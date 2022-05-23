Finance
Strategies to Maximize Radiology Practice Reimbursement
Radiology billing and coding are often seen as unmanageable. It’s difficult to stay up-to-date on the individual payer and regulation changes. Billing and coding inconsistencies may lead to claims denials. Here’s a closer look at some strategies to maximize radiology practice reimbursement.
- Use of proper modifiers
- Leverage Payer Contracts
- Better manage denials
Use Proper Modifiers
Incorrect modifiers are one of the reasons for lost reimbursement in radiology practices. While submitting the claim, physicians have to mention where the radiology service rendered, who owns the equipment as a modifier. 26, TC, 76, 77, 50, LT, RT are few of modifiers used in radiology medical billing.
- 26 – Professional component- This modifier is used when the physicians supervise and interpret a diagnostic test and write reports.
- TC – Technical component – This modifier covers the cost of staff, types of equipment and non-professional components.
- 76 modifiers used when the service rendered again on the same date of service by the same physician.
- 77 modifiers used when the service rendered again on the same date of service by the different physicians.
- LT / RT modifiers used when one side of the body was imaged.
Leverage Payer Contracts
Imaging utilization is managed by private payers using RBM (Radiology benefits manager). It requires pre-authorization processes. RBMs help get more tests approved and avoid unapproved tests that may go unreimbursed or become self-pay tests that can be progressively hard to collect payment for providing.
As payer contracting increasingly needs radiology groups to work with RBMs, skill on payer trends, appropriate coding and what tests are not considered as medically necessary will be essential for ensuring facilities are accurately reimbursed for their services.
Better manage denials
Insurance claim denials are one of the major obstacles affecting healthcare reimbursements. For better claims denial management, first, find out and analyze the denials & reasons for the denial. Claims are resubmitted with corrections to the payer. Enhancing claim denials management strategies maximize reimbursements and healthcare revenue.
Outsourcing
To maximize the radiology practice reimbursement, medical billing outsourcing is the best choice for a radiology practice. Medical billing experts always stay up to date with regulation changes and are efficient with the coding and billing proficiency required for radiology billing. About e-care
e-care is the leading medical billing outsourcing company in India. We provide various medical billing services such as radiology medical billing services, cardiology billing services, anesthesia billing services, revenue cycle management services. To know more about the medical billing and coding services, log on to our website: http://www.ecareindia.com
Finance
Comparing the Cost of Repaying Mortgage Arrears in Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Versus a Loan Modification
The economy is struggling to recover, unemployment is high, and as a result there are a lot of people who are behind on their mortgage payments and at risk of having their home foreclosed. To help people save their homes, mortgage companies and the federal government are touting the benefits of loan modifications and homeowners are buying into the idea of modifying their mortgage in record numbers. But before modifying a mortgage loan, homeowners should weigh the true cost of refinancing their mortgage and consider curing mortgage arrears in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy case instead.
Loan modifications are often a long process. Many of my clients who apply for a loan modification, don’t receive a response until a year after the process began. After months of submitting documents, jumping through one hoop after another, they are often turned down for their loan modification and end up filing bankruptcy to save their home.
Modifications may involve closing costs which may or may not be rolled into the modified loan, further increasing the amount financed. In addition, once mortgage arrears are included in the new loan they begin to incur interest, so curing $10,000 in mortgage arrears could end up costing the debtor $30,000 or more over the life of the loan.
In some instances filing Chapter 13 bankruptcy may be a better alternative to a loan modification. In the Northern District of Texas, mortgage arrears repaid in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy are paid without interest, so the cost of curing mortgage arrears is often lower than it would be in a modified loan. Most homeowners are eligible for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, and the process does not require a long application process.
To determine whether Chapter 13 bankruptcy or a modification is the best option, homeowners should take into account whether the loan modification simply cures the mortgage arrears or whether it actually lowers the interest rate. If it lowers the interest rate then a loan modification may be a better option than Chapter 13 bankruptcy because the cost of paying interest on the mortgage arrears cured in the loan modification may be offset by the savings gotten from the reduction in the interest rate. However, if the interest rate stays the same and the only benefit of refinancing the mortgage is curing the mortgage arrears, then the homeowner should consider whether Chapter 13 bankruptcy might be a better option.
Finance
Eight Pitfalls To Avoid When Outsourcing Software Development Overseas
The benefits of outsourcing software development overseas are widely recognized. Gaining access to software developers trained in the latest technologies can be very difficult, and international outsourcing gives companies a much bigger talent pool from which to choose.
Not only does international outsourcing offer companies greater access to highly skilled individuals with in-demand technical talent, but it also provides the opportunity for companies to save money. Eliminating the costs and risks associated with increasing the number of full time employees (FTEs) may be a matter of survival for new business ventures operating with lean budgets and/or high start-up costs.
