The Three Ps Of Successful Marketing
If I had to come up with the three most important areas of marketing, they’d probably be the three PS:
positioning, presentation and panache.
Yes, I love alliteration, but that’s not the reason why. Actually, it’s what I’ve learned over years of working with small to mid-sized businesses in a variety of different industries. When companies are stumbling over their marketing, one of the three PS is generally at fault.
Let’s look at how this works.
Positioning is probably the most critical area of a company’s marketing. It’s your identity. It addresses who you are. What makes your product or service unique. How you differ from the competition. What clients can expect when they work with you. If you can’t answer the above, odds are your marketing can’t be working very well.
You need to be able to tell prospects and customers just what your firm can do for them.
For example, if you claim to be experts in time management, you should be estimate how much time a company can expect to save if they hire your firm. By translating the time into hourly wages, a company can see that working with you will help them save “x” amount of dollars per year. It’s pretty simple and a lot more effective than just saying “we can save your company a lot of wasted time”.
Presentation is the second most important aspect of marketing your business. It’s the face of your company. From the receptionist in your office to the sales and marketing team and right up to the CEO. Every person in your firm represents who you are. So if the person who answers the phone does so in a dull monotone, that sets the first impression of your company – not a good one. On the other hand, a bright and friendly greeting from a person happy to help you immediately presents a positive impression.
Of course, presentation isn’t limited to employees. It’s reflected in your business cards and marketing material, on your website, in the professionalism of sales calls and networking, in each and every meeting and every follow-up.
If you want potential clients to view your firm as a possible vendor, make sure that everything and everyone related to your company presents well.
And the final “p” — panache. Is this absolutely critical to successful marketing? Not necessarily. If you’re an IT support service, your technical knowledge, track record and response time are more important than style. But then again, aptitude and talent can be defined, albeit loosely, as panache. And those are skills that an IT firm should have.
For most businesses, when I refer to panache, I mean that “extra something”. An edge. It might not even be anything you can define. Call it flair or spirit — charisma or energy. It’s what makes people want to listen to what you have to say. Or see what you have to sell.
For a retailer, it could be fabulous taste and unique products, invitingly displayed. Or a merchandising flair that creates drop dead gorgeous windows where people just have to stop and look. Throw in a warm and friendly sales staff and you’ve got the elements for a successful retail shopping experience.
Savvy marketers want people to stop, look, listen….and buy. Those with the right positioning, professional presentation and a bit of panache have a much better chance of succeeding than those that don’t.
Project Management Training
Project management training is actually a process of helping people involved in the project be aware of their roles and learn how to properly execute their roles while enhancing their skills and knowledge related to the steps which make up the entire plan. Training is usually integrated in the plan itself and are customized to match the objectives and the existing resources that the company has. Training events are scheduled periodically based on the projected project needs. These events are structured and highly organized and also follow a strict order for optimal efficiency.
What Project Management Trainings are Comprised of?
During the course of planning, training experiences are scheduled to support the specific steps of the project management planning process. Each member is then given self-assessment tests and is subjected to interviews to have an idea as to where to start. This also establishes the project data from where the plans may be based on in terms of human resources. This may also provide a profile of the company, pinpointing who gets delegated which task.
After all these, a comprehensive overview of the project management plan is presented to all the members. Part of the training would be proper consideration of their needs in relation to that of the company’s needs and also the realization of shared goals.
A series of lectures involving classroom activities, forums, brainstorming, team building activities, etc, all relevant to the plan are then employed. This also provides real project responsibilities and firsthand experiences related to the job. Follow up is also given as part of their training maximizing all training materials in terms of content and use. An added option in project management training includes training other perspective trainers.
The proper scheduling of appropriate and timely training modules that cater to the different tasks involved in the training process is part of the strategic implementation of plans in the training process. Remember that each training module has been specifically developed and designed for maximum learning an retention based on the user’s needs.
The Significance Of AdWords Pay Per Click
Google AdWords is as search term campaigns type of Web advertising of the search engine company Google Inc. With the introduction of AdWords in 2000, Google’s advertising freedom improved. Until then, it used to be an indication of self-reliance of the results of ad money and a guarantee for the recharging times of the pages of Google. What more? Google AdWords can link every site using the advertisement links by means of Google search pages. Yahoo Search Marketing is the campaign provided by Yahoo. Browse the following ways to add the Google AdWords:
1. Google search pages (for example, Google.de, Google.com)
2. Google Search Network
3. Google Display Network (formerly known as the content network)
Within the Google search results, AdWords text ads with the column heading “Indicators” of the non-commercial search results are delineated. It is possible to distinguish an AdWords quickly since it surely stands out among the other results in Google. The Google search network contains websites that have a search function and the results provided by Google, like aol.de. Ftd.de and Chip.de are among the sites to see the display’s network.
It also consist plenty of Google’s hot items or it’s mail service Gmail. Google AdWords ensures that every ad will complement the site’s contents. The Marketer fills tags for this purpose, known as keywords that explain the product being promoted. Simply by putting the keyword, the Google AdWord will show up at the topmost followed by the other normal sites. If you want to see if your Ad complements the site’s content, check out the display network. The advertisers are the only person who can make changes into their account. You need to have an assortment of key terms on every campaign.
