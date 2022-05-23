Finance
The Sociologic Of Political Silence: Explaining A Discourse In Jamaica’s Society
The hegemonic categorization of the Jamaican landscape is primarily the justifiable reason for the sophisticated demonstrations and social hemorrhaging. Many of those happenings are caused from the lack of monologue of the business constituents. This group of elitists has exponentially benefited from playing the proletariat class. They have not offered their clientele the respect of voice on matters of social concerns or political mismanagement. The present governments socio-economic policies are chiefly responsible for the erosion of much of the social fibre and economic livelihood of the Jamaican people. The poor are not only suffering but they are also hemorrhaging while the business class offers the society stillness as a tool of needed social change. PIOJ (2004) report, Economic and Social Survey Jamaica, report confirms that the national poverty stood at 16 per cent. Of the 2, 650,900 inhabitants, there are 424,144 poor people, which absolute valuation seems not to perturb the hegemony of this society. In order to attain that social society that we all desire, justice through actions and deems must be a hallmark of the leadership.
The categorization of Jamaicans as poor has been declining (Henry-Lee, 2001) but the economic indicators of growth are not impressive as our Caricom counterparts. Looking at the absolute figures, the social realities of the peoples are not marginally measured or understood. Despite the fluctuations in economic growth valuations, rural poverty continues to be higher than the national figures and of those for other towns and cities. Coupled with the economic hardship of poverty, rural Jamaica over the last six months is seeing a dwindling of economic activities. As a social scientist, I believe that the current tidal waves of price increases are eroding the economic livelihood of many of the poor. This situation means that the economic hardship of the people within the context of the hegemony silence, is destroying the moral and other social fibre of the poor. “What are poor to do?”
Once economic growth was taking place, it was that poverty would be reduced (Henry-Lee, 2001, p.202) but this orthodox phenomenology may be changing in Jamaican as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices have been increasing (PIOJ, 2004, p.3.1) with a simultaneous change in economic hardship of the poor while the hegemonic class expand their physical surroundings and amass European amenities. To date, the constant salary, the MTTP (Ministers Tricking the Poor), the minimal bus fare increases (only 67 % – what!), the huge increases in prices of basic foods and increase in political leadership are making the poor poorer. Those hurdles are not the challenges of the poor as they wrestle with prince and guards for sanity. The electricity increases, instructional materials increases, the last blatant disdain by the Prime Minister, Rt honourable Percival James Patterson, for the intellectual mindset of the black academic is frightening and speaks volume of the private sectors silence.
The private sector, despite recognizing the challenges of governance and policies formulation of the government, continue to hemorrhage in silence, which, I construe, indicates the tenants of the PNP over the economy. I realize that there is no longer a unified Jamaica but a PNP, a JLP group and a business class. This situation was unfolded to me over time as there is not core concern that may create unison in order that Jamaicans can forge around with the interest of all. Instead, we are Ps and a B. The socio-political arena has changed globally and nationally for the JLP but the reality is, the average citizenry of this society are still clamouring for hegemony and social transformation though development.
It is the business class that is the engine of growth in all societies and not the public sectors. This group dictates the terms of economic activities and stipulates the atmosphere of governance but the Jamaican group is hemorrhaging from fear and political conformity. Hence, the present proletariat class, the underclass, is left to view the heavens for a haven. When the business class fails to provide that leadership for the society, the labourer class will gradually venture in deviant acts as a medium of grappling with political mismanagement. Too many people are comfortable with the present affairs (Bourne, 2005) and silence of the underclass is becoming increasingly deafening. If the business class continues with this dialectic silence, the poor may resort to revolution in an effort to understand and come to a rationale of their social space.
The old philosophical construct of poverty is primarily food consumption of the poorest quintile but this definition fails to recognize that poor people are social beings with children. One researcher (Henry-Lee) forwarded a slant that; the poor spend the largest proportion of their earnings on food, which means that the business class must begin to offer a position against any erosion of their economic base. If there are presently 424, 100 absolutely poor people any increase in food prices will see them living how?
According to Rapley (1996, p.7), “state interventions to relieve poverty would inhibit initiative, and would stifle investment because they would rely on increased taxes.” Dr. Rapleys cited perspective is a clear indication of the stance taken by all traditional economists. This stance sees development as solely an economic growth phenomenon that is driven by the free market but many post World War II economists differ on a theorizing for this construct. Lewis concurred with classicalists like Smith and Keynes that development is primarily economic. Rapley (1996, p.16) stated that, “Lewis argued that in a Third World economy, the wage rate was set at a constant level as determined by minimum levels of existence in traditional family farming.” This ensured a virtually unlimited supply of cheap labour, which has an advantageous factor in industrial development (Rapley, 1996 p.16). As a social scientist who is concerned with development and its determinants, the researcher is cognizant of the different discourse on the issue but will analyze both schools of thought before coming to a consensus.