8 Things to Avoid When Outsourcing Software Development Abroad
Recognizing the many benefits of outsourcing software development overseas, it is important to keep in mind that it is not always a smooth and easy process. There are some potential pitfalls to be aware of before deciding to outsource. Follow along for more information about things to avoid if you are considering international outsourcing.
- Language Barriers – Depending on the location that you choose for international outsourcing, sometimes language barriers can be a real issue. Determining and communicating technical specifications can often be difficult even when speaking the same language. Before choosing an international outsourcing company, make sure that there are not any language barriers that could pose difficulty.
- Cultural Differences – As a U.S.-based company, you are familiar with major U.S. holidays and the way these events may impact a typical work calendar. Depending on the location of your international outsourcing, there will likely be entirely new holidays and other cultural differences around what defines “a standard work week” that may impact project deadlines and overall productivity.
- Major Time Zone Differences – Major time zone differences can be a major challenge if you are outsourcing software development work that requires collaboration with U.S. team members. Many companies engaged in agile development with scrum, for example, may benefit best with employees located in the same or a similar time zone. While countries like India and China are situated in far-away time zones that make every day work collaboration very difficult, nearshore locations in places like Costa Rica may provide a better outsourcing solution.
- Danger of Distance – You know the old saying “out of sight, out of mind.” When it comes to outsourcing software development, this phrase sometimes rings true. There is a risk to having a team of software developers situated in a faraway location. Not only is it possible for you to forget that the offshore help is there, and to underutilize this resource, but distance can make regular communication, including project status updates more challenging.
- Technical Infrastructure – Though your internet access may be mostly seamless at your U.S. office location, many regions of the world have a much more unstable technical infrastructure. This may include frequent power outages and difficulty obtaining consistent internet access. Before outsourcing software development overseas, make sure the location you are choosing provides a sound technical infrastructure.
- Employee Turnover – Whether you are outsourcing software development to a U.S. company or to an overseas firm, it is important to ask about employee turnover. Software Development outsourcing is best done by firms that have strong employee engagement and low turnover. Not only will your work be more likely completed in a timely manner, but the quality of your code will also be better.
- Safety Issues – It is very important to consider safety issues in whatever country you are considering for international outsourcing. This is important for a number of reasons. Most obviously, safety concerns will impact the local employees that are working on your projects. Safety concerns may also impact whether you or a member of your team is able to visit your offshore software developers. Factors like domestic, regional and international conflict, societal security and militarization are all important to consider as you choose an offshore partner.
- Quality of Code – If you are a company considering outsourcing software development, you are likely concerned about the quality of the work you will receive. You do not want to try to save money by outsourcing, only to have to spend more when your onshore team has to spend hours reworking buggy code. Work with companies that hire top technical talent and ask about certifications like those offered by Microsoft.
Outsourcing software development overseas makes a lot of sense for many businesses. If you are located in a region of the U.S. with a lack of technical talent, outsourcing can give you access to outstanding software developers. You may also find that international outsourcing helps you save money while becoming more efficient.
As with any new venture, it is important to ask the right questions before you begin so that your experience with international outsourcing is as positive and productive as possible.
Finance
How to Get a VA Home Loan – Who Is Eligible?
There are different classifications of people that qualify for a VA Home Loan. The classifications are:
- Current active members of the Guard or Reserves
- Discharged members of the Guard or Reserves
- Active duty military
- Regular military discharged veterans
Individuals that are current active members of the Guard or Reserves need to request from their commanding officer a statement of service. The commanding officer needs to date and sign the statement and it should be prepared on official military letterhead. The following information will need to appear on the letter:
- Your full name
- Your Social Security Number
- Enlistment date of Guard or Reserve Duty
- Must designate “active” and not currently a part of an inactive or control group.
Discharged members of the Guard or Reserves can supply a copy of the report of separation as well as a copy of the record of service. An alternative is to complete NGB Form 22 or points statement. If you choose to use the points statement then it must indicate that you participated in duty for at least 6 years and you received an honorable discharge.
For those individuals that are currently full time active in the military a signed statement of service from the commanding officer is required. This letter must appear on official military letterhead and include the following information:
- Your full name
- Your birth date
- Your Social Security number and/or your service number
- The date in which you enlisted
- Your current duty status
- Must indicate that you have “No Time Lost.” (NOTE: if you have lost time, the time must be listed)
- For those currently serving in the national guard or the reserves you must indicate if you currently served under title 10 or title 32
People that were former Regular Military and have received their discharge must provide a copy of form DD214. This form can be downloaded from the following site: http://www.archives.gov
