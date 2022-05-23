Finance
Website Marketing – How You Should Present Your Website to Achieve the Results You Desire
Here are 3 types of website for 3 types of marketing purpose:
• Blogs
• Website
• Landing pages
Blogs
Blogs serve to provide you with a rolling presentation of updates in the format of news that you can share with member in your niche. We’re at such a stage of online development that the software available kind of covers both blogs and websites per se.
Historically Blogger.com was the free platform offered by Google that paved a nice, easy, free way for everyone to build a blog. The problem with Blogger.com is that Google will own all your uploads when you publish them, and they’re not too keen on commercially based material. I’ve explained a little more about the alternative below.
Websites
Websites are more of a static showcase for your business. They are less of a centre for discussion and more of an online shop window. I think the easiest way to create a site – in the long run – is to become familiar with WordPress. WP as it is usually known is a facility that offers you more ways to create a fabulous looking site than any other platform. The best way to use WordPress is through cPanel self-hosting, rather than WordPress.com. This is because you will want to retain ownership, and hence control, of all the content you upload, whether that is in writing, graphics, or video format.
Now WP can be a little tricky to grasp, but there’s plenty of online help, or advice from your coach if you have one. It’s certainly worth your while learning it; I struggled to begin with, but pressed on, stuck with it, and now would only use my web editor for simple page like squeeze (landing / opt-in) pages.
Landing pages
Landing pages, also known as opt-in or squeeze pages, do nothing else but act as an introduction to what your business can do to assist people to do what they desire to do. A header, list of bullet points and a strong, attractive call to action are the only things you need on a squeeze page. It has one job to do, and anything else will only cause distraction for your readers, who are at this stage, are perhaps interested in knowing a little more about how you can help them – at least is shows that they like what you have said in your content enough to click through to your landing page.
You can see that this page has quite an important job to do, so it’s important not to rush it and get it right. Landing pages are one of the most tested pages – throughout your career as an Internet marketer you will undertake much split testing to compare different opt-in rates for pages like these; you may find that just one different or alternative word can make a huge difference, and only testing will show it up.
Finance
Doing Well by Doing Good: Law Firm Social Responsibility
Corporations increasingly subscribe to the principle of corporate social responsibility. CSR is based on the belief that a demonstration of concern for the environment, human rights, community development and the welfare of their employees can make a corporation more profitable. And if not more profitable, at least a better place to work.
Law firms can learn from corporate experience to create their own social responsibility programs. Such programs can help law firms to do well by doing good. They can strengthen the firm’s reputation and market position. They can help the firm identify with the culture and CSR activities of clients and potential clients. They can help lawyers and staff find more meaning in their work and improve as human beings.
In the words of the social responsibility Karma Committee at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck: Be kind. Be generous. Be concerned. Donate time. Donate effort. Donate money. Just find a cause and give. You’ll quickly discover giving is also receiving.
A panel discussion about how law firms can learn about CSR and introduce some of its elements into their own models was sponsored by the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Legal Marketing Association. The program was held May 8 at Maggiano’s Little Italy in downtown Denver.
Panelists included Sarah Hogan, vice president of Barefoot PR; Bruce DeBoskey, lawyer and founder of The DeBoskey Group, which focuses on philanthropic advising; Joyce Witte, Community Investment Advisor and director of the Encana Cares Foundation, Encana Oil & Gas (USA); and Amy Venturi, director of community relations & karma at Brownstein. Moderator was Cori Plotkin, president of Barefoot PR.
At law firms, the product is the people – the lawyers and support staff who provide high quality legal services. It is an easy fit. There are many ways that this ‘product’ can contribute time, talent and treasure to socially responsible activities.
Social responsibility: Focus and strategy
Law firm social responsibility is all about making a difference within the community and the profession, and within a firm. Even the best efforts will make no impact if spread too thin. You cannot maximize the value of your contributions or tell your story if your efforts are too diluted. To decide how to most effectively invest its resources, a law firm needs a social responsibility focus and a strategy.
Social responsibility efforts must be authentic. Law firms and other entities should always avoid ‘green-washing’ – telling a story that is aspirational, but not really true. Know yourself. Let your firm’s unique culture and skills determine which efforts to pursue and which to avoid.
When examining your culture, don’t limit yourself to partner input. Law firms are small communities, almost like families. Any effort to define culture and social responsibility should represent not only the interests of lawyers, but the interests of all levels of support staff. Efforts must be meaningful throughout the firm. The benefits to employee recruitment, retention and satisfaction can be remarkable.
DeBoskey outlined three types of community involvement and stated his belief that a good social responsibility plan includes elements of all three.
