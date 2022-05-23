News
Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv
By ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and RICARDO MAZALAN
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pressed its offensive in eastern Ukraine on Sunday as Poland’s president traveled to Kyiv to support the country’s European Union aspirations, becoming the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since the start of the war.
Lawmakers gave a standing ovation to President Andrzej Duda, who thanked them for the honor of speaking where “the heart of a free, independent and democratic Ukraine beats.” Duda received more applause when he said that to end the conflict, Ukraine did not need to submit to conditions given by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Unfortunately, in Europe there have also been disturbing voices in recent times demanding that Ukraine yield to Putin’s demands,” he said. “I want to say clearly: Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future. Only Ukraine has the right to decide for itself.”
Duda’s visit, his second to Kyiv since April, came as Russian and Ukrainian forces battled along a 551-kilometer (342-mile) wedge of the country’s eastern industrial heartland.
After declaring full control of a sprawling seaside steel plant that was the last defensive holdout in the port city of Mariupol, Russia launched artillery and missile attacks in the region, known as the Donbas, seeking to expand the territory that Moscow-backed separatists have held since 2014.
To bolster its defenses, Ukraine’s parliament voted Sunday to extend martial law and the mobilization of armed forces for a third time, until Aug. 23.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that the 27-member EU should expedite his country’s request to join the bloc as soon as possible due to the invasion. Ukraine’s potential candidacy is set to be discussed at a Brussels summit in late June.
France’s European Affairs minister Clement Beaune on Sunday told Radio J it would be a “long time” before Ukraine gains EU membership, estimating it could take up to two decades.
“We have to be honest,” he said. “If you say Ukraine is going to join the EU in six months, or a year or two, you’re lying.”
But Poland is ramping up efforts to win over other EU members who are more hesitant about accepting the war-ravaged country into the bloc. Zelenskyy said Duda’s visit represented a “historic union” between Ukraine, which declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, and Poland, which ended communist rule two years earlier.
“This is really a historic opportunity not to lose such strong relations, built through blood, through Russian aggression,” Zelenskyy said. “All this not to lose our state, not to lose our people.”
Poland has welcomed millions of Ukrainian refugees and become a gateway for Western humanitarian aid and weapons going into Ukraine. It is also a transit point into Ukraine for some foreign fighters, including from Belarus, who have volunteered to fight the Russian forces.
“Despite the great destruction, despite the terrible crime and great suffering that the Ukrainian people suffered every day, the Russian invaders did not break you. They failed at it. And I believe deeply that they will never succeed,” Duda told the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s legislature.
Duda also credited the U.S. and President Joe Biden for unifying the West in supporting Ukraine and imposing sanctions against Moscow.
“Kyiv is the place from which one clearly sees that we need more America in Europe, both in the military and in this economic dimension,” said Duda, a right-wing populist leader who clearly preferred former President Donald Trump over Biden during the 2020 election.
On the battlefield, Russia appeared to have made slow grinding moves forward in the Donbas in recent days. It intensified efforts to capture Sievierodonetsk, the main city under Ukrainian control in Luhansk province, which together with Donetsk province makes up the Donbas. The Ukrainian military said Sunday that Russian forces had mounted an unsuccessful attack on Oleksandrivka, a village outside of Sievierodonetsk.
Sievierodonetsk came under heavy shelling, and Luhansk Gov. Serhii Haidai said the Russians were “simply intentionally trying to destroy the city… engaging in a scorched-earth approach.”
Haidai said Moscow was concentrating forces and weaponry there to try to win control of Luhansk, bringing in forces from Kharkiv to the northwest, Mariupol to the south, and from inside Russia.
The sole working hospital in the city has only three doctors and enough supplies for 10 days, he said.
In a general staff morning report, Russia also said it was preparing to resume its offensive toward Slovyansk, a city in Donetsk province that is critical to Russia’s objective of capturing all of eastern Ukraine and saw fierce fighting last month after Moscow’s troops backed away from Kyiv.
In Enerhodar, a Russian-held city 281 kilometers (174 miles) northwest of Mariupol, an explosion Sunday injured the Moscow-appointed mayor at his residence, Ukrainian and Russian news agencies reported. Ukraine’s Unian news agency said a bomb planted by “local partisans” wounded 48-year-old Andrei Shevchuk, whose home is near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is Europe’s largest and employs many Enerhodar residents.
With Russia claiming to have taken prisoner nearly 2,500 Ukrainian fighters from the Mariupol steel plant, concerns grew about their fate and the future facing the remaining residents of the city, now in ruins with more than 20,000 feared dead.
Relatives of the fighters have pleaded for them to be given rights as prisoners of war and eventually returned to Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Saturday that Ukraine “will fight for the return” of every one of them.
