News
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims
By DEEPA BHARATH, HOLLY MEYER and DAVID CRARY
The Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee — and thousands of its rank-and-file members — now have opportunities to address a scathing investigative report that says top SBC leaders stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over two decades while seeking to protect their own reputations.
The report, issued Sunday, says these survivors, and other concerned Southern Baptists, repeatedly shared allegations with the Executive Committee, “only to be met, time and time again, with resistance, stonewalling, and even outright hostility from some within the EC.”
The seven-month investigation was conducted by Guidepost Solutions, an independent firm contracted by the Executive Committee after delegates to last year’s national meeting pressed for a probe by outsiders.
Since then, several top Executive Committee leaders have resigned, and the body — under interim leadership — will meet Tuesday to discuss the report. Three weeks later, the SBC will convene its 2022 national meeting in Anaheim, California, and the report will be discussed there as well.
“Our investigation revealed that, for many years, a few senior EC leaders, along with outside counsel, largely controlled the EC’s response to these reports of abuse … and were singularly focused on avoiding liability for the SBC,” the report said.
“In service of this goal, survivors and others who reported abuse were ignored, disbelieved, or met with the constant refrain that the SBC could take no action due to its polity regarding church autonomy – even if it meant that convicted molesters continued in ministry with no notice or warning to their current church or congregation,” the report added.
The report asserts that an Executive Committee staffer maintained a list of Baptist ministers accused of abuse, but there is no indication anyone “took any action to ensure that the accused ministers were no longer in positions of power at SBC churches.”
The most recent list includes the names of hundreds of abusers thought to be affiliated at some point with the SBC. Survivors and advocates have long called for a public database of abusers.
SBC President Ed Litton, in a statement Sunday, said he is “grieved to my core” for the victims and thanked God for their work propelling the SBC to this moment. He called on Southern Baptists to lament and prepare to change the denomination’s culture and implement reforms.
“I pray Southern Baptists will begin preparing today to take deliberate action to address these failures and chart a new course when we meet together in Anaheim,” Litton said.
Among the report’s key recommendations:
— Form an independent commission and later establish a permanent administrative entity to oversee comprehensive long-term reforms concerning sexual abuse and related misconduct within the SBC.
—Create and maintain an Offender Information System to alert the community to known offenders.
— Provide a comprehensive Resource Toolbox including protocols, training, education, and practical information.
—Restrict the use of nondisclosure agreements and civil settlements which bind survivors to confidentiality in sexual abuse matters, unless requested by the survivor.
The interim leaders of the Executive Committee, Willie McLaurin and Rolland Slade, welcomed the recommendations, and pledged an all-out effort to eliminate sex abuse within the SBC.
“We recognize there are no shortcuts,” they said. “We must all meet this challenge through prudent and prayerful application, and we must do so with Christ-like compassion.”
The sex abuse scandal was thrust into the spotlight in 2019 by a landmark report from the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News documenting hundreds of cases in Southern Baptist churches, including several in which alleged perpetrators remained in ministry.
Last year, thousands of delegates at the national SBC gathering made clear they did not want the Executive Committee to oversee an investigation of its own actions. Instead they voted overwhelmingly to create the task force charged with overseeing the third-party review. Litton, pastor of Redemption Church in Saraland, Alabama, appointed the panel.
The task force had a week to review the report before it was publicly released. The task force’s recommendations based on Guidepost’s findings will be presented at the SBC’s meeting in Anaheim.
The report offers shocking details on how Johnny Hunt, a Georgia-based pastor and past SBC president, sexually assaulted another pastor’s wife during a beach vacation in 2010. In an interview with investigators, Hunt denied any physical contact with the woman, but did admit he had interactions with her.
On May 13, Hunt, who was the senior vice president of evangelism and leadership at the North American Mission Board, the SBC’s domestic missions agency, resigned from that post, said Kevin Ezell, the organization’s president and CEO. Ezell said, before May 13, he was “not aware of any alleged misconduct” on Hunt’s part.
