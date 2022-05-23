Finance
Some Basic But Critical Things You Need to Understand to Earn Money While Online
With a stunning 95 percent failure rate, Online marketing has stumped many people in their quest to become successful on the internet. Today I want to discuss with you some basic, but critical things you need to understand to earn money while online.
Many people are under the impression that there is a program out there in cyberspace that is going to help them make money. The truth is there is not a business on this planet that is going to help you make more money than any other business.
For years I have been striving to bring excellence to the people I work with online, it has been and still is my personal mission to help as many people on this planet find success through online marketing. I chose network marketing because I figure if I am going to put all this effort into an online business I may as well make residual income.
There are only three types of people in this world, which one are you?
Alphas–> This person is a natural born leader, they know that if they want success they have to take full responsibility for their own growth, they naturally attract people into their business and life. This person always seems to catch all the breaks..
Betas–> This person is very close to being an alpha but needs to step out of their comfort zone and grow. Most times betas are hard workers, but they shy away from the spotlight.
Thetas–> Total waste of space, we call these people tire-kickers always complaining and never owning up to their responsibilities in anything…
Luckily you choose where you fall within these personality types. If you want success online or with anything else in your life. You need to be the captain of the ship. Most folks mindset is that of an employee and not an employer…
Most people see themselves as punching the time card, and not writing the checks. If you are seeking success online that means you want to be the business owner.
Basically what I am saying is unless you are striving to become an alpha you will never ever make real substantial income online.
People follow leaders not followers. It is good to seek guidance and support, but at some point you need to step out and take full control of your business.
Money and success are two different things, money does not come to you, until you are successful. Most folks are hoping the money will come first then they figure they can go ahead and modify their life. This is not true.!
The money starts to come in after you become an alpha. You will make a little bit of money as a beta and you will make nothing as a theta. Look in the mirror who do you see?
Changes start to occur on the inside first, I want to help you on your journey. I can’t do it for you, but I can help you along the path. Please visit my authors biography to learn more about how we can work together to earn money while online.
How to Avoid Injuries While Working
Work is important for every people because it somehow adds up to the dignity of a person aside from the fact that it is the reason why people are able to enjoy some of life’s privileges.
There are Ohio attorneys from a personal injury law firm that can really bring great help to the people who became victims of work-related personal injury and though it is a guarantee that the Ohio personal injury lawyer would give his/her best to turn the situation to your favour, it would still be more ideal to avoid getting into such kind of situation.
Safety should always be on top of a person’s priority and though accidents may just arise suddenly there are things that can lessen the chances of being in a difficult situation.
Skills
It is never ideal for any person to just accept a task when one doesn’t really have the capacity to handle it. It is imperative that people should be aware of the operation and proper technique in doing a certain task in order to avoid dealing with so many regrets.
Rules
There are certain rules that usually apply in every work environment like the need to avoid smoking and alcohol while at the place of work. Simple compliance to these rules can lead to one’s safety and for sure people will have every reason to really be thankful of the existing rules that are aimed to bring them the greatest convenience in life.
Protective Gears
A worker who has enough awareness on the presence of any impending danger should be assertive enough to make use of protective equipments that can greatly save a person from severe injuries. Helmets, safety gloves, protective masks, boots, and others are among the most common things that can save people form any potential dangers that are constantly present in the place of work.
Though it is true that most people really have no choice but to work and deal with so many uncertainties each day, there are things that can assure a person of safety. Discover the things that can lead to better days while working and for sure you will be able to find greater reasons to love your work and look forward to your tasks each day.
The Money Tree Plant
According to the legend of the money tree plant, a poor, hard working old farmer one day came across an unusual plant in the fields. Since he’d never seen anything like it before, he decided to dig it up. The little tree was difficult to uproot, but he managed to bring it home. At home, he found that the tree was resilient and grew without much care. He decided to take a lesson from the plant, and decided to be stubborn, resilient, and not to give up on the things he worked for. Soon, he became a great entrepreneur.
The Real Story of the Money Tree Plant
The real story behind the braided money tree is not quite as romantic, but no less fascinating. The story goes back to the 1980’s. During a typhoon, a truck driver in Taiwan was unable to drive his truck. So, he stayed home and helped his wife braid hair in her beauty salon. The thought struck him–why not braid a few money tree plants together? He took five plants and made a shape out of them. They were an instant hit, immensely popular throughout Asia. Today, the braided money tree plant has become one of the world’s most popular houseplants.
Pachira aquatica or money tree
Pachira aquatica or money tree refers to the tropical wetland tree, which is a native to Central and South America and it grows in swamps in these places. The popular names of this plant are provision tree, Guiana chestnut, Malabar chestnut as well as Saba nut.
This plant can reach up to a height of 18 m (59.1 ft) in the wild areas. It is comprised of palmate leaves, which are shiny green as well as lanceolate leaflets and green bark. Its flowers tends to be very showy and includes long and narrow petals which while opening resembles a banana peel to make a display of hairlike yellowish orange stamens. The cultivation of Money tree is done for getting edible nuts that can be grown in big and woody pod. The nuts are generally light brown in color as accompanied with white stripes.
