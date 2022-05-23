News
What Happened To Leah Marlene
A comedy podcast hosted by Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, Flagrant 2 presents raw and impenitent points of view to its audience.
An American stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, and TV producer, Andrew is widely known for his work on MTV 2’s Guy Code, The Brilliant Idiots Podcast, and the Flagrant 2 podcast.
Akaash Singh, an Indian-American stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster, is best known for his stand-up special on YouTube, Bring Back Apu, and the Flagrant 2 podcast with Andrew Schultz.
To add to this gratifying experience, the duo is on Patreon and addresses its patrons as the Asshole Army, allowing their audience to interact with them. That, too, twice a week!
Since its inaugural in 2017, the podcast has been going on for almost 6 years.
What All Do They Cover?
From political topics to those related to the entertainment industry. From Elon Musk’s tweets to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court case, from Joe Biden to Trans Women, EVERYTHING. As simple yet vast as that.
The comedians aim to bring us unfiltered opinions that we all might have thought about but never voiced because of how society might judge us. The two brave hearts have taken it upon themselves to be the voice of our possibly mean and unreasonable opinions and questions.
With a simple format wherein the duo talks to each other and their friends, casually roasting the happenings of our lives, the podcast is easy-going and fun to listen to (other than being utterly entertaining and hilarious).
Should You Stream It?
If you are not one of those who get offended easily, you definitely should. Since the show is all about bold opinions (that are bound to make some people uncomfortable), you should only stream this podcast if you think you can take what these men will throw at you.
Oh, and disclaimer, there’s active use of profanity in the show. So before you decide to check out this unique piece, make sure you’re okay with using strong language.
Is It Ending?
As the comedian talked about growth and moving forward, he addressed the need to move through this chapter of Flagrant 2.
The team then, very casually, went on to demolish and destroy their studio. Not making me wonder how much money they have got to spare.
While this may be sad news for the followers of the podcast, Schulz’s promise to see the ‘asshole army’ on the other side might be a subtle hint at the possibilities of a new season for the podcast. While there has been no official announcement of the same, nothing is set in stone so far, so the audience may keep up their hopes for a renewed season for the Comical Saga.
Where To Stream It?
One can stream the podcast on Soundcloud, Audible, Spotify, YouTube, and Patreon. It also has special, extra episodes for patrons.
News
Does Ben Die In Ben Is Back?
Ben is back is a 2018 American drama movie by the Academy nominated screenplay writer and director Peter Hedges. It is a heartwarming tale that impressed both critics and audiences.
Does He?
Now back to the question. Even though the question is the major spoiler but since (assuming) you did read the title, you knew what you were walking into, and I don’t want to hear the whines later about spoiling it for you. So last warning, this article would contain spoilers, so bounce out now if you don’t want to know.
Okay, with that out of the way, Ben does not die by the end of the movie. His mother reaches the warehouse. He overdoses just in time to see him unconscious and unresponsive, so she uses the Naloxone kit from Maggie’s mother and does the whole procedure, from administering nasal Naloxone to CPR. She had just about lost hope when Ben woke up, opened his eyes, and moved.
Back It Up A Little
Although it answered the question, that was abrupt; let’s back it up a little. What is ‘Ben is back’? Well, ‘Ben is back’ is an emotional movie with a strong and relatable message; it is emotional because what the creators are trying to convey is very real. Ben is back and follows Ben, a young man who is a drug addict trying to recover.
He comes back to his home for the Christmas holidays, stating that his sponsor suggested it might do him good and help him recover. Ben’s mother, who loves him very much, is delighted to see him at home. But as the movie proceeds, his suspicious behavior and secretive attitude make her concerned and panicked.
We discover that Ben became an addict because Ben’s former doctor, now an older man with dementia, as he hooked him up with drugs after a snowboarding accident. She takes him shopping, where he scares her badly; hence, she takes him to a cemetery to scold him and ask him where he would like to be buried after he dies much sooner than later.
The plot then goes where the family’s dog, ponce, gets stolen, and Ben blames himself since Clayton, the drug dealer took the dog as Spencer, Ben’s druggie friend, recalls. Ben goes in search and rescue the dog, and when his mother tries to follow him, he reveals all the secrets, like Maggie’s (his ex) death and his lie about his sponsor, and his hiding drugs in his younger sibling, Ivy’s room and leaves his mother at the gas station.
He buys back the dog and takes the drugs Clayton gave him to the barn and overdoses, where his mother comes looking for him and eventually saves him.
Was This The First Time?
No, this wasn’t the first time Ben almost died or overdosed. Before he was in rehab for recovery, Ben overdosed and was found and saved yet again by his mother and his dog ponce.
It is a raw and vulnerable movie that resonates so much with people as everyone relates to Ben or Holly because they are either recovering addicts or struggling family or friends. The movie doesn’t shy away from showing the transparent reality.
Ben could’ve died, and millions of Ben already have. The movie is a painful reminder of how addiction destroys everything. It’s a much-needed lesson and the perspective of both sides as it’s not as simple as black and white.
Where To Watch?
Ben is back is available on Amazon Prime Video; it can also be rented or purchased on Youtube, Apple tv, or Google Play movies and TV.
News
Names of 2 homicide victims released in separate St. Paul shootings
Police released the names on Monday of two men killed in shootings late last week.
Tylor R. Butterfly, 22, of St. Paul, was found fatally shot at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday in the North End of the city near Maryland Avenue and Matilda Street. No one was under arrest as of Monday and police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 651-266-5650.
Early Friday, Tristan Trice, 38, was shot in a car in the Frogtown neighborhood at Sherburne Avenue and Mackubin Street during what police described on Friday as a domestic dispute. A woman called 911 at 12:15 a.m. to report the shooting and Trice, of Brooklyn Park, died at Regions Hospital.
Police arrested a woman, 28, on suspicion of aggravated assault before the man died. She was released from the Ramsey County jail early Sunday. Investigators had not presented a case to the Ramsey County attorney’s office for review as of Monday. Police continue to investigate.
In another separate case, a man was killed in a shooting about 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Green Line Central Station on Fifth Street between Cedar and Minnesota streets in St. Paul. Metro Transit police are investigating. The victim’s name hadn’t been released as of early Monday afternoon.
News
What Happened To Frank Fritz On American Pickers
American Pickers, AKA The Pickers, an American reality TV series created by Mike Wolfe, first aired on January 18, 2010, on History. A&E Television Networks and Cineflix Media produce it.
In the show, two pickers, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz travel around the States to buy various items for resale to their clients or themselves for their collection. The two initially traveled in a Mercedes – Benz sprinter van, but now they use Ford Transit. Danielle Colby runs the ‘Antique Archaeology office and gives leads to the two selectors they can buy from.
What Do Mike And Frank Do?
Mike and Frank explore various barns, houses, and sheds and meet people they think might have something useful with them that they already consider a waste.
Each of them has its favorites; Mike loves to pick antique motorbikes, Volkswagens, and old bicycles. Frank loves old toys, cans, and old Hondas, and as out of place as it may sound, peanut-related items. They either keep these collectibles for themselves or sell them to their clients.
Audience Love
When it was first released, the show had 3.1 million viewers during its premiere, making it one of History TV’s highest-rated shows.
The show is also very popular in places outside the USA, especially in Australia. Viewers can watch the show on channel 7mate.
Mike And Frank: The Feud
They were seen together on the show for more than 300 episodes and thus became a very popular duo in the States. Fritz was not present in the episode Ghost of the West. Wolfe and Colby went to the location together, and there was no mention of Fritz and his absence. It wasn’t very pleasant to the show’s fans and the duo. The two were reported to have professional disputes leading to personal coldness.
What Did Frank Have To Say?
The reality TV superstar Frank Fritz appeared on The Sun and said he didn’t leave the show. Rather, he couldn’t participate in the few episodes because of his back surgery and the pandemic hit. He mentioned that its up to the network to decide if he would come back to the show. He also mentioned that he hasn’t gotten along with his long-time co-star Wolfe.
He told the media outlet that he couldn’t film in 2020-2021 because he had to recover from the back surgery. To the disappointment of the duo’s fans, they haven’t even talked in these two years.
Frank told that although Mike knew about his surgery, he didn’t even call once to check upon him.
He also said, “The show is tilted towards him 1000 percent.” On July 21, 2021, the History channel announced that Frank would not be seen in the future episodes of “American Pickers.” Them Mike also addressed the issue and said he would miss working with Frank and that he wishes Frank the very best in his future endeavors.
