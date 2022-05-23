The Sociologic Of Political Silence: Explaining A Discourse In Jamaica’s Society

Share Pin 0 Shares

The hegemonic categorization of the Jamaican landscape is primarily the justifiable reason for the sophisticated demonstrations and social hemorrhaging. Many of those happenings are caused from the lack of monologue of the business constituents. This group of elitists has exponentially benefited from playing the proletariat class. They have not offered their clientele the respect of voice on matters of social concerns or political mismanagement. The present governments socio-economic policies are chiefly responsible for the erosion of much of the social fibre and economic livelihood of the Jamaican people. The poor are not only suffering but they are also hemorrhaging while the business class offers the society stillness as a tool of needed social change. PIOJ (2004) report, Economic and Social Survey Jamaica, report confirms that the national poverty stood at 16 per cent. Of the 2, 650,900 inhabitants, there are 424,144 poor people, which absolute valuation seems not to perturb the hegemony of this society. In order to attain that social society that we all desire, justice through actions and deems must be a hallmark of the leadership.

The categorization of Jamaicans as poor has been declining (Henry-Lee, 2001) but the economic indicators of growth are not impressive as our Caricom counterparts. Looking at the absolute figures, the social realities of the peoples are not marginally measured or understood. Despite the fluctuations in economic growth valuations, rural poverty continues to be higher than the national figures and of those for other towns and cities. Coupled with the economic hardship of poverty, rural Jamaica over the last six months is seeing a dwindling of economic activities. As a social scientist, I believe that the current tidal waves of price increases are eroding the economic livelihood of many of the poor. This situation means that the economic hardship of the people within the context of the hegemony  silence, is destroying the moral and other social fibre of the poor. “What are poor to do?”

Once economic growth was taking place, it was that poverty would be reduced (Henry-Lee, 2001, p.202) but this orthodox phenomenology may be changing in Jamaican as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices have been increasing (PIOJ, 2004, p.3.1) with a simultaneous change in economic hardship of the poor while the hegemonic class expand their physical surroundings and amass European amenities. To date, the constant salary, the MTTP (Ministers Tricking the Poor), the minimal bus fare increases (only 67 % – what!), the huge increases in prices of basic foods and increase in political leadership are making the poor poorer. Those hurdles are not the challenges of the poor as they wrestle with prince and guards for sanity. The electricity increases, instructional materials increases, the last blatant disdain by the Prime Minister, Rt honourable Percival James Patterson, for the intellectual mindset of the black academic is frightening and speaks volume of the private sectors silence.

The private sector, despite recognizing the challenges of governance and policies formulation of the government, continue to hemorrhage in silence, which, I construe, indicates the tenants of the PNP over the economy. I realize that there is no longer a unified Jamaica but a PNP, a JLP group and a business class. This situation was unfolded to me over time as there is not core concern that may create unison in order that Jamaicans can forge around with the interest of all. Instead, we are Ps and a B. The socio-political arena has changed globally and nationally for the JLP but the reality is, the average citizenry of this society are still clamouring for hegemony and social transformation though development.

It is the business class that is the engine of growth in all societies and not the public sectors. This group dictates the terms of economic activities and stipulates the atmosphere of governance but the Jamaican group is hemorrhaging from fear and political conformity. Hence, the present proletariat class, the underclass, is left to view the heavens for a haven. When the business class fails to provide that leadership for the society, the labourer class will gradually venture in deviant acts as a medium of grappling with political mismanagement. Too many people are comfortable with the present affairs (Bourne, 2005) and silence of the underclass is becoming increasingly deafening. If the business class continues with this dialectic silence, the poor may resort to revolution in an effort to understand and come to a rationale of their social space.

The old philosophical construct of poverty is primarily food consumption of the poorest quintile but this definition fails to recognize that poor people are social beings with children. One researcher (Henry-Lee) forwarded a slant that; the poor spend the largest proportion of their earnings on food, which means that the business class must begin to offer a position against any erosion of their economic base. If there are presently 424, 100 absolutely poor people any increase in food prices will see them living how?