In a traditional model, an organization ‘gives back’ randomly to the community when asked – as a good citizen, rather than for any strategic purposes. In a social responsibility model, these efforts align with the capabilities of the business – like the legal skills of lawyers. Every non-profit needs legal advice.
At it’s most sophisticated, a social responsibility program involves using your core product – legal services – as a tool for social change. Volunteer with organizations like the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System at the University of Denver, or the Rocky Mountain Children’s Law Center.
A strong focus makes it much easier to make decisions. Encana, for example, focuses its charitable giving strategy on issues surrounding its product — natural gas. Brownstein will donate money only if the request comes from a client, or if one of their attorneys is a member of the organization and on the board.
Law firms looking for additional advice can find valuable resources within the Corporate Community Investment Network. CCIN is an association for professionals whose primary responsibility is to manage community investment programs in a for-profit business setting.
Many corporations and a few law firms have actually created separate foundations to mange some of their giving. A foundation comes with more restrictions and different tax methods. As entities with a life of their own, however, foundations are more likely than one-off efforts to continue a useful existence.
Social responsibility: Good policies make good decisions
Strategy and focus provide the foundation for an effective social responsibility policy. Most law firms are inundated with requests from good causes asking for their support. A policy helps you know when to say “yes” to and when to say “no.”
In the law firm model, where all partners are owners with a sense of entitlement to resources, it can be very difficult to say no. A keenly focused policy makes it much easier to do so and keep the firm’s efforts on track.
Encana, for example, uses a five-step tool to determine the level of fit between a request and the company’s strategic goals in the field of natural gas – with level five being the largest commitment and level one the lowest.
Level five efforts integrate core product or service and often involve natural gas vehicles and energy efficiency initiatives using natural gas. These efforts contribute to best practices and leading trends in the industry, while enhancing the company’s reputation as a leader.
Level four efforts focus on strategic partnerships and often involve sustainable and long-term solutions like workforce development initiatives, signature programs (which can be repeated in other markets) and multi-year grants.
Level three efforts include strategic grants to assist with projects, programs or initiatives made to local non-profits aligned with natural gas.
Level two efforts include responsive giving, which is a one-time gift for a broad community effort that has local support. Participation of company representatives is required.
Level one efforts include the “t-shirt and banner” category, which contains one-day items like dinners, receptions, golf tournaments, events and races. These offer the least impact and awareness for the money, and therefore the least support.
At Brownstein, requests made to the firm are judged by two factors. The firm considers only requests made by clients and requests made by organizations where one of its attorneys participates at the board level.
Social responsibility: Engagement
Effective social responsibility programs involve not only checkbook involvement, but personal and professional involvement.
At Brownstein, the brand has always been about being out in the community. Six years ago, Venturi was asked to formalize this essential component of the firm’s culture into a social responsibility program that would further energize lawyers.
She started by spending 15 minutes with each of the attorneys, to discover their passions – which were used to identify a good non-profit match. After all, lawyers and staff will stay involved and do their best only when an organization is something that they care deeply about. If there is no engagement, the placement will backfire.
Finally, Venturi offers the lawyer’s services to the non-profit in some capacity – but it must be at the board level. Otherwise, she won’t make the match.
Project Karma is a Brownstein program dedicated to volunteer opportunities, and maintains a committee in each of the firm’s 12 offices. It sponsors informal lunch & learn presentations by local non-profits to encourage interest.
The message about active engagement by lawyers and staff must come from the top. Brownstein makes it very clear that the path to partnership for a new attorney is based not only on legal skills, but also on engagement and involvement with the community.
It is important to add a community involvement component to lawyer reviews, even if it is only one goal a year. That lets the lawyers know that you are serious. The Colorado Supreme Court asks every lawyer in to contribute 50 hours of pro bono work each year. Integrating these programs leads to win/win results for the firm.
Not every firm can match the efforts of a large company like Encana or a large law firm like Brownstein. However, there are good matches for firms of every size. Once again, it is all a matter of focus.
In fact, it is much easier to get five members of a small firm to focus on a strategic initiative than 500 lawyers in a huge firm. If a law firm has $10,000 to donate, that money goes a lot father and has a lot more impact to one organization than do $100 donations spread across 100 organizations.
Smaller law firms can also multiply its impact by partnering with others in an industry, like vendors or clients, to support a particular non-profit.
Social responsibility: Return on investment
Corporations measure the results of their social responsibility programs, and use these results to make decisions on efforts going forward. Law firms should do the same.
At the end of the year, Encana uses its five-level model (outline above) to analyze our charitable giving. How much was given at each level? Then the company sends a form to each non-profit, asking the recipient to evaluate outcomes (statistics for what was accomplished), process (did efforts meet the intended audience) and impact (what difference did it make).
