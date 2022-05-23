Post Office Fixed Deposit: Post Office FD heavy on these banks, know how much interest is getting on which bank

Have you watched Dual, the American fiction sci-fi thriller? Do you want to know the ending properly? Well, guess what? We are here to give you a detailed explanation of the film’s ending.

But before reading, we would like to give you a disclaimer that the article consists of SPOILERS, so be prepared before reading.

Ending Explanation

Riley Stearns, written and directed by Dual, is the latest sci-fi film released on 22 January 2022. *Spoiler alert* for further reading. The ending of the film shows that the clone of Sarah slaughters the original Sarah. Yes, you read that right. The clone slaughters the original, surprising right! In return for the slaughter, she got an existence awarded, which is not worth living because she is always reminded that she is living someone else’s life, not hers.

When you watch the movie, things become predictable that the original Sarah will survive. Still, the grim reality hits at the end, bringing people into gasping shock because no one expected such an ending. Stearns has played with the audience’s minds with such an unpredictable ending, who thought that movie was way too predictable.

Both versions of Sarah initially decide not to fight and opt to go to the forest together. But amidst the trek, when the clone looks at the original Sarah, the real Sarah understands that society isn’t made for both of them, and a showdown occurs, but then the end unusually takes place as the camera cuts off before we see anything but making it clear that Sarah is is will die. Followed by clone Sarah leading real Sarah’s life.

About The Movie

The satirical sci-fi film follows a storyline where a woman named Sarah is an alcoholic who is in a relationship and not connected to her mother. One day she finds out that she has a terminal illness and thus decides to get a clone of herself so that after death, nobody misses her.

But she recovers from the 2% chance of dying and realizes that only one can stay on this earth, leading to a duel between them.

The Cast

The movie cast includes Karren Gillan as Sarah, Aaron Paul as Trent, and Theo James as Robert Michaels. Apart from these talents, the movie includes other renowned faces like Jesse Eisenberg, Martha Kelly, Beulah Koale, Elsa Helena Saisio, Andrei Alen, and many more.

Worth The Watch Or Not

After reading the article, you must be thinking of not watching the film, but let me tell you that even after reading, you should watch the film if you want to watch a heart-wrenching and twisted plot that does not follow the structure where the protagonist always survives.

And of course, you should watch it because you definitely would want to witness the duel that took place and led to such an ending; otherwise, how can the ending end. Reading can give you hints but seeing it will make you gasp and bring emotions. So watch it and witness the duel between the dual for yourself.