According to Rapley (1996, p.7), “state interventions to relieve poverty would inhibit initiative, and would stifle investment because they would rely on increased taxes.” Dr. Rapleys cited perspective is a clear indication of the stance taken by all traditional economists. This stance sees development as solely an economic growth phenomenon that is driven by the free market but many post World War II economists differ on a theorizing for this construct. Lewis concurred with classicalists like Smith and Keynes that development is primarily economic. Rapley (1996, p.16) stated that, “Lewis argued that in a Third World economy, the wage rate was set at a constant level as determined by minimum levels of existence in traditional family farming.” This ensured a virtually unlimited supply of cheap labour, which has an advantageous factor in industrial development (Rapley, 1996 p.16). As a social scientist who is concerned with development and its determinants, the researcher is cognizant of the different discourse on the issue but will analyze both schools of thought before coming to a consensus.

The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS, 2002) wrote, “while material poverty affect a large number of households, the Report points to the impending dangers of more widespread and subtle forms of poverty that include poor health, inadequate levels of educational attainment; lack of economic assets or access to markets or jobs that could create the unsafe physical environment; and various forms of social exclusion.” This report forwards the core of the post-1950 scholars viewpoints on development that is broader than the Classicalists theorizing that was once the epistemological framework on development thoughts. The article points to other non-economic growth theorizing such as health care, education and other psychosocial conditions. Hence, the author will not seek to continue in the pre-1950s epistemological mindset as it is a one sided theorizing but will seek to quantify any validity of the contemporary developmentalists perspective on the issue as this include social, political and economic factors. This paper surrounds the social aspect to development in the form of expenditure on health care and expenditure on education with the intention of using those two (2) determinants of contemporary development in order to ascertain any causal and/or associational relationship between expenditure on social programmes and their influence on levels of development.

Spikes (2002) posits: “poverty can be regarded as the inability to obtain the essentials of life; for others it is a matter of low income; for others a problem of social inequality”. He goes on to say that “poverty can be explained in terms of material conditions, that is basic needs, food, clothing, and shelter; however limited resource interfere with the ability to acquire the essentials. Poverty can be seen as exclusion; the European Union defines the poor as persons whose resources (material culture and social) are so limited as to exclude them from the minimum acceptable way of life in the member state in which they live depending on benefits as equivalents as claiming social assistance”.

It is frightening to say the least that despite efforts within the technological age people are living in abject poverty that retards the process in which many of these issues should have been addressed. Haralambus (1995)”poverty implies an undesirable social problem that a solution should be found. Basic amenities, for examples, shelter health and nutrition: the latter according to Drewnowski and Scott in Haralambus “is measured by factors in relation to the amount of calories and protein consumed by the individual. Shelter is measured by the quality of living arrangements (dwelling etc.) and health is measured by factors such as infant mortality and the quality of medical treatments available.

When individuals are malnourished, the health of these individuals would affect them in terms of their physical and mental states. A medical practitioner, Dalzell-Ward (1974: 23), commented that “The deprivation of energy foods will result in excessive fatigue which will in turn diminish social and work performances and interfere with well-being.” There is however, the indication of a level of development, where as if an individual is not in the best of health, this will contribute to fewer hours worked and reduced production. The economist Adam Smith states that this would be an indication of reduced economic growth. Professor Todaro (Todaro, 2000) from his perspective, that development envelope social, political and economic changes in peoples lives. Another medical practitioner concurred with DalzellWard (1974) when she said:

In fact many of todays problems with students are actually health related. Kids are not able to learn sufficiently if they are hungry, tired, hung-over from alcohol, or worried about violence. We need to eliminate barriers that affect students readiness to learn. A variety of physical and mental conditions impact students attendance and their ability to pay attention in class anger, and restrain from self-destructive impulses.

