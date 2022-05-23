Sports
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
As the global esports boom continues apace, the term finds itself increasingly moving beyond its formative definition pertaining to competitive video gaming. This is in evidence from many directions, such as the ways in which the classic tournament game chess has begun to appear in connection to the term. Chess, a long running competitive title, and one officially considered a sport by the Olympic committee, has rarely experienced such popular appeal as it does at present. Much of this can be laid at the feet of the success of Netflix’s original drama The Queen’s Gambit, which depicts a fictionalised re-retelling of the life of 60s chess prodigy, Beth Harmon. Coming out as it did in 2021, the spike in popularity it evoked in the game drove many viewers to popular esports platforms to witness streamers playing the game. This has had the unexpected effect of leading to chess finding itself as one of the fastest growing esports globally in 2022.
Esports Teams Expanding
Other classic games have been increasingly entangling themselves with esports. Poker, for example, has become a major force in modern esports with teams better known for playing League of Legends, such as Team Vitality, becoming increasingly involved in online competitions of this brick-and-mortar mainstay. As the lines between poker and esports continue to blur, industry specialists PokerNews have witnessed a marked increase in their coverage of topics pertaining to the global esports community. Furthermore, as prominent poker players increasingly converge on esports streaming platform Twitch they have begun to impact the way the Amazon-owned platform presents and markets itself to demographics outside of its core PC gaming base.
Changing Demographics
For example, the average age among fans of poker is 35+, which stands in contrast to the esports community which tends to skew younger, with an average age of 26. As poker continues to integrate itself with esports, not only is the size of its global audience changing, but so is its composition. This is especially significant given older spectators are both less likely to have had formative experiences around video games in the same way as those belonging to Generation Z, and are more accustomed to traditional sports media. This can only lead to more investment and sponsorship flowing into popular esports competitions from new market sectors over time.
Sporting Interest
Even major sports franchisees are looking for ways to break into the thriving esports scene. From state-side leagues such as the NBA and NFL, to EPL squads and major European football clubs. In terms of football, many teams have begun to build out official esports teams for competing in the FIFAe World Cup. Though others, such as FC Copenhagen, PSG and Schalke 04, have taken a decidedly more proactive stance by putting their names to teams competing in core esports titles from DOTA 2 to Fortnite. As interest and speculation grows, we can expect to see more segments of the traditional sporting world test the waters of the esports community and explore ways to increase their presence in this growing space.
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Stephen Curry’s reputation will be inextricably linked to the Three-point line precision trend that he started and the fact that he is capable of swinging NBA Odds. Not just in the NBA but also in the sport of basketball all over the globe, because of the superhuman precision with which he shot from beyond the Three-point line arc. This revolution was a long time coming, with over 35 years having passed since the Three-point line arc was first used in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
How It Came To Be
It was meant to be an experiential addition and rule when the NBA introduced the Three-point line in 1979-80 during the rookie seasons of future Basketball Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. The NBA was not, however, the first professional basketball league to use a Three-point line. American Basketball Association (ABA) is credited for popularizing the Three-point line after the American Basketball League (ABL) ceased operations in 1963.
The ABA’s first commissioner, George Mikan, remarked in the book Loose Balls: The Short, Wild Life of the American Basketball Association, “We nicknamed it the home run because the three-pointer was just that.” It caused supporters to leave their seats. A five-time NBA champion with the Minneapolis Lakers, Mikan claimed that the three-point shot would “give the smaller players a chance to score and make the game more entertaining for viewers.”
Even after the 1976 merger between the NBA and ABA, the Three-point line was not implemented. It took three further years to establish its spot in the league.
In its original configuration, the Three-point line was placed 22 feet from the basket in the corners and 23 feet and 9 inches from the top of the arc. In a 114-106 victory against the Houston Rockets, Chris Ford of the Boston Celtics is credited with hitting the first Three-point line shot in NBA history.
What Has It Become
The three-point line was first used in all FIBA tournaments in 1984 at a distance of 20 feet and six inches. The following year, in 1988, it made its debut at the Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) used the same Three-point line in the following year (1987) and placed it at a distance of 19 feet, 9 inches from the basket. In response to a decline in scoring, the league shortened the distance between the three-point line and the hoop from 23 feet and nine inches to 22 feet over the course of three seasons, beginning in 1994 and ending in 1997.