The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS, 2002) wrote, “while material poverty affect a large number of households, the Report points to the impending dangers of more widespread and subtle forms of poverty that include poor health, inadequate levels of educational attainment; lack of economic assets or access to markets or jobs that could create the unsafe physical environment; and various forms of social exclusion.” This report forwards the core of the post-1950 scholars viewpoints on development that is broader than the Classicalists theorizing that was once the epistemological framework on development thoughts. The article points to other non-economic growth theorizing such as health care, education and other psychosocial conditions. Hence, the author will not seek to continue in the pre-1950s epistemological mindset as it is a one sided theorizing but will seek to quantify any validity of the contemporary developmentalists perspective on the issue as this include social, political and economic factors. This paper surrounds the social aspect to development in the form of expenditure on health care and expenditure on education with the intention of using those two (2) determinants of contemporary development in order to ascertain any causal and/or associational relationship between expenditure on social programmes and their influence on levels of development.
Spikes (2002) posits: “poverty can be regarded as the inability to obtain the essentials of life; for others it is a matter of low income; for others a problem of social inequality”. He goes on to say that “poverty can be explained in terms of material conditions, that is basic needs, food, clothing, and shelter; however limited resource interfere with the ability to acquire the essentials. Poverty can be seen as exclusion; the European Union defines the poor as persons whose resources (material culture and social) are so limited as to exclude them from the minimum acceptable way of life in the member state in which they live depending on benefits as equivalents as claiming social assistance”.
It is frightening to say the least that despite efforts within the technological age people are living in abject poverty that retards the process in which many of these issues should have been addressed. Haralambus (1995)”poverty implies an undesirable social problem that a solution should be found. Basic amenities, for examples, shelter health and nutrition: the latter according to Drewnowski and Scott in Haralambus “is measured by factors in relation to the amount of calories and protein consumed by the individual. Shelter is measured by the quality of living arrangements (dwelling etc.) and health is measured by factors such as infant mortality and the quality of medical treatments available.
When individuals are malnourished, the health of these individuals would affect them in terms of their physical and mental states. A medical practitioner, Dalzell-Ward (1974: 23), commented that “The deprivation of energy foods will result in excessive fatigue which will in turn diminish social and work performances and interfere with well-being.” There is however, the indication of a level of development, where as if an individual is not in the best of health, this will contribute to fewer hours worked and reduced production. The economist Adam Smith states that this would be an indication of reduced economic growth. Professor Todaro (Todaro, 2000) from his perspective, that development envelope social, political and economic changes in peoples lives. Another medical practitioner concurred with DalzellWard (1974) when she said:
In fact many of todays problems with students are actually health related. Kids are not able to learn sufficiently if they are hungry, tired, hung-over from alcohol, or worried about violence. We need to eliminate barriers that affect students readiness to learn. A variety of physical and mental conditions impact students attendance and their ability to pay attention in class anger, and restrain from self-destructive impulses.
Eurocentric beliefs have so conquered the epistemology of world ideology that it becomes difficult even for the honest advocate to be effective. Individualism-profiteerism drives the engine of social existence that humans only protect themselves, even if it appears that another is being helped in the process. Christianity is a by-product of the Eurocentric system and so helps to explain its true tenet. Europe in an effort to corner all epistemologies of the ontology of mans existence and creation offered spiritualism. Christianity operates as though it has the sole authority to the ontology of creation. Despite its stance, the ideological phenomenology of Christianity subsumes individualism. Unlike the other traditional epistemological construct of man, humanitarianism is a tenet of their doctrine but they are not the iconic thought because they were fashioned prior to Europes delineation of world ideology. The social reality is such that we cannot afford to mute a position, the people are being Saddomized by the political structure, and it is in the hegemonys best interest to ensure that the poor and less fortunate are protected as they have nothing to lose in the event of a revolution.
Factors Determining the Cost of Motorcycle Insurance
If you own a motorcycle, one of your biggest expenses related to the vehicle would be the insurance. Whether your vehicle is a scooter or a high-end sports bike, you need to get the best possible insurance policy, one which meets your requirements while offering the lowest possible premium.
If you are looking for motorcycle insurance, you would want maximum protection at minimum cost. Here are a number of factors which determine the cost of your insurance.
