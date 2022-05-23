News
Rochester company patents ‘digit’ design to help people who have lost fingers
In the summer of 2018, five clients from the region arrived at Rochester’s Limb Lab prosthetic clinic after accidentally cutting off their thumbs. The accidents all happened within a two-month period.
Limb Lab’s team is known for starting all conversations with the trademark question, “What do you want to do?” The answers from these clients spotlighted a need in the industry.
These clients all wanted to be able to continue to work as they had before losing their thumbs. One is a rancher and another one delivers mail for the Post Office. Another client missing a thumb works on an assembly line for a manufacturer.
That meant Limb Lamb’s prosthetists needed to find adjustable “thumbs” for the clients to wear to allow them to pick up things as well as other actions.
“I started looking at existing products for these guys and there aren’t many. There was actually only one feasible solution,” said Limb Lab Founder and Prosthetist Brandon Sampson.
That solution was a friction-based prosthetic with screws to tighten it into place.
“As soon as these big guys started grabbing something, it would move and let loose. So they would tighten the friction to hold it, but then you couldn’t reposition it,” he said. “So it was useless and frustrating for these guys.”
Sampson talked through the problem with Limb Lab’s co-founder Marty Frana, who is the company’s CEO. Frana works on the business side of the operation.
“I love bouncing ideas off of him (Frana), because he sees it from such a different perspective than I do. He’s a farm boy from Iowa. I’m a farm boy from Minnesota. On a farm, you figure out how to solve problems with baling wire and duct tape,” said Sampson.
They determined a successful prosthetic would need a mechanism that locks into multiple different places easily and also rotates into different places. After discussing the plan with an engineer, some simple, 3D-printed prototypes were created.
Sampson has a case full of parts from the experiment. Eventually, they settled on a design that actually can be used as a replacement for any finger.
A client can use another hand or their teeth to lock it in place. In addition to having a full range of normal motion for a finger, their creation can also lock backwards in a position no natural finger or thumb should go. That can provide a hook for another way to carry something.
The next step was to submit an application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to patent the design of their “Universal Digit.” Sampson and Frana filed that permit on Aug. 6, 2018.
The pair received approval for their patent – their first – on April 26 this year. They join a large crowd of Rochester area inventors with patents.
Sampson and his team weren’t idle while waiting for the patent approval. They had 100 of the digits machined using aluminum. He said 48 clients, some who worked with prosthetic clinics, are now using those early versions of the locking digit. The aluminum version of the digits cost about $750 each.
Limb Lab also started embedding the digit in silicone and painting them to make them less noticeable. The silicone “skins” are also customizable. A client who picks up small pieces on an assembly line has a skin with an additional ridge to provide a sort of a “shovel” to make the process easier.
Now Sampson is talking to large prosthetic makers about incorporating the universal digit into their product lines.
“There’s definitely a lot of interest, and that’s the cool thing. It has worked 48 times,” he said.
The Limb Lab has many ideas for variations or related products. Other applications are in the pipeline at the patent office.
Lawmakers approve Pig’s Eye landfill cleanup task force for St. Paul
Minnesota lawmakers Sunday evening approved the creation of a task force to figure out the best ways to clean up the Pig’s Eye landfill in St. Paul.
The landfill, a 350-acre swale of public wetlands and prairie that borders Pig’s Eye Lake and the Mississippi River on the city’s East Side, sits in St. Paul’s largest and most overlooked regional park.
It’s also polluted, chock full of heavy metals such as mercury and PFAS/PFOS — chemicals used in household goods — at levels that can threaten the health of wildlife and downstream communities that rely on the river for drinking water.
The bill to establish the task force by October had enjoyed bipartisan support, but, for various political and procedural reasons, its outcome remained unclear until the last night of the Legislature.
The bill now moves to the desk of Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.
Minnesota United rides unlikely goal to 2-1 win at FC Dallas
Minnesota United’s two goals Sunday came from the most-likely and the most-surprising sources.
Forward Robin Lod set an MNUFC record for most career MLS regular-season goals in the first half and right back D.J. Taylor scored his first MLS goal in a 2-1 win with FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium.
Minnesota (5-5-3) ended a four-game winless streak against one of the top teams in FC Dallas (6-3-4). With one-third of the season gone, the Loons were in ninth place and made a big stride to make up ground.
Taylor scored a stunner in the 55th minute when he snapped long-range volley off a recycled corner kick from Emanuel Reynoso. It was the Loons first goal from outside the 18-yard box this season.
It capped a great week for Taylor, a once-reserve player who contributed his first MLS assist in the 1-1 draw with L.A. Galaxy on Wednesday.
Paul Arriola gave Taylor competition for best goal of the game with his own long-range goal only four minutes later.
