Finance
Why Counseling Is Important Before Committing To Distance Learning Education Courses?
Importance of Counseling
Counseling for students before starting with distance learning education courses is important to ensure that the chosen course is appropriate for students. Generally, this process is organized and governed by authorized professionals. This helps students to understand their goals and set their priorities right for the academic future. Here are a few topics that are discussed in the counseling process.
· Theory of Education
· Psychology of intellectual development
· Career Counseling
· Planning for educational career
· Cross-Cultural Counseling
Counseling is a part of educational development that ensures a bright future for students.
Objectives of This Therapy
Counseling has multiple objectives that work in favor of students. Building a strong academic foundation for future is the main objective of this process. Let us talk about a few other objectives of counseling.
· It helps students to learn about their social responsibilities and reduces communication gap between teachers and learners.
· It is not about providing a set of rules to students, but to encourage them to follow a certain process that includes information exchange, advising, and counseling.
· As this process is organized prior to the start of education program, therefore, students get better confidence about their choice of the course that they are about to pursue.
· Throughout the session, counselor’s knowledge of courses helps the students. This helps them to make the right decision.
· Counseling is not about lecturing; it is all about finding the most suitable way to gain success in education through debate and discussion.
· Some of the students often feel troubled making decisions when it comes to distance education. However, with the help of counseling, students overcome their fear and make bold decisions for life.
What these Sessions are based on?
Counseling therapy depends on the acceptance, genuineness, and empathy of the counselor. However, there are different types of subjects that make this therapy a success. This therapy teaches a few basic skills to the students that help them in completing the assignments. The manner of counseling changes according to the course that an individual student wishes to pursue. It offers a clinical experience to the students and helps them to be more clear-minded regarding the long career ahead of them. Here are a few parts of counseling that changes in respect to the distance learning education course.
· Theory of Counseling
· Counseling philosophies to make ethical decision
· Management of information
· Counseling of vocational or writing issues
So, counseling is one of the most important parts of distance learning education courses.
Finance
The Changing Face of Change
Many people who know my daughter have asked me how she is handling life as a military spouse. My daughter has long been a planner and has not always responded well to an idea that required her to change her plans suddenly.
Three years ago she married a young man six days before he began his Air Force career. And since that time, her life has been full of many changes. Some expected. And some not.
This past fall was our son-in-law’s first deployment overseas at which time our daughter came home to stay with us. It was difficult not to have him home during the holidays, but we waited till he came back in late January to celebrate Christmas. And it was well worth the wait!
I admit at first it was hard to consider changing our traditional time of celebrating the season, but we wanted to save most of our festivities for our son-in-law’s return.
I think for many people, change is sometimes feared — even something to be resisted. Perhaps some see change as an indication they have no control over their lives, so they do everything they can to avoid change and feel like its victim when they face it.
Yet anyone who reads much of Mary Baker Eddy’s writings probably gets a view of change as normal and sometimes necessary. She frequently uses such phrases as “change your course” . . . “a change demanded” . . . “change of heart” . . . “change the human concept of life . . .” And following change, comes the promise of growth, healing and progress. She makes change sound desirable and positive, and not a bad thing after all.
Recently, I asked my daughter how she has adjusted to military life — with its sometimes unexpected changes.
She said, “That was the hardest element for me, not being able to plan out the next few years of our lives. I think the uncertainty we face has caused me to become a more fluid person. I am better able to deal with change and have become more spontaneous.”
As her mom, it has been fun to witness this change in my daughter. She no longer sees change as some burdensome challenge she must face at times. I see in her a young woman who has embraced change as natural as life itself. And so she has grown into a poised officer’s wife while she also continues her own career goals.
Not long after our son-in-law returned to the states, we learned he could deploy again much sooner than initially planned. I asked them how they felt about this possible change to their schedule.
They said, “Deployments are hard and there is never a good time for your loved one to leave. We take it day by day, and just enjoy every moment we have together. In many ways we’re a stronger couple for it because we don’t waste time planning for things in the future. If we want to do something, no day is better than the present.”
