Why Do You Need Title Insurance?
If you have ever purchased a house through a realtor and with a mortgage, then you have seen a title commitment. This is a “bill of health” from a title insurance company, alerting you to who owns the property you are purchasing and to any liens, mortgages, or encumbrances on the property. It is essential that you get a title commitment and title insurance.
A typical sales agreement requires the seller to give the buyer a “warranty” deed. The word “warranty” means that the seller is guaranteeing to the buyer that he/she owns the property, that it consists of the legal description set forth in the title commitment, and that the liens, encumbrances, and mortgages will have been discharged at the time of closing so that the property is transferred without any baggage. As an aside, if the sales agreement was signed by one person but the title commitment indicates that there are two owners of the property, both of the owners must sign the closing documents for the sale to be consummated. If the property is owned by an estate (because the owner died), the personal representative may need to get a court order to obtain the authority to sign a deed on behalf of the estate. If the property is owned by a corporation, then a majority of the shareholders must consent to the sale through a corporate resolution for the sale to be effective.
When there is no title insurance guaranteeing the legal description, the legal owner, and the absence of encumbrances at the time of closing, the buyer usually gets a mere “quit claim” deed. This means “buyer beware”-in spades. The buyer may later have a claim for fraud against the seller, but that means a lawsuit and potential problems with collecting on a judgment. If, on the other hand, you have title insurance and discover that the legal description was wrong, the seller did not have the right to sell the property, and/or liens or other encumbrances were not disclosed or not discharged, you can file an insurance claim and hopefully be paid almost immediately.
When you buy property, especially if it has been foreclosed or you are buying it as a “short sale,” be sure to get a title insurance commitment. The commitment provides direction for what needs to be done to remove liens, encumbrances, and mortgages from the public record. The commitment, however, can “expire.” There is a date, usually at the top, that indicates the last date that title to the property was checked. You can request that the title commitment be “updated” to the date of the sale. If it is not and you accept a commitment with a stale date, then you may not be able to complain if the IRS filed a lien against the property the day before the sale, and the title company did not discover it. Because title insurance companies are connected these days to the Register of Deeds office, it is not burdensome for them to do a last minute check.
As a last issue, when property has been foreclosed, there is a “redemption period” (generally six months) after the sheriff’s sale during which the owner can “redeem” the property. To redeem, the owner must go to the Register of Deeds office with a cashier’s check for the amount paid at the sheriff’s sale plus the interest that has accrued since the sale. If the owner manages to sell the property during this redemption period, that may produce enough money to redeem the property. The problem is that if the property is redeemed, then all of the mortgages or liens that were recorded after the foreclosed mortgage was recorded are reinstated and remain attached to the property.
For example, assume the following:
On January 5, 2008, Bank of America recorded a $100K mortgage loan to the owner.
On September 9, 2009, Quicken Loans recorded a $50K secured equity line.
On March 2, 2010, the IRS filed a lien for $100K.
If (a) Bank of America foreclosed on the $100K mortgage loan; (b) Bank of America “bid” $100K at the sheriff’s sale (and then offered to cancel the mortgage in exchange for the property); and (c) the owner did not redeem the property-then the subsequent Quicken Loans’ loan and the IRS lien will be extinguished. Bank of America will own the property outright.
If, on the other hand, a) Bank of America foreclosed on the $100K mortgage loan; (b) Bank of America “bid” $100K at the sheriff’s sale (and then offered to cancel the mortgage in exchange for the property); and (c) the owner did redeem the property -then the subsequent Quicken Loans’ loan and the IRS lien remain an encumbrance against the property. If someone bought the property during the redemption period, even in a short sale, that person would have paid something to the owner to purchase the property but would have actually purchased property still subject to the $50K secured equity line and the $100K IRS lien. Only the complete running of the redemption period extinguishes subsequent liens, mortgages, and encumbrances unless those subsequent lenders or lien holders agree to release their interest in the property. If you are still dealing with the owner of foreclosed property, the property is undoubtedly still in the redemption period-and therefore you MUST BEWARE!!
