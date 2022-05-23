News
Sam Koch, a ‘revolutionary’ punter and the Ravens’ longest-tenured player, retires after 16 seasons
Sam Koch, the longest-tenured player in Ravens history and a punter coach John Harbaugh hailed as “revolutionary,” announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday.
Koch, 39, will join the Ravens’ coaching staff as a special teams consultant and work with rookie punter Jordan Stout, a fourth-round pick in last month’s NFL draft.
Koch appeared in a franchise-record 256 regular-season games over his 16 seasons in Baltimore, including a record 239 in a row from 2006 to 2020. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the only active player who’s been with a team for longer, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
A Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro honoree in 2005, Koch had an outsize impact on the Ravens’ special teams excellence and punting across the sport. Former Ravens special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg called Koch the “best holder in the history of football” and credited him in part with the success of Ravens kickers Matt Stover and Justin Tucker, the NFL’s all-time leader in field-goal accuracy.
Koch’s innovative approach at the position also expanded the range of kicks in a punter’s arsenal. Harbaugh said Thursday that when Koch’s punting career started, “all anybody ever did was punt it straight.” About a decade ago, Koch and the Ravens started experimenting with punts that would hook and knuckle and roll. Over the years, other punters would message Koch over social media, asking for tips on his “Koch Hook.”
“When you change something forever, to me, that’s kind of a revolutionary-type thing,” Harbaugh said. “And that’s the mark of greatness, right there.”
Koch retires as the Ravens’ all-time leader in punts (1,168), punt yardage (52,868), career gross average (45.3 yards per punt), career net average (39.7 yards) and punts inside the 20-yard line (453). His 1,168 career punts are the most by a punter with a single team in NFL history. In Super Bowl XLVII, Koch’s time-consuming end-zone scramble against the San Francisco 49ers, which led to an intentional safety, and subsequent 61-yard free kick helped secure the Ravens’ second NFL title.
“As Ray Lewis would always put it, leave your legacy,” Koch said. “I always remembered that, and I always tried to find a way that I could leave a legacy. I’m honored to say I left a legacy.”
Koch’s retirement comes a year after the Ravens parted ways with long snapper Morgan Cox, another member of the “The Wolfpack,” the Ravens’ fine-tuned field-goal-kicking battery. It also comes less than three weeks after Stout’s selection. Koch said Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta called him the weekend of the draft to inform him that they could draft another punter. It was a possibility he’d prepared for; Koch was set to count $2.1 million against the salary cap in the final year of his contract.
On April 30, the Ravens drafted Stout No. 130 overall, the highest a punter has been taken since 2019. “At that point, I think I knew,” Koch said in an emotional news conference. “My time was over, and it’s OK. I’m very excited for my next chapter in life, and all I can do is be very appreciative of the way they handled it.”
Teammates like defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, guard Marshal Yanda and quarterback Lamar Jackson saluted Koch in his retirement tribute video. Others, like Tucker and Cox, came to Friday’s news conference, where Koch wore a black hat, pulled tight over his eyes to cover the emotions that bubbled to the surface.
“I am very grateful they took a chance on this unknown punter from the University of Nebraska,” he said early in his prepared remarks, before stopping to compose himself.
Koch recalled the highs and lows of his career: his gratitude to the Ravens for drafting him in the sixth round out of Nebraska, the season when he was almost cut, how Harbaugh once told him he was just a “preseason practice punter,” his delight in throwing the ball on fake punts (he went 7-for-8 for 82 yards over his career), his Super Bowl triumph. Koch thanked his family, teammates, coaches and Ravens officials for making his career possible.
“Sam is the ultimate example of what it means to be a professional,” Tucker, who had Koch as his holder on all but one of his 326 field goals, said in a release. “The great memories we created together start with him and his work ethic, his abilities and his attention to detail. I owe much of my success over the last 10 years to Sam, and many Ravens’ victories over the last 16 years are very much because of Sam’s efforts. He is an outstanding teammate and leader in our locker room, and like many great Ravens before him, he has been essential to defining our culture as a team.”
“Sam has revolutionized the game of football,” special teams coach Randy Brown, who worked closely with Koch, said in the release. “As a whole, every punter in the NFL owes Sam Koch a debt of gratitude for being the pioneer of change on how punting is executed in this league.”
DeCosta, teary-eyed through much of Koch’s news conference, said the “worst part” of taking over as general manager for Ozzie Newsome was saying goodbye to players like Koch.
“I’ve been fortunate to work with Ozzie for a long time picking players, and you never really go into it thinking that one of your best draft picks ever is going to be a punter,” DeCosta said. “Like, nobody says that. But in this case, it’s true.”
employees : Good news 10% increase in dearness allowance, salary will increase so much in June, order issued
employees : Good news 10% increase in dearness allowance, salary will increase so much in June, order issued
7th-6th Pay Commission 2022: There is good news for the employees of Bhilai Municipal Corporation of Chhattisgarh.
