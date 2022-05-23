Finance
Why Is WebHostingHub Shared Hosting the Most Affordable and Reliable Hosting?
“WebHostingHub” presents to its customers high-quality services and too many different plans for hosting their websites. Each plan includes other several packages to meet different needs and the growing demands that always change according to the size of the business and the surrounding circumstances. The price of the packages differs according the services that are presented. There are different options for payment to suit customers’ needs and their budgets. Among the plans that are offered by WebHostingHub is reseller hosting. This plan includes different packages and each package offers different tools, features and price.
The reseller hosting offers eight packages to be able to decide the best package for you according to your demands and budget. The packages start with Starter plan and the highest plan is Extreme which offers all the needed services for a reseller but they are also offered at a higher price than other packages which are lower in the offered services. The prices start at $3.99 per month when you pay for two years in advance.
The first package which is Starter offers 1 GB for disk space, 20 GB for bandwidth, hosting unlimited domains, private name servers, free templates, Ruby on Rails, search engine submission, instant and full backups, guarantees 99.99% uptime, unlimited e-mail accounts POP3, web mail, mailing list, spam assassin, unlimited add-on domains, unlimited sub-domains, unlimited FTP accounts, front page extension and shared IP address.
The company also offers the latest version of cPanel which is the best and most advanced control panel in the field of hosting websites and it is necessary for controlling websites, Fantastico Deluxe for installing scripts, RvSkin which is a multi-language panel, password and mail managers, spam filtering, hotlink protection, instant counter, guest book, MySQL databases and commerce tools. The Starter plan does not offer site builders, Clientexec or WHMCS, Softaculous and video and audio streaming.
In addition to all the features and tools that are presented through the basic and first plan which is Starter, the highest plan which is called Extreme also includes unlimited disk space, unlimited bandwidth, two site builders, Clientexec or WHMCS, video and audio streaming and Softaculous which is a leading script auto installer that helps to install the most popular scripts easily and quickly with just one click. WebHostingHub presents to its customers a free ENOM account which allows you to offer domain registration services for your customers at low prices and private name servers to host your customers’ domains on your branded name servers instead of using the name server of the company.
WebHostingHub provides its customers with a perfect 24/7 support to answer all of their questions and handle all the problems that they may face. It offers different and several support channels to contact the support team such as e-mail, live chat, phone, Fax and ticketing support system. You can use the knowledge base to look for an answer for your question.
There is also a 45-day money-back guarantee that allows you to try the services that you get for 45 days to make sure that they can help you to achieve your goals. In case you find during that time that the services are not satisfactory, then you will get a full refund without asking you any question. There are no contracts that force you to stay with the company and prevent you from cancelling your account because you are afraid of being penalized.
WebHostingHub presents summer special offer on reseller hosting packages for a limited time. This offer provides you with 20% off on Price Standard and higher plans, free double bandwidth, one month free when you pay for one year in advance and three months free on the 2-year payment.
Selling Financial Services With Integrity
Look for the Strategies
Here is a kaleidoscope of sales calls to illustrate the skills I’ll be presenting here. Different industries and quite different decision makers create the settings and the characters. Selling training has many similarities to selling insurance and investments because the product is intangible. You can’t see, hear, or touch it. Selling all products has certain dynamics that naturally occur, whatever the qualities of the individual products. These sales situations were quite different but I used the same or similar strategies in all of them. See if you can pick out the strategies I used.
Setting: IBM’s offices in upstate New York. It’s February and snow covers the ground.
The first sales call took place 16 years ago but it was so important to me that I can remember every detail. The client and decision maker was 6’6″ and we were meeting in his office which has huge glass expanses overlooking the snow. Earlier he had sent a letter to each training department in his large corporation denouncing the discipline which is the core of my seminars and telling each manager to cancel any trainings based on this concept. I had to change his mind about the entire discipline before he’d buy my seminar. The discipline that underlies the skills we teach is so powerful that it has attracted people who misuse the skills. This executive had encountered some of these people and wanted nothing to do with it. He forgot skills are tools. The person decides how to use the hammer to kill or to build a house. It’s up to you.