The complete seizure of the Azovstal steel plant, a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity. gave Putin a badly wanted victory in the war he began nearly three months ago, on Feb. 24.
Denis Pushilin, the pro-Kremlin head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, vowed that the Ukrainian fighters from the plant would face tribunals. He said foreign nationals were among them, although he didn’t provide details.
Ukraine’s government has not commented on Russia’s claim of capturing Azovstal. Ukraine’s military had told the fighters their mission was complete and they could come out. It described their extraction as an evacuation, not a mass surrender.
Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko warned that the city faced a health and sanitation “catastrophe” from mass burials in shallow pits as well as the breakdown of sewage systems. An estimated 100,000 of the 450,000 people who lived in Mariupol before the war remain.
With Russia controlling the city, Ukrainian authorities will likely face delays in documenting any alleged Russian atrocities there, including the bombings of a maternity hospital and a theater where hundreds of civilians had taken cover.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian court was expected to reach a verdict Monday for a Russian soldier who was the first to go on trial for an alleged war crime. The 21-year-old sergeant, who has admitted to shooting a Ukrainian man in the head in a village in the northeastern Sumy region Feb. 28, could get life in prison if convicted.
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has said her office was prosecuting war crimes cases against 41 Russian soldiers for offenses that included bombing civilian infrastructure, killing civilians, rape and looting. Her office has said it was looking into more than 10,700 potential war crimes involving over 600 suspects, including Russian soldiers and government officials.
___
Becatoros reported from Donetsk. Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv and other AP staffers around the world contributed.
___
News
Twins storm back for seven runs in final two innings to beat Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It looked as if the Twins were out of it — they had gone seven innings, collected just four hits off Royals starter Brady Singer and were staring at a six-run deficit.
But nobody told them that.
The Twins rallied for five runs in the eighth inning and added another pair of runs in the ninth inning, turning that six-run deficit into one of their best wins of the season. Gary Sánchez’s sacrifice fly and Gio Urshela’s single up the middle plated the final two runs as the Twins stormed back for 7-6 victory on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium, completing the three-game sweep.
Sánchez and Urshela’s late-game heroics were set up by Jorge Polanco’s leadoff walk and Max Kepler’s double as the Twins put a pair of runners in scoring position without recording a ninth-inning out. The two runs in the ninth — Jhoan Duran came in to lock down a 1-2-3 save right after — came after the Twins nearly took the lead an inning earlier.
The Twins’ eighth-inning rally, which included RBI singles from Polanco and Kepler, as well as Sánchez’s first sacrifice fly of the game and a Kyle Garlick two-run home run, came to an end with the bases loaded. Luis Arraez was called out looking at a borderline pitch after two called strikes earlier in the at-bat that appeared to be slightly out of the zone.
The late offense helped the Twins overcome a hole rookie Yennier Cano put them in when he gave up five runs in the sixth inning. Cano recorded just two outs in his outing as the Royals batted around, collecting four hits off him and drawing two walks.
Cano came in for Bailey Ober, who was making his first start since coming off the injured list after suffering a groin strain late last month. Ober gave up just a run on three hits in his five-inning effort, striking out four in the process. He was outdueled by Singer, whom the Twins couldn’t solve during his seven-inning outing.
INJURED LIST MOVES
The Twins activated Trevor Larnach (groin strain) from the injured list on Sunday morning after he completed a two-game rehab assignment with Double-A Wichita. Larnach finished the day 0 for 5 with three strikeouts on Sunday.
In doing so, they also placed Cody Stashak (shoulder impingement) on the IL a day after the reliever threw a scoreless inning. Baldelli said Stashak had been working through some light shoulder soreness and the Twins had stayed away from him of late for that reason.
“He was going to have to pitch for us at some point soon,” Baldelli said. “It didn’t go great from a physical standpoint so we just need to get him right, get him feeling better.”
BRIEFLY
Reliever Danny Coulombe (hip impingement) threw a scoreless inning for Double-A Wichita on Sunday. He has been on the injured list since May 11. … The Twins will send Chris Archer, Sonny Gray and Dylan Bundy to the mound against the Tigers.
News
David Peterson ready to step up with Max Scherzer out: ‘It’s nothing new’
DENVER — It’s David Peterson’s turn to step up and give the Mets quality innings.
The left-hander joined the team in Denver this weekend. He’s gearing up to start the Mets’ series opener against the Giants in San Francisco on Monday, and he’s expected to settle into the rotation with the big-league club for at least the next several weeks.
“It’s nothing new,” Peterson said. “I kind of knew this was going to happen at some point.”
