Connect with us

Blockchain

t3rn Launches Smart Contract Hub Testnet on Rococo in Final Step Before Mainnet

Published

34 seconds ago

on

t3rn Launches Smart Contract Hub Testnet on Rococo in Final Step Before Mainnet
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Berlin, Germany, May 24, 2022 — t3rn, a new cross-chain smart contract hub for Polkadot, has deployed its testnet parachain on the network’s primary testing bed, Rococo. Named t0rn, the network is now plugged into the rest of the ecosystem’s parachain testnets.

The Rococo deployment is vital to ensure the functionality of t3rn’s unique technological innovation in the Polkadot ecosystem its atomic cross-chain smart contract execution environment. This aims to solve a major problem in cross-chain interaction that spans different consensus environments: how to make sure that a transaction is validated on both ends of the transactions. This is especially difficult where a Proof of Stake network with checkpoints interacts with a probabilistic finality network (Proof of Work). A transaction originating from the PoS side might be confirmed on PoW, but a chain reorg can always result in the transaction being discarded.

t3rn’s atomic cross-chain execution model means that both sets of transactions are guaranteed to both succeed or fail (and rolled back in case of failure). The system relies on t3rn’s Circuit, an execution environment that dispatches smart contract calls to other parachains that have an active Gateway. Circuit has seen important optimizations in its verification times that allows it to be extremely efficient when working with Polkadot’s finality gadget, GRANDPA. Specifically, a Multi Finality Verifier collects GRANDPA ranges instead of the full proofs, which dramatically speeds up computation.

Circuit instructions submitted for cross-chain execution are called Side Effects, and are executed by off-chain binary Executors. These collect the Side Effects and evaluate them for execution on a risk-reward basis. If they consider the transaction to be worthwhile, they will volunteer to optimistically execute them, provided they commit an insurance bond. The Optimistic execution model, used for example by Ethereum rollups, allows systems to execute first and then finalize the transaction at a later date, with the game-theory assumption that any misbehavior will eventually be punished and thus never tried in the first place.

Testnet of Polkadot that projects deploy on before going to Polkadot

  • Testing submitting cross-chain execution orders – side effects – for interoperable execution: Submit cross-chain execution orders (side effects) to all available Gateways + Receive GRANDPA range proofs from remote Polkadot-like networks, like Rococo, Kusama, Polkadot
  • Each Rococo parachain can be dynamically registered to t3rn’s Circuit as a Gateway Connecting the t3rn UI, providing a great seamless of composing cross-chain execution from single side effects.
  • This major milestone will kick-start our full-launch as the smart contracts hub of Polkadot
  • “Deploying on Rococo is a huge milestone for us, as this is the last testing ground before reaching a mainnet with economic value” said Maciej Baj, Founder of t3rn. “With t0rn, developers will be able to try out our backend and our unified UI. Other parachains can register for Gateways and test our execution model. We think this will be revolutionary for the Polkadot ecosystem, finally enabling true cross-chain execution going beyond simple asset transfers.”

About t3rn

t3rn is a smart contract hub that enables cross-chain execution, proposing an easy and accessible model that any platform can achieve smart contract interoperability. The t3rn protocol focuses specifically on the fail-safe aspect of cross-chain execution, where an execution finishes in all of the connected blockchains or rolls back all of the trice (side effects). t3rn is backed by Polychain, IOSG and DFG, as well as receiving a Web3 Foundation grant.

Jacob Kowalewski

CSO

[email protected]

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Will the US Take a Strong Stance on Bitcoin Regulation? –

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 23, 2022

By

Will the US Take a Strong Stance on Bitcoin Regulation?
google news
  • Tech industry contributes 9.3% to the US economy.  
  • 33257 Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs are installed in the nation.

The United States is the largest base for numerous tech companies, making the nation the giant tech base. As per the report from CompTIA, an American trade association, the US tech industry raised revenue of $1.8 trillion USD. The nation now harbors nearly 507,000 tech businesses.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell raised up the interest rates to combat the hyperinflation and thereby the monthly inflation rate rose up to 8.3% in April. Moreover, the overall interest rate recorded is the highest in the past 22 years. 

The policymakers have prioritized the need to stabilize the prices and the market volatility.  When it comes to crypto adoption, the government prefers the stable Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) over the private sector-administered digital assets.

Federal organizations such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) continue to scrutinize the adoption of the high-risk crypto coin, Bitcoin. 

Gearing Up for Crypto Regulation

The US, the leading ‘crypto-ready’ country, reported the first real-time bitcoin transaction in 2010. A Bitcoin miner from Florida purchased pizzas with 10,000 BTC. According to Coin ATM Radar, an online directory of BTC ATMs, 33261 Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs reside in the country with Los Angeles holding the highest number (1952).

On March 10, regulatory guidance from the US Department of Labor (DOL) warned the citizens about crypto investments. On Friday, a Floridian Representative, Byron Donalds, released the “House Companion” of Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Financial Freedom Act to allow investors to invest cryptocurrencies in 401(k), private-sponsored retirement accounts.

