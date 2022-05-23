Finance
The Demise of EZBoard
For years, EZBoard was a community that offered relatively cheap and easy to maintain forums for managers. Virtually anyone could register, design, and layout a site and invite their friends to participate. Indeed, some of the largest forums on the internet are built upon EZBoard. Unfortunately, a recent system-wide hacking attack has destroyed the company’s reputation and sent many managers packing. Let’s look at the venerable community and the fatal flaw that has toppled the company from its perch.
At one time EZBoard boasted over 14,000 web communities. Many were started by individuals seeking a discussion forum for their favorite topics, while others were started by business people such as myself. The reasons businesses were attracted to EZBoard were two-fold:
1. We were not knowledgeable enough about PHP to create and manage a site for ourselves, and
2. We did not want to go through the expense of hosting our site on a dedicated server and, instead, used EZBoard’s vast bank of computers to house our communities.
Admittedly, reason #1 was a huge part of why I stuck with EZBoard. Sure, I knew about vBulletin and related forums but purchasing a license from them and managing the site on a dedicated server was a pricey option, especially since at one time I was managing more than a dozen forums! I could handle the variable charges incurred from being with EZBoard by paying my subscription charges on either a quarterly, semi-annually or even yearly basis. I doubt that I dished out more than $500-600 in any given year, so it was cost effective for my business.
I should have known that EZBoard was not quite up to the task when their system shut down for several days in Spring 2004 after what was supposed to be a simple system-wide update of the forums. A few hours of down time was extended to several days and forum administrators were left in the dark for all of that time. More importantly, many forum members assumed the worst and peppered many an administrator’s inbox with queries. Those days were not fun; EZBoard did recover and gave managers credits exceeding the number of days they were down. Still, if you relied on AdSense revenue — like I do — you lost big time.
History was to repeat itself on May 30, 2005, when a reported outside attack by hackers brought down EZBoard altogether. Yes, the boards were still working, but the majority of messages were gone and any new ones also began to disappear. EZBoard admitted almost immediately they were hacked and were working diligently to restore the 9000 boards affected. Soon, however, the news came out that much of their backup files were hacked as well. Forum managers wondered if EZBoard kept all their files on vulnerable servers or if the attack was done internally. Messages from EZBoard management were vague “in the interest of security” so nobody knew for sure.
As the days passed and forum managers realized that the restoral process would only be partial and take weeks to accomplish, a steady stream of managers began to hit the php sites to see about moving their boards. With trepidation I visited the PHPBB2 site knowing that my skillsets were limited in this area. However, I soon learned that this particular program was open source — in effect, free — and the Flash tutorials explained everything clearly and effectively. So, in one evening I set up the new site, transferred some files, and gave it a launch.
The best part? In the two years since I was with EZBoard my hosting company for web pages had upgraded their site enough to be able to house my message boards. So, instead of having web pages on one server and my forums on another, I could house them collectively. Most importantly, I would no longer have to rely on EZBoard’s flawed backup plans and could backup all the files myself.
I still have one EZBoard community and I may keep it, for now. It is a small, but very well established where it is “sitting” and I lost only 4 or 5 files under the attack. Two of my sites I transferred to PHP and two others I decided to delete as they were slower performers. Fortunately, I had gotten rid of several smaller, no performing sites earlier. Still, I felt the pain of EZBoard’s hacking incident and decided the time to move was now.
So, what is the future of EZBoard? That is hard to tell. They are promising a major upgrade which would include the ability allowing managers to back up their own sites. That would be a very good move. However, the administrative costs with EZBoard now exceed what managers pay with many standard web hosting companies. Few sites are large enough to require a dedicated server, therefore many managers will likely consider making the move away.
I was twice bitten from EZBoard and did not relish a third hit, thus my two largest sites are now with PHPBB2. The move was time consuming, but the new board has many more advanced features compared to EZBoard. Sure, I have more administrative things to do — like help AOL users who have difficulty signing up — but I no longer am subject to the whims of EZBoard. I am glad that a major risk factor has been removed even with the increased administrative responsibilities. You will be too if you decide to make the move.
10 Steps to Doubling the ROI From Your Print Advertisements
“Half my advertising money is wasted. The problem is that I don’t know which half”, said William Lever, founder of Lever Soap Company back in 1886. Sadly, well over a century later, it’s estimated that 50 percent of advertising budgets are still wasted on programs that don’t produce a meaningful response. Yet, marketing executives are being held increasingly accountable to deliver greater, more predictable, and measurable returns on investment from their advertising spend, according to Forrester Research. While some marketers grow increasingly frustrated with declines in response rates to their traditional print advertising and shifting their focus to digital channels, others have discovered how to “crack the code” and are achieving new highs in response rates and returns on investment through properly integrating the offline and online channels. This guide aims to provide the practical, yet frequently overlooked, tips and critical action steps to dramatically increase the response rates and maximize the returns on investment from print advertisements.