After the decision of the state government, the Corporation Commissioner Prakash Survey has issued orders to increase the dearness allowance by 5% under the 7th Pay Commission, after which the employees of the corporation will now get 22% dearness allowance. An increase of 10% has also been made. Now the employees of the corporation will get the increased dearness allowance from the coming month and additional amount will come in their account. (Chhattisgarh news 7th 6th pay commission big gift to employees 10 percent increase in da)
Accounts Officer Jitendra Thakur said that the employees and officers will get the increased DA salary from the month of June, its preparation has been done by the Accounts Department, the employees of the corporation will get the benefit of increased dearness allowance in the salary of May which will be received in June.
With this, the salary of the employees will increase, according to the increased dearness allowance to the first class employees, between 5000 to 6000, the second class employees between 3500 to 4500 thousand, the third class employees 3000.
Nearby and class IV employees will get an amount between 2 to 2.5 thousand by adding to the next salary.(Chhattisgarh news 7th 6th pay commission big gift to employees 10 percent increase in da)
It is noteworthy that Mayor Neeraj Pal, keeping in mind the interests of the employees, had given instructions to get dearness allowance soon, keeping in mind the interests of the employees, the employees will now get the increased dearness allowance, which the employees have been waiting for a long time.
Were were Keeping in mind the interests of the employees, Additional Commissioner Ashok Dwivedi showed promptness by placing the matter before the commissioner as soon as the order was issued from the government and completed the process of files to get the order issued.
According to the order issued by the Corporation Commissioner, there has been an increase of 5% in the seventh pay scale, earlier 17% dearness allowance was being given to the employees but now with the increased dearness allowance, 22% dearness allowance will be given to the employees, whereas if we talk about the sixth pay scale,
then An increase of 10% has been made in the dearness allowance of the sixth pay scale, earlier the employees were getting the benefit of 164% dearness allowance but now with the increased dearness allowance,
the benefit of 174% dearness allowance will be given to the employees taking the benefit of the sixth pay scale.( Big gift to the employees: Good news 10% increase in dearness allowance, salary will increase so much in June, order issued.
The post employees : Good news 10% increase in dearness allowance, salary will increase so much in June, order issued appeared first on JK Breaking News.
ASK IRA: Has Heat-Celtics East finals turned into a quarter poll?
Q: Quarters, we talking quarters? How silly is that, we talking about quarters, man? (In my Allen Iverson voice.) – Douglas.
A: In my years of doing this, outside of summer league I can’t recall such a conversion about the amount of quarters a team has won in a series. I get it, Celtics coach Ime Udoka attempted to use it as motivation for his team after Boston’s Game 1 loss, pointing to how they had won three of the four quarters. And now the ledger of quarters in Boston’s favor in these East finals is 10-2, even with the Heat ahead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. But even in the ballroom at their team hotel the Heat utilized for Sunday’s media session, Erik Spoelstra had the most quizzical of looks when asked about the Celtics’ dominance in quarters won. It was almost as if he wanted to know when that had become a thing. The answer, of course, is since Tuesday. “At the end of the game, the clock turns to zero, did we win or did we lose?” Spoelstra said of his preferred measuring stick. “That’s what our focus is on.” If this proves to be the path to a championship, perhaps the inscription on the rings will be, “But didn’t win a lot of quarters.” Anyway, that’s my two cents.
Q: Do the Celtics list someone else as a starters so Marcus Smart can come running out of the tunnel before Monday’s start? – Elon.
A: Well, duh. Based on the Celtics’ flare for drama, there probably will be rumors planted of Marcus Smart’s demise, just so it can be cast as a resurrection when/if he takes the court Monday. TD Garden, where drama happens.
Q: Why haven’t we heard more about the draft? The Heat have a first-round pick. – Lawrence.
A: Because that’s what happens when the Eastern Conference finals come at the same time as the NBA pre-draft camp. But the Heat have been here before, juggling deep playoff runs and draft evaluations. Still, with Pat Riley free to trade the No. 27 pick, after the trade-deadline machinations with the Thunder, who knows how exhaustive such preparations will need to be?
10 Bollywood Movies Releasing In June 2022 To Look Forward To
We present you with a list of all upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in June 2022 with the movies release date, trailers, and where you can watch them. The Bollywood movies releasing in June will be released in theatres as well as on the OTT platforms be it Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, or Disney+ Hotstar. So, you can mark the dates, grab your tickets and load up your streaming apps. We have listed some of the best upcoming movies 2022 has to offer so that you do not miss out on your fair share of entertainment.
Here is the list of 10 Bollywood movies releasing in June 2022 to watch:
1. Prithviraj
This is the story of the fearless king, Prithviraj Chauhan, and his battle with Muhammad of Ghor, a movie produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Akshay Kumar plays the lead character of Prithviraj. The movie also features Sonu Sood, Manushi Chhillar, and Sanjay Dutt.