Your ad appears once any of the keyword were entered. Though, remember that this process of campaign isn’t absolutely free. The advertiser sets a periodical budget and provides a maximum price that he is prepared to pay for a click on their advert. This value is known as the maximum CPC (cost-per-click). This method is called the AdWords pay per click. It isn’t per impression made but the payment is for per click on the ads. Additionally, the advertiser can make a local orientation, the networks, the target language, and lots of other settings.
Performance per click is the basis of AdWords pay per click. The billing for sponsored links, ads next to search results, just like in Google AdWords pay per click, is calculated based on this model.
You should know that AdWords pay-per-click (PPC) is the method itself while cost per click (CPC) is the fee collected per click on the ads.
Alternate pricing models are cost per order (CPO), cost per action (CPA), Cost per Lead (CPL) or per thousand (CPM).
Inventory Management – Ten Ways to Use Accounting Software to Improve Efficiency
1. Integrate Order Entry.
Do your processes include writing down your customers’ orders, only to have somebody else enter the information again to create an invoice? If so, you are spending more money and time than necessary by paying two people to do virtually the same job. You can save time and increase the accuracy of your orders by implementing order entry into your system. Using order entry allows one person to enter and save an order, and that same order can then be turned into an invoice when ready. You will save money, and also reduce human error, increasing customer satisfaction.
2. Automate the selling of different units of measure.
Some customers want a case, others want a whole pallet, and still others only want one of that same item. Sound familiar? Do you have to ‘trick’ your software into handling this scenario, or end up doing inventory adjustments? You can solve this costly problem by setting up one inventory item with multiple units of measure. By setting up the selling units you need for each item, you can have your system calculate how many you have in stock by unit, and you can easily buy, sell and stock your items how you choose. This can save you significant time and will also give you a more accurate picture of how many items you really have in stock. Most importantly, you can quickly tell your customer how many you have available in the unit of measure they choose.
3. Set up and use assemblies to build or ‘kit’ items.
Do you put several items together and sell them as a kit? Or, do you manufacture something composed of many raw materials? Do you endure the painstaking process of entering each piece of the final item separately into your accounting system? If so, you can drastically cut down on time and increase accuracy by setting these items up as ‘assemblies’. Setting up an assembly allows you to place a finished product on an order, and it will take all of its components out of stock for you behind the scenes. This cuts down on data entry and keeps your inventory counts and costs accurate.
4. Take physical inventory more often.
Having an accurate count of the items in your inventory can save your company money, and your customers will be happy to get a quick and accurate answer on whether an item is available. You can make your physical inventory process easier by using a system that allows you to keep selling products while you take counts. The sales staff is happy because they can keep selling, the warehouse manager is happy because the counts are accurate, and the customer is happy to receive accurate information in a timely manner.
5. Track inventory by location.
Is that item in the back warehouse? On the retail floor? Or is it out on one of the delivery trucks? If you store items in more than one location, you should quickly be able to see exactly where it is by location. You can accomplish this by setting up more than one inventory location in your software. If you have the ability to set up unlimited inventory locations, you can even set up (for example) a delivery truck as its own location. Setting up multiple warehouses saves you time searching, and can also reduce costly shrinkage.
6. Automate tracking of serial and lot-numbered items.
Still tracking your serial or lot-numbered items on paper or in a spreadsheet? Not only does this make the receiving of those items time-consuming, there is no trail associating your customers with the serial or lot numbers for the items they purchase. You can set up your system to capture and store the serial or lot numbers for your inventory upon receipt. Then when you enter your customers’ orders, you can choose which serial/lot numbers they have purchased. Your company will save significant time by keeping track of those numbers in one system, and you’ll keep your customer happy by being able to quickly access which serial or lot numbers for the items they have purchased. This also helps you keep easy track of warranty information.
7. Let your software system keep track of customer pricing.
Are you tired of flipping through files to find what your customer paid last time, only hoping that the page on top is the most up-to-date? You can eliminate this hassle by setting up your customer pricing in your software system. By setting up customer pricing in the software, you will ensure better accuracy, keeping your customers happy, and you’ll also save yourself wasted time and hassle.
8. Track profitability of inventory items.
How easy is it for you to see which items are the most profitable? How do you know that the items you promote or sell the most are bringing in the most revenue? With the ability to run reports showing profitability (Gross Profit Margin) by each individual item, you can check often to be sure you are selling the right items. By easily accessing this information, you can focus your sales and marketing departments on selling and promoting the most profitable items, enabling you to improve your bottom line.
9. Enter purchase orders from order entry.
Have you ever run out of an item, and forgot to put it on order for your customer? You can have your system prompt you to enter a purchase order directly from the order entry screen. By doing this, you will be sure to get the items for your order, keeping your customer happy. You will also save time by taking care of both functions at once.
10. Know which items you have so you can keep just the right number in stock.
Are you surprised when you run out of an item? Or how about when you find a huge overstock? Set up your system to keep a minimum and maximum amount for each item. Then you can easily run a report at any time, showing what you are running low on so you can order more before you run out. You can be sure you don’t waste valuable shelf space by overstocking any items. This will streamline the purchase order process too, saving your company hours of time.