From establishing Texas Blockchain Council to transforming Dallas into the epicenter of the US for bitcoin mining, the native crypto-community has been pro-bitcoin.

Bruce Fenton, a running candidate for the US Senate commented: 

“If you have $100, $50 or $20…don’t send it to me, buy Bitcoin! No politician can save you from the melting ice cube of fiat and I can’t either.”

A famous bitcoin advocate, Dennis Porter, added that providing a potential regulatory environment for the Bitcoin industry can power up the nation’s recovering economy.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 23TH May 2022

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 23, 2022

By

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 23TH May 2022
google news

As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on23thMay.

For a more complete list please follow our twitter@LBank_Exchange

Project:USDD

Listing date:23thMay

Key words:Stablecoin, TRC20

Official Website: https://usdd.io/#/

About:

USDD is a decentralized algorithmic stablecoin launched collaboratively by the TRON DAO Reserve and top-tier mainstream blockchain institutions. The USDD protocol runs on the TRON network, is connected to Ethereum and BNB Chain through the BTTC cross-chain protocol, and will be accessible across more blockchains in the future. USDD is pegged to the US Dollar (USD) through TRX and maintains its price stability to ensure that users have access to a stable and decentralized digital dollar system that assures financial freedom.

Project:ANCT

Listing date:23th May

Key words:Fandom, NFT,Listed on Hotbit,ERC20

Official Website:http://anctoken.com/

About:

ANC is a decentralized fandom platform built on Ethereum network and Tokenizes the fandom activities and creates K-wave ecosystem which benefits the fans through NFT Crowd funding, Fan club staking, and Fandom Metaverse.

Project:FMC

Listing date:23thMay

Key words:DEFI, Initial listing,BSC

Official Website:https://fidometa.io/

About:

FIDOMETA is a project about building the digital infrastructure in the crypto space where all traditional businesses can onboard and expand their business into new territories and client bases.

Project:MINU

Listing date:24th May

Key words:Others, Listed on Pancake,OpenOcean,Finebox,BSC

Official Website:https://muuinu.com/

About:

MuuInu is a unique utility token on the BSC chain. It has a total supply of 1 Trillion and is listed on pancakeswap.

MuuInu is aiming to bring about a change through its choice of name and logo. Whilst paying homage to the massive BSC community and the coin which is endorsed by it, we believe in the potential of this project to do well.

Project:GBEX

Listing date:25th May

Key words:Others, Listed on Probit,CET,XDCChain

Official Website:https://globiance.com

About:

Globance is a fintech platform with a centralized exchange, banking services, payment gateways, stablecoins, and a decentralized marketplace. It offers fully-regulated services for corporate and retail customers in several countries on five continents, integrating crypto solutions into the traditional banking system. 

Project:LM

Listing date:25th May

Key words:NFT, Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website:https://leisuremeta.io/

About:

LeisureMetaverse issued its own utility token, LM token to energize trade of NFTs and increase the valuation of NFTs. LeisureMetaverse operates its own blockchain, but the LM token in LeisureMetaverse and the ERC20 LM token on Ethereum areinterchangeable through the gateway between LeisureMetaverse and Ethereum.

As an NFT minting & trading DAO platform, the Leisure metaverse platform is designed to overcome limitations of existing blockchain platforms such as scalability, gas fee and awkward UX.

Project:ARTR

Listing date:26th May

Key words:DApp,Listed on coinsbit,Mainnet

Official Website:https://artery.network/en/

About:

Artery is a project based on 2 key components: utility and clarity. Based on this, the main tasks were formed:Communicate clearly about the work of Artery Blockchain;Provide users with useful Blockchain products in the form of an Artery Network application and enable them to make money with them.

Project:CAST

Listing date:27th May

Key words:NFT, DAO, PAYMENT, Listed Bittrex, Bitmart, Uniswap,ERC20

Official Website:https://castellocoin.com

About:

The Coin acts as a bridge between the traditional financial world of finance, the world of traditional forms of investment and traditional art, and the new world, the world of cryptocurrencies and the digital age. The resulting global recognition will ensure a high level of relevance and acceptance, and leads to strong trust. The Castello Coin also gets a strong emotional connection with the Castello Cube to the virtual market.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings –May16th to May22th, 2022

Name:ENTC

Weekly gain: 61%

Official Website:http://enterbutton.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/entc/usdt/#usd

Name:HAC

Weekly gain: 975%

Official Website:http://heaven-haechi.io/index_en.html

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hac/usdt/#innovation

Name:GFT

Weekly gain: 30%

Official Website:https://starcrazy.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gft/usdt/#innovation

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now:

lbank.info

Visit Our Social Media

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Join Our Community:

Telegram

Contact Details:

For business cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

For marketing cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Wallets Holding 1 BTC Archived New All-Time High –

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 23, 2022

By

Bitcoin Wallets Holding 1 BTC Archived New All-Time High
google news

40 mins ago |