for investors.
The returns have been questionable. Polkadot (DOT) has witnessed a sharp fall in buying strength owing to the same bearish condition of the market. The coin has been in the limelight in the recent times due to the latest development.
These developments are related to interoperability and features of multi-chain which was announced in the middle of this month. These activities have helped buyers to enter the market. Selling pressure however, continue to outpower buying pressure in the market.
Polkadot now has an ecosystem which is consistently striving to bring new projects through para-chain auctions. It is still uncertain if over the upcoming trading sessions that coin can maintain its price action and touch its immediate resistance mark.
Polkadot Price Analysis: One Day Chart
The altcoin was priced at $10 at the time of writing and after several rejections from the $11 level. Nearest support level for the altcoin stood at $8 and a fall beneath that could land DOT near $6.26. Over the last 48 hours, DOT broke below its 10 month long support line.
In the past 24 hours, the coin tried to move northwards but the bulls have tired out. The lack of buyers have caused the bullish action to fizzle out. Trading volume was seen in green which is a sign of positive price action, however, another session dominated by sellers could change that.
Technical Analysis
As mentioned above, Polkadot (DOT) has undergone quite a bit of developments recently and that could have helped the investors gain confidence. On the Relative Strength Index, the indicator stood below the half-line but noted an uptick.
This uptick signified buyers re-entering however, lacklustre price action caused buyers to remain wary. In accordance to the same, DOT remained below the 20-SMA which is considered bearish. The sellers were still in charge of driving the price momentum according to the aforementioned reading.
A slight push from the bears could help DOT rise above the 20-SMA which could then make the price reversal steady.
Polkadot might target $14 if the current price action picks up a bit of momentum. Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates price momentum. MACD flashed green histograms just above the half-line and that refers to a buy signal.
If buyers act on it then price of the altcoin could witness some relief. Bollinger Bands depict price volatility of the coin, a squeeze means chances of price fluctuations. At press time though, Bollinger Bands flashed nearly parallel movement indicating a stability in DOT’s price movement.
In the previous seven days, the price of an XMR token has risen by 13%.
The token is still 67 percent below its all-time high of $517.
The XMR token has seen a considerable increase in value over the previous seven days. According to the price charts at press time, the Bull Run is just getting started and is likely to continue for some time.
Completely Anonymous Feature
Through cryptographic methods, Monero (XMR) enables its users to carry out anonymous transactions as a cryptocurrency focused on privacy. This ensures that any transactions made using the XMR token are completely anonymous.
The coin, which was trading at $180.31 at the time of this writing, has seen significant gains in the previous week. When the token hit an intraday high of $180 on May 21, it looked to be breaking new ground. In the previous seven days, the price of an XMR token has risen by 13%. Even while the token is still 67 percent below its all-time high of $517, it looks to be on the verge of a breakout.
The positive trend can be seen in the price charts, which show a rise in purchasing pressure. Additionally, the MACD can be seen below the histogram bars, with the MACD line crossing the trend line upward. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was trading at an upwards curve of 45, indicating that the market was in a mood to purchase.
On May 15, the token’s trading volume was at 190.26 million, but by May 20, it had fallen to 149 million before rising again. There was a significant increase in the token price between May 15 and May 20, which may have been related to a reduction in selling activity by investors.
The chain’s TVL has grown by 0.02 percent in the last seven days.
During the month of May, the Tron (TRX) token has outperformed the majority of other major cryptocurrencies. The blockchain looks like one of the few industries that remained steadfast throughout the recent market turmoil. Now that Tron has introduced its own algorithmic stablecoin (USDD), it is the fourth-largest DeFi blockchain by total locked value (TVL).
The second week of April saw a robust rise in TRX, while the rest of the market was in the red due to a bearish attack. It surged in anticipation of the debut of the USDD stablecoin in the first week of May. When UST fell, TRX too had a bearish shock, although it seems that its decline was buffered.
Surge Despite Recent Terra Catastrophe
Over the previous month, the total locked value of the Tron chain has grown by more than 5%. It presently has a TVL of $4.31 Billion in revenue. Among the top TVL holders, Tron has climbed to 4th place presently.
The chain’s TVL has grown by 0.02 percent in the last seven days. The Terra chain and its associated tokens have lost all of their value during the previous two weeks, causing a major crisis. Until recently, the Terra had a TVL of moreover $30 billion. There was $24.7 billion in Terra’s TVL on May 8th, 2022, when the crypto market fell. As a result, it now has a value of $162.7 million locked in.
In November 2021, Tron had the highest TVL of $6.7 billion. However, with the demise of Terra, the Tron Chain has a big potential to take the market. Tron reported earlier this week that it had raised its cash reserves. A wide range of digital assets was added to the collection. BTC, TRX, and USDT totaling over $82.3 million, were all deposited into the fund.
Martin Shkreli spoke to Twitter only a few hours after he was released.
Responses poured in, including one from Uniswap’s founder.
The controversial entrepreneur Martin Shkreli spoke to a group of crypto fans on a Saturday morning about his views on the future of Bitcoin and DeFi. According to Shkreli, he is confident about the future of DeFi and has previously employed the technology.
Martin Shkreli spoke to Twitter only a few hours after he was released early from jail to speak about crypto, including the fact that he experimented with it while in prison. “Uniswap is really cool,” he said. “I started using Uniswap in prison.” Responses poured in, including one from Uniswap’s founder.
DeFi, Ethereum, and the idea of Apple or Tesla currencies were among Shkreli’s crypto speculations apparently heard by some 3,000 people. When Shkreli, then the CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals (later renamed Vyera), raised the price of Daraprim from $13.50 to $750, he became known as “Pharma Bro.” Many AIDS and cancer patients use Daraprim.
Tokenizing Regular Equities
Two charges of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to conduct securities fraud were discovered against him in 2017, and he was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018. The allegations against him have nothing to do with the Daraprim price increase, yet his career in the pharmaceutical sector is over through a ban.
On Wednesday, Shkreli posted on his Facebook page: “Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison.” Furthermore, Shkreli has spoken about the possibility of tokenizing regular equities on the blockchain. For Shkreli, a former hedge fund manager who co-founded Turing Pharmaceuticals, DeFi’s capacity to trade any asset globally may provide individuals “real freedom.”