Prithviraj Release Date: 3 June 2022
Director: Chandraprakash Dwivedi
Where to watch: Theatres
Click Here- Prithviraj Movie Trailer
2. Maidaan
Maidaan is a sports drama where Ajay Devgn plays the character of a football coach Syed Abdul Rahim based on the golden era of Indian football (1952–1962). The upcoming Bollywood movie also stars Priyamani. Aryann Bhowmik, Rudranil Ghosh, etc. The music for this new Bollywood film is composed by the maestro, A. R. Rahman. Maidaan is produced by Zee Studios with Bayview Projects LLP. This makes it to the 2022 Bollywood movies list.
Maidaan Release Date: 3 June 2022
Director: Amit Sharma
Where to watch: Theatres
Click Here- Maidaan Movie Trailer
3. Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga
Srijit Mukherji’s second Hindi language film is under production. This movie features some of the finest actors in India like Neeraj Kabi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sayani Gupta. Based on the true events in villages bordering Pilibhit Tiger Reserve the film is said to be a “dark humour laced satire”. This is the second Hindi film of the acclaimed Bengali director Srijit Mukherji. This is among the must-watch upcoming Bollywood movies 2022.
Sherdil Release Date: 24 June 2022
Director: Srijit Mukherji
Where to watch: Theatres
‘Sherdil- The Pilibhit Saga’ produced by @TSeries, @RelianceEnt and directed by 5 times National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, set for a June 24th release.#SHERDIL@srijitspeaketh #NeerajKabi @sayanigupta #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #ShivChanana @vivekbagrawal pic.twitter.com/ZmgLRIvEjq
— पंकज त्रिपाठी (@TripathiiPankaj) May 11, 2022
4. Janhit Me Jaari
This upcoming Bollywood movie released in June 2022 starring Vijay Raaz and Nushrratt Bharuccha is a story of a young girl who takes up the challenge of selling condoms in a small town in MP. Janhit Me Jaari takes the audience on a journey through the challenges the girl has to face due to the Indian societal taboos.
Janhit Me Jaari Release Date: 10 June 2022
Director: Jai Basantu Singh
Where to watch: Theatres
Click Here- Janhit Me Jaari Movie Trailer
5. Jug Jugg Jeeyo
A comedy-drama Hindi film produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is one of the most awaited June releases 2022. The story revolves around family values, the generation gap, and complications of the married life. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast includes Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan.
Jug Jugg Jeeyo Release Date: 24 June 2022
Director: Raj Mehta
Where to watch: Theatres
Click Here- Jug Jugg Jeeyo Movie Trailer
6. No Means No
The film No Means No is is said to be shot in three languages simultaneously: Hindi, English, and Polish. It is an upcoming Indo-Polish romantic thriller that follows the story of an East Indian man falling in love with a Polish girl after traveling to Poland for a skiing competition. The upcoming movie of 2022 features Gulshan Grover, Sharad Kapoor, Anna Guzik, Deepraj Rana.
No Means No Release Date: 17 June 2022
Director: Vikash Verma
Where to watch: Theatres
Click Here- No Means No Movie Trailer
7. Mission Majnu
Mission Majnu is an upcoming spy-thriller featuring Sidharth Malhotra based on the untold story of India’s greatest covert operation. The movie is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and also stars Rashmika Mandanna.
Mission Majnu Release Date: 10 June 2022
Director: Shantanu Bagchi
Where to watch: Theatres
Click Here- Mission Majnu Movie Trailer
8. Doctor G
Doctor G is one of the upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in June 2022, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Junglee Pictures. The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles with Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles.
Doctor G Release Date: 17 June 2022
Director: Anubhuti Kashyap
Where to watch: Theatres
Click Here- Doctor G Movie Trailer
9. Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha
Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action-thriller film is a sequel to the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz. The story revolves around the story of a couple’s journey amid the challenges of societal pressure after they went through a huge turmoil.
Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 Release Date: 17 June 2022
Director: Faruk Kabir
Where to watch: Theatres
10. Govinda Naam Mera
This upcoming Bollywood Comedy film follows the plight of a man who juggles between maintaining his relationship with his wife and girlfriend. The pati is played by Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar is the wife and Kiara Advani is the girlfriend. It is one of the Bollywood movies upcoming releases this year.
Govinda Mera Naam Release Date: 10 June 2022
Director: Shashank Khaitan
Where to watch: Theatres
We hope you are as excited as we are for the upcoming B-town releases this June 2022. The list includes movies of various genres like thriller, romance, comedy, drama, etc. So, get ready to grab your tickets on the mentioned movie release dates if you want to enjoy the first show of these amazing upcoming movies.
Bollywood movies are now booming in the theatres as the pandemic is under control. Movie lovers are flocking to the theatres to watch the new Bollywood movies releasing in 2022.
The post 10 Bollywood Movies Releasing In June 2022 To Look Forward To appeared first on MEWS.