Eurocentric beliefs have so conquered the epistemology of world ideology that it becomes difficult even for the honest advocate to be effective. Individualism-profiteerism drives the engine of social existence that humans only protect themselves, even if it appears that another is being helped in the process. Christianity is a by-product of the Eurocentric system and so helps to explain its true tenet. Europe in an effort to corner all epistemologies of the ontology of mans existence and creation offered spiritualism. Christianity operates as though it has the sole authority to the ontology of creation. Despite its stance, the ideological phenomenology of Christianity subsumes individualism. Unlike the other traditional epistemological construct of man, humanitarianism is a tenet of their doctrine but they are not the iconic thought because they were fashioned prior to Europes delineation of world ideology. The social reality is such that we cannot afford to mute a position, the people are being Saddomized by the political structure, and it is in the hegemonys best interest to ensure that the poor and less fortunate are protected as they have nothing to lose in the event of a revolution.

References

Allen, R.G.D. 1967. Macro-Economic theory: A mathematical treatment. New York, United States: St. Martins Press.

Baguant, J., Prinz, C., Toth, F.L., and Wils, A.B. 1994. Population-Development-Environment: Understanding their interactions in Mauritius. Laxenburg, Austria: International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis.

Banae, Mitiku, E., and Yandell, Dirk. 2006. Development strategies and opportunities: The case of Africa. Review of Human Factor Studies, 12: 114-133. Academic Research Premier EBSCOhost Research Databases. University of the West Indies Library, Kingston, Jamaica. 12 September 2006 [http://epnet.umi.com/].

Beardshaw, J. 1992. Economics: A Students Guide. England: Pitman Publishers.

Bloom, David E., David Canning, and Jaypee Sevilla. 2004. The Effect of Health on Economic Growth: A Production Function Approach. World Development 32, no. 1: 1-13.

Booth, David. (eds). 1994. Rethinking social development, theory, research and practice. Longman Scientific and Technical. Longman Group Limited. Longman House, Burnt Mill, Harlow.

Chambers, Robert. 1989. Rural development: Putting the last first. 7th Edition. United Kingdom: Longman House.

Dalzell-Ward, A. (1974). A textbook of health education. London: Tavistock Publications.

Easterly, William. 2001. The political economy of growth without development: A Case Study of Pakistan. USA.: World Bank. Retrieved on October 12, 2006 from [http://ksghome.harvard.edu/~drodrik/Growth%20volume/EASTER~1.PDF].

Edey, H.C., Peacock, A.T., and Cooper, R.A. 1967. National income and social accounting, 4th. London, United Kingdom: Hutchinson and Company.

Findlay, Ronald. 1989. W. Arthur Lecture: National and Global Perspectives on Economic Development  The two models of Arthur Lewis. National Economic Association and the Southern Center for Studies in Public Policy of Clark College.

Francis, Brian and Iyare Sunday. 2006. Education and Development in the Caribbean: A Cointegration and Causal Approach. Economics Bulletin 15(2): 1-13. Retrieved on February 20, 2007 from http://economicsbulletin.vanderbilt.edu/2006/volume15/EB-05O10022A.pdf.

Friedman, Milton. 1955. The Role of Government in Education. http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/1173402/posts (published on 07/17/2004 4:04:55 PM PDT by Remember Salamis, viewed on February 27, 2005).

Haq, Klahija, & Kidar, Uner. (1987). Human Development, Adjustment and Growth. Pakistaqn: North South Round Table.

Haque, M. S. 2004. The myths of economic growth (GNP): Implications for human development. In Gedeon Mucacumura and M. Shamsul Haque (ed). Handbook of Development Policy Studies. New York: Marcel Dekker, 2004. pp.1-24. Retrieved on October 12, 2006 from http://profile.nus.edu.sg/fass/polhaque/gnp-myth.pdf.

Haralambos, M & Holborn, M. (1996). Sociology themes and perspectives. (4th). Collin Education: An Imprint of Harper Collin Publisher.

Henry-Lee, Aldrie. 2001. The Dynamics of Poverty in Jamaica, 1989-1999. Social and Economic Studies 50 (1): 199-228.

Hettne, Bjorn. 1996. Development theory and the Three Worlds. 2nd Edition. England: Addison Wesley Longman.

Hogendorn, Jan S. (1987). Economic Development. Harper and Row, Publishers, New York.

