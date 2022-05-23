Finance
What’s The Difference Between CRM, DAM, ERP And MIS – And Why You Should Integrate Them With W2P
For maximum productivity in web-to-print (W2P) it’s necessary to integrate the online sales portal with other business management systems. In some cases these will already exist within the print service provider’s business, and in others they may be added subsequently, but either way, it’s valuable to understand how they function and what benefits integration with W2P would bring.
CRM:
Customer Relationship Management tools support the sales role by recording all customer contact whether it is sales or service related. From this information a CRM system can prompt follow-up calls or other contacts and generate promotional offers for both existing and prospective customers, backed by a record of previous purchase history and notes on any problems.
Feeding W2P activity information into a CRM system is an obvious move as it’s important that all customer interaction and purchasing activity should be visible within the print service provider’s organisation. This not only gives sales and management staff a more complete view of how much business a customer is doing with the printer, but also a sense of how they prefer to interact – do W2P sales follow sales visits, calls or email promotions, for example, or do they tend to occur independently of them?
This information can also provide pointers for the maintenance and development of the W2P portal itself. If initial W2P orders are followed by a reversion to phone, fax or email ordering, for example, this may mean that the portal is not sufficiently easy to use or doesn’t support the type of work that the customer wants to place.
DAM:
Digital Asset Management systems have been around for a while, pre-dating widespread broadband internet, and were often used to provide access to hi-res picture libraries for graphic designers, ad agencies and magazine or catalogue publishers, with on-line interfaces for image selection. Nowadays they may also store master layout documents, images and graphics that are frequently used by customers of template-based W2P.
A value-added service that can tie customers in to their printer, a DAM system can be integrated with a W2P portal to enable the correct templates, images and graphics to be accessed during online construction of template-based jobs. For speed of display, often low resolution RGB images are used to provide the customer preview; when the job is approved for print, these are replaced with high resolution print-ready CMYK versions, a task that can be automated with the correct integration between W2P portal and DAM.
Any W2P system that includes template-based job creation will by default have some degree of DAM functionality, which should be sufficient if you’re starting from scratch. If there’s an existing DAM system, integration with the W2P portal may be possible to save duplication, or it may be simpler to transfer the relevant files into the W2P system.
ERP and MIS:
Often used interchangeably, Enterprise Resource Planning and Management Information Systems largely overlap in planning and executing jobs more efficiently, managing quoting, job numbering, planning and scheduling, allocation and use of resources – both mechanical and human – and consumables and stock replenishment, finishing, shipping and invoicing. In addition to improving customer service through more accurate quoting and job tracking, ERP and MIS help printers gather business intelligence via analysis of customer data and can play a useful role in achieving compliance with quality and environmental standards.
MIS solutions, the type more familiar to most printers, provide analysis of costs based on ink usage, production time, media use and wastage. This analysis may extend to material, equipment and operator performance, in addition to stock management and generation of invoices and delivery notes. Some MIS vendors provide CRM functionality as a module, or web-to-MIS connectivity. Sales staff are also supported via mobile access to MIS, making it possible to quote and book jobs from the customer’s site.
While MIS offerings generally provide outputs that can be used with financial systems, ERP solutions differ in that they generally provide the financial tools as well, which may include CRM, human resources and payroll. ERP proponents point out that this all-in-one approach avoids the potential difficulties inherent in connecting disparate systems from multiple vendors and can avoid problems by alerting users to situations such as customers having exceeded their credit limits or payment terms before further jobs are accepted, for example.
Close integration of either MIS or ERP systems with W2P allows online customers to benefit from automated pricing, ordering, job scheduling and status visibility, while giving the printer reliable information about work in progress for production control, profitability analysis and cashflow planning.
Finance
Closing the Loop: Integration Strategies for Marketing and Sales
It’s Business 101: Marketing and Sales are the two forces that drive business; whether it’s a small one-person operation or a global corporation, these are the two distinct channels of reaching customer and prospects. Or at least that’s the traditional thinking…
The problem is that this traditional approach creates a rift between two forces that should be working together. Sales often thrives on relationships that may or may not be beneficial to the companies overall growth goals. Marketing, on the other hand, may be producing leads but doing very little to close sales faster or help enhance already existing relationships. Integrating the tactics of these two traditionally separate elements into an Integrated Initiative can grow your share in the markets you need to grow in and close sales faster.
The good news is that creating an Integrated Initiative can be done from almost any level of an organization and in tandem with strategic partners such as design partners, advertising channels, and lead tracking mechanisms. In closing the loop between sales and marketing, there are some key strategies that help make the transition successfully.
