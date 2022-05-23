Axie Infinity is up 9.88% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 metaverse coins set to explode in 2022.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Blockchain-based trade and combat game Axie Infinity is partly owned and controlled by its users. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain. Each of these Axies may take on a variety of physical shapes, and there are more than 500 distinct bodily parts to choose from. In the $18-$20 level, buyers were finally able to reduce selling pressure. Axie Infinity (AXS) entered a tight phase between its symmetrical triangles as the chart’s corrective phase loosened.

According to CMC, the Axie Infinity price today is $22.93 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $229,944,201 USD. Axie Infinity is up 9.88% in the last 24 hours.

The Sandbox (SAND)

Using the Sandbox, users may create, construct, purchase, and trade digital goods in a game-like environment built on the blockchain. By combining the power of DAOs with non-fungible tokens, the Sandbox enables a distributed platform for a vibrant gaming community. This time around, sellers re-established the trend in their favor by re-navigating the trend line resistance and bringing the price down to $1.1.

According to CMC, The Sandbox price today is $1.42 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $456,590,818 USD. The Sandbox is up 6.56% in the last 24 hours.

Decentraland (MANA)

A virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain, Decentraland (MANA) enables users to create, enjoy, and sell digital content and apps. To get started in this virtual environment, people acquire parcels of land from which they may subsequently create and profit. This is a favorable indication for Decentraland (MANA) since it shows that the bulls were able to keep the price above the $1.00 psychological barrier.

According to CMC, the Decentraland price today is $1.12 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $285,767,088 USD. Decentraland is up 2.31% in the last 24 hours.