They said that Eddy’s ideas on improving moments and making the most of the present have been powerful, healing ideas as they live their ever-changing life together.
I decided I needed to start examining my own heart to check for ways I may have become resistant to change. And the results have been rather surprising.
I’ve uncovered viewpoints that were stagnant and stubborn. I discovered some traditions and routines which were unreasonably rigid avoiding any inclination of change. I could see that I had become set in some old ways which were not conducive to growth. I wanted this to change — so, I’m working on being more spontaneous myself.
Turning to prayer for guidance and fresh inspiration is helping me be more open to the idea of infinite possibilities. I’m becoming more willing to explore and consider new ideas and opportunities. I’m calmer in situations that arise unexpectedly. And I’m happier.
Since change all too often leads to progress, I’ve concluded maybe all that’s needed is simply a change in how I view change.
Finance
Advantages Of An Online Computer Science Degree
A degree in computer science can be earned through two ways. First is the traditional way and the second is the information technology way. There are a number of universities using information technology in teaching students different courses such as Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Medical, Accounts, Commerce, Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Ph.D. These universities differ from their traditional counterparts in their fees structure, college courses offered, method of teaching and stipulated time period for pursuing a college course. Today science students prefer to earn online computer science degrees from accredited schools. It makes them eligible for global jobs such as Software Engineer.
Contrast between a traditional and an online computer science degree
It is mandatory for a student to attend classes for four years to study science courses. You can earn an online computer science degree in less than four years. Internet universities do not stipulate a fix time frame for pursuing college courses.
In a traditional university, students have to present physically to attend classes, practical and science seminars. Internet universities use information technology for teaching students. Science classes are organized on internet and the method used for teaching is chatting. Students can ask question to professors by using chatting software. They can also attend practical and science seminars online. You can attend classes, practical and seminars in the weekend, night or whenever you feel free.
The fees structure of an online university differs very much from a traditional university. Colleges running on internet do not maintain huge staff for teaching students. They do not invest much money hence they offer cost effective college courses to students. Professors can easily teach students using internet. Internet libraries have e-books, which are easy to maintain. Students can read e-books on their personal computer. On the other hand traditional universities have to maintain a huge staff for assisting professors and arrange books in library.
A traditional college enrolls students only when a semester ends. Students must have sound academic background with good GPA to become a scientist. Enrollment in an online university is a continuing process. You can fill the admission form anytime in a year.
Advantages of an online computer science degree
Working people can pursue computer science courses easily from internet universities without taking long leaves from office.
Physically challenged students need not to get confused for commuting long distances by enrolling in an internet university. They can become a scientist with the comfort of their home by earning an online computer science degree.
The cost effective fees structure on internet universities helps financially weak students to earn online computer science degrees. Internet universities also give you full day to work for improving your financial position.
The increasing popularity of internet education has inspired me to write more on this subject. For more information on online education college degree read my next article.
Finance
DevOps and Cloud Computing: Interview With Ian Moyse
Cloud computing experts are often extremely conversational, and can’t wait to tell you about how the cloud is going to help YOU. Ian Moyse, a renowned cloud expert caught our eye a few months ago for his involvement in many large IT events held in the UK. He’s also a keynote speaker, and many of Ian’s presentations can be found online. We were interested in the changes in cloud computing Ian has observed in the last decade; and rightly so. Ian has been a part of the cloud transition and seen it from various perspectives, including email spam security. “Stopping spam is easy, ensuring you don’t stop any of the good mail as well, that’s the tricky part.” Here’s our full interview with Ian Moyse:
How are you utilizing the cloud?