The report details a meeting Hunt arranged a few days after the alleged assault between the woman, her husband, Hunt and a counseling pastor. According to the report, Hunt admitted to touching the victim inappropriately, but said “thank God I didn’t consummate the relationship.”
In a statement Sunday, Hunt disputed the report.
“I vigorously deny the circumstances and characterizations set forth in the Guidepost report,” he said. “I have never abused anybody.”
Among those reacting strongly to the Guidepost report was Russell Moore, who formerly headed the SBC’s public policy wing but left the denomination after accusing top Executive Committee leaders of stalling efforts to address the sex abuse crisis.
“Crisis is too small a word. It is an apocalypse,” Moore wrote for Christianity Today after reading the report. ”As dark a view as I had of the SBC Executive Committee, the investigation uncovers a reality far more evil and systemic than I imagined it could be.”
According to the report, Guidepost’s investigators, who spoke with survivors of varying ages including children, said the survivors were equally traumatized by the way in which churches responded to their reports of sexual abuse.
Survivors “spoke of trauma from the initial abuse, but also told us of the debilitating effects that come from the response of the churches and institutions like the SBC that did not believe them, ignored them, mistreated them, and failed to help them,” the report said.
It cited the case of Dave Pittman, who from 2006 to 2011 made phone calls and sent letters and emails to the SBC and Georgia Baptist Convention Board reporting that he had been abused by Frankie Wiley, a youth pastor at Rehoboth Baptist Church when he was 12 to 15 years old.
Pittman and several others have come forward publicly to report that Wiley molested and raped them and Wiley has admitted to abusing “numerous victims” at several Georgia Southern Baptist churches.
According to the report, a Georgia Baptist Convention official told Pittman that the churches were autonomous and there was nothing he could do but pray.
The report also tells the story of Christa Brown, who says she was sexually abused as a teen by the youth and education minister at her SBC church.
When she disclosed the abuse to the music minister after months of abuse, she was told not to talk about it, according to the report, which said her abuser also went on to serve in Southern Baptist churches in multiple states.
Brown, who has been one of the most outspoken survivors, told investigators that during the past 15 years she has received “volumes of hate mail, awful blog comments, and vitriolic phone calls.”
After reading through the report, Brown told The Associated Press that it “fundamentally confirms what Southern Baptist clergy sex abuse survivors have been saying for decades.”
“I view this investigative report as a beginning, not an end. The work will continue,” Brown said. “But no one should ever forget the human cost of what it has taken to even get the SBC to approach this starting line of beginning to deal with clergy sex abuse.”
___
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
News
Old Pension Scheme: Great news for employees! NPS over, orders issued to implement old pension
Old Pension Scheme: Great news for employees! NPS over, orders issued to implement old pension
Old Pension Scheme: There is big news for government employees. The government has abolished the new pension scheme and implemented the old pension scheme. The Finance Department has also issued an order for this.
Old Pension Scheme: There is great news for government employees. The government has ordered to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). For this, the Rajasthan Civil Services Contributory Pension Rule 2005 has been implemented i.e. New Pension Scheme (NPS) and it has been abolished. The Finance Department has issued orders to change the rules for implementing the Old Pension Scheme.
Government took decision after
The Rajasthan government has now legally implemented the provision of giving 50 percent of the salary as pension to the employees on retirement. Under this, a notification has been issued to change the rules of the government.
Significantly, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced to restore the old pension, after which the deduction from the salary of employees for NPS was stopped from April 1. Fifth note of musical scale
Under this decision, the employees who came in government service on and after January 1, 2004, have been made eligible to take old pension on retirement. Under this, the employees who have exited from their service before March 31, 2022, will also be given the benefits of pension according to this rule from April this year.
government employees will benefit
It is worth noting that after April 1, 2004, the employees who joined the government service in the state were taken under the new pension scheme. Now the Rajasthan government has stopped 10 percent deduction of basic every month from the salary of employees in the new pension scheme from April 1. It is worth noting that under the New Pension Scheme, about 39000 crores of money deducted from the salary of employees and officers is deposited in PFRDA.