I recognized drawings on his wall, mentioned the artist by name, said I admired his work and that Doubleday had hired him to illustrate my first book years ago. The executive had warmed up during this exchange then turned grim again.
His major sense was auditory. I am a visual/kinesthetic. We had nothing in common except our admiration for this artist. The snow outside seemed to have sneaked in and affected the temperature. His opening line felt icy as well.
Once we were seated (our CEO, our potential IBM trainer and I) he said, “I phoned each of those employees who you said attended your public seminar. Some of them did not remember what you taught in the seminar.” Pretty icy. I simply looked at him. I said nothing.
Some said they had not used the concepts you taught. They had not found they remembered to use them.” I looked away at this as I felt my disappointment seeping through my body. What’s to say? I remained silent.
He continued, “And some of them said,” he paused, “the things you taught in the seminars changed their lives.” He looked gravely at me then the corners of his mouth turned up and he asked the stock inquiry, “How do your trainings differ from others?
I replied, in his tone and tempo, “Our seminars focus on 1. improving the awareness and rapport skills of the salesperson, 2. finding the client’s need, 3. showing how your service or product fills the need and 4. closing if you have a win/win. We also stress moving on if there is not a match between product and need.”
“You know,” he said, “No, you probably don’t know, that I designed the first sales program that IBM distributed world wide. It’s still in use today. Yours would augment it. I do believe they are compatible. Yours adds information not known then.”
I let out my breath. Was he buying?
He did.
What were the steps I followed that day?
Strategies: Preparation. I knew the culture, the philosophy and the personnel of IBM. I’d been working with them in our public seminars for eight years. I had completed my outcome preparation and my guess about IBM’s outcome.
MYOUR.(Chapter 3) – My outcome was to train as many as were interested in my product.
Your outcome – IBM’s outcome was to have an effective sales force.
Our outcome – To work together to improve the bottom line of IBM by training their sales force in as many effective skills in as short a time as humanly possible.
Then he told me that the official IBM psychiatrist had approved my entire three-day course and IBM would lease my videos for five years for $20,000 (now $30,000). Then he invited us to lunch.
What was my key strategy? Convincing him that the Gestalt and Linguistic skills in our seminar were useful for IBM salespeople – more useful than their present trainings. Actually, the company psychiatrist’s opinion was a deciding factor here, but my entire personality, presence, and congruence supported the psychiatrist’s assessment.
We’ve had on-going trainings in IBM for eighteen years.
The next case was done over the phone and with emails.
Setting: Palo Alto and San Francisco.
Characters: Executive and Genie
The corporate executive had been seated next to an insurance salesman who had recently attended our seminar at a large dinner. She was complaining about non-cooperation and communication glitches among her project teams. The salesman said, “I just completed a three-day seminar that could solve those problems, in my opinion.” He gave me her card. When I phoned she was out.
The first email stated that she was not sure she was the person to buy training. It took a month to schedule the telephone call. The conversation went like this.
“Have you had a chance to look over our website?” I asked.
“Only for a moment.”
“Do you have time now to walk through the specific skills we teach?”
“Yes.”
“Our website is http://www.influence-integrity.com. Can you find it now?”
Pause.
“Yes, I have it.”
“Click on Influencing with Integrity.”
“I’m there.”
“Scroll down to Module 1.”
I use the printed words on the website to guide her through all twelve modules. At the end she says, “I want to do it for me personally and I may be able to get you in. I’ll talk to my boss about it. When is the next public seminar?”
“I’m just about to schedule six classes. Give me a date you can come in January and I’ll let you set the date.”
“I’m traveling in January but maybe February.”
“After January 3rd, I’ll phone you. I would like to send you a copy of my book to get you started.”
First I sent the book then a package of brochures.
Maybe we’ll be training for this giant international association soon. At least, we’ve established a need and interest.
Strategies: The strategy here was to explicitly state our skills in the belief that one would fit her need. It did.
Setting: Many stories up in a skyscraper on Wall Street.
The Chase Bank trainer, Carol Colone, had ordered 100 copies of Influencing with Integrity. I copied her name off the order, phoned for an appointment and flew to New York from California. She was interested but not ready to buy. She asked if I certified trainers to teach my material. I said “Yes'” and this was a key selling point for her. Her voice tone told me this. When I said we were producing training films to support the live training, she said to come back when they were completed.
