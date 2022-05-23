News
Tully Ending Explained
Tully, released on the 4th of May 2018, is a movie directed by Jason Reitman about a woman suffering from postpartum depression. Marlo, the mother of two, soon to be a mother of three, suffers from the pressure of balancing work life with family time. As time progresses, she spirals further into depression as the workload gets better.
She turns into a night nanny. Her brother Craig recommended helping her manage the kids she previously rejected to hire. The two start to form a deep bond. Tully reminds Marlo of her past self, and she longs to be carefree like before. It causes a few complications. Coming to an end, a plot twist leads to a surprising ending!
Ending Explained
After the accident Marlo encounters, she wakes up at the hospital, where Tully visits to say goodbye. Tully tells her how it’s important that Marlo learn how to handle herself and balance family life. She should let go of the past and focus on the current situation she has, a beautiful family, and a loving husband. She tells Marlo that she’ll be fine by herself and that Tully’s job is done. Outside the ward, Marlo’s psychiatrist tells Drew that his wife’s accident was due to an extreme case of exhaustion and sleep deprivation.
As Drew fills out paperwork for insurance, he notices that Tully is Marlo’s maiden surname. As he pieces together everything, he realizes that Tully was a figment of Marlo’s imagination, a character of her former 26-year-old self Marlo had created to ease her pain from the stress. He realized that it might have been the postpartum depression that resurfaced after the birth of their third child, Mia, that drove her to create characters for her self-sanity.
Marlo, inside the ward, confirms that Tully is nothing more than the imaginative creation of her younger self. She comes to terms with the fact that she needs to stop holding on to the past so strongly, assures Tully that she would do alright, and wishes her a final goodbye. And so, Marlo lets go of her fictitious night nanny character, who helped her stay sane (debatable) through her rough patches until that very moment.
What Happens To Drew And Marlo’s Relationship?
As Tully and Marlo bond, Marlo tells her how intimacy with her husband is not very high, and she feels a break in the relationship. Tully convinces her to act out her husband’s fantasy of a threesome in a dinner maid outfit. Drew obliges but is rather confused.
As the ending of the movie dawns, it is revealed that Tully was a figment of imagination, and Marlo seduced her husband and rekindled the intimacy, thus saving the marriage. When Drew realizes this, he apologizes for being a rather absent spouse and promises to do better for his wife.
The Cast
Tully stars Charlize Theron as Marlo Moreau, Ron Livingston as Drew Moreau, Mackenzie Davis as Tully, Mark Duplass, Asher Miles Fallica, Lia Frankland, and Gameela Wright.
Ratings And Where To Watch
Tully received an average of 7.6/10 on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $9.3 million in USA and Canada, and worldwide it grossed a total of $15.6 million. I would recommend giving the movie a watch as it highlights the severity of postpartum depression can have.
Tully is available to stream on Netflix as of now.
JKBOSE Declared Class 12th Re-Evaluation Result 2021 | Check Here
JKBOSE Declared Class 12th Re-Evaluation Result 2021 | Check Here
JKBOSE Class 12th Re-Evaluation Results: Jammu and Kashmir board of school Education has declared the Re-Evaluation result for Class 12th (Annual Regular 2021) examination of Kashmir Division.
Steps To Check JKBOSE 12th Revaluation Result 2021
First Go to the official site of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education @ jkbose.nic.in.
Now, search for the JKBOSE 12th Revaluation Result 2021 link.
After finding the link, click on it.
Enter the login details and hit on submit.
Your JKBOSE 12th Regular Revaluation Result 2021 will be displayed.
NOTE: Link Not Activated Yet (But You Can Download Pdf Directly from below
Click Here TO DOWNLOAD 12th CLASS PDF RESULT
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims
By DEEPA BHARATH, HOLLY MEYER and DAVID CRARY
The Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee — and thousands of its rank-and-file members — now have opportunities to address a scathing investigative report that says top SBC leaders stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over two decades while seeking to protect their own reputations.
The report, issued Sunday, says these survivors, and other concerned Southern Baptists, repeatedly shared allegations with the Executive Committee, “only to be met, time and time again, with resistance, stonewalling, and even outright hostility from some within the EC.”
The seven-month investigation was conducted by Guidepost Solutions, an independent firm contracted by the Executive Committee after delegates to last year’s national meeting pressed for a probe by outsiders.
Since then, several top Executive Committee leaders have resigned, and the body — under interim leadership — will meet Tuesday to discuss the report. Three weeks later, the SBC will convene its 2022 national meeting in Anaheim, California, and the report will be discussed there as well.
“Our investigation revealed that, for many years, a few senior EC leaders, along with outside counsel, largely controlled the EC’s response to these reports of abuse … and were singularly focused on avoiding liability for the SBC,” the report said.
“In service of this goal, survivors and others who reported abuse were ignored, disbelieved, or met with the constant refrain that the SBC could take no action due to its polity regarding church autonomy – even if it meant that convicted molesters continued in ministry with no notice or warning to their current church or congregation,” the report added.
The report asserts that an Executive Committee staffer maintained a list of Baptist ministers accused of abuse, but there is no indication anyone “took any action to ensure that the accused ministers were no longer in positions of power at SBC churches.”
The most recent list includes the names of hundreds of abusers thought to be affiliated at some point with the SBC. Survivors and advocates have long called for a public database of abusers.
SBC President Ed Litton, in a statement Sunday, said he is “grieved to my core” for the victims and thanked God for their work propelling the SBC to this moment. He called on Southern Baptists to lament and prepare to change the denomination’s culture and implement reforms.
“I pray Southern Baptists will begin preparing today to take deliberate action to address these failures and chart a new course when we meet together in Anaheim,” Litton said.
Among the report’s key recommendations:
— Form an independent commission and later establish a permanent administrative entity to oversee comprehensive long-term reforms concerning sexual abuse and related misconduct within the SBC.
—Create and maintain an Offender Information System to alert the community to known offenders.
— Provide a comprehensive Resource Toolbox including protocols, training, education, and practical information.
—Restrict the use of nondisclosure agreements and civil settlements which bind survivors to confidentiality in sexual abuse matters, unless requested by the survivor.
The interim leaders of the Executive Committee, Willie McLaurin and Rolland Slade, welcomed the recommendations, and pledged an all-out effort to eliminate sex abuse within the SBC.
“We recognize there are no shortcuts,” they said. “We must all meet this challenge through prudent and prayerful application, and we must do so with Christ-like compassion.”
The sex abuse scandal was thrust into the spotlight in 2019 by a landmark report from the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News documenting hundreds of cases in Southern Baptist churches, including several in which alleged perpetrators remained in ministry.
Last year, thousands of delegates at the national SBC gathering made clear they did not want the Executive Committee to oversee an investigation of its own actions. Instead they voted overwhelmingly to create the task force charged with overseeing the third-party review. Litton, pastor of Redemption Church in Saraland, Alabama, appointed the panel.
The task force had a week to review the report before it was publicly released. The task force’s recommendations based on Guidepost’s findings will be presented at the SBC’s meeting in Anaheim.
The report offers shocking details on how Johnny Hunt, a Georgia-based pastor and past SBC president, sexually assaulted another pastor’s wife during a beach vacation in 2010. In an interview with investigators, Hunt denied any physical contact with the woman, but did admit he had interactions with her.
On May 13, Hunt, who was the senior vice president of evangelism and leadership at the North American Mission Board, the SBC’s domestic missions agency, resigned from that post, said Kevin Ezell, the organization’s president and CEO. Ezell said, before May 13, he was “not aware of any alleged misconduct” on Hunt’s part.
The report details a meeting Hunt arranged a few days after the alleged assault between the woman, her husband, Hunt and a counseling pastor. According to the report, Hunt admitted to touching the victim inappropriately, but said “thank God I didn’t consummate the relationship.”
In a statement Sunday, Hunt disputed the report.
“I vigorously deny the circumstances and characterizations set forth in the Guidepost report,” he said. “I have never abused anybody.”
Among those reacting strongly to the Guidepost report was Russell Moore, who formerly headed the SBC’s public policy wing but left the denomination after accusing top Executive Committee leaders of stalling efforts to address the sex abuse crisis.
“Crisis is too small a word. It is an apocalypse,” Moore wrote for Christianity Today after reading the report. ”As dark a view as I had of the SBC Executive Committee, the investigation uncovers a reality far more evil and systemic than I imagined it could be.”
According to the report, Guidepost’s investigators, who spoke with survivors of varying ages including children, said the survivors were equally traumatized by the way in which churches responded to their reports of sexual abuse.
Survivors “spoke of trauma from the initial abuse, but also told us of the debilitating effects that come from the response of the churches and institutions like the SBC that did not believe them, ignored them, mistreated them, and failed to help them,” the report said.
It cited the case of Dave Pittman, who from 2006 to 2011 made phone calls and sent letters and emails to the SBC and Georgia Baptist Convention Board reporting that he had been abused by Frankie Wiley, a youth pastor at Rehoboth Baptist Church when he was 12 to 15 years old.
Pittman and several others have come forward publicly to report that Wiley molested and raped them and Wiley has admitted to abusing “numerous victims” at several Georgia Southern Baptist churches.
According to the report, a Georgia Baptist Convention official told Pittman that the churches were autonomous and there was nothing he could do but pray.
The report also tells the story of Christa Brown, who says she was sexually abused as a teen by the youth and education minister at her SBC church.
When she disclosed the abuse to the music minister after months of abuse, she was told not to talk about it, according to the report, which said her abuser also went on to serve in Southern Baptist churches in multiple states.
Brown, who has been one of the most outspoken survivors, told investigators that during the past 15 years she has received “volumes of hate mail, awful blog comments, and vitriolic phone calls.”
After reading through the report, Brown told The Associated Press that it “fundamentally confirms what Southern Baptist clergy sex abuse survivors have been saying for decades.”
“I view this investigative report as a beginning, not an end. The work will continue,” Brown said. “But no one should ever forget the human cost of what it has taken to even get the SBC to approach this starting line of beginning to deal with clergy sex abuse.”
___
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
Old Pension Scheme: Great news for employees! NPS over, orders issued to implement old pension
Old Pension Scheme: Great news for employees! NPS over, orders issued to implement old pension
Old Pension Scheme: There is big news for government employees. The government has abolished the new pension scheme and implemented the old pension scheme. The Finance Department has also issued an order for this.
Old Pension Scheme: There is great news for government employees. The government has ordered to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). For this, the Rajasthan Civil Services Contributory Pension Rule 2005 has been implemented i.e. New Pension Scheme (NPS) and it has been abolished. The Finance Department has issued orders to change the rules for implementing the Old Pension Scheme.
Government took decision after
The Rajasthan government has now legally implemented the provision of giving 50 percent of the salary as pension to the employees on retirement. Under this, a notification has been issued to change the rules of the government.
Significantly, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced to restore the old pension, after which the deduction from the salary of employees for NPS was stopped from April 1. Fifth note of musical scale
Under this decision, the employees who came in government service on and after January 1, 2004, have been made eligible to take old pension on retirement. Under this, the employees who have exited from their service before March 31, 2022, will also be given the benefits of pension according to this rule from April this year.
government employees will benefit
It is worth noting that after April 1, 2004, the employees who joined the government service in the state were taken under the new pension scheme. Now the Rajasthan government has stopped 10 percent deduction of basic every month from the salary of employees in the new pension scheme from April 1. It is worth noting that under the New Pension Scheme, about 39000 crores of money deducted from the salary of employees and officers is deposited in PFRDA.
Now after this announcement, the state government will ask for the money deposited in the central government agency PFRDA by making provision for the old pension in the rules. A letter will be sent to PFRDA with the order and notification for restoration of old pension. Actually, now after this announcement, the basis of pre-mature exit has become with the state government.