Now after this announcement, the state government will ask for the money deposited in the central government agency PFRDA by making provision for the old pension in the rules. A letter will be sent to PFRDA with the order and notification for restoration of old pension. Actually, now after this announcement, the basis of pre-mature exit has become with the state government.
The post Old Pension Scheme: Great news for employees! NPS over, orders issued to implement old pension appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe
LONDON (AP) — A leading adviser to the World Health Organization described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as “a random event” that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Dr. David Heymann, who formerly headed WHO’s emergencies department, said the leading theory to explain the spread of the disease was sexual transmission among gay and bisexual men at two raves held in Spain and Belgium. Monkeypox has not previously triggered widespread outbreaks beyond Africa, where it is endemic in animals.
“We know monkeypox can spread when there is close contact with the lesions of someone who is infected, and it looks like sexual contact has now amplified that transmission,” said Heymann.
That marks a significant departure from the disease’s typical pattern of spread in central and western Africa, where people are mainly infected by animals like wild rodents and primates and outbreaks have not spilled across borders.
A German government report to lawmakers, obtained by the AP, said it expected to see further cases and that the risk of catching monkeypox “mainly appears to lie with sexual contacts among men.”
The four confirmed cases in Germany have been linked to exposure at “party events including on Gran Canaria and in Berlin, where sexual activity took place,” it said.
To date, WHO has recorded more than 90 cases of monkeypox in a dozen countries including Britain, Spain, Israel, France, Switzerland, the U.S. and Australia. On Monday, Denmark announced its first case, Portugal revised its total upwards to 37 and Italy reported one further infection.
Madrid’s senior health official said on Monday that the Spanish capital has recorded 30 confirmed cases so far. Enrique Ruiz Escudero said authorities are investigating possible links between a recent Gay Pride event in the Canary Islands, which drew some 80,000 people, and cases at a Madrid sauna.
Heymann chaired an urgent meeting of WHO’s advisory group on infectious disease threats on Friday to assess the ongoing epidemic and said there was no evidence to suggest that monkeypox might have mutated into a more infectious form.
Monkeypox typically causes fever, chills, rash, and lesions on the face or genitals. It can be spread through close contact with an infected person or their clothing or bedsheets, but sexual transmission has not yet been documented. Most people recover from the disease within several weeks without requiring hospitalization. Vaccines against smallpox, a related disease, are also effective in preventing monkeypox and some antiviral drugs are being developed.
In recent years, the disease has been fatal in up to 6% of infections, but no deaths have been reported among the current cases. WHO said confirmed cases have so far been the less severe West African group of monkeypox viruses and appeared to be linked to a virus that was first detected in exported cases from Nigeria to Britain, Israel and Singapore in 2018-2019.
The U.N. agency said the outbreak is “a highly unusual event” and said the fact that cases are being seen in so many different countries suggests the disease may have been silently spreading for some time. The agency’s Europe director warned that as summer begins across the continent, mass gatherings, festivals and parties could accelerate the spread of monkeypox.
Other scientists have pointed out that it will be difficult to disentangle whether it is sex itself or the close contact related to sex that has driven the recent spread of monkeypox across Europe.
“By nature, sexual activity involves intimate contact, which one would expect to increase the likelihood of transmission, whatever a person’s sexual orientation and irrespective of the mode of transmission,” said Mike Skinner, a virologist at Imperial College London.
On Sunday, the chief medical adviser of Britain’s Health Security Agency, Dr. Susan Hopkins, said she expected more monkeypox cases to be identified in the country “on a daily basis.”
U.K. officials have said “a notable proportion” of the cases in Britain and Europe have been in young men with no history of travel to Africa and who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men. Authorities in Portugal and Spain also said their cases were in men who mostly had sex with other men and whose infections were picked up when they sought help for lesions at sexual health clinics.