It is imperative that purchasers of real estate obtain title insurance and the wisdom of a good title insurance company. As they say, “If it’s too good to be true, then it probably is not true.” While in most real estate deals the seller pays for the title insurance, there is nothing to prevent a buyer from obtaining title insurance himself. At the minimum, a buyer should obtain a title search of the property (current to the date of sale) before any purchase.
Biometrics
ABSTRACT
Biometric identification refers to identifying an individual based on his/her distinguishing physiological and/or behavioural characteristics. As these characteristics are distinctive to each and every person, biometric identification is more reliable and capable than the traditional token based and knowledge based technologies differentiating between an authorized and a fraudulent person. This paper discusses the mainstream biometric technologies and the advantages and disadvantages of biometric technologies, their security issues and finally their applications in day today life.
INTRODUCTION:
“Biometrics” are automated methods of recognizing an individual based on their physical or behavioral characteristics. Some common commercial examples are fingerprint, face, iris, hand geometry, voice and dynamic signature. These, as well as many others, are in various stages of development and/or deployment. The type of biometric that is “best ” will vary significantly from one application to another. These methods of identification are preferred over traditional methods involving passwords and PIN numbers for various reasons: (i) the person to be identified is required to be physically present at the point-of-identification; (ii) identification based on biometric techniques obviates the need to remember a password or carry a token. Biometric recognition can be used in identification mode, where the biometric system identifies a person from the entire enrolled population by searching a database for a match.
A BIOMETRIC SYSTEM:
All biometric systems consist of three basic elements:
- Enrollment, or the process of collecting biometric samples from an individual, known as the enrollee, and the subsequent generation of his template.
- Templates, or the data representing the enrollee’s biometric.
- Matching, or the process of comparing a live biometric sample against one or many templates in the system’s database.
Enrollment
Enrollment is the crucial first stage for biometric authentication because enrollment generates a template that will be used for all subsequent matching. Typically, the device takes three samples of the same biometric and averages them to produce an enrollment template. Enrollment is complicated by the dependence of the performance of many biometric systems on the users’ familiarity with the biometric device because enrollment is usually the first time the user is exposed to the device. Environmental conditions also affect enrollment. Enrollment should take place under conditions similar to those expected during the routine matching process. For example, if voice verification is used in an environment where there is background noise, the system’s ability to match voices to enrolled templates depends on capturing these templates in the same environment. In addition to user and environmental issues, biometrics themselves change over time. Many biometric systems account for these changes by continuously averaging. Templates are averaged and updated each time the user attempts authentication.
Templates
As the data representing the enrollee’s biometric, the biometric device creates templates. The device uses a proprietary algorithm to extract “features” appropriate to that biometric from the enrollee’s samples. Templates are only a record of distinguishing features, sometimes called minutiae points, of a person’s biometric characteristic or trait. For example, templates are not an image or record of the actual fingerprint or voice. In basic terms, templates are numerical representations of key points taken from a person’s body. The template is usually small in terms of computer memory use, and this allows for quick processing, which is a hallmark of biometric authentication. The template must be stored somewhere so that subsequent templates, created when a user tries to access the system using a sensor, can be compared. Some biometric experts claim it is impossible to reverse-engineer, or recreate, a person’s print or image from the biometric template.
Matching
Matching is the comparison of two templates, the template produced at the time of enrollment (or at previous sessions, if there is continuous updating) with the one produced “on the spot” as a user tries to gain access by providing a biometric via a sensor. There are three ways a match can fail:
- Failure to enroll.
- False match.
- False nonmatch.
Failure to enroll (or acquire) is the failure of the technology to extract distinguishing features appropriate to that technology. For example, a small percentage of the population fails to enroll in fingerprint-based biometric authentication systems. Two reasons account for this failure: the individual’s fingerprints are not distinctive enough to be picked up by the system, or the distinguishing characteristics of the individual’s fingerprints have been altered because of the individual’s age or occupation, e.g., an elderly bricklayer.
