News
What Happened To Flagrant 2 Podcast? Is Flagrant 2 Ending?
If you watched this year’s American Idol, you can’t help but be a fan of the 20-year-old astonishing singer Leah Marlene. She is a singer, songwriter, and music producer and has been living music since she was little. Born in Toronto, Canada, she moved to Normal, Illinois as a kid.
Her father is Derry Grehan, songwriter and lead guitarist with the Canadian band, Honeymoon Suite. Leah has been performing live in Illinois, Nashville, and Canada. Since she was a kid, she studied songwriting for two years at Belmont University in Nashville. Her style can vary from pop, soul, funk, jazz, rock, Americana, etc.
Music
She currently has two albums and an EP under her belt, namely, The space between (2020), More colors (released 4th March 2022), and Arrow (2018), respectively. This young lady has 87 thousand 8 hundred following on instagram as of now. And has 58 thousand plus monthly listeners on Spotify as of now.
Her most listened-to song is “If You love me” by Guy Gabrial, featuring her, with 625,471 listens. She got herself a healthy following at apple music too. She has 6.68k subscribers on Youtube, and she’s just starting.
Idol Journey
Leah started the 20th season of American Idol with a charm and energy that won judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and the audience’s hearts. She jokes about how she’s been watching Idol since she was very young and had just been born when Kelly Clarkson won the show.
She auditioned with her guitar, belting out her acoustic version of One direction’s hit song “Steal my girl.” She impressed all three judges and said that she’s only going in one direction, and that’s top!
After the other awesome performances that include her melodious song “Flowers,” which made Katy cry, and singing the iconic Katy Perry song “Firework” with Katy herself, there is no surprise that she made it to the top three.
Unfortunately, though, she was eliminated first from the top three as she was voted out and couldn’t win the show as she very well deserved. Instead, another well-deserving candidate won the show, Noah Thompson.
What’s Next?
Even though Leah couldn’t win the show, she still amassed love and respect from millions of people who would follow her on the journey after the Idol. As she recently released an album a few months back, her next album could probably be out later this year or next year.
She will be doing shows all around America now that her reach and fan following have expanded. And as the dedicated musician that she is, who genuinely loves everything music, she would continue to create, produce, write and sing music. Follow her on all the different social media platforms to be informed about her upcoming ventures.
The post What Happened To Flagrant 2 Podcast? Is Flagrant 2 Ending? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
How the Heat became ‘Dangerous Loomers’ and turned it into a social gathering
It began as a seemingly innocuous, benign mention in an ESPN midseason analysis of the NBA championship race.
It has turned into a Miami Heat’s social-media anthem.
Dangerous Loomers.
No, at the moment there are no plans for a City Edition uniform emblazoned with those two words.
At least not yet.
But if this ride through the playoffs pushes into June, that could be, well, looming.
“We’re on the bandwagon,” Cedric Brown, the Heat’s director of digital media, said with a smile. ” ‘Loomers.’ That’s such a good word.”
The ill-loom-ination came Jan. 12, when ESPN posted a piece rating the league’s contenders, an article titled, “NBA playoff contender teams: Where every team stands at the season’s midpoint.”
A list followed, beginning with “Tier 1: The six true contenders.”
That field featured, in order, the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies. Of that group, only the Warriors still are playing.
And then came, “Tier 1.5: Dangerous loomers.”
The two-team tier included the Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, with the comment, “Squint hard enough and you can convince yourself that the two teams that met in the Finals in 2020 could get back there in 2022. But this isn’t the bubble.”
At the time, the Heat were 25-15, the Lakers 21-20.
The pairing seemed incongruous, even with the potential of any roster featuring LeBron James.
At the time, Brown said he was unaware of the piece by Kirk Goldsberry, a college professor who has served, according to his online biography, as head analyst for Team USA Basketball and as the Vice President of Strategic Research for the San Antonio Spurs.
The analysis was cogent, noting of the Heat at the time, “This roster is dangerous. They have All-Stars, they have grit and they have depth. With Erik Spoelstra in place, they could do lots of damage in the playoffs.”
Still, the pairing with the Lakers, more than any type of snub of being ranked lower than six others, was what resonated with the fan base.
Brown said it was difficult not to notice.
Loomination had begun.
“Our fans enjoyed it so much,” Brown said. “So when ESPN posted the article and they teamed us with the Lakers, the dangerous loomers, our fans picked it up and the screenshots were everywhere.
“And we were like, ‘Yeah, it is not a place that we think we are. So let’s kind of run with it, make fun of it along with our fans,’ because we try to be an extension of them. So that’s kind of why we hopped on that bandwagon a bit.”
Including a social-media post, in all capital letters, when the Heat made the Eastern Conference finals of, “DANGEROUSLY LOOMING IN THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS.”
The bandwagon, in fact, had built up considerable steam even before this run to the East finals against the Boston Celtics, with Game 4 of that series on Monday night at TD Garden.
Had any other term been utilized, perhaps even the title for the next grouping listed in the ESPN article as “Solid Playoff Teams,” it likely would have ended there.
But “loomers”?
“It’s so good to use,” Brown said. “There’s so many different ways to use it. It’s very unique. It’s not a term you hear every day. So it’s fun. It’s one of those unique words, like you say it, everybody else knows.
“Everybody else knows that we’re referring to that ESPN article, and it’s been great.”
For their part, the players have remained above the looming fray.
“I mean, we’ve heard it, but I don’t think we really care,” guard Max Strus said. “We’ve been doubted.
“So we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing and keep winning basketball games.”
With Brown in attendance at the East finals, it has had him crossing paths with several from ESPN, which is broadcasting the series.
So far, no pushback from the worldwide leader in looming.
“Not that I’ve heard,” he said, with a somewhat wry smile. “Not that I’ve heard yet, nothing on that front. I hope it stays that way.”
()
News
JKBOSE Released Class 10th Re- Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021, Download PDF
JKBOSE Released Class 10th Re- Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021, Download PDF
JKBOSE Class 10th Re-Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021: Jammu and Kashmir board of school Education has declared the Re-Evaluation result for Class 10th (Annual Regular 2021) examination of Kashmir Division.
JKBOSE Class 10th Re-Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021: Jammu and Kashmir board of school Education has declared the Re-Evaluation result for Class 10th (Annual Regular 2021) examination of Kashmir Division.
Click Here To Download PDF Of Class 10th Re- Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021
The post JKBOSE Released Class 10th Re- Evaluation Result Annual Regular 2021, Download PDF appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5
Three doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine offer strong protection for children younger than 5, the company announced Monday. Pfizer plans to give the data to U.S. regulators later this week in a step toward letting the littlest kids get the shots.
The news comes after months of anxious waiting by parents desperate to vaccinate their babies, toddlers and preschoolers, especially as COVID-19 cases once again are rising. The 18 million tots under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.
The Food and Drug Administration has begun evaluating data from rival Moderna, which hopes to begin offering two kid-sized shots by summer.
Pfizer has had a bumpier time figuring out its approach. It aims to give tots an even lower dose — just one-tenth of the amount adults receive — but discovered during its trial that two shots didn’t seem quite strong enough for preschoolers. So researchers gave a third shot to more than 1,600 youngsters — from age 6 months to 4 years — during the winter surge of the omicron variant.
In a press release, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said the extra shot did the trick, revving up tots’ levels of virus-fighting antibodies enough to meet FDA criteria for emergency use of the vaccine with no safety problems.
Preliminary data suggested the three-dose series is 80% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, the companies said, but they cautioned the calculation is based on just 10 cases diagnosed among study participants by the end of April. The study rules state that at least 21 cases are needed to formally determine effectiveness, and Pfizer promised an update as soon as more data is available.
The companies already had submitted data on the first two doses to the FDA, and BioNTech’s CEO, Dr. Ugur Sahin, said the final third-shot data would be submitted this week.
“The study suggests that a low, 3-microgram dose of our vaccine, carefully selected based on tolerability data, provides young children with a high level of protection against the recent COVID-19 strains,” he said in a statement.
What’s next? FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks has pledged the agency will “move quickly without sacrificing our standards” in evaluating tot-sized doses from both Pfizer and Moderna.
The agency has set tentative dates next month for its scientific advisers to publicly debate data from each company.
Moderna is seeking to be the first to vaccinate the littlest kids. It submitted data to the FDA saying tots develop high levels of virus-fighting antibodies after two shots that contain a quarter of the dose given to adults. The Moderna study found effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 was 40% to 50% during the omicon surge, much like for adults who’ve only had two vaccine doses.
Complicating Moderna’s progress, the FDA so far has allowed its vaccine to be used only in adults.
The FDA is expected to review Moderna’s data on both the youngest age group, plus its study of teens and elementary-age children. Other countries already have expanded Moderna’s shot to kids as young as 6.
While COVID-19 generally isn’t as dangerous to youngsters as to adults, some children do become severely ill or even die. And the omicron variant hit children especially hard, with those under 5 hospitalized at higher rates than at the peak of the previous delta surge.
It’s not clear how much demand there will be to vaccinate the youngest kids. Pfizer shots for 5- to 11-year-olds opened in November, but only about 30% of that age group have gotten the recommended initial two doses. Last week, U.S. health authorities said elementary-age children should get a booster shot just like everyone 12 and older is supposed to get, for the best protection against the latest coronavirus variants.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Ripple (XRP) Plunges To $0.43 With Bears In Full Swing
What Happened To Flagrant 2 Podcast? Is Flagrant 2 Ending?
Help With Debt Problems: The Importance of Getting Help and Finding the Right Debt Relief Solution
The Meaning Of Quality In Health Care
How the Heat became ‘Dangerous Loomers’ and turned it into a social gathering
BingX Launches USDC-Margined Perpetual Swap for its Users
Digital Health Market Trend, Outlook 2025
Does Misdemeanor Affect Credit Score?
Mykola Udianskyi Wins “Best Digital Currency Influencer 2022” at WIBA Awards in Cannes
Most Common Mistakes People Make in Multiple Choice Tests Like the CPC Exam
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