Recipe for Better ROI
An Integrated Initiative redefines ROI by applying marketing and sales tactics together in a coordinated effort to reach goals in specific markets. Here’s an example:
Let’s say your company has a new product release next quarter and an ad has been created for the launch. A traditional definition of ROI compares the cost of creating and placing the ad to the sales generated. If you sold more than it cost – you had a good ROI. This is an important benchmark, but let’s look how an Integrated Initiative redefines it.
In our hypothetical Integrated Initiative, the ad doesn’t just sit passively in a magazine. It becomes part of the sales cycle. Reprints of the ad are used in direct mail pieces personalized from each member of the sales force to prospects in their territories. A press release previews the product in a wider range of trade media. That press release is sent to current customers in a preview email offering them special pricing or incentives. A unique URL is created incorporating the advertisement and the press release. Customer testimonials for related products can also be posted on the site. Downloads from the site can be tracked and again fed to sales. All of these materials are also provided to the sales force for leave-behinds and tradeshow handouts. Powerpoint slides also would be created to drop into presentations.
In other words, an Integrated Initiative is a coordinated push to garner more leads, continue ongoing relationships, close sales faster, and increase sales volume in the right markets. ROI is measured not just in how well the ad worked for you, but how well you worked the ad message through every possible channel of communication with your customers and prospects.
One of my clients recently told me that, through conversations with salespeople, he learned customers often refer favorably to a customer story that appeared in a trade publication. That’s a rare compliment in this business and I’ll take it — but not without asking: “How many of your salespeople are talking favorably to your customers about that article? Are they using reprints to build relationships? Can they mail out reprints to hot prospects to help close sales?” My client simply was looking at the quantified results – customers liked the article. He wasn’t considering that his sales force might be able to add to the momentum of this positive feedback. (By the way, we did use the article and an ad in a very successful direct mail campaign that garnered significant sales within days.)
Reaching thousands in an ad is very important, but ultimately it’s a single handshake that closes a sale. Integrating advertising, marketing, and PR into the sales culture of your company backs them up both in decade-long relationships as well as initial cold calls. If a marketing message can be part of the process throughout that entire sales/marketing spectrum, increased sales will follow.
Diversify Your Toolbox
Diversity is key to an Integrated Initiative. After all, if you’re going to integrate the tools you’re using, diversifying those tools will simply give you more to work with and more opportunities to succeed.
Take advantage of new technologies to expand the tools at your disposal. For instance, you might be able to negotiate a print ad program that provides you with pdf’s of all ads and news that appears in a publication. The material cost is little or nothing for the magazine, and it provides the sales force with an easily emailed piece to customers and prospects.
Another example is packaging editorial consultation with an advertising program. Advertising in a special issue focusing on a key market could warrant a conference between sales, marketing, and magazine editorial staff to preview the issue and offer perspectives on that market. A direct mail piece to a select list of readers/customers for that issue with a letter from regional sales personnel further concentrates efforts to target markets and helps boost the advertising impact.
In this case, advertising, public relations, direct mail and sales are all part of a loop that will ultimately reach prospects from several different angles. This in turn draws in leads and tightens sales cycles.
While these tools are not necessarily free, they are comparatively inexpensive. More importantly, they add significant value to elements that are already in place such as advertising and PR. Diversifying tactics is simply realizing the full value of core markets and sales tools that already exist.
Repetition Isn’t Always Bad
Repetition is known to be a highly effective means of communication. It’s how we learn as children and it’s how we remember as adults. An integrated marketing program ensures that your message is penetrating markets with repetition. If you have a customer testimonial program, for instance, reference those customers in press releases, trade show literature, your web site, industry speeches, annual reports, and ads. Even incorporate them as talking points in sales pitches and presentations.
Repetition such as this ensures that your message to market gains traction at every contact with customers and potential customers. Often, this is a simple, easily implemented element that can serve as a good first step to integrating a marketing program.
Close the Loop – Close Sales
Putting together an Integrated Initiative that intelligently closes the loop between marketing and sales harnesses the power of each and delivers results greater than the sum of its parts. More importantly, it refocuses the attention on the larger goal of strategic growth. Careful planning and execution are necessary (no one said it was easy to have each piece of an organization rethink its role) but the rewards can be an overall sales/marketing organization focused on the same set of priorities at the same time. In other words, by closing the loop, closes sales. And that’s good for everyone.
