What Happened To Leah Marlene

Share Pin 0 Shares

A comedy podcast hosted by Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, Flagrant 2 presents raw and impenitent points of view to its audience.

An American stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, and TV producer, Andrew is widely known for his work on MTV 2’s Guy Code, The Brilliant Idiots Podcast, and the Flagrant 2 podcast.

Akaash Singh, an Indian-American stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster, is best known for his stand-up special on YouTube, Bring Back Apu, and the Flagrant 2 podcast with Andrew Schultz.

To add to this gratifying experience, the duo is on Patreon and addresses its patrons as the Asshole Army, allowing their audience to interact with them. That, too, twice a week!

Since its inaugural in 2017, the podcast has been going on for almost 6 years.

What All Do They Cover?

From political topics to those related to the entertainment industry. From Elon Musk’s tweets to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court case, from Joe Biden to Trans Women, EVERYTHING. As simple yet vast as that.

The comedians aim to bring us unfiltered opinions that we all might have thought about but never voiced because of how society might judge us. The two brave hearts have taken it upon themselves to be the voice of our possibly mean and unreasonable opinions and questions.

With a simple format wherein the duo talks to each other and their friends, casually roasting the happenings of our lives, the podcast is easy-going and fun to listen to (other than being utterly entertaining and hilarious).

Should You Stream It?

If you are not one of those who get offended easily, you definitely should. Since the show is all about bold opinions (that are bound to make some people uncomfortable), you should only stream this podcast if you think you can take what these men will throw at you.

Oh, and disclaimer, there’s active use of profanity in the show. So before you decide to check out this unique piece, make sure you’re okay with using strong language.

Is It Ending?

As the comedian talked about growth and moving forward, he addressed the need to move through this chapter of Flagrant 2.

The team then, very casually, went on to demolish and destroy their studio. Not making me wonder how much money they have got to spare.

While this may be sad news for the followers of the podcast, Schulz’s promise to see the ‘asshole army’ on the other side might be a subtle hint at the possibilities of a new season for the podcast. While there has been no official announcement of the same, nothing is set in stone so far, so the audience may keep up their hopes for a renewed season for the Comical Saga.

Where To Stream It?

One can stream the podcast on Soundcloud, Audible, Spotify, YouTube, and Patreon. It also has special, extra episodes for patrons.

The post What Happened To Leah Marlene appeared first on Gizmo Story.