“Personally I use the cloud for a mix of reasons. I utilize mobile access to data and files using a mix of Box.net, Dropbox and Microsoft Skydrive. Why not, I get a lot more free storage and no inconvenience; as it’s all simple and widely accessible, I use cloud email and access it from multiple devices, I have a home private cloud storage using Pogoplug and I use Google Apps to share personal documents when needed. Often, in fact, I find I am using a system or application without realizing it’s cloud, or caring until I stop and think how they are doing that. It’s becoming second nature to just use what works and makes your daily life easier, and with so many software as a service offerings being immediately accessible through an entry level freemium model. I think we shall see an increase in this just do it thought pattern as this type of offering becomes more predominant. In business we of course use our own cloud CRM Workbooks, our email is hosted Exchange and we utilize Google Apps and Box.net on a daily basis. It has allowed us to grow rapidly and focus on the job at hand, and not on running infrastructure for our own business and ending up in break/fix mode. We run much more efficiently than I have seen in other non-clouded businesses, and we certainly have more availability and an easier life when mobile.”
What is your opinion of the major cloud providers? I.e. Amazon’s AWS, Windows Azure, others.
“The fact that we have such major vendors promoting and providing open cloud platforms for all to utilize, and investing so heavily in these demonstrates where the market is, and is going. Amazon has led the way and Microsoft is following. As one reduces pricing, we see the other react. This is good for customers building on these platforms, and the customers they are delivering cloud service onto, as this will drive more affordable solutions and innovation in our industry, which in turn stimulates activity, purchase, revenue, and thus, employment and other benefits. We shall continue to see more innovation and new startups appearing offering solutions off of the back of these more affordable and quicker-to-market platforms. Those looking for solutions need to also consider that there are also other localized providers available who can be engaged effectively and not limit their choice to only the big cloud names. We have also seen the bigger names having some issues along the way with Microsoft Azure having outages, several of which caused by expired security certificates at Microsoft. What the big names are doing is setting the scene and building awareness, driving market acceptance and opportunity for more than just themselves.”
How has cloud computing changed the enterprise security landscape?
“Cloud has changed the battlefront for many aspects of security. It has enabled the defenders to have far greater power and security intelligence at hand and in real time to battle against the increased volume and speed of threats coming from the internet. It has enabled new methods of malware detection to be borne as seen from the approaches of FireEye and Webroot and it has bought new vendors to the forefront. With a massive increase in mobile devices and consumerisation, the need to protect anywhere, anytime, any device has been enabled by cloud solutions and with the beauty of cloud comes the fact that many of these cloud security solutions can be utilized and afforded by the mid-market and smaller business, enabling them to take benefit of the same protection levels as the enterprise client, after all they are under attack by the same threats. Previously, many security based products were by the definition of their cost too expensive and complex to deploy for the average business so these smaller companies (of which make up most of the market) were left with less than adequate protection. Now they can afford and utilize easy to switch on, highly accurate, and protective cloud based security to protect their business assets and employees.”
Any specific recommendations when it comes to security and server monitoring in a Cloud environment like Windows Azure? (Aside from reminding Microsoft to renew its SSL certs on time… )
“I think here it’s for the vendors to realize that delivering a cloud service has far higher expectations than individuals on network solutions, customer expectations are higher, SLA’s need to be higher as one of the value propositions of the cloud and the capability to deliver to these demands that you ensure a robust, accurate and responsive monitoring system. Get it wrong in the cloud and the effect is far quicker and widespread than on network. Get it right and the availability, resilience, security and flexibility is far greater.”
Storage and server requirements may grow exponentially as companies begin aggregating data. How are server monitoring tools keeping up with these demands?
“Of course as cloud server deployments grow so does the industry around them for new tools and approaches. There are a wealth of server monitoring tools available with a growth marketspace driving more function and resilience for less price. Whereas historically we would have expected a turn to the CA’s, BMC, NetIQ’s of this world there are now a wider choice of newer names to consider. Appdynamics, for example and Nimsoft (now under CA ownership), Hiperic from VMware and solutions such as Abiquo who deliver, not just the management tools.”
Can you tell us about the most interesting web scalability project you’ve been a part of? (Number of servers, data/traffic being handled, etc.)
“I guess the most interesting and challenging space of cloud for unpredictability was email security. Stopping that dreaded spam, Denial of Service attacks and unpredictable mass mailing in and out of customers. In the early 2000’s I was involved at Blackspider, a pioneering technology firm (now the foundation of the Websense hosted security platforms) who built one of the early Software as a Service email filtering solutions. We had to handle masses of mail volume with unpredictable volumes and spikes in a cost effective and highly accurate way. Stopping spam is easy, ensuring you don’t stop any of the good mail as well, that’s the tricky part. Customers demanded not only the blocking of spam, phishing emails and the like, but consistency of getting the good stuff through accurately. The pressure was always on in that to switch cloud Email filtering services is easy requiring only a switch of MX records so customers could truly move relatively quickly and easily should a provider fail to keep high standards. The malicious email market in those days was also pioneering for the attackers so we saw far more changes in their behavior and were developing new detection approaches as the market matured. Today email security in the cloud is pretty standard with many players in the market having been acquired into larger vendors such as Messagelabs into Symantec, Blackspider into Websense and more recently Isheriff into Total Defense and Maildistiller into Proofpoint. We also see the hosted email providers including it as a standard service (Google using their acquired Postini and Microsoft their acquired Frontbridge services).”
Any projects you’d like to plug, or trends you’re particularly excited about?
“Cloud is driving incredible opportunity for innovators and whilst there are some big brand names dominating in the relevant markets such as platforms, security, email and CRM for example there remains a massive opportunity for other players. Take CRM for example where Salesforce and Microsoft are two big brands with offerings, they are not right for everyone and often are too complex and expensive for the small to mid market company. At Workbooks we have innovated and are seeing a lot of customers choosing us over these systems and moving to us from them, finding we have delivered something they have not at a far reduced cost. Cloud enables more leveled competition to play and will drive increased choice for customers and a reduction in cost empowering smaller businesses in themselves to utilize more effective computing power to enable them to compete more effectively in their own given markets.”
How does your team monitor servers to ensure that you are delivering a reliable service to your customers?
“We have remote server monitoring to all components of our service across multiple datacentres, allowing us to identify faults before they effect customers and to respond rapidly where required to any hardware failures that can happen to anyone, even a cloud provider. The key being that we have the resilience and hardening in the system that most customers could not afford to build themselves, and should any component fail it fails over to another device allowing us the time to respond and replace without clients being effected. This is how we have consistently delivered over 99.9% availability, and in fact for a good long period have delivered 100% to clients a feat few can boast of with on network CRM and contact managements solutions. We have picked up many clients recently who have moved from these legacy systems such as Goldmine and ACT having experienced outages of hardware and local failures, one having been out for over a week whilst their provider replaced hardware and re-configured their system to get it back up and live.”
What are the challenges you face when scaling a few cloud servers to hundreds of servers? What are your thoughts on these challenges?
“If you have laid the foundations well and planned to scale from the start,. as any experienced and good cloud provider will have done, then this is no issue. Unfortunately in the cloud space there are many who have undertaken the building of their 1st hosted solution and ‘do not know what they don’t know’ and may find themselves having to re-architect or re-engineer down the line which gets really difficult once you have reached a certain scale. There are many who are already in this situation as larger cloud providers and have to keep bolting onto their foundation, finding a re-start too complex, costly and long a project. This is the 3rd cloud system our founders have successfully built going back over 14 years. Finding a cloud provider who has the inherent experience at their core is a great asset to the choice customers can make for the longevity.”
Ian Moyse, Sales Director at Workbooks.com a Cloud CRM vendor, has over 25 years of experience in the IT Sector, he sits on the board of Eurocloud UK and the Governance Board of the Cloud Industry Forum (CIF), was listed in top 25 of the worldwide SMB Nation 150 Channel Influencers list in both 2012 and 2013 and named by TalkinCloud as one of the global top 200 cloud channel experts in 2011.
