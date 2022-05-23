Finance
Remember What a Great Feeling It Is to Be in a Happy and Intimate Relationship
In my practice I see couple after couple who got so busy with everyday life; the demands of kids, work, house etc that they have lost touch with themselves, each other and the relationship. This often happens without anyone realising and leads to him or her simply one day discovering a lack of connection with his or her partner, and often a notion that the relationship ‘is over’ takes shape.
Furthermore when a person is tired / stressed / burned out / exhausted / depressed he simply cannot be his/her best self and thus also not be his/her best self in the relationship. When both are in this predicament we end up with a relationship where each partner is often barely coping, and neither one is able to be a constructive force in the relationship. A downward negative spiral fuelled by blame, criticism, anger, misunderstanding, frustration, distance and lack of support takes effect.
I have often thought about the enormous value of teaching, and so preparing, our kids from when young, through programs throughout school, for relationships. Somehow we are expected to just know how to have and foster healthy relationships! In my own life, and through my counselling work, have I realised that we mostly don’t simply have an inherent sense of how we are supposed to be a good partner and how to live ‘well’ together. Everybody at some point in time face challenges in their relationship. (And if our examples growing up had been less than favourable, then even more so.)
This education should include the information that often we may differ, but that difference is often good, as individuals and as male and female, how to handle this, the issue of tolerance and healthy communication, and all specifically pertaining to forming and maintaining constructive relationships.
Instead of ‘Cinderella fairytales’ we must educate our children on rather what it takes for a couple to live together successfully. Getting the message across that a relationship is like a flower that needs continuous care and attention and if you don’t water and care for it, it withers away (even after years of being together). Thus, education emphasising the work and attention we need to put into our healthy relationships is needed and that a good relationship doesn’t just magically appear with a ‘happy ever after’ label if the partners are ‘right’ for each other – even with the best union ongoing care is essential for a good connection.
So those of you who currently find yourself in a dry flowerbed in your relationship, take heart, it usually doesn’t mean it is all over. There are skills to learn, strategies to apply and plans to make. Let’s start watering by nurturing and caring. (Again remember that most couples feel like this at some point and you are thus certainly not alone). And yes, caring and nurturing even if you feel ‘done in’, or rather to be the one who ‘deserves’ the caring and nurturing.
Remember what a great feeling it is to be in a happy and intimate relationship. You can have that contentment again! A few changes can make a huge difference. Here are some specific ideas:
- Have a 10 minute a day conversation (hey, there is always something to be said about the news, work or simply enquire about each other’s day)
- Choose to be happy and kind – rather than having to be right.
- Saying ‘how can I help you?’
- Saying ‘how are you?’
- Unexpected kiss/hug/smile.
- Often kiss/hug/smile.
- No blaming!
- No criticising!
- Decide to not get sucked into negative situations or emotion.
- Decide to not get offended over trivialities – let it roll off – yes, you have the choice.
- Extending acceptance (hey, lets show each other a bit of grace).
- Focus on the friendship, remembering what you used to do as friends and do some of those things again. Think about how we treat our friends – do you treat your partner as gracious?
- Boost your partner’s self-esteem.
- Don’t vent / dump your frustrations on your partner.
- Accept the challenge to inspire or influence your relationship by being the best you that you can be. Bringing the best that you can in to the relationship. (Pretend that the world is watching and that you are setting an example of how to be a happy, healthy and loving partner in a relationship. And do too remember those little spectators in your life). Dare to see the effect this has on your partner and relationship!
- Treat the people closest to you the best – not the worst!
- Come on – be creative.
- Take responsibility to be a happy, healthy, individual in yourself and see the positive effect you have on the world around you. (Emit that positive energy and receive some back)
- If you need to, talk to somebody who can support you to get to where you want to be in yourself and in your relationship – It is worth it!!
Top Ten Car Insurance Questions and Answers
Got car insurance questions? Here are the top ten car insurance questions complete with answers.
Do I need car insurance to drive my car?
Yes. All states require you to have liability coverage, and some states require you to have uninsured motorist coverage which insures you against losses from an accident caused by an uninsured, underinsured, or hit-and-run driver. Visit your state’s department of insurance website to find out what your state’s requirements are.
What’s the minimum amount of insurance I need?
The minimum amount of coverage in most states is liability coverage. This includes:
* Bodily injury liability which pays for damages and your legal fees if you’re held liable in an auto accident and other people are injured or killed.
* Property damage liability which pays to repair or replace the other driver’s car when you cause an accident.
What other coverage should I get?
* Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your car when it’s damaged in an accident.
* Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your car when it’s damaged by fire, theft, vandalism, or acts of nature.
* Personal injury protection coverage pays medical expenses for you and your passengers when you’re involved in an accident. It also pays medical expenses for you and your family when you’re injured in another person’s car or are walking.
Where can I get cheap car insurance?
The best way to get a cheap rate on car insurance is to compare rates from different companies. There are now insurance comparison websites where you can get rates from a number of companies so you can compare all their rates and choose the best one.
Some of these sites even have an online chat feature where you can get answers to any questions you may have from an insurance expert. (See link below.)
How can I lower my premium?
