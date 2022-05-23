The Money Tree Plant

Most folks who apply for house insurance ask the same question. Can you get me a better price? For them, this is the deciding factor on who to place their coverage with. The reality is, Insurance Companies are in this to make money, so they all tend to remain competitive in order to stay in the game. Regionally speaking, you should only find about a 10% or so difference in premiums across the board.

So why do we buy insurance? There are two main reasons. The first is to cover our property in the event of a loss. Secondly, it’s to protect ourselves against our unintentional, negligent actions. Consider what every insurance company asks you when you apply for home insurance. These questions are usually asked even before any details about the size and style of your home.

-How close is your home to a fire hydrant and/or fire hall?

-What type of wiring do you have -circuit breakers or fuses?

-How about the heating?

-What type of plumbing?

-What is the age and material of the roof?

-Have you had any claims in the past five years?

All these things “qualify” you for insurance and play a role in determining your eligibility for an insurance policy. They also affect how you’re rated for premiums.

So why do insurance companies ask these questions? The likelihood and severity of a loss resulting from one of these specific situations is great, particularly if your home is older and your services haven’t been updated. The cost for repair or replacement can be huge after these types of losses, and insurance companies want to be sure the that risk is minimal before offering coverage.

The frequency of which you’ve made claims is another important consideration. Most companies won’t offer you a policy if you’ve had more than 2 claims in three years, as they feel that you’re careless and consider you a bad risk. This is why it’s important to avoid making smaller, nuisance type claims, as you just never know when a big one might come your way. If you’ve already made one or two small ones, making another one will jeopardize your eligibility.

Insurance policies don’t cover everything. I recommend that you buy the best policy available to protect one of your most valuable assets…your home. The basic policy covers different things, including:

– The main building (your home)

– Detached private structures (such as a fence, garden shed, greenhouse or gazebo)

– Personal property (which is usual to the average home)

– Additional living expenses (which protect you after a loss which makes your home uninhabitable)

– Liability coverage (which includes voluntary medical payments, voluntary property damage coverage and worldwide personal liability insurance)

All companies will cover these basics, but they’ll all have their own built-in “features” or “special limits” which separate them from their competitor. Keeping this in mind, some of the questions you should ask are:

– What’s not covered?

– What will I have to pay in the event of a loss?

– How will this affect my insurance policy?

– Who do I call in the event of a loss? What if it’s in the middle of the night? Is there a number to call?

Each area or region has different concerns. In my region, one of the biggest concerns is water damage. Yet policies are different, and offer different coverage options. It’s important to understand what your policy will and will not cover.

Bursting of frozen pipes is becoming a very real concern, particularly with the changing weather patterns we’ve seen. Areas that never saw freezing pipes are suddenly finding this happening with increasing frequency. Will your policy cover those pipes if they burst in an unheated portion of your building? Most won’t, but some will.

Damage from water can amount to tens of thousands in repair bills. So let’s say you had a policy that didn’t cover this, and if you’d spent only $30 more you’d have this coverage. That $30 savings suddenly doesn’t seem like such a good deal after all.

What sort of deductible does your policy carry? Some folks like a low deductible, the lower the better. The fact is, you’re paying extra for this deductible, and if you haven’t made a claim in years, you’ve probably already paid the difference between a low deductible and a higher one. Do my premiums go up if I make a claim? The answer to this is usually, “yes,” though more and more companies are offering “claims forgiveness” if you’ve been claims free for a number of years.

If you want to save money, consider increasing deductibles or removing some of the “frills” coverage, such as reduced glass breakage deductible. This will save you money instantly. As I mentioned earlier, I strongly recommend against making smaller, nuisance type claims, since they’ll adversely affect your rate and more importantly, your eligibility for insurance. Making a claim costs you not only the deductible (in most cases), but also a savings on your premium (in most cases). Save your insurance for the bigger losses. Understand what you’re paying for with the extras, because sometimes, the cost vs. the likelihood of a loss or the replacement of that article doesn’t make sense.

It’s a good idea to go to the insurance company with a list of questions that are of concern to you based on where you live; that way you won’t forget to ask them all. Make your decision based on what is needed to protect your assets, regardless of the premium. Don’t make your decision based solely on price. In the event of a claim, it’s the coverage that matters more.