In addition, the possibility of a false match (FM) or a false nonmatch (FNM) exists. These two terms are frequently misnomered “false acceptance” and “false rejection,” respectively, but these terms are application-dependent in meaning. FM and FNM are application-neutral terms to describe the matching process between a live sample and a biometric template. A false match occurs when a sample is incorrectly matched to a template in the database (i.e., an imposter is accepted). A false non-match occurs when a sample is incorrectly not matched to a truly matching template in the database (i.e., a legitimate match is denied). Rates for FM and FNM are calculated and used to make tradeoffs between security and convenience. For example, a heavy security emphasis errs on the side of denying legitimate matches and does not tolerate acceptance of imposters. A heavy emphasis on user convenience results in little tolerance for denying legitimate matches but will tolerate some acceptance of imposters.
BIOMETRIC TECHNOLOGIES:
The function of a biometric technologies authentication system is to facilitate controlled access to applications, networks, personal computers (PCs), and physical facilities. A biometric authentication system is essentially a method of establishing a person’s identity by comparing the binary code of a uniquely specific biological or physical characteristic to the binary code of an electronically stored characteristic called a biometric. The defining factor for implementing a biometric authentication system is that it cannot fall prey to hackers; it can’t be shared, lost, or guessed. Simply put, a biometric authentication system is an efficient way to replace the traditional password based authentication system. While there are many possible biometrics, at least eight mainstream biometric authentication technologies have been deployed or pilot-tested in applications in the public and private sectors and are grouped into two as given,
- Contact Biometric Technologies
- fingerprint,
- hand/finger geometry,
- dynamic signature verification, and
- keystroke dynamics
- Contactless Biometric Technologies
- facial recognition,
- voice recognition
- iris scan,
- retinal scan,
CONTACT BIOMETRIC TECHNOLOGIES:
For the purpose of this study, a biometric technology that requires an individual to make direct contact with an electronic device (scanner) will be referred to as a contact biometric. Given that the very nature of a contact biometric is that a person desiring access is required to make direct contact with an electronic device in order to attain logical or physical access. Because of the inherent need of a person to make direct contact, many people have come to consider a contact biometric to be a technology that encroaches on personal space and to be intrusive to personal privacy.
Fingerprint
The fingerprint biometric is an automated digital version of the old ink-and-paper method used for more than a century for identification, primarily by law enforcement agencies. The biometric device involves users placing their finger on a platen for the print to be read. The minutiae are then extracted by the vendor’s algorithm, which also makes a fingerprint pattern analysis. Fingerprint template sizes are typically 50 to 1,000 bytes. Fingerprint biometrics currently have three main application arenas: large-scale Automated Finger Imaging Systems (AFIS) generally used for law enforcement purposes, fraud prevention in entitlement pro-grams, and physical and computer access.
Hand/Finger Geometry
Hand or finger geometry is an automated measurement of many dimensions of the hand and fingers. Neither of these methods takes actual prints of the palm or fingers. Only the spatial geometry is examined as the user puts his hand on the sensor’s surface and uses guiding poles between the fingers to properly place the hand and initiate the reading. Hand geometry templates are typically 9 bytes, and finger geometry templates are 20 to 25 bytes. Finger geometry usually measures two or three fingers. Hand geometry is a well-developed technology that has been thoroughly field-tested and is easily accepted by users.
Dynamic Signature Verification
Dynamic signature verification is an automated method of examining an individual’s signature. This technology examines such dynamics as speed, direction, and pressure of writing; the time that the stylus is in and out of contact with the “paper”; the total time taken to make the signature; and where the stylus is raised from and lowered onto the “paper.” Dynamic signature verification templates are typically 50 to 300 bytes.