King, Damien. 2001. The Evolution of Structural Adjustment and Stabilization Policy in Jamaica. Social and Economic Studies, volume 50, No. 1. Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies, University of the West Indies, Jamaica.

Kirdar, Uner. 1987. Adjustment and Growth with Human Development: A Review. Human Development, Adjustment and Growth (edited by Khadij Haq and Uner Kirdar). The North South Roundtable, P.O. Box 2006, Islamabad, Pakistan.

Kurihara, Kenneth K. 1959. The Keynesian Theory of Economic Development. Columbia University Press, New York

Kuznets, Simon. 1989. Economic development, the family, and income distribution. Selected essays. The Press Syndicate of the University of Cambridge.

Lalta, Stanley and Marie Freckleton (Editors). 1993. Caribbean Economic Development, the First Generation. Ian Randle Publishers Limited.

Lee, Jong-Wha. 1993. Economic growth and human development in the Republic of Korea, 1945- 1992. Retrieved on October 13, 2006 from http://hdr.undp.org/docs/publications/ocational_papers/oc24aa.htm#foot1.

Lewis, Winston. A. 1954. Economic development with unlimited supplies of labour. The Manchester school of Economics and Social Studies, 22, 139-191.

___________. 1955. The theory of economic growth. London: Allen and Unwin.

___________. 1964. Closing remarks in Baer and Kerstenetzky (1964).

___________. 1977. The evolution of the International Economic Order. Princeton, NJ: Princeton University Press.

Macionis, John, J. and Plummer, Kenneth. 1998. Sociology. New York: Prentice Hall, New York

Marglin, Frederizue A., and Marglin, Stephen A. (ed). 1990. Dominating knowledge: Development, Culture, and Resistance. United States: Oxford University Press.

Mohammed, Patricia. 2000. City limits: Urbanization and gender roles in the Caribbean into the twenty-first century. In K. Hall & D. Benn. (Eds)., Contending with destiny: The Caribbean in the @!st century (pp.196-203). Kingston: Ian Randle Publishers.

Munck, R. (1999a). Deconstructing Development Discourses: of Impasses Alternatives and Politics. In R. Munck, and O’Hearn, D. (Ed.), Critical Development Theory. London: Zed Books.

Munroe, Trevor. 1993. An Introduction to Politics. Lectures for First Year Students. Canoe Press, University of the West Indies, 1a Aqueduct Flats, Kingston 7, Jamaica, WI.

Norbye, O. D. K. 1974. Health and Demography: Adequate health services for poor countries: how can the rich countries contribute to reaching such a goal? World Development, 2, 13-17. Retrieved on March 10, 2006 from [http://www.lloydwaller.com/]

ODonnell, M (1997). Introduction to sociology. (Fourth Edition). Surrey KT12 5PL. Thomas, U.K.: Nelson House.

ODonnell, Mike (1997). Introduction to Sociology. 4th Edition. Thomas Nelson and sons Ltd. Nelson House, Mayfield Road, Walton-on-Thomas, Surrey KT12 5PL. U.K.

Oraganization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). (2002). Human development report. Trinidad and Tobago. SCRIP-J Printers.

Owens, Edgar. 1987. The future of freedom in the developing world: Economic development as Political Reform. New York, USA.: Pergamon Press.

Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) & Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN). 1992-2004. Social and Economic Survey of Living Condition. Kingston: PIOJ & STATIN.

Ramirez, A., Ranis, G., and Stewart, F. 1997. Economic growth and human development. Economic Growth Centre, U.S.A.: Yale University. Retrieved on October 12, 2006 from http://aida.econ.yale.edu/growth_pdf/cdp787.pdf.

Ramos, Joseph and Sunkel, Osvaldo. 1993. Toward a neostructuralist synthesis. In Sunkel, Osvaldo, (ed). Development form within: Toward a neostructuralist approach for Latin America. United States: Lynne Rienner.

Randall, Vicky and Robin Theobald. 1998. Political Change and Underdevelopment. A Critical Introduction to Third World Politics. Second Edition. Macmillan Press Limited.

