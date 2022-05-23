Finance
Venus-Neptune Aspects – “First, You’ve Gotta Kiss a Lot of Frogs”
“In order to find a prince, you’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs.” This may be a mantra for Venus-Neptune aspects, since finding a dream man or woman to merge with is their compelling quest. Unlike Venus-Pluto or Venus-Saturn types who may turn their back on love after being badly burned, Venus-Neptune folks get involved time and time again. Finding the perfect love is both their dream and their delusion. Becoming disillusioned with someone they never let themselves see clearly in the first place, they move on to another who triggers their Soul Mate fantasy-and another and another.
Frog-kissing can become a habit for them. Many are drawn to people who are wounded or flawed in some tragic way, believing that they can rescue them with their love. They may fall for troubled souls or even for rogues with a heart of gold, sensing their potential. This is in part a less-than-judicious use of Neptune’s compassion, a gift for perceiving the unsullied soul that underlies even the most the troubled or destructive personality. The gift is put to better use in the service professions or in volunteer work, like being a mentor to a troubled teen. Even in the service fields, however, folks with these aspects must take care, lest murky boundary violations occur. Clear boundaries, in general, are not the forte of this aspect.
AstroDatabase’s biographies show that, as a result of poor choices, notables with this aspect are a much-wed crew, with four marriages not uncommon. Director Roger Vadim married five times, including such glamorous movie stars as Brigitte Bardot and Jane Fonda. Supermodel Cheryl Tiegs married four times before settling down with a yoga teacher. Spiritual teacher, J.Z. Knight, the channel for Ramtha, was married five times at last count. Larry King is still getting married with great regularity past 70.
Any list of the famous and infamous, of course, is skewed by the pressures-and privileges-of that life style. While the divorce rate is now 50% in many parts of the country, it must be 80% in Hollywood. The marital histories of ordinary people with difficult Venus-Neptune aspects aren’t always so extreme. Many of them, in fact, don’t leave mates they ought to, following the counsel of country singer, the late Tammy Wynette. Wynette’s song, “Stand by Your Man,” brought her fame. It won’t surprise you to find out she had a close Venus-Neptune opposition, with Venus in Pisces. Married five times, she obviously didn’t follow her own advice, but her song triggered a chord in Neptunian women everywhere who equated love with suffering. In the psyches of Venus-Neptune individuals, love and pain are sometimes merged, and there is the romantic notion that the more it hurts, the more surely it must be a great love affair.
Love and Abuse
Wealth, fame, and looks are no guarantee of a great love life-witness the famous Venus-Neptune women locked into abusive relationships. Tina Turner, who has the square, endured seventeen years of abuse from Ike before getting out. Pamela Anderson, who also has the square, more quickly got out of an abusive relationship with Tommy Lee. Loni Anderson, with a square between Venus in Cancer and Neptune in Libra, had a painful marriage and difficult divorce with Burt Reynolds, who himself has a trine between Venus in Capricorn and Neptune in Virgo.
Even the trine doesn’t always bring out the best in this aspect-Nicole Brown Simpson had a trine from Venus in Cancer to Neptune in Scorpio. Though O.J.’s Venus was 8° from a square to his Neptune in Libra, it was conjunct Nicole’s Venus, which tightly squared his Neptune. (Justin Simpson, the son of O.J. and Nicole, has an opposition between Venus and Chiron in Cancer and Neptune in Capricorn.)
With celebrity examples, domestic violence would appear more common with the square than other aspects, but it should be stressed that no single chart aspect can be considered the signature of such a complex pattern. The complete chart, plus the chart of the partner and how the two charts interlock would need to be analyzed. As an example, look at the charts of singers Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston, shown on the next page. They had a stormy, reputedly violent relationship, and their domestic incidents-and the upheavals related to drug abuse-repeatedly made the news. Whitney has Venus and the Sun conjunct in Leo square Neptune in Scorpio in the 8th, while Bobby has Venus and Chiron conjunct in Aries in an out-of-sign trine to Neptune in late Scorpio. In the fall of 2006, Whitney filed for divorce and went to rehab, hopefully to end her addictions this time.