Keystroke Dynamics
Keystroke dynamics is an automated method of examining an individual’s keystrokes on a keyboard. This technology examines such dynamics as speed and pressure, the total time of typing a particular password, and the time a user takes between hitting certain keys. This technology’s algorithms are still being developed to improve robustness and distinctiveness. One potentially useful application that may emerge is computer access, where this biometric could be used to verify the computer user’s identity continuously.
CONTACTLESS BIOMETRIC TECHNOLOGIES:
A contactless biometric can either come in the form of a passive (biometric device continuously monitors for the correct activation frequency) or active (user initiates activation at will) biometric. In either event, authentication of the user biometric should not take place until the user voluntarily agrees to present the biometric for sampling. A contactless biometric can be used to verify a persons identity and offers at least two dimension that contact biometric technologies cannot match. A contactless biometric is one that does not require undesirable contact in order to extract the required data sample of the biological characteristic and in that respect a contactless biometric is most adaptable to people of variable ability levels.
Facial Recognition
Facial recognition records the spatial geometry of distinguishing features of the face. Different vendors use different methods of facial recognition, however, all focus on measures of key features. Facial recognition templates are typically 83 to 1,000 bytes. Facial recognition technologies can encounter performance problems stemming from such factors as no cooperative behavior of the user, lighting, and other environmental variables. Facial recognition has been used in projects to identify card counters in casinos, shoplifters in stores, criminals in targeted urban areas, and terrorists overseas.
Voice Recognition
Voice or speaker recognition uses vocal characteristics to identify individuals using a pass-phrase. Voice recognition can be affected by such environmental factors as background noise. Additionally it is unclear whether the technologies actually recognize the voice or just the pronunciation of the pass-phrase (password) used. This technology has been the focus of considerable efforts on the part of the telecommunications industry and NSA, which continue to work on
improving reliability. A telephone or microphone can serve as a sensor, which makes it a relatively cheap and easily deployable technology.
Iris Scan
Iris scanning measures the iris pattern in the colored part of the eye, although the iris color has nothing to do with the biometric. Iris patterns are formed randomly. As a result, the iris patterns in your left and right eyes are different, and so are the iris patterns of identical-cal twins. Iris scan templates are typically around 256 bytes. Iris scanning can be used quickly for both identification and verification
Applications because of its large number of degrees of freedom. Current pilot programs and applications include ATMs (“Eye-TMs”), grocery stores (for checking out), and the few International Airports (physical access).
Retinal Scan
Retinal scans measure the blood vessel patterns in the back of the eye. Retinal scan templates are typically 40 to 96 bytes. Because users perceive the technology to be somewhat intrusive, retinal scanning has not gained popularity with end-users. The device involves a light source shined into the eye of a user who must be standing very still within inches of the device. Because the retina can change with certain medical conditions, such as pregnancy, high blood pressure, and AIDS, this biometric might have the potential to reveal more information than just an individual’s identity.
Emerging biometric technologies:
Many inventors, companies, and universities continue to search the frontier for the next biometric that shows potential of becoming the best. Emerging biometric is a biometric that is in the infancy stages of proven technological maturation. Once proven, an emerging biometric will evolve in to that of an established biometric. Such types of emerging technologies are the following:
- Brainwave Biometric
- DNA Identification
- Vascular Pattern Recognition
- Body Odor Recognition
- Fingernail Bed Recognition
- Gait Recognition
- Handgrip Recognition
- Ear Pattern Recognition
- Body Salinity Identification
- Infrared Fingertip Imaging & Pattern Recognition
SECURITY ISSUES:
The most common standardized encryption method used to secure a company’s infrastructure is the Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) approach. This approach consists of two keys with a binary string ranging in size from 1024-bits to 2048-bits, the first key is a public key (widely known) and the second key is a private key (only known by the owner). However, the PKI must also be stored and inherently it too can fall prey to the same authentication limitation of a password, PIN, or token. It too can be guessed, lost, stolen, shared, hacked, or circumvented; this is even further justification for a biometric authentication system. Because of the structure of the technology industry, making biometric security a feature of embedded systems, such as cellular phones, may be simpler than adding similar features to PCs. Unlike the personal computer, the cell phone is a fixed-purpose device. To successfully incorporate Biometrics, cell-phone developers need not gather support from nearly as many groups as PC-application developers must.
Security has always been a major concern for company executives and information technology professionals of all entities. A biometric authentication system that is correctly implemented can provide unparalleled security, enhanced convenience, heightened accountability, superior fraud detection, and is extremely effective in discouraging fraud. Controlling access to logical and physical assets of a company is not the only concern that must be addressed. Companies, executives, and security managers must also take into account security of the biometric data (template). There are many urban biometric legends about cutting off someone finger or removing a body part for the purpose of gain access. This is not true for once the blood supply of a body part is taken away, the unique details of that body part starts to deteriorate within minutes. Hence the unique details of the severed body part(s) is no longer in any condition to function as an acceptable input for scanners.
The best overall way to secure an enterprise infrastructure, whether it be small or large is to use a smart card. A smart card is a portable device with an embedded central processing unit (CPU). The smart card can either be fashioned to resemble a credit card, identification card, radio frequency identification (RFID), or a Personal Computer Memory Card International Association (PCMCIA) card. The smart card can be used to store data of all types, but it is commonly used to store encrypted data, human resources data, medical data, financial data, and biometric data (template). The smart card can be access via a card reader, PCMCIA slot, or proximity reader. In most biometric-security applications, the system itself determines the identity of the person who presents himself to the system. Usually, the identity is supplied to the system, often by presenting a machine-readable ID card, and then the system asked to confirm. This problem is “one-to- one matching.” Today’s PCs can conduct a one-to-one match in, at most, a few seconds. One-to-one matching differs significantly from one-to-many matching. In a system that stores a million sets of prints, a one-to-many match requires comparing the presented fingerprint with 10 million prints (1 million sets times 10 prints/set). A smart card is a must when implementing a biometric authentication system; only by the using a smart card can an organization satisfy all security and legal requirements. Smart cards possess the basic elements of a computer (interface, processor, and storage), and are therefore very capable of performing authentication functions right on the card.
The function of performing authentication within the confines of the card is known as ‘Matching on the Card (MOC)’. From a security prospective MOC is ideal as the biometric template, biometric sampling and associated algorithms never leave the card and as such cannot be intercepted or spoofed by others (Smart Card Alliance). The problem with smart cards is the public-key infrastructure certificates built into card does not solve the problem of someone stealing the card or creating one. A TTP (Trusted Third Party) can be used to verify the authenticity of a card via an encrypted MAC (Media Access Control).
CULTURAL BARRIERS/PERCEPTIONS:
People as diverse as those of variable abilities are subject to many barriers, theories, concepts, and practices that stem from the relative culture (i.e. stigma, dignity or heritage) and perceptions (i.e. religion or philosophical) of the international community. These factors are so great that they could encompass a study of their own. To that end, it is also theorized that to a certain degree that the application of diversity factors from current theories, concepts, and practices may be capable of providing a sturdy framework to the management of employees with disabilities. Moreover, it has been implied that the term diversity is a synonymous reflection of the initiatives and objectives of affirmative action policies. The concept of diversity in the workplace actually refers to the differences embodied by the workforce members at large. The differences between all employees in the workforce can be equated to those employees of different or diverse ethnic origin, racial descent, gender, sexual orientation, chronological maturity, and ability; in effect minorities.
ADVANTAGES OF BIOMETRIC TECHNOLOGIES:
Biometric technologies can be applied to areas requiring logical access solutions, and it can be used to access applications, personal computers, networks, financial accounts, human resource records, the telephone system, and invoke customized profiles to enhance the mobility of the disabled. In a business-to-business scenario, the biometric authentication system can be linked to the business processes of a company to increase accountability of financial systems, vendors, and supplier transactions; the results can be extremely beneficial.
The global reach of the Internet has made the services and products of a company available 24/7, provided the consumer has a user name and password to login. In many cases the consumer may have forgotten his/her user name, password, or both. The consumer must then take steps to retrieve or reset his/her lost or forgotten login information. By implementing a biometric authentication system consumers can opt to register their biometric trait or smart card with a company’s business-to-consumer e-commerce environment, which will allow a consumer to access their account and pay for goods and services (e-commerce). The benefit is that a consumer will never lose or forget his/her user name or password, and will be able to conduct business at their convenience. A biometric authentications system can be applied to areas requiring physical access solutions, such as entry into a building, a room, a safe or it may be used to start a motorized vehicle. Additionally, a biometric authentication system can easily be linked to a computer-based application used to monitor time and attendance of employees as they enter and leave company facilities. In short, contactless biometrics can and do lend themselves to people of all ability levels.
DISADVANTAGES OF BIOMETRIC TECHNOLOGIES:
Some people, especially those with disabilities may have problems with contact biometrics. Not because they do not want to use it, but because they endure a disability that either prevents them from maneuvering into a position that will allow them to make use the biometric or because the biometric authentication system (solution) is not adaptable to the user. For example, if the user is blind a voice biometric may be more appropriate.
BIOMETRIC APPLICATIONS:
Most biometric applications fall into one of nine general categories:
- Financial services (e.g., ATMs and kiosks).
- Immigration and border control (e.g., points of entry, precleared frequent travelers, passport and visa issuance, asylum cases).
- Social services (e.g., fraud prevention in entitlement programs).
- Health care (e.g., security measure for privacy of medical records).
- Physical access control (e.g., institutional, government, and residential).
- Time and attendance (e.g., replacement of time punch card).
- Computer security (e.g., personal computer access, network access, Internet use, e-commerce, e-mail, encryption).
- Telecommunications (e.g., mobile phones, call center technology, phone cards, televised shopping).
- Law enforcement (e.g., criminal investigation, national ID, driver’s license, correctional institutions/prisons, home confinement, smart gun).
CONCLUSION:
Currently, there exist a gap between the number of feasible biometric projects and knowledgeable experts in the field of biometric technologies. The post September 11 th, 2002 attack (a.k.a. 9-11) on the World Trade Center has given rise to the knowledge gap. Post 9-11 many nations have recognized the need for increased security and identification protocols of both domestic and international fronts. This is however, changing as studies and curriculum associated to biometric technologies are starting to be offered at more colleges and universities. A method of closing the biometric knowledge gap is for knowledge seekers of biometric technologies to participate in biometric discussion groups and biometric standards committees.
The solutions only needs the user to possess a minimum of require user knowledge and effort. A biometric solution with minimum user knowledge and effort would be very welcomed to both the purchase and the end user. But, keep in mind that at the end of the day all that the end users care about is that their computer is functioning correctly and that the interface is friendly, for users of all ability levels. Alternative methods of authenticating a person’s identity are not only a good practice for making biometric systems accessible to people of variable ability level. But it will also serve as a viable alternative method of dealing with authentication and enrollment errors.
Auditing processes and procedures on a regular basis during and after installation is an excellent method of ensuring that the solution is functioning within normal parameters. A well-orchestrated biometric authentication solution should not only prevent and detect an impostor in instantaneous, but it should also keep a secure log of the transaction activities for prosecution of impostors. This is especially important, because a great deal of ID theft and fraud involves employees and a secure log of the transaction activities will provide the means for prosecution or quick resolution of altercations.
Roadmap To Develop A Steadfast Food Ordering Mobile App For Foodies
Food/restaurant industry being one of the fastest growing industries has always managed to keep pace with technological advancements for catering to the ever-changing demands of the customers. The booming of mobile apps development has aided the restaurant businesses with steadfast on-demand delivery services. A majority of fine dining restaurants, cafeterias, and takeaway businesses are now striving to invest in a sensible Android or iOS app to increase their turnovers overnight. Here are all features that an owner in restaurant business need to incorporate to make their app popular and user-facing.
- GPS tracking of orders
Any of the on-demand apps for food ordering won’t sustain for a day if they do not come with the feature of location-tracking using beacons or GPS. The foodies will always deliberately want to know how far the outlet is and how much time will take for the delivery boy to reach them as soon as they confirm their order. GPS tracking feature serves both the ends. While customers can track the delivery path and time taken by the delivery executive to reach them, the latter can easily know the location of customers and follow the shortest route to deliver.
- Easy menu search
Like every restaurant makes it mandatory to provide a menu card at each table or displays it boldly in the main counter, it’s a prerequisite for the apps to have an easy-to-get digital menu card. It’s crucial to enable the users to pick their desired dishes or drinks from the lot and place the order without a hassle in few taps. It’s also imperative to incorporate search option in the menu to let customers retrieve any item they wish to have and place an order.
- Geofencing to send push notifications
While geofencing is about tracing all the users who are in proximity to a specific store, restaurant outlets can leverage the technology for some added advantage to their businesses. They can send push notifications for personalised offers to the specific audiences as soon as they approach the geofence.
- Mobile payment options
With any trusted feature for facilitating payments through credit/debit cards or mobile wallet, an app cannot survive longer. It can lose out many end customers who are not at all comfortable about carrying cash or paying through a third-party payment system. It is thus always suggested to offer in-app payments options besides COD by integrating reliable gateways like PayPal, BrainTree, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay and so forth.
- Table reservation
Besides increasing per day takeaway orders, such an app can simultaneously aid the owners to augment their restaurants’ footfall. With the feature for slots or table reservation, the app can let users book a table in advance and have pleasant dining experience amidst the crowd and congestion in the peak times.
Quick Wrap up
On-demand food ordering apps are helping the restaurant businesses distinctly to stand out from the crowd by reaching out to the hardcore foodies any time they need. Thus, getting an easy-to-use app for users is right now the most prudent solution for most restaurant businesses.
Mortgages – The Best Time to Finance
If you have already decided to purchase a home and you don’t have the luxury of waiting for a market change, your lending rate will in large part depend on the market. If you have time to decide when to jump into the mortgage market, then research mortgage rate forecasts for the next year. If rates are expected to increase you may want to submit an application quickly, if rates are moving down you can wait.
Of course your credit rating will be another relatively fixed variable in your quest to get the best rate, if it’s relatively low you will pay a higher rate. So if you have time before you need to borrow attempt some credit repair through one of the better known repair firms. It usually takes a few months for them to make a difference but the points they gain could save you significantly over the term of your loan.
It’s common sense to shop around for the best mortgage rate and terms and negotiate with mortgage lenders until you are satisfied that you have been quoted the best available rate. So, you can go through whatever expedited process you want, you need to establish to best rate and terms before you zoom through to closing.
Mortgage companies may lock in your interest rate once you apply and are approved but if rates are too often changing they may not offer you an opportunity to lock the rate.
As an appraiser and I understand how important your valuation is. If you have problems with the appraisal the rest of the transaction can just fall apart. Address valuation issues before you bother with loan commitments, if the property you want to finance won’t appraise as high as expected you may be wasting your time.
If you do get a commitment of any kind from a mortgage company make sure you get a copy of it, some mortgage companies have gone to on-screen signature documents that disappear once you have electronically signed them. The document you need may disappear when the mortgage lender no longer want to honor them at closing, it’s happened to me, so you better have a “screen print” copy before your disappears into the ozone.
Historically mortgage rate have varied between 3.0% and 18.0% and at the moment, in early 2018, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate is near 4%. So we have current mortgage interest rates that are near the low-end of the mortgage interest rate range and if you wait no guarantee exists that they will remain low indefinitely.
If you take the time to make sure the home you want to borrow on will appraise near your expectations, that you are in the best credit position to borrow, you have shopped for the best available rate / terms and considered timing you will get a lot more for your money.