Ranis, Gustav and Stewart, Frances. 2001. Growth and human development: Comparative Latin American Experience. The Developing Economies, XXXIX (4): 333-65. Retrieved on October 12, 2006 from [http://www.ide.go.jp/English/Publish/De/pdf/01_04_01.pdf].

Ranis, Gustav, Stewart, Francis and Ramirez, Alejandro. 2000. Economic Growth and Human Development.World Development, 28: 197-219.

Rapley, John. 2002. ¬Understanding development: Theory and practice in the Third World. 2nd Edition. United States: Lynne Rienner Publishers.

Rasheed, Sadiz. 1998. Development, Europe and Africa: The search for a new partnership, Volume 41, No.4, December 1998. Society for International Development.

Rodney, W. 1974. How Europe Underdeveloped Africa. United States: Howard University Press.

Rist, G. 2002. The History of Development: From Western Origins to Global Faith. London: Zed Books.

Rostow, Walter. W. 1963. The Economics of take-off into sustained growth: proceedings of a conference held by the International Economic Association. Macmillan: London.

Rostow, Walter. W. 1960. The Stages of Economic Growth: a Non-Communist Manifesto. United Kingdom: Cambridge University Press.

Seaga, Edward P. G. 1996. Advancing to the 21st Century with a Dynamic Agenda. Kingston: Jamaica Institute for Political Education.

Sen, Amartya K. 1999. Development as Freedom. New York: Anchor Books.

Stewart, J. 1989. Book reviews. Racial conflict and economic development. The review of Black political economy. Atlanta: National Economic Association and the Southern Center for Studies in Public Policy of Clark College.

Streeten, Paul. 1979. Development Ideas in Historical Perspective, in Rothko Chapel Colloquium (ed.), Toward a New Strategy for Development. New York: Pergamon Press, pp.21-52.

Sunkel, Osvaldo, (ed). 1993. Development form within: Toward a neostructuralist approach for Latin America. United States: Lynne Rienner.

Todaro, Michael. 2000. Economic Development. Seventh Edition. Addison-Wesley Longman, Inc. New York.

United Nations Development Programme. Human Development Reports (various). New York: Oxford University Press.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). (1998). Human Development Report – Consumption for Human Development. New York: Oxford University Press.

UNDP. 1999. Human Development Report – Globalization with a Human Face. New York: Oxford University Press.

UNDP. 2000a. Choices. New York: UNDP.

UNDP. 2000b. Human Development Report – Human rights and human development. New York: Oxford University Press.

UNDP. 2000c. Challenges to developing countries. Retrieved October 12, 2005, from [http://www.undp.org/info21/e-com/e7.html#Anchor-Human-51139]

UNDP. 2001a. Human Development Report – Making new technologies work for human development. New York: Oxford University Press.

UNDP. 2001b. Choices. New York: UNDP.

UNDP. 2001c. Creating a Development Dynamic Final Report of the Digital Opportunity Initiative July 2001. New York: UNDP.

UNDP. 2001d. Project Sustainable Dryland Agriculture by Mahila Sanghams: Andhra Pradesh. Retrieved March 4, 2005 from [http://www.undp.org.in/ictpe.htm]

UNDP. 2002a. Human Development Report – Deepening democracy in a fragmented world. New York: Oxford University Press.

UNDP. 2002b. Support to the Jamaica Sustainable Network. Kingston: UNDP Jamaica Country Office.

UNDP. 2002c. Choices. New York: UNDP.

UNDP. 2004. Human Development Report – Cultural Liberty in Todays Diverse World. New York: Oxford University Press.

UNDP. 2005. What Is Human Development. Retrieved October 21, 2005, from [http://hdr.undp.org/hd/]

Waller, Lloyd G. ICTs for Whose Development? A critical analysis of the discourses surrounding an ICT for Development Initiative for a group of microenterprise entrepreneurs operating in the Jamaican tourism industry: Towards the development of methodologies and analytical tools for understanding and explaining the ICT for Development Phenomenon. PhD dissertation, University of Waikota, 2006.

Waroop, Vinaya S. 1997. Education and Health Care in the Caribbean. Retrieved on February 20, 2007 from http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd