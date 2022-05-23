Why Bitcoin Price Could Explode Above $30.6K In Near-term

Bitcoin started a fresh increase from the $28,500 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if there is a clear move above the $30,600 resistance zone.

Bitcoin formed a double bottom pattern near $28,500 and climbed higher.

The price is now trading above the $30,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $29,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above $30,600.

Bitcoin Price Could Soon Rally

Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $28,500 support zone. It seems like there was a double bottom pattern formed above $28,500 before the price started a fresh increase.

There was a clear move above the $29,500 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price even climbed above the $30,000 resistance zone. However, the bears are still active near the $30,600 resistance zone.

The price traded as high as $30,500 and is currently correcting lower. There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $29,225 swing low to $30,500 high.

On the downside, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $29,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. It is now trading above the $30,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance is near the $30,450 level. The next major resistance is near the $30,600 level.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A clear move above the $30,450 and $30,600 resistance levels might start a strong rally in the near term. The next key resistance could be near the $31,500 level, above which the price might rise to $32,500.

Fresh Decline in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $30,600 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $30,000 level. The first major support is near the $29,850 level and the trend line.

The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $29,225 swing low to $30,500 high. A clear move below the trend line might send the price towards the $28,500 support.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $29,850, followed by $29,600.

Major Resistance Levels – $30,600, $31,200 and $31,500.