1. Use “eye candy” to grab readers’ attention.
With so many distractions today, capturing customers’ attention with an ad has become as much science as art. While a great picture can tell a thousand words, studies show that wondering eyes automatically gravitate more towards pictures than words. Use a relevant, high contrast image that supports your core message. So don’t make your audience “work” – read more than is absolutely necessary. Use a picture whenever possible to enhance your offer. Pictures of people and smiling faces are very effective.
2. Gain readers’ interest with a benefit-driven headline.
If your image succeeds in capturing your readers’ attention, the rest of your ad copy must gain and keep their interest – that’s where your headline plays a pivotal role. Think of your headline as “an ad for your ad”. Its sole purpose is to captivate your audience and “sell” them on reading the rest of your ad copy. Eyes automatically gravitate towards large, bold text. Therefore, be sure your headline stands out from the rest of the ad copy. Focus on your offer’s key benefits. Most readers are “skimmers” and will make a split-second decision about whether or not to keep reading. A “skimmer” should be able to get the “gist” of what the ad is about by the picture and headline (and subtitles if applicable). Books have been written on the topic of writing effective headlines. Refer to a few and them by your side for creative inspiration.
3. Use bullets and callouts to build desire for your offer.
Readers are “skimmers”. Avoid long, small-type paragraphs. Instead, bullet out your offer’s benefits whenever possible. Newspapers like the New York Times and Wall Street Journal are written at an 8th grade level to make the content easier to consume. So present your offer’s benefits in an easy-to-digest manner. Use color and call-outs to deliver the most relevant points.
4. Include a clear call-to-action (CTA) to drive response.
If your ad succeeds at capturing your audience’s attention and interest, be sure to provide a clear, concise call-to-action; tell them what to do next. Don’t leave it up to them to guess what they should do next. If you want them to call a phone number or visit a website, say so. And be sure to include the benefit of doing so. An extra incentive can instantly increase response rates. For example by applying an expiration date to your CTA, you can instill a sense of urgency and further increase response. If you’re selling flowers, for example, your CTA might be to visit your website and offer a coupon code with an expiration date.
5. Offer readers multiple options to respond.
Providing readers multiple options to respond to your ad can not only dramatically increase your overall response rates but also increase the value of your response. A Direct Marketing Association study found that customers who buy from two channels (vs. just one) are between 20 and 60% more valuable, while triple-channel buyers are 60-125% more valuable. Ads that provide readers the option to respond by calling a phone number or by visiting a web page tend to get higher responses than identical ads that offer only a single option.
6. Use unique phone numbers and call tracking.
Displaying your main company phone number in your ad is sure-fire way to keep yourself guessing about the performance of your ad. Instead, use unique phone numbers with call tracking. By assigning a unique number to each of your ads, you can accurately test and measure which ads generate the best response. You can view reports to analyze the data and adjust your advertising to increase the overall ROI. This is critically important for new ad campaigns.
7. Use a landing page and PURL.
Most advertisers today already get it. Displaying a website address in a print ad increases response rates. But where many ads fall short is by display the link to their website home page. For better results you can measure and repeat, drive customers to a unique web page, specifically designed to complement your ad, also known as a “landing page” or “micro site” using a personalized URL, or “PURL”. This method is proven to provide a better user experience and increase conversion rates. Sending customers to your home page and making them hunt through your website for the offer they’re interested in is a sure way to aggravate them and lose sales.
8. Build your “hot prospect” list and nurture it.
Studies have shown that the majority of prospects don’t convert into customers the first time they’re exposed to a brand, product or service. Conversions increase over time as prospects are repeatedly exposed to an offer. Since the majority of visitors to your landing page won’t immediately convert, provide an incentive that gains you their contact information. Assuming 5 percent of visitors to your landing page immediately convert and another 10% take advantage of an incentive and share their contact information, you’re building a highly valuable database of prospects and customers. Nurturing those prospects with routine email offers further increases conversions over time – effectively increasing the ROI from your print ad.
9. Test, measure and optimize.
The saying, “you can’t manage what you can’t measure” doesn’t ring more true when it comes to direct response advertising. Create variations of your offer using live A/B tests to determine the best response. You might determine mid-campaign that one version of your landing page is clearly outperforming the other and redirect all traffic to the winner to maximize conversions. To make all this possible you must, of course, properly install and configure a web analytics program and understand how to interpret the data. Using PURLs, you can clearly see how visitors behave; how long they stay, where they click, how many convert, etc. – providing you the hard data you need to eliminate the guess work.