Heymann, who is also a professor of infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the monkeypox outbreak was likely a random event that might be traceable to a single infection.
“It’s very possible there was somebody who got infected, developed lesions on the genitals, hands or somewhere else, and then spread it to others when there was sexual or close, physical contact,” Heymann hypothesized. “And then there were these international events that seeded the outbreak around the world, into the U.S. and other European countries.”
He emphasized that the disease was unlikely to trigger widespread transmission.
“This is not COVID,” he said. “We need to slow it down, but it does not spread in the air and we have vaccines to protect against it.” Heymann said studies should be conducted rapidly to determine if monkeypox could be spread by people without symptoms and that populations at risk of the disease should take precautions to protect themselves.
____
Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, and Frank Jordans and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin, contributed to this report.
News
Who Killed Sara Season 3 Ending Explained
The watchers of Who Killed Sara, Guess what! The wait is over now. You have had so many questions since season 1 started. The show has gained all the popularity it has needed since day 1. Started as a simple question, who killed Sara? It Has taken a lot of unexpected turns over time.
The empty grave of Sara also left everyone with another question: Is she dead?
A Little About The Show
The premise intrigues me. You’re interested in finding out who killed her. The murder mystery Who Killed Sara is set in Mexico. Jose Ignacio Valenzuela is the show’s creator. Alex, an ex-convict, is the central character in the novel. He was convicted of the murder of her sister, Sara, ten years ago. Alex had no reason to kill her sister, so he was determined to learn the truth about her sister’s killings when he was released from prison.
Many unexpected twists and turns occur during the process of revealing the truth. When Alex discovered his sister’s diary, he detoured from the investigation to visit her doctor to learn more about her, and an even more unexpected gospel arrived.
Who Killed Sara was originally written in Spanish. The show began as a television show before being moved to Ott. Netflix has already broadcast two seasons of the show. Netflix premiered the third and final season on May 18, 2022. The murder mystery was finally solved.
Is Sara Dead?
The empty grave brought out a lot of questions about Sara’s death. And in season 3, we learned that yes, Sara is dead, but the way she died is the actual mystery of her murder.
So, Who Murdered Sara?
The truth is that Sara killed herself.
After her parachute incident, she didn’t die. She was brutally injured and taken to Medusa, where horrifying experiments were done on her. It turned out that Dr.Reinaldo was trying to make a cure for homosexuality and schizophrenia. So, being sick of an experimental subject, Sara took her own life with a knife.
What Happened At The End?
Sara was a really easy subject for them to experiment on because of her mental condition. Nicandro knew about her condition and was a part of the Medusa Project (now this makes a lot of sense). Also, we got to know that Sara was one month pregnant when the parachute incident happened and gave birth to a daughter (Lucia) at Medusa.
Sara was not the only one who suffered the terror of this imbecile experiment. Dr. Reinaldo’s daughter and Chema were one of the subjects too. The doctor created the project to find a cure for her daughter, and although Chema confessed to the murders he didn’t do, he ended up at the faculty.
Cesar made amends with Alex, and they both put questions to Tonya. Tonya revealed the truth about Sara’s grave and Dr. Reinaldo’s. Knowing the truth about her sister, Alex was filled with rage, and he wanted revenge. He opened fire at the center and, in the end, killed the doctor with the same instrument used on Sara. Also, Cesar blamed the chema on himself, letting him be a free man.
The post Who Killed Sara Season 3 Ending Explained appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims
Importance of Strategy in Business Management
Old Pension Scheme: Great news for employees! NPS over, orders issued to implement old pension
OKX Saves Users From LUNA/UST Crash
Liability Insurance: Definitions and Terms
Finding Lasting Solution to HIV/AIDS by Medicinal Treatment: Its History and Recent Developments
Litecoin(LTC), the Next LUNA? Exchanges Worried!
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe
Scottish Doctor, John Beard had a Cure for Cancer 100 Years Ago!
Who Killed Sara Season 3 Ending Explained
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