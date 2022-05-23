Remember What a Great Feeling It Is to Be in a Happy and Intimate Relationship

Share Pin 0 Shares

In my practice I see couple after couple who got so busy with everyday life; the demands of kids, work, house etc that they have lost touch with themselves, each other and the relationship. This often happens without anyone realising and leads to him or her simply one day discovering a lack of connection with his or her partner, and often a notion that the relationship ‘is over’ takes shape.

Furthermore when a person is tired / stressed / burned out / exhausted / depressed he simply cannot be his/her best self and thus also not be his/her best self in the relationship. When both are in this predicament we end up with a relationship where each partner is often barely coping, and neither one is able to be a constructive force in the relationship. A downward negative spiral fuelled by blame, criticism, anger, misunderstanding, frustration, distance and lack of support takes effect.

I have often thought about the enormous value of teaching, and so preparing, our kids from when young, through programs throughout school, for relationships. Somehow we are expected to just know how to have and foster healthy relationships! In my own life, and through my counselling work, have I realised that we mostly don’t simply have an inherent sense of how we are supposed to be a good partner and how to live ‘well’ together. Everybody at some point in time face challenges in their relationship. (And if our examples growing up had been less than favourable, then even more so.)

This education should include the information that often we may differ, but that difference is often good, as individuals and as male and female, how to handle this, the issue of tolerance and healthy communication, and all specifically pertaining to forming and maintaining constructive relationships.

Instead of ‘Cinderella fairytales’ we must educate our children on rather what it takes for a couple to live together successfully. Getting the message across that a relationship is like a flower that needs continuous care and attention and if you don’t water and care for it, it withers away (even after years of being together). Thus, education emphasising the work and attention we need to put into our healthy relationships is needed and that a good relationship doesn’t just magically appear with a ‘happy ever after’ label if the partners are ‘right’ for each other – even with the best union ongoing care is essential for a good connection.

So those of you who currently find yourself in a dry flowerbed in your relationship, take heart, it usually doesn’t mean it is all over. There are skills to learn, strategies to apply and plans to make. Let’s start watering by nurturing and caring. (Again remember that most couples feel like this at some point and you are thus certainly not alone). And yes, caring and nurturing even if you feel ‘done in’, or rather to be the one who ‘deserves’ the caring and nurturing.

Remember what a great feeling it is to be in a happy and intimate relationship. You can have that contentment again! A few changes can make a huge difference. Here are some specific ideas:

Have a 10 minute a day conversation (hey, there is always something to be said about the news, work or simply enquire about each other’s day)

Choose to be happy and kind – rather than having to be right.

Saying ‘how can I help you?’

Saying ‘how are you?’

Unexpected kiss/hug/smile.

Often kiss/hug/smile.

No blaming!

No criticising!

Decide to not get sucked into negative situations or emotion.

Decide to not get offended over trivialities – let it roll off – yes, you have the choice.

Extending acceptance (hey, lets show each other a bit of grace).

Focus on the friendship, remembering what you used to do as friends and do some of those things again. Think about how we treat our friends – do you treat your partner as gracious?

Boost your partner’s self-esteem.

Don’t vent / dump your frustrations on your partner.

Accept the challenge to inspire or influence your relationship by being the best you that you can be. Bringing the best that you can in to the relationship. (Pretend that the world is watching and that you are setting an example of how to be a happy, healthy and loving partner in a relationship. And do too remember those little spectators in your life). Dare to see the effect this has on your partner and relationship!

Treat the people closest to you the best – not the worst!

Come on – be creative.

Take responsibility to be a happy, healthy, individual in yourself and see the positive effect you have on the world around you. (Emit that positive energy and receive some back)

If you need to, talk to somebody who can support you to get to where you want to be in yourself and in your relationship – It is worth it!!