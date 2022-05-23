Who Killed Sara Season 3 Ending Explained

Share Pin 0 Shares

The watchers of Who Killed Sara, Guess what! The wait is over now. You have had so many questions since season 1 started. The show has gained all the popularity it has needed since day 1. Started as a simple question, who killed Sara? It Has taken a lot of unexpected turns over time.

The empty grave of Sara also left everyone with another question: Is she dead?

A Little About The Show

The premise intrigues me. You’re interested in finding out who killed her. The murder mystery Who Killed Sara is set in Mexico. Jose Ignacio Valenzuela is the show’s creator. Alex, an ex-convict, is the central character in the novel. He was convicted of the murder of her sister, Sara, ten years ago. Alex had no reason to kill her sister, so he was determined to learn the truth about her sister’s killings when he was released from prison.

Many unexpected twists and turns occur during the process of revealing the truth. When Alex discovered his sister’s diary, he detoured from the investigation to visit her doctor to learn more about her, and an even more unexpected gospel arrived.

Who Killed Sara was originally written in Spanish. The show began as a television show before being moved to Ott. Netflix has already broadcast two seasons of the show. Netflix premiered the third and final season on May 18, 2022. The murder mystery was finally solved.

Is Sara Dead?

The empty grave brought out a lot of questions about Sara’s death. And in season 3, we learned that yes, Sara is dead, but the way she died is the actual mystery of her murder.

So, Who Murdered Sara?

The truth is that Sara killed herself.

After her parachute incident, she didn’t die. She was brutally injured and taken to Medusa, where horrifying experiments were done on her. It turned out that Dr.Reinaldo was trying to make a cure for homosexuality and schizophrenia. So, being sick of an experimental subject, Sara took her own life with a knife.

What Happened At The End?

Sara was a really easy subject for them to experiment on because of her mental condition. Nicandro knew about her condition and was a part of the Medusa Project (now this makes a lot of sense). Also, we got to know that Sara was one month pregnant when the parachute incident happened and gave birth to a daughter (Lucia) at Medusa.

Sara was not the only one who suffered the terror of this imbecile experiment. Dr. Reinaldo’s daughter and Chema were one of the subjects too. The doctor created the project to find a cure for her daughter, and although Chema confessed to the murders he didn’t do, he ended up at the faculty.

Cesar made amends with Alex, and they both put questions to Tonya. Tonya revealed the truth about Sara’s grave and Dr. Reinaldo’s. Knowing the truth about her sister, Alex was filled with rage, and he wanted revenge. He opened fire at the center and, in the end, killed the doctor with the same instrument used on Sara. Also, Cesar blamed the chema on himself, letting him be a free man.