Peterson will be the replacement starter for Max Scherzer, who is on the injured list with a moderate to high oblique strain and is sidelined until late June, at best. Peterson excelled in his first call-up of the season in April, when he filled in for the injured Taijuan Walker for four games (three starts) and recorded a 1.89 ERA across those 19 innings.
“Pete has evolved into a guy that we hope can step in and help us in a time of need and establish himself as a guy that we can maybe depend on in the future,” Buck Showalter said. “He’s fit into our plans since spring training and he’s taken it and ran with it.”
The southpaw said, this year, the team’s approach to players having to miss time with injuries is different than last. When Jacob deGrom missed the entire second half of last season and Francisco Lindor missed ample time with an oblique injury last August, those losses seemed insurmountable to a Mets team that was losing its hold on first place.
Now, the Mets are staying mostly consistent even without their key players in Scherzer, Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis), James McCann (left hamate bone fracture), Trevor May (triceps stress reaction), and of course, Jacob deGrom (scapula stress reaction).
“Even though we didn’t reach our goals as a team last year, I think last year helped us going into this year,” Peterson said. “You look at the guys that went down with injuries, the amount of time that we spent in first place with all the injuries we had. We learned a lot in terms of how to deal with guys going in and out and being hurt, and I think that’s a valuable experience to have to deal with that previously. I think we have a lot of guys in this room that have been in that spot and been counted on when somebody else has gone down.”
Peterson, 26, made his major-league debut for the Mets during MLB’s pandemic-shortened season in 2020. He posted a 3.44 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) and 49.2 innings in his rookie year. He jumped back in the Mets rotation last year, filling in for Carlos Carrasco who began the season on the IL. But Peterson injured his foot in July and was forced to undergo season-ending surgery. He returned to spring training in March this year fully healthy, and has been a valuable depth arm for the Mets, embracing his back-and-forth role between the majors and Triple-A.
Lindor said that next-man-up mentality starts with Showalter, who has prepared his players to stay ready for challenges and injuries since the moment they walked into spring training. In that way, the Mets weren’t particularly surprised or rattled when the injuries started piling up over the course of the past month.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the other guys step up and see their leadership roles,” Lindor said. “That’s one of the most beautiful things in the game. When somebody leaves, somebody else steps up. And it’s their time to help the other ones as well.”
MAX IN FLORIDA
Scherzer is rehabbing his oblique strain back in Florida, which means one of the team’s key leaders is absent from the clubhouse for the upcoming weeks. His competitive energy will be sorely missed in the dugout, a few players said, but his mentorship will also not be present.
“He has a huge presence in the clubhouse,” Lindor said of Scherzer. “He helps the pitchers a lot. And he’s a little crazy so he gives a little bit of an edge and charisma and fire to the team. We’re going to miss him. But there’s a lot of other guys that make the clubhouse fun as well.”
Scherzer has helped some of the younger pitchers on the staff, like Megill and Peterson, in just a few short months on the Mets. He was often seen sidling up next to a starter once he was removed from the game and unpacking the outing with him in the dugout. As is his wont, Scherzer’s intangible qualities can be just as important as his ferociousness on the mound.
The three-time Cy Young award winner removed himself in his last start, during an at-bat against Albert Pujols, with left-side pain that wound up being a more severe oblique strain.
“He’s obviously a huge part of this team and he’s done a lot for this team so far,” Peterson said. “We obviously want him back, but we gotta keep going and keep winning games. Just like anybody that goes down, we have somebody to take their spot.”
MARTE RESTS
Showalter gave Starling Marte the afternoon off for the club’s series finale against the Rockies on Sunday. The skipper said Marte got only 4-5 hours of sleep in the past three days between traveling from Dominican Republic to Denver, while grieving his grandmother’s recent death. Marte crushed a home run on the first pitch he saw since returning from the bereavement list on Saturday, in what was an emotional day for the outfielder.
News
Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Baltimore late Sunday afternoon; Orioles game in rain delay
Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Baltimore and the surrounding area until 5:30 p.m.
Storms, which could include winds up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail, are possible in Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Rockville, Bowie and Aspen Hill.
Washington, D.C., and nearby towns are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning is more serious than a thunderstorm watch and indicates that a dangerous storm has already been spotted. A thunderstorm watch had been issued for Baltimore and the surrounding area until 9 p.m.
At 5:09 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was observed over Fairfax, Virginia, moving east at 15 mph, according to the NWS, which warned that winds would “cause some trees and large branches to fall” and that “localized power outages are possible.”
The Orioles’ home game against the Tampa Bay Rays, tied 6-6 after the Orioles scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth, was delayed at 5:30 p.m. due to the storm. A tarp was rolled onto the field.
The NWS also issued a special marine warning for the Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point, including the Baltimore Harbor, until 6:45 p.m.