In the first half, Lod banged in a rebound goal off a Reynoso 25-yard free kick which goalkeeper Maarten Paes couldn’t catch. That’s two goals in the moments after a set piece’s initial intent breaks down.
Lod’s 22nd MLS regular-season goal broke a four-way tie club-record tie for most goals with Christian Ramirez, Darwin Quintero and Kevin Molino.
MNUFC used the same starting XI in consecutive games for the first time this season. Before Sunday, the Loons had used 12 different starting lineups in the opening 12 games this season.
Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira, the MLS leader with nine goals, did not start Sunday. He was not mentioned in the club’s player availability report and came off the bench with a half hour remaining Sunday.
BRIEFLY
Center back Michael Boxall and midfielder Kervin Arriaga will both be suspended for Saturday’s game vs. New York City. The integral players reached yellow-card accumulation limits with first-half bookings against FC Dallas on Sunday. …Backup goalkeeper Tyler Miller was injured during warmups, with Eric Dick taking his spot on the bench Sunday. The Loons play Union Omaha in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday; Miller stared both previous games for Minnesota in the national tournament this season. … MNUFC2 extended its unbeaten streak to six games against Vancouver Whitecaps 2 on Saturday. The Loons scored two goals (Andrew Brown and Tommy Williamson), but gave up two own goals in regulation (Fred Emmings, Emmanuel Iwe) for a 2-2 tie. Emmings made two saves for the 3-1 tally in PKs.
AJ Pollock’s homer in the 9th helps the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 3-1 in Game 1 of a doubleheader
Johnny Cueto was terrific in his Chicago White Sox debut last Monday in Kansas City.
He was even more impressive in his second start of the season Sunday against the New York Yankees.
The veteran right-hander allowed six hits in six-plus scoreless innings at Yankee Stadium but did not factor in the decision. The Sox gave up a late lead only to respond with two in the ninth for a 3-1 victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
“He’s an artist,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “It’s fun to watch him pitch a game. And that’s what he’s been, an outstanding starting pitcher, because he gives you a different look four times in a game.”
AJ Pollock put the Sox ahead in the ninth with a leadoff homer to left on a 1-0 fastball from Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman.
“You’ve got to stay short to him,” Pollock said. “He’s got some good velocity, good cut on his fastball, so just trying to hit a line drive and it worked out.”
Andrew Vaughn drew a one-out walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on a passed ball before scoring on a double by Adam Engel, making it 3-1. Liam Hendriks struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 13th save.
It was a nice bounce-back performance by the Sox after the Yankees tied the score at 1 in the eighth when Aaron Judge homered to left on an 0-2 sinker against reliever Kendall Graveman.
The Yankees put two on with one out in the inning, but Graveman rebounded to get Josh Donaldson to fly out to center and Aaron Hicks to pop out to third.
“Most times when you do that, (you) lose your concentration and there is another run on the board,” La Russa said of Graveman. “He got the zero afterward, gave us a chance to win.”
Cueto put the Sox in an excellent position early.
“I had good command of all my pitches today and they had very good movement and I was able to locate them up and down the zone,” Cueto, who was receiving fluids in the aftermath of Game 1, said in a statement. “That was the key to keep the Yankees off-balanced today.”
The Sox went ahead 1-0 on an RBI single by Yasmani Grandal in the fourth.
And Cueto kept “dealing,” as Pollock said. He struck out five and walked two in the 95-pitch outing.
“He’s been awesome for us,” Pollock said. “Works fast and has all sorts of pitches to get them off-balanced. Shimmy shake (delivery). It’s awesome to play behind him. It’s great having him out there for the first game of a doubleheader because of the tone he just set for us.”
Cueto has pitched 12 scoreless innings, the third-longest streak for a Sox starter at the beginning of his tenure with the team since 1974, according to STATS. Ken Brett pitched 17 scoreless innings in 1976 and Jack McDowell went 13 innings in 1987.
Cueto allowed two hits and struck out seven in six scoreless innings against the Royals.
“When (general manager) Rick (Hahn) mentioned that we were going to be able to bring him into the organization, he has a special relationship with our pitching coach (Ethan Katz) because they were in San Francisco together (in 2020),” La Russa said. “Ethan was watching the videos (before Cueto’s arrival from Triple-A Charlotte) and said, ‘Man, he’s throwing free and easy. That’s vintage stuff.’”
Cueto exited after allowing two singles to begin the seventh. Joe Kelly struck out Marwin Gonzalez, picked off Hicks at second and struck out Jose Trevino to maintain the one-run lead.
“Kelly was just perfect,” La Russa said.
The Yankees got the run in the eighth, but Pollock came though with the big hit in the ninth to give the Sox what La Russa called a “hard-earned” victory.
Lawmakers approve Pig's Eye landfill cleanup task force for St. Paul