In 1994, Rod Thorn, who served as the vice president for operations of the NBA, said that “scoring in this league has gone down for ten consecutive years.” There was a reduction in the number of shots taken by each team. They have a greater amount of possession of the ball.
The reduced line did not do what it set out to do in general, despite the fact that a select few players, such as Steve Kerr and Dell Curry, used the opportunity to establish records for Three-point line shots. The overall number of points scored in each game continued to decrease, which is what caused the adjustment that pushed the line back to its original distance of 23 feet and nine inches at its longest point.
Since 1997, this distance has stayed the same, despite the fact that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been having conversations with his competition committee about the idea of moving the existing line back rather than creating a new four-point line.
Before The Begining
When the Three-point line was briefly introduced to the ABA in the late 1960s, an entire generation of coaches was forced to re-evaluate everything they had previously learned about the game. As a result, the game became much more chaotic. One coach in the ABA says that in the beginning, he almost never utilized the three-point shot unless it was the last few minutes of the game and his team desperately needed points. This first method resulted in a great deal of confusion, and it took the players some time to comprehend the time and score conditions and when to take it.
The NBA went through a time of uncertainty and growing pains over the infamous Three-point line, and Michael Jordan is the ultimate illustration of this. He participated in collegiate basketball at North Carolina, which did not have a Three-point line during his time there. In his first major league season, he played for the Chicago Bulls and had a Three-point line shooting percentage of 9 for 52. He never had a long-range shooting percentage that was greater than 20 percent until he was in his fifth season in the NBA. However, by the time his extraordinary career with the Bulls came to an end, he was routinely hitting more than 35 percent from beyond the arc. However, there is a new threat to the three-point line!
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
Online casino games offer players the opportunity to get into the game from anywhere as long as they have a stable internet connection. Plus, they come in a multitude of variations, allowing you to choose what suits your preference. Many casinos even offer demo versions where you can play for free. And once you’re ready, you can graduate to real money gameplay.
Speaking of games, there are plenty of reputable iGaming sites offering this variety. For instance, you could come across live dealer blackjack casinos like the ones found on this page, that offer an array of live dealer blackjack releases. We take a look at the different online casino games available at these casinos and the benefits of playing casino games online.
Top Casino Games to Play Online
The games discussed below are the most popular online casino games, with most online casinos featuring multiple titles of each game.
Online Slots
There’s no surprise that real money online slots are the most popular games in online gambling. The ease of play is the biggest reason for this and players have a wide array of options to choose from. From the number of reels to themes and bonus features, there’s something for everyone.
You can also go for classics or settle on modern games with more advanced features. As for the return to player, many online slots set this figure at between 93% and 97%.
Online Roulette
This table falls in the chance-based category similar to the common slot games. That means no amount of preparation will help you predict the outcome of where the ball lands. The odds tend to fluctuate depending on the version.
For instance, European roulette offers the best payout with a house edge set at 2.7%. American Roulette, on the other hand, features an even higher house edge at 5.2%.
Online Blackjack
We recommend blackjack if you’re looking for a game with the lowest house edge. Blackjack games usually feature a house edge of between 0.5% and 1.0%. This means you have an opportunity to win big here.
However, we also recommend learning the basics of the game. To start you off, just remember that your main goal is to have a hand whose value is as close to 21 as possible without going past 21 while also beating the dealer’s hand. Once you’re through with the basics, you can play at live dealer versions at live dealer blackjack casinos.
Online Video Poker
Similar to blackjack, video poker offers players a chance to win quite frequently owing to its low house edge. Most of the versions available at online casinos set the house edge at 1% and 2%. However, to be successful at the game, you must learn the skills required to play against top opposition. ‘
Many online casinos offer free-to-play video poker titles, which you can use to hone your skills. Some of the popular video poker titles you can try out include Bonus Deuces Wild, All American Poker, and El Royale.