Again, other chart features play into the pattern. Bobby also has Mars in Scorpio conjunct Neptune on one side and his Scorpio Midheaven on the other, with Mars square his 1st house Aquarius Sun. His strong Mars indicates a volatile temper, especially given several planets in Aries, including a tight quincunx between Mars and Saturn. In Whitney’s chart, another indicator of a volatile marriage is the Pluto-Uranus conjunction on her Descendant, opposed by Chiron in Pisces on the Ascendant. Their stormy relationship and its steamy chemistry was cemented by the synastry, most especially the many connections between the planets each has in fixed signs. Her Leo Sun and Venus oppose his Aquarius Sun. Her Sun squares his Scorpio Mars. Saturn in Aquarius conjuncts his Sun and squares his Mars. She has a close Venus-Neptune square, with her Neptune exactly on his Midheaven and her Venus square it. The Saturn aspects between them-her Saturn on his Sun and his Saturn on her Moon and Jupiter-add further durability and suggest that, in some unfathomable way, they did give each other a sense of security and stability.
©2006 by Donna Cunningham, MSW
Finance
Umbrella Insurance for Businesses – Tips on Buying Coverage
While an Umbrella insurance policy is good to have for an individual or a family, it is essential for a business.
So let us start with basics. What is Umbrella insurance? An Umbrella insurance policy covers a business, up to the coverage value of the policy over and above the maximum limits for each of the risks covered; in addition it covers for some other risks for which there is no specified coverage either through a rider in one of the insurance policies or a separate insurance policy.
Risks which are covered over and above the insurance policies or riders which most businesses have. Again these are risks which you probably have an insurance for already.
Personal injury–e.g. a visitor slips and falls in your lobby.
Personal property damage–e.g. vehicle colliding with another–where one of the vehicles is yours.
Real property coverages–damage to the building, rental unit etc.
Malpractice or Professional Negligence–businesses do not always have coverage except in cases where there is history of litigation–e.g. medical malpratice.
Additional risks covered (generally businesses do not insure against these risks): litigation resulting from slander, mental disturbance or anguish, emotional injury, libel.
You should remember that in any claim, the Umbrella insurer will first want you to get paid under your primary insurance policy; theirs will kick in when you have maxed out on your primary insurance. So in the end the Umbrella insurance is protective insurance against catastrophic risks that could shut down your business, or cost you enormous sums in litigation.
Indeed, Umbrella insurance is and should be part of your business protection suite of products, much like you have credit card insurance or fraud insurance. Unfortunately, ours is a litigious society. There are hundreds of attorneys who core competency is advising victims, real or imagined, to enter into litigation, or at least threaten to, in order to elicit the best “offer” they can get.
I do not mean to suggest that litigation over injury, emotional disturbance etc. is always, or even mostly egregious.
So how should you go about determining what you need. A few tips:
- talk to your insurance agent. He or she is a professional who is versatile not only evaluating business needs but also in sharing experience.
- depending upon your business size and the industry you are in, you want to be with the larger firm rather than smaller. Larger insurance firms have more resources in case they need to negotiate a settlement, they also have access to excellent lawyers. The extra money you pay for their “brand” is often worth it.
- Talk to your friendly competitor, or even key vendors. They can share their experience with you and give you a good market sturdy.
- Make sure your primary insurance package is good. It should not only cover you for common risks, but also the coverage should be sufficient. Do not under insure to save a few dollars.