Personal Details
When it comes to insurance, age is the most commonly considered factor. Male riders under the age of 25 are generally considered most likely to file an insurance claim and hence attract larger premiums. Female and older riders are considered safer, and the premium is generally lower. The nature of your job might also play a part in determining the premium.
Residential Area
Where you live plays a huge role in determining your premium. Traditionally, people living in urban areas face a higher risk of theft and are more liable to getting their vehicle damaged as well. Therefore, people living in urban zones attract a higher premium than persons living in a rural area.
Type of bike
The vehicle that you own can greatly affect your premium. The insurance for an expensive bike will be more due to the higher costs involved in fixing or replacing a part. Same is the case for bikes which can achieve high speeds and older motorcycles for which finding parts may be difficult. If you have a classic bike, it would be advisable to choose an insurer who specializes in such products.
Other users
Adding an alternative rider for the bike could affect the overall cost of insurance. An experienced motorist would decrease your premium while adding a younger individual, like a teenager, would mean higher costs.
Usage of the bike
If you ride your bike often, there is a higher risk of you being involved in an accident. Motorcycles that are used for daily commute have significantly greater risk than one that is used occasionally. Moreover, if you live in an area with large amount of traffic, your insurance charges could be high.
Security measures
A bike is much more open than a car, and is in greater danger of being stolen as well. The mount of security measures implemented in your vehicle is very important. Installing an alarm, GPS tracking equipment etc. would considerably lower your rates. Parking your vehicle in a secure location would help as well. Some insurers might even recommend a specific anti-theft device to their customers.
Type of insurance
There are different types of insurance like third party, comprehensive, etc. which provides varying levels of coverage. The type of policy that you opt for is very important. Third party policies will be much cheaper than the ones which offer more complete coverage.
Each insurance company has its own way of calculating insurance premiums. Most companies look at these points along with other factors like your driving skills, number of bikes insured, etc. Always remember to consult all possible options before choosing an insurer for your motorcycle.
Weight Loss – Getting Committed
The Chocolate Battle
You’ve made a commitment to yourself to stay on target. You’ve signed a contract with your favorite support group and dedicated yourself to a restrictive routine for three weeks and have not fallen from grace. You’re determined and believe that you are capable of achieving your goal. You remind yourself of how terrific your doing and how proud you are for taking off nine pounds of fat in just three weeks.
Comfortable with the tests of will power that present themselves daily, you prepare for an evening of food and entertainment. You run over in your mind how proud you are of yourself and how simple this new way of living has been thus far. You praise yourself for drinking eight or more glasses of water and logging every morsel that has passed by your lips. You complement yourself for developing new eating habits and weighing in with your favorite support group on a regular basis. You’re feeling confident in yourself and your commitment.
So, with confidence on your side you make a conscious decision to make the Birthday cake for your husband’s Birthday party that you committed to three months ago. With no worry, you get the necessary ingredients out, turn the oven on and begin. As you mix the cake you catch yourself before licking the batter off of your finger. So, not to be tempted anymore you rush the utensils and the bowl to the sink to wash away the temptation. You wipe your forehead, pour yourself a cup of herbal tea, grab the latest addition of O Magazine and cuddle up on your overstuffed chair in the living room. Feeling quit pleased with your accomplishment you smile and continue reading O Magazine from cover to cover. Before you know it its time to get ready for the party.
The doorbell rings it’s your company each of them has a dish to share for the potluck for the Birthday party. The cake is sitting in the center of the table and looks delicious. It is calling to you, “taste me, taste me.” You resist. To distract yourself you reach for a piece of gum out of the cupboard and pop it into your mouth. Everyone that enters the house admires how well you are looking and then they spot the cake.
They begin boasting about how delicious it looks. They make comments like, “Oh, I can’t wait to bite into that’. You begin to argue with yourself. “One piece won’t make a difference.” The other side argues back one piece will make a difference, because one piece will lead to another and another, you know it, that’s how you operate.” You hear yourself, you feel like Jan on the Brady Bunch when she battles between her evil side and her angelic side. You know what you need to do, but it’s becoming more difficult. It is becoming more and more tempting. You walk into the living room and begin to visit and fidget with the gifts. Then your size two, never had to worry about weight in her entire life friend comes up to you and starts sharing her vacation experiences with you. She goes off how she ate the most incredibly delicious chocolate moose the night before returning home.
