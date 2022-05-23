Registration For The Upcoming VERSE Token By Bitcoin.com Is Now Open

Miami, Florida, 23rd May, 2022, Chainwire

Registrations are now open for the VERSE token sale, which will begin in the later part of June 2022. Interested parties who register can participate in the token sale immediately upon launch.

VERSE is the rewards and utility token distributed to holders who participate in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem. Bitcoin.com is a global leader in introducing newcomers to cryptocurrency and is the go-to platform for educational resources, news, and more. Bitcoin.com’s ecosystem includes 30 million wallets and more than five million monthly active users across various products and services.

The VERSE token will reward users who engage in buying, selling, spending, swapping, and staying informed about cryptocurrency. Rewards will be allocated by interacting with the Verse DEX, staking VERSE, cashback paid in VERSE, and using VERSE as collateral in various lending pools. Additionally, token holders will receive access to exclusive products and services.

VERSE is a cross-chain token using the ERC-20 token standard on the Ethereum blockchain. The Verse team will actively explore opportunities to expand the token into low-fee Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible networks to provide an optimal user experience.

The VERSE supply is fixed at 210 billion tokens, distributed over seven years through a block-to-block approach. A further breakdown looks as follows:

10% sold during Sale A (completed in May 2022)

6% being sold during Sale B (coming in June 2022)

15% allocated to the team

35% set aside for ecosystem incentives

34% will be used for funding future development of Verse and its ecosystem

The first token sale raised $33.6 million last month from notable market participants such as Blockchain.com, KuCoin, and Digital Strategies along with thought leaders like Roger Ver, Jihan Wu, and David Wachsman.

“We were honored to see such outspoken support during our first token sale round. Furthermore, we could not be more excited about bringing our second token sale to the public and providing more people with access to VERSE. This new utility token marks a crucial milestone for the Bitcoin.com ecosystem. It will enable us to enhance the mainstream appeal of cryptocurrency and blockchain through our buy/sell services, news coverage, and educational tools” said Dennis Jarvis, CEO Bitcoin.com.

To participate in the upcoming VERSE token sale, interested parties need to register on the Verse website . They will be the first to know when the VERSE token sale is live.

Registrants need an Ethereum wallet – such as the Bitcoin.com Wallet – to receive the VERSE tokens. Payment for the token sale is possible with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC.

The Verse community already counts over twenty-five thousand participants combined across Telegram and Discord. VERSE tokens will be minted following the conclusion of the Verse public sale in July.