Their tastes are like that of peanuts and are possible to consume in raw or cooked form. It can also be grounded for the formation of bread. It is possible to eat its leaves and flowers also. It grows nicely in the form of a tropical ornamental in areas that are moist as well as free of frost. Money tree has greater durability and is able to adapt in an excellent manner in all the various conditions.
It requires large amount of sunlight but exposure to direct sunlight is harmful for it in the summer months because the leaves tends to get sun burnt. “Money tree” term for this plant is used mostly in East Asia. It is used in the form of ornaments in Japan. This plant is a symbol of good fortune and in the field of finance is seen most commonly in business houses with red ribbons or other kinds of ornamentation.
Feng Shui
The plant has significance to followers of feng shui. Its five leaves symbolize the five elements of feng shui: wood, water, earth, fire, and metal. Some say that if the plant is placed near places where money is kept (or where wealth is needed), prosperity and wealth will follow. The plant is referred to in Asian cultures as “Bringer of Good Fortune”, particularly when given as a gift. A new proverb even arose to describe the intertwining trees: “The five fortunes come home, richer at each juncture.”
The High Cost of Cheap Insurance
Most folks who apply for house insurance ask the same question. Can you get me a better price? For them, this is the deciding factor on who to place their coverage with. The reality is, Insurance Companies are in this to make money, so they all tend to remain competitive in order to stay in the game. Regionally speaking, you should only find about a 10% or so difference in premiums across the board.
So why do we buy insurance? There are two main reasons. The first is to cover our property in the event of a loss. Secondly, it’s to protect ourselves against our unintentional, negligent actions. Consider what every insurance company asks you when you apply for home insurance. These questions are usually asked even before any details about the size and style of your home.
-How close is your home to a fire hydrant and/or fire hall?
-What type of wiring do you have -circuit breakers or fuses?
-How about the heating?
-What type of plumbing?
-What is the age and material of the roof?
-Have you had any claims in the past five years?
All these things “qualify” you for insurance and play a role in determining your eligibility for an insurance policy. They also affect how you’re rated for premiums.
So why do insurance companies ask these questions? The likelihood and severity of a loss resulting from one of these specific situations is great, particularly if your home is older and your services haven’t been updated. The cost for repair or replacement can be huge after these types of losses, and insurance companies want to be sure the that risk is minimal before offering coverage.
The frequency of which you’ve made claims is another important consideration. Most companies won’t offer you a policy if you’ve had more than 2 claims in three years, as they feel that you’re careless and consider you a bad risk. This is why it’s important to avoid making smaller, nuisance type claims, as you just never know when a big one might come your way. If you’ve already made one or two small ones, making another one will jeopardize your eligibility.
Insurance policies don’t cover everything. I recommend that you buy the best policy available to protect one of your most valuable assets…your home. The basic policy covers different things, including:
– The main building (your home)
– Detached private structures (such as a fence, garden shed, greenhouse or gazebo)
– Personal property (which is usual to the average home)
– Additional living expenses (which protect you after a loss which makes your home uninhabitable)
– Liability coverage (which includes voluntary medical payments, voluntary property damage coverage and worldwide personal liability insurance)
All companies will cover these basics, but they’ll all have their own built-in “features” or “special limits” which separate them from their competitor. Keeping this in mind, some of the questions you should ask are:
– What’s not covered?
– What will I have to pay in the event of a loss?
– How will this affect my insurance policy?
– Who do I call in the event of a loss? What if it’s in the middle of the night? Is there a number to call?
Each area or region has different concerns. In my region, one of the biggest concerns is water damage. Yet policies are different, and offer different coverage options. It’s important to understand what your policy will and will not cover.
Bursting of frozen pipes is becoming a very real concern, particularly with the changing weather patterns we’ve seen. Areas that never saw freezing pipes are suddenly finding this happening with increasing frequency. Will your policy cover those pipes if they burst in an unheated portion of your building? Most won’t, but some will.
Damage from water can amount to tens of thousands in repair bills. So let’s say you had a policy that didn’t cover this, and if you’d spent only $30 more you’d have this coverage. That $30 savings suddenly doesn’t seem like such a good deal after all.
What sort of deductible does your policy carry? Some folks like a low deductible, the lower the better. The fact is, you’re paying extra for this deductible, and if you haven’t made a claim in years, you’ve probably already paid the difference between a low deductible and a higher one. Do my premiums go up if I make a claim? The answer to this is usually, “yes,” though more and more companies are offering “claims forgiveness” if you’ve been claims free for a number of years.
If you want to save money, consider increasing deductibles or removing some of the “frills” coverage, such as reduced glass breakage deductible. This will save you money instantly. As I mentioned earlier, I strongly recommend against making smaller, nuisance type claims, since they’ll adversely affect your rate and more importantly, your eligibility for insurance. Making a claim costs you not only the deductible (in most cases), but also a savings on your premium (in most cases). Save your insurance for the bigger losses. Understand what you’re paying for with the extras, because sometimes, the cost vs. the likelihood of a loss or the replacement of that article doesn’t make sense.
It’s a good idea to go to the insurance company with a list of questions that are of concern to you based on where you live; that way you won’t forget to ask them all. Make your decision based on what is needed to protect your assets, regardless of the premium. Don’t make your decision based solely on price. In the event of a claim, it’s the coverage that matters more.