Encana asks recipients to reply within 60 days, and uses this information to calculate return on investment. Those who do not report back are not eligible for further contributions. The non-profits might gripe at first, but they seem to change their minds once they’ve been through the process – finding that it has useful strategic value.
It is entirely appropriate to ask a non-profit to document the results they’ve achieved based on your contribution. It lets them know that you are truly invested in the organization. They will see you more as partners and engage you differently.
Most corporations have created and benefited from well-thought-through and strategic social responsibility programs. Law firms are starting to do the same. A program with tight focus and strict guidelines guarantees maximum impact and awareness in exchange for a law firm’s commitment of time, talent and treasure.
Finance
5 Reasons Why Cloud Computing Is Ready For Big Businesses
The use of cloud servers amongst big businesses is on the rise. If you are considering adopting cloud computing or cloud hosting for your business, here are the top five reasons why:
More for Less
Replacing your current server for a cloud server provides value for money by replacing your capital expenses with operating expenses. Hardware and software purchases and upgrades become a burden of the past as service providers fulfill any technical needs; as a result, day-to-day applications can not only be developed but also supported by the cloud, improving your business productivity.
Secure Service
A vigilant approach to server security is paramount, whether your business server is cloud based or otherwise. Cloud service providers are responsible for maintaining tight security on the servers they manage, continually upgrading patches and seeking new ways to detect invaders. It is these additional security skills and resources which benefit cloud server adopters the most.
Open Source
As with the internet, cloud computing is powered by open source software such as HTML, Java, PHP and the LAMP stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL and Perl). Open source software is reliable, high quality, inexpensive to develop and can quickly take on the latest technological advancements. Cloud providers have even developed their own open source operating systems which are simple to implement, scalable and feature rich.
Implementing Flexibility
Cloud computing doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing solution; it is designed to complement your current IT investment and with careful consideration and planning, it can be adopted over a period of time. Businesses approach moving to a cloud hosting in different ways depending on their performance needs and budget. An example is the “hybrid” approach, where a business transfers less critical applications to the cloud and continues to maintain sensitive functions on a dedicated server. When the dedicated server requires new hardware or replacing, the applications can simply be moved to the cloud server, saving both time and money.
IT Focus Shift
The average IT department spends roughly two-thirds of their budget on maintaining their existing server and applications, casting a shadow on development and improvement strategies. However, new technologies such as cloud computing not only outsource the maintenance to dedicated cloud providers but also require a new level of strategic planning. Essentially, moving to the cloud would enable your IT department to develop better systems to transform business practice, making processes simpler, faster and more effective.
Conclusion
Whatever motivates your business to consider a cloud-based infrastructure, it is clear that the benefits provide your business with a competitive edge. From the latest technology and flexible applications; to a more strategic usage of your IT budget, there has never been a better time for big businesses to adopt the cloud.
Rackspace Hosting is the World’s leader in hosting and cloud storage. Since 2001 Rackspace has been hosting and supporting mission critical websites, internet applications, email servers, security and storage services for 6,000 customers.
Finance
10 Steps to Doubling the ROI From Your Print Advertisements
“Half my advertising money is wasted. The problem is that I don’t know which half”, said William Lever, founder of Lever Soap Company back in 1886. Sadly, well over a century later, it’s estimated that 50 percent of advertising budgets are still wasted on programs that don’t produce a meaningful response. Yet, marketing executives are being held increasingly accountable to deliver greater, more predictable, and measurable returns on investment from their advertising spend, according to Forrester Research. While some marketers grow increasingly frustrated with declines in response rates to their traditional print advertising and shifting their focus to digital channels, others have discovered how to “crack the code” and are achieving new highs in response rates and returns on investment through properly integrating the offline and online channels. This guide aims to provide the practical, yet frequently overlooked, tips and critical action steps to dramatically increase the response rates and maximize the returns on investment from print advertisements.
1. Use “eye candy” to grab readers’ attention.
With so many distractions today, capturing customers’ attention with an ad has become as much science as art. While a great picture can tell a thousand words, studies show that wondering eyes automatically gravitate more towards pictures than words. Use a relevant, high contrast image that supports your core message. So don’t make your audience “work” – read more than is absolutely necessary. Use a picture whenever possible to enhance your offer. Pictures of people and smiling faces are very effective.
2. Gain readers’ interest with a benefit-driven headline.
If your image succeeds in capturing your readers’ attention, the rest of your ad copy must gain and keep their interest – that’s where your headline plays a pivotal role. Think of your headline as “an ad for your ad”. Its sole purpose is to captivate your audience and “sell” them on reading the rest of your ad copy. Eyes automatically gravitate towards large, bold text. Therefore, be sure your headline stands out from the rest of the ad copy. Focus on your offer’s key benefits. Most readers are “skimmers” and will make a split-second decision about whether or not to keep reading. A “skimmer” should be able to get the “gist” of what the ad is about by the picture and headline (and subtitles if applicable). Books have been written on the topic of writing effective headlines. Refer to a few and them by your side for creative inspiration.