You find your mind fixated on the cake in the center of the table. You get a kink in your neck trying to catch a look. There it sits, calling to you. You’re so focused on the cake that you completely miss out on the joke your husband just told and has the crowd rolling in hysteria. Your three year old starts tugging at your skirt, begging to eat. Your guests begin to follow suit and line up. They heap their plates with mouth watering entrees and side dishes and there you are with a 3 ½ ounce chicken breast, your cup of steamed green beans and an Akmak cracker. You forget about the Birthday party and start to throw yourself a Pity party. You begin to sulk and start-up a conversation with yourself. You block your guests out completely. You hear only the background music of crunching, munching, slurping and gulping. Your internal self-indulged dialogue echoes the words, “Go ahead eat, go ahead, what harm will it do?” You want to hit yourself in the head to make it stop. Your self-absorbed, overwhelming desire to eat causes you to ignore the fact we are fighting a war and some of your friends have children in the middle of it become unimportant. All you care about is the war you are battling in with in your head.
“Poor me, poor me,” you cry to yourself. Never mind that your best friend Doris just shared with you that her son Jacob was injured and is being transported to a hospital in the states this very minute. The only thing you can focus on is the chocolate cake on the table. The only thought you have is to grab the knife and sneak every crumb you can get away with.
You convince yourself that those crumbs won’t hurt. The temptation becomes more and more difficult to resist and just as you are about to sneak a bite your husband comes up behind you and whispers a sweet nothing in your ear. Saved by a whisper, but the rescue only lasts for a minute. Then you begin cutting again and battle in your head begins once more. The struggle is on full force. The twins are going at it. One repeating the words “go ahead take a bite, one little bite won’t hurt.” The other imploring you not to do it.
Then an obnoxious voice yells from the other room, “Great cake, you really ought to try it.” The good twin chimes in with “don’t do it, don’t do it.” Then the evil voice speaks, “Cut yourself a piece of cake, after all you made it, you should enjoy the fruits of your labor.” “Yes, but what about the fruits of my labor for weeks the good twin explains. The optimistic side of you and the pessimistic side of you fight it out.
You know what I’m talking about, the side that encourages and pumps you up, the side that allows you to move on so you can succeed. The side that knows you must stay in control and not waver from your commitment. The part of you helps stay in control. The side of you that desperately wants the positive the outcome and realizes that you must dismiss temptations. That part of you which provides you with the knowledge you must make some sacrifices if you desire to achieve your ideal weight. The side of that has convinced you that you must make some sacrifices if you are to change, if you are to achieve anything. Nothing comes without a price tag. Something we all should know.
Because losing weight and creating change is more about changing bad habits it is vital that you surround yourself with high energy-positive people. It is equally important you believe that you can achieve your weight loss goal or any goal, because if you don’t believe it. The simple truth is you won’t achieve it. Thus, I stress the importance of positive self-talk and true commitment.
Campervan Insurance Gets You On The Road
So, you’ve taken a big step and bought a campervan? You’re probably already planning that very first vacation. Whether it’s a weekend away, a short vacation, or an around Australia trekking adventure, great planning will make sure it’s a winner. The exact same thing may be said when it comes to vehicle insurance, so if you’re rooting out campervan insurance, the absolute best thing for your peace of mind is to research thoroughly, & always read any fine print!
A campervan or RV or motor home is very different from a car, & when it comes to the all-important insurance, am auto policy is simply not practical. When travelling, your motorhome or campervan is your sole means of transport, as well as your accommodation, so if something does go awry, you’ll need an insurance policy that will enable you to act quickly, get on with any repairs, & get you back on the road very quickly. The very last thing you want when you are travelling, is an unexpected and possibly high expense spoiling all the fun.
As a general guideline, a campervan or RV or motorhome insurance policy. may cover the following: Personal and Third Party Insurance (you, your passengers, and any injuries to another person), as well as damage to another vehicle or any property); Comprehensive cover (for repairs done to your own vehicle in the event of some kind of and accident) & Contents Insurance (to cover the contents of your own campervan). Contents insurance will vary from 1 policy to the next, & it will be capped off at a certain limit.
To ensure that you are fully covered, ask any prospective insurers about what their coverage limits are, & exclusions. If by chance you’re travelling with something valuable (other than your family of course), it would be best to speak to your preferred insurer in order to see if the standard policy will cover that extra-value item, & if it won’t, then see if it can be added to the policy at an additional premium.
Campervan insurance is written by many insurance companies, & by the Campervan & Motorhome Club of Australia — you need to become a member of the latter in order to possibly get their insurance, but you may also find it very worthwhile.
Whether it’s the beginning of a long lifetime of Summer getaways, or the twilight of years of planning for your supreme trek, a campervan vacation should always be a stress-free affair. It’s your holiday, after all. Having your campervan insurance in force will protect your valuable vehicle asset, and it will help to keep you running, & in a great position to make the most of every valuable day.