10. Confidently modify your print ad for maximum performance.
Properly analyzing the data contained in web analytics and performance reports will clearly indicate how visitors respond to a given offer and interact with the content. This valuable insight can then be confidently applied to the design of future print ads to incrementally improve response rates and maximize advertising ROI.
While any one of tactics described in the “10 Steps to Doubling the ROI from Your Print Advertisements” guide can produce immediate measurable results, you can expect the greatest positive impact from a comprehensive approach. Using this guide you can gain value and advertise with greater confidence.
Disadvantages of Free Domain Names
There are certain benefits of using free domain names. However, you will rarely find a serious business thriving on a free domain name. According to Seoprofiler.com; domain name, domain age, and hosting providers may have an effect on search engine rankings. So, if you book a good domain name for 10 years, it shows search engines that you are serious about your business. Most domains are registered and in just 6 months, they are parked. It also happens with many free domain names. It is easy to start your blog/website with a free domain name and hosting service but, you cannot achieve high rankings with a free service.
You will never get full control over your content, website layout, and monetization options. Just suppose that you have established a blog on blogger. You have published your content, you are getting good traffic and hopefully the blog is generating good advertisement revenue. But, if the blogger just shuts down your Google account.You will not have your email address, your blog content, your audience and your money. You cannot contact anyone. I understand that it is a hopeless situation. It rarely happens, but, when it does, you have no other option then to stay silent.
A paid hosting service and domain registration may cost a few dollars, but it is worth your money if you are starting a business. If you just want to share your opinion with the world, then, a free domain is a good choice.
Most internet marketers and business professionals will guide you about purchasing your own domain name. Because, it rarely happens that a Blogspot website is doing a great business. Free domain names are not just limited to Blogspot. I forgot to mention the other names like webs.com, WordPress, and many others. These kind of domains are easy to get and at the same time it is easy to lose them. You can waste all of your SEO efforts, written articles, and research. So, is it better to purchase your own domain name?
The answer is yes. Because of spamming, Google does not give much credit to free domain names. Most businesses use such domains to get a few back links and you will hardly find good content on such websites. I am not trying to minimize the value of starting a free blog/website, but, if you want to start a reputable business, then, registering a free domain name is not a good choice.
Marketing Strategy and Marketing Planning
Marketing has evolved over the years from a product and sales centric environment to one more concerned with life-time customers; customer focus is more important than a quick sale.
A marketing strategy is a business direction to help guide a company when making decisions. The strategy is based on objectives, a competitor and market review and set against timescales.
In truth, anybody can register a company at companies house, open a bank account and even acquire clients. For a business to be successful you need a marketing strategy which segments, targets and positions your product at a specific customer, at the right price and at the right time.
Segmentation
Consumers come in different shapes and sizes. Segmentation enables a business to split these buyers into different groups and monitor their characteristics so as they can better meet the customers needs.
The most common segmentation is by gender, age and geographic region. Other segmentation variables can include;
– Socio- economic: societal class (A, B1,B2 etc)
– psychographics: beliefs and values
Targeting
After segmenting the entire market the next step is to target your product or service at a key area. The alternative is mass marketing; a product promoted to all segments of the market.
An example of targeting can be found in the insurance industry. There are car insurance providers just for women. The gender has been split because women are statistically safer drivers, which is what insurance providers want.
Positioning
Positioning your product is very much in the mind of the consumer. It’s the responsibility of the company to convey the segment and target audience they want. For example, there are some car insurance companies targeting women by positioning their product using catchy jingles and pink cars.
The marketing mix (7P’s)
Your marketing strategy will support your marketing mix (marketing plan). The marketing mix is a plan to focus your business, set standards and target specific markets.
The marketing mix consists of;
Product – What do you sell? Who do you sell it to?
Price – How much does it cost? Are there any discounts? Is your pricing strategy one of penetration or skimming?
Place – How does your product get to market? What channels do you sell through?
Promotion – How do you communicate and sell your product?
People – Who is involved in the process? What do they say about you?
Process – What happens during the manufacture / buying process?
Physical evidence – Are buildings, leaflets or packaging (anything tangible) important? If so what is your position regarding these?
A marketing strategy will differentiate your brand from competitors whilst your marketing mix will enable you to focus your product in a specific market for a specific consumer.
Most companies think strategically but fail to put it down on paper. This is a hazardous approach when your business begins to grow and you employ staff. Everybody has a view of how a company should grow, but only the CEO or owner can guide the company and everybody else must follow their direction. A marketing strategy will guide the business in the short, medium and potentially long term too.