Online Bingo
Bingo is a game of chance similar to slots and roulette. The rules of the game are straightforward. You have a card with numbers printed on it. Then there are numbers drawn by the machine. If the numbers drawn by the machine match with your card numbers, bingo! You’ve won.
If you want to explore online bingo, consider Go-Go Bingo, Pesca Bingo, and Tribo. Another option worth checking out is Bingo Cataratas.
Craps
This is another game of chance generally centered around dice. The game is popular in America and it comes with favorable odds that stand between 1% and 4%. But this is when betting on basic options. Opting for riskier types of bets takes the house edge to a whopping 17%.
Why Should You Go for Online Casino Games?
The advent of the internet brought with it plenty of benefits. And the gambling industry is among the key beneficiaries, with players able to access a sea of online casino games. Here’s why playing casino games online is entertaining:
- Game selection: Plenty of casinos stock well over 5,000 casino games. That’s a staggering number of games for one site. You’re never going to see this at a land-based casino.
- Bonus availability: Bonuses and promotions are an integral part of online casino gambling today. Each casino trying to edge competition by offering different attractive deals. From free spins to match bonuses and loyalty schemes,
- Convenience: This is by far the biggest benefit of playing online casino games. With a stable internet connection and tablet/smartphone, you have access to a wide array of games from the comfort of wherever you may be.
- Safety and security: Reputable online casinos go through various audit checks for compliance. Regulation by the relevant authorities is also part of the audit to ensure players have a safe and secure gambling experience.
Time to Get Started
Now you know the different types of online casino games you’re likely to come across at your favorite online casino. All you have to do is choose a title based on your preference and start enjoying the convenience of online gambling.
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
Thanks to technology and its advancement, today, under 1 hour withdrawal casino Canada has become a major attraction for most people around the world. It is normal to see people playing an online game while on the go. And that is all achievable thanks to the improvements made on the mobile network and, of course, on smartphones. There are many reasons why mobile casinos have become so popular. Keep reading to find out some of the advantages and benefits of them.
Wider Range of Payment Methods
Through the years, as the gambling industry evolved. The players are now provided with various methods of payments that are more user-friendly. Although still, every player should pay attention to each casino’s depositing and withdrawing funds requirements because they are all different. You can find Apple Pay casino as one of the options due to the fast transfers and data security. All in all, mobile casinos nowadays allow you to connect your credit card with your device with just a single tap. You can find casinos that offer the payment methods that you want, such as debit or credit cards, e-wallets, etc.
Better Security
When players choose to play casino games on their computer, they risk picking up spyware or malware when downloading the desktop version of the casino. Also, some casino providers purposely attach that software to steal your information, do fraud, or use your PC for other means. All in all, they only have their big agenda in mind and never care about your security.
Secondary, because mobiles offer only a specific security protocol. Such as face recognition, fingerprint lock and unlock, etc. And finally, the mobile casinos offer optimal play and use the latest SSL protocol. This prevents third-party attempts to get into your financial and personal records.
Tailored Promotions
Another reason why many people choose mobile casinos over traditional or computer ones is because of the bonus policy that mobile ones have. Let’s explain! For example, in a land-based casino, when you are playing on slot machines or any other game. The manager can offer you a free meal or drink as a gift, and on the other hand, mobile casinos don’t have such costs. Therefore, they are rewarding their players with free spins on the slots, free chips for poker gamers, tournament tickets, and even additional cash.
Mobile casinos are way more generous than land-based ones, and they are always willing to give more to their players. Also, they even offer promotional plans and tailored bonuses to their active players as a way to keep them engaged and satisfied.
Comfort and Convenience
Playing mobile casinos also provide you with comfort and convenience. You won’t have to drive to the nearest casino, wait for turns, look for your favorite game, or be distracted by the people and noise around you. You can play your favorite game at home, while traveling, or basically wherever and whenever you want, and all that you will need is a phone and an internet connection.
Conclusion
Smart technologies are getting more powerful. Players who choose to play in mobile casinos can play every kind of casino game. Engage with their friends, receive generous rewards, and even win jackpots. Also, the mobile casinos are regulated and will constantly offer tailored deals to the responsible gamers, which will simply enhance the atmosphere.