About ABI
Founded in 1980, ABI, Inc. specializes exclusively in business-to-business marketing public relations. ABI provides global market support services to companies in diverse industrial and technology market segments. Offices in New York, London, and Singapore provide rapid response to business and publicity opportunities for clients.
For more information on ABI please call James Krouse, Director ABI Europe at +44 207 031 4411 or visit http://www.abipr.com/
Finance
Comparison of Document Files With Extensions DOC and XLS
The most commonly used applications of Microsoft Office are Word and Excel. Word is a word processing tool used for writing documents such as essays or letters where text formatting is necessary to supply a printable document which can be read easily. On the other hand, Excel is a spreadsheet application where you can input data in tables in a pattern of your choice. You can decide or calculate how the information in the table is to be related to each other. You can even create graphs there to visually represent the specific relationship.
These applications can make printable documents, so it is possible to simulate a function of the other to an extent. It is possible to insert tables in Word document (DOC file) or write paragraphs in a single cell in Excel sheet (XLS files). However, each application has its own strength which makes them more suitable for certain tasks. The options of formatting font, paragraphs and pages make Word (DOC) simple for creating documents which are conversational. It is difficult to achieve it in Excel (XLS). One feature of Excel that most users find extremely useful is its capability to compute and analyze formulae and the conditional statements. This ability lets users create pre formatted documents which need only certain data and the rest is derived. It is as easy as a sum of all data entered, take their average, to more complex equations. The capability cannot be found in Word.
Although these applications were made to serve different purposes, it is quite common to see people using them in tandem for creating their papers. As required by circumstances, you might be required to make a table or write a letter or even a year-end report which includes combination of both applications.
Finance
Factors To Consider While Appointing A PPC Company
Marketing your business online is not a marathon to run, it’s actually easy in today’s digital world. Many of the business owners are well aware of the term PPC. But, still, there are some folks out there who are foggy on this particular term.
Basically, PPC stands for pay-per-click, a simple and effective marketing tactic to bring in more and more traffic by marketing your business, but in a dissimilar manner. Here, you actually have to pay to achieve that top level in the list of search engines and relevant websites. To grow your business, you have to do everything and put in your blood and sweat to reach that goal. For that, you need to hire a professional PPC firm.
Are you in a dilemma whether to hire or not? That’s fine! You are not alone who would have been feeling the same. If marketing campaigns are properly operated, this method is highly profitable and effective. So, you have to be sure before deciding whom you are going to partner with.
Below are some of the questions that you should ask:
Are they qualified enough?
Whenever you are searching for someone to get hold of your PPC activities, make sure they have necessary qualifications regarding digital marketing. The minimum requirement of yours to even consider a company for hiring should be certification in particular field as each pay-per-click platform has its own certification.
Suppose, they are committing to bring traffic to your site using Google Ads, so the person working to do so should have Google Ads certification.
What is their way to communicate with their customers?
Communication becomes extremely crucial when you are dealing with any service providers. The company you choose should keep all the issues and process transparent and up-to-date with all the processes and campaigns. If you want to go through PPC reports, you can ask for them anytime as they are quite easy to create.
While talking to a company, you get to know how they treat their clients and customers. Make sure you note down how they help you in solving your queries.
How much they cost for their services?
For a businessman, the price is always the first priority as he/she has to be in the budget to meet the business needs. When planning to hire a pay-per-click company, ask for their prices. In PPC management, there are only two costs – price to manage your PPC account and cost for search engine PPC. Ask them for hidden cost, if they have any and how often they are going to charge you.
What all projects they have worked on in past?
A smart business owner seeks for partners who are well sound with kind of work he/she does. Well, it is quite difficult to figure out that how well a company works without seeing a live campaign. Ask for some sample projects they have worked on recently. You can also talk to their clients for suggestions.
There are many companies that claim to be the best and provide you with excellent services. However, many of them fall short of the mark. Before you hire a PPC company like this, make sure you get all the answers to your questions.
What’s The Difference Between CRM, DAM, ERP And MIS – And Why You Should Integrate Them With W2P
Yankees drop first game of doubleheader to White Sox
Closing the Loop: Integration Strategies for Marketing and Sales
Comparison of Document Files With Extensions DOC and XLS
Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka placed on COVID-19 injured list
Factors To Consider While Appointing A PPC Company
Types of Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Baltimore early Sunday evening; Orioles resume after rain delay
The Benefits a Business Gets by Using POS Software and Inventory Management
Building a Marketing Message for Cloud Solutions
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