Good luck
Finance
Some Tips on SEO and Social Media Management
If you’re looking for a way to increase ranking for SEO and social media management priority, here are your best bets: Facebook, Twitter, and blogs. These three social network sites are the most popular among users and business people alike. These are also indexed in SEO, and will help you increase your rankings if you are active enough in these sites. Not only that but also, the number of people you are connected with can help raise your SEO rank. SEO and social media management is not as hard as it seems, it only needs a little effort and a few tips like these:
Know your target network. Take into account that we’re talking about more than half a million people in these big three sites alone, and with that amount of possible connections, you can find a vast sea of potential customers. But I’m not saying you should add everybody. Just because you have an ocean in front of you doesn’t mean you should take the whole thing. You should know what your bait is so you can sift through it to find the right fish. You can search for potential customers using searches aimed at the right people, may it be location, age, and other factors you might want to look into before considering a person a potential customer.
Make sure the social network page you created doesn’t collect dust. Keep on updating your activity online so that users can see that you are productive in creating new ideas for your product. Even through it’s not as important as a new launch, just post about stuff going on in the company like little updates here and there, keeping your name in the newsfeed.
Keep up to date with events going on around you. Even though it’s a business page, that doesn’t mean you can’t post about what’s going on in the world. Just make sure you don’t post any biased opinions on issues, because this may repel some customers who don’t share the same views.
Create conversations in your page like asking your connections about stuff that may help you in business. Since social networking is all about connecting people, you should connect with the people in your network by posting questions that they can respond to so that you can engage in conversation with them. This creates a feel of authenticity when it comes to your website ambience, and a warm welcome to site visitors is always appreciated. Asking for feedback in the site also lets your followers know that you aim to give them better service, enlightens you as to where you lack effort in, and encourages you to create better products. This results in customer loyalty and possible advertising through link shares, increasing success for both SEO and social media management.
Lastly, you can use a social media management tool to monitor your online activity to reduce the effort you put into checking these social media sites. There are free programs that you can download for this purpose, and it’s up to you to choose which one is most suited for you.
Finance
House Insurance Rates – Making Yours Affordable
Purchasing the right insurance protection for your house is a very wise step to take. Do not fail to reach out for the highest quality of protection from the insurance companies that are servicing the state where your house is built. Be sure to get information on the ways of making your policy cost cheaper. Houses don’t come cheap, so you are advised to buy the best house insurance for your costly investment. The tips given below will guide you through the process of finding your preferred insurance coverage and a leading insurer.
Collect every useful data about your property and if needed, employ the help of a specialist. Knowing all about your property places you at the best spot to find and get quality coverage at the cheapest rate. There are two basic coverage options in the regular house insurance policy. You will find the actual cash value coverage and the replacement cost coverage. Learn about these coverage options and choose correctly. Your insurance provider will readily give you quality consultations that will guide you on the coverage to purchase. Your happiness is important to insurance companies, so they will give you all the help you need to keep you happy.
Now, it is time for you to go online and shop for affordable insurance quotes. There are many free comparison platforms that you can use online. There are quote boxes and forms on these websites, freely use them. Comparison sites will connect to a network of leading insurers in your state; this saves time and is very useful. Fill the quote forms correctly and in minutes, the data your have provided while filling the quote box will be used to match you with the best quotes from leading insurers in your state.
A very wise step to finding the best deal is knowing how to consult with your insurers; doing this is really necessary. You will enjoy free expert help from your insurance provider after you have collected a quote from them. Start right away, fill a quote box correctly, meet with insurers and find your cheapest house insurance that guarantees you quality coverage in your state.
Where To Start?
Venus-Neptune Aspects – “First, You’ve Gotta Kiss a Lot of Frogs”
Umbrella Insurance for Businesses – Tips on Buying Coverage
Some Tips on SEO and Social Media Management
Registration For The Upcoming VERSE Token By Bitcoin.com Is Now Open
House Insurance Rates – Making Yours Affordable
How to Lose Weight When Diagnosed With Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis
Using Class Codes 0042 and 9102
Benzalkonium Chloride – Solution for Dog Skin Problems
Article Writing Secret Tips – Learn How the Pros Earn Big Money
Some Basic But Critical Things You Need to Understand to Earn Money While Online
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