Two months later we had a rough cut of the Module One video. I phoned the trainer on a Monday morning and she said she had to leave for Japan on Friday, could I come to New York in three days? My answer was “Yes.”
This time I flew to New York with our CEO and Sales Manager. Carol Colone had collected her boss and a co-trainer for this session.
I showed the rough-cut after explaining that it needed additional editing.
Everything was going along so smoothly that I forgot not everyone has a sense of humor. The questions and answers were the usual ones, no sweat, until Carol asked, “What do you teach in the Trainer’s Seminar?”
My imp took over, things were too smooth. I replied, “Oh, the Egyptian Burial Ritual.” It was meant to be a joke. No one laughed.
I actually did have a movement instructor who led a “Trust Exercise,” called the Egyptian Burial Ritual, but this was no time to bring this up. The temperature in the room was -20 degrees.
I avoided my two colleagues eyes as I tried to dig myself out of the deep hold I’d dug with my words.
After ten minutes of tap-dancing (as in Chicago – the movie) I was finally able to regain enough rapport to demonstrate a spider-fear cure on Carol. This brought the temperature in the room back to normal.
After checking out my “normalness” with a few more questions, we all signed a contract for $32,000. I received the entire check in two weeks.
Our courses were mandatory in Chase Auditing for several years and we conducted ongoing trainings for 12 years.
Strategy: Determine need/interest. Establish Rapport. Listen. Respond to Need.
After loss of Rapport: Rapport by Demonstrating unusual skills. Reverting to appropriate normal behavior.
Setting: IDEA’s office in Palo Alto. Steve has gone to the bank. Alice and others are at lunch and I’m answering the phone.
The phone rings and a woman’s voice orders one copy of Influencing with Integrity – soft cover. I explain we’re out of soft-cover but will sell her a hardback copy for the same price. She likes that. I ask her how she learned of the book. She laughs.
“I met a man on a plane from Chicago. He told me about NLP and piqued my interest. I bought a book he recommended and became even more interested. Then I phoned him and asked for more book titles. He gave me Influencing with Integrity. So I’m ordering it.”
As we talked, I discovered she taught Organizational Development and related subjects at Harvard University. I asked for feedback when she finished the book.
We began an email acquaintance. Here’s her last three emails:
Hi Genie,
Happy New Year!
Just a quick note to say how much I love your book. I’m reading it slowly
because there is so much to contemplate.
Mitzi
Hi Genie,
Good luck with this. It sounds great!
I would like to use your book in my course at Harvard this semester. Will it be
possible to get 35 copies of the paperback?
Mitzi
Hi Genie,
I don’t think that my last attempt to thank you was sent by my computer. So if
this is a repeat my apologies.
Thank you so much for making the hard cover copy available to my students. In my
courses I try to provide students with pragmatic and constructive approaches
that can help them lead more productive, successful, and fulfilling lives.
Students claim that my courses make them more successful in the workplace and
even change their lives which is my goal. Your book fits perfectly with my
philosophy. I can already see how it is changing how I do things.
Mitzi
Strategies: Rapport. Common interests. Listen. Client closes.
Setting: Columbus Georgia
Here’s an account of a true sales call made by Jon Hill, one of the authors, who also happens to be an insurance broker. He works in a medium sized town and works hard at maintaining cordial relationships with many people. One of his clients,Mike (fictitious name), had bought from Jon a policy 10 years before in case he hit a financial snag after mortgaging a new building. My trainer, Jon, had watched the annexes to the building and knew the building had increased in value a lot in 10 years.
So Jon called Mike who seemed slightly reluctant to set up an appointment to discuss new insurance. Jon reminded him his policy was 10 years old and Mike agreed to an appointment. When Jon arrived, Mike’s wife was present but Mike wasn’t. Jon kept her engaged in small-talk until Mike arrived. Nora, Mike’s wife, was an influencer but not a decision maker. After Mike was settled, Jon asked, “How much do you owe on your building now?”
Mike looked uncomