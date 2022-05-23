What Is ERP? Difference Between ERP and Other Simple Software

Share Pin 0 Shares

Enterprise resource planning technically is a type of software, the only difference between ERP and other simple software is that ERP is not for one module or section of organization but for whole, it integrates the entire functioning of the organization to make it work as a unit. ERP software integrates all the aspects of business by one single application with single data repository and allows communication and transfer of information from one module to another in real time.

This software also comes equipped with latest analytical tools to workout the meaning hidden in the data. It cuts down the need of manual interference in most of the repetitive tasks to bring down cost of working and speed up the processes, eliminating chances of mistakes to a large extent.

It has inbuilt functionality for core business processes with all the features and facilities required, but can be customized to exactly suit to the requirements of the user. Basically ERP software’s job is to facilitate the flow of information from one process to another within the boundaries of the organization and establish close connection with other business partners like suppliers and customers.

Present ERP has evolved itself from MRP, material requirement planning. MRP and MRP II were developed for resolving the problems of material requirement and production and planning of manufacturing units. Later when need for integration of other departments for better functioning and requirement of capacity planning of the organizations became a part of software activity, it gave rise to enterprise resource planning. The software capable of handling basic activities of five main aspects of businesses like financial management, supply chain management, manufacturing, customer relationship management and sales and marketing through a single application or set of applications integrated together to transfer information in real time and using single database for data retrieval and storage, providing flexible reporting tools and analytical tools with facilities to view data in consolidated form, qualifies as ERP software.

Enterprise resource planning software is a robust application as it has facilities to support many industries, different processes in those industries and provide industry specific solutions. It standardize processes to match international and industry standards but since no two organizations work exactly in the same way even if they are in same industry hence no ERP software can fit in every company’s requirements as it is. This calls for some changes in the present system of working of the organization and customization of ERP to meet at a point where they can compliment each other perfectly. This process is done during the implementation of the ERP and because of this implementation of ERP becomes very important and time and money consuming.

Just managing the requirements through ERP is not the only step that is taken in its implementation, training of staff to make them able to use the software and carry out their daily tasks independently and making the top management aware about all the features of the software for better working is also an important step of the implementation process of ERP.

ERP software integrates the whole system in other words it brings all the departments under one roof, it redefines boundaries within the organization of all the departments and allows transparent working throughout the organization. Provide real time updates of the inputs from every point of entry to help in smooth and easy management.