You can lower you premium by raising your deductible. For instance, raising it from $250 to $1,000 can save you 15% to 50% on your yearly premium.
What’s a deductible?
A deductible is the amount you must pay toward a claim before your insurance company will pay.
What discounts are available?
Most insurance companies will give you discounts for:
* Insuring both your car and your home with them.
* Installing security devices on your car such as anti-theft devices and burglar alarms.
* Having a good driving record for at least three years.
* Taking a drivers education course.
Does my credit rating affect my rates?
Yes, most car insurance companies now use your credit rating as a factor in determining your car insurance rate.
How do I know the company I choose will pay my claims?
You can check an insurance company’s financial rating, which measures its ability to pay claims, at the A.M. Best website (ambest.com)
How do I know the company I pick will give me good service?
You can get insurance company customer satisfaction ratings at the J.D. Power & Associate’s website (jdpower.com).
Benefits of Economic Recession – Do You Know the Top 5?
Appreciation For What We Have:
Appreciation I think is one of the best benefits of economic recession, because people learn to appreciate the things they have in their life. Family, friends and anyone I have ever spoke to that has suffered through a recession place a greater importance on their family, and the things that they have been blessed with.
They appreciate the job they once complained about, the small amount of saving they once had, but now is gone. They forget how it once was not to have to buy the generic brand of foods just to get by. A recession will definitely may you stop and think about how we can be so self-centered, and to the point of being spoiled rotten.
Lower Interest Rates:
As the banks begin to with hold giving out easy loans, this may not be a good thing for the people who may desperately need some help. Loans are only giving to the people with good credit scores, and the interest rates are dropped lower that they once were. Once when the loan crisis is over, and the interest rate is still low, you might be able get the loan at that low rate. This is a great benefit for those who understand this simple strategy.
Stocks And Bonds:
Another great and simple concept that will give us benefits of economic recession, is the majority of the stocks and bonds become undervalued. This makes a great time for you to buy them while they are at a bargain price. Begin to search for which companies shares are going to do better once the company recovers from the recession. Understanding this will assist you in deciding which one you should invest in.
Real Estate Prices Drop:
Real estate prices also begin to drop during a recession, but kept in mind that even in recessions the interest rates do not go down, but this is still a great opportunity for you because you have an outstanding chance to buy a home or even a piece of property for a lot less than before. You could even refinance your home that you have now, and lower your monthly payments.
Start your Business:
Among one of the greatest benefits of a economic recession is that we get exposes to the instability of the corporate world. In that respect there are a few people who have lost their current jobs because of the recession. This opens up a whole new whole of opportunities for you.
Many people lose their jobs daily, and in turn they find what they believe is their true callings in life. A lot of people have learn to use this to their advantage and turned it into a entrepreneurship and have set off their own business, and experienced more financial freedom than with their last employer.
The New Customer Service – No Service
First, let me explain why I am qualified to have a theory on the Customer Service industry. For 13 years I worked in the customer service field. I had face to face interaction with the customer, my least favorite, and many years in a call center. I hated and still hate customer service related jobs. However, much to my dismay I became very good at it. On numerous occasions I would attempt to venture out into other fields and wind up right back where I started. As it turns out there was a reason for me being pulled back into that area of employment that I despised. I am currently a small business owner who is responsible for my customers satisfaction.
Each and every counteraction that I had with customers over the years helped me create my skills for dealing with my business. I refuse to do business with anyone who does not know how to appreciate the very people who help pay their bills and put food on the table. I would rather pay more for my item than to be assisted by someone who acts as if I am putting a damper on their already bad day.
The first and only rule in business is to “Know Thy Customer”. It does not matter if you are a small service company, like myself, or a huge corporation with millions of customers. You better take the time to stop the automated phone calls and listen to what they have to say. The only time I get recognized by my cell phone provider is when I may be a few days late paying the bill. I am indebted to these idiots until 2020 and if I inquire about upgrades ,or a plan that may fit my needs better, I am quickly advised that I do not qualify for any specials unless I am a new customer. That does not make me very happy and I need to be happy once in a while.
During my employment in a call center my team was expected to take a minimum of 250 calls a day, answer each call within seconds, and get the customer off the phone within minutes. I was told to give excellent customer service, but don’t take to long to do it. The numbers better be within guidelines or I would not get a satisfactory appraisal. Well, no wonder people switched to Geico.
I walked out one day. I left my resignation on my supervisors desk due to she was no where to be found. But I know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that the customers that I did help received “excellent” customer service from me.
Customers are people. They have bad days, periods, bitching wives, and one to many kids. They make impulse purchases because we persuade them to do so. As business owners, who depend on these customers to increase our bottom line, we need to treat them with the respect they deserve. Stop making them press 500 numbers to get to speak to an actual human and then to only disconnect them when they press the wrong button. When are companies going to realize, that when outsourcing to India speaking clear, precise English should be a stated requirement.
Is the customer always right, no they are not. But it is our job as business owners to investigate why our customer is unhappy and attempt to the best of our ability to fix it. The majority of the time they just need reassurance that they made the right decision and that you are going to be there to help them if they need it. Stop hiding from your customers. The next time you make the bank deposit take the time to look at who signed the check.