3. Use bullets and callouts to build desire for your offer.
Readers are “skimmers”. Avoid long, small-type paragraphs. Instead, bullet out your offer’s benefits whenever possible. Newspapers like the New York Times and Wall Street Journal are written at an 8th grade level to make the content easier to consume. So present your offer’s benefits in an easy-to-digest manner. Use color and call-outs to deliver the most relevant points.
4. Include a clear call-to-action (CTA) to drive response.
If your ad succeeds at capturing your audience’s attention and interest, be sure to provide a clear, concise call-to-action; tell them what to do next. Don’t leave it up to them to guess what they should do next. If you want them to call a phone number or visit a website, say so. And be sure to include the benefit of doing so. An extra incentive can instantly increase response rates. For example by applying an expiration date to your CTA, you can instill a sense of urgency and further increase response. If you’re selling flowers, for example, your CTA might be to visit your website and offer a coupon code with an expiration date.
5. Offer readers multiple options to respond.
Providing readers multiple options to respond to your ad can not only dramatically increase your overall response rates but also increase the value of your response. A Direct Marketing Association study found that customers who buy from two channels (vs. just one) are between 20 and 60% more valuable, while triple-channel buyers are 60-125% more valuable. Ads that provide readers the option to respond by calling a phone number or by visiting a web page tend to get higher responses than identical ads that offer only a single option.
6. Use unique phone numbers and call tracking.
Displaying your main company phone number in your ad is sure-fire way to keep yourself guessing about the performance of your ad. Instead, use unique phone numbers with call tracking. By assigning a unique number to each of your ads, you can accurately test and measure which ads generate the best response. You can view reports to analyze the data and adjust your advertising to increase the overall ROI. This is critically important for new ad campaigns.
7. Use a landing page and PURL.
Most advertisers today already get it. Displaying a website address in a print ad increases response rates. But where many ads fall short is by display the link to their website home page. For better results you can measure and repeat, drive customers to a unique web page, specifically designed to complement your ad, also known as a “landing page” or “micro site” using a personalized URL, or “PURL”. This method is proven to provide a better user experience and increase conversion rates. Sending customers to your home page and making them hunt through your website for the offer they’re interested in is a sure way to aggravate them and lose sales.
8. Build your “hot prospect” list and nurture it.
Studies have shown that the majority of prospects don’t convert into customers the first time they’re exposed to a brand, product or service. Conversions increase over time as prospects are repeatedly exposed to an offer. Since the majority of visitors to your landing page won’t immediately convert, provide an incentive that gains you their contact information. Assuming 5 percent of visitors to your landing page immediately convert and another 10% take advantage of an incentive and share their contact information, you’re building a highly valuable database of prospects and customers. Nurturing those prospects with routine email offers further increases conversions over time – effectively increasing the ROI from your print ad.
9. Test, measure and optimize.
The saying, “you can’t manage what you can’t measure” doesn’t ring more true when it comes to direct response advertising. Create variations of your offer using live A/B tests to determine the best response. You might determine mid-campaign that one version of your landing page is clearly outperforming the other and redirect all traffic to the winner to maximize conversions. To make all this possible you must, of course, properly install and configure a web analytics program and understand how to interpret the data. Using PURLs, you can clearly see how visitors behave; how long they stay, where they click, how many convert, etc. – providing you the hard data you need to eliminate the guess work.
10. Confidently modify your print ad for maximum performance.
Properly analyzing the data contained in web analytics and performance reports will clearly indicate how visitors respond to a given offer and interact with the content. This valuable insight can then be confidently applied to the design of future print ads to incrementally improve response rates and maximize advertising ROI.
While any one of tactics described in the “10 Steps to Doubling the ROI from Your Print Advertisements” guide can produce immediate measurable results, you can expect the greatest positive impact from a comprehensive approach. Using this guide you can gain value and advertise with greater confidence.
Website Marketing – How You Should Present Your Website to Achieve the Results You Desire
Top 3 Gainers of the May 22 as per CryptoDep
Biden launches Indo-Pacific trade deal, warns over inflation
Doing Well by Doing Good: Law Firm Social Responsibility
5 Reasons Why Cloud Computing Is Ready For Big Businesses
US and 12 countries join new Indo-Pacific trade pact
10 Steps to Doubling the ROI From Your Print Advertisements
The Demise of EZBoard
Most Viewed Cryptocurrency in Last 7 Days
Disadvantages of Free Domain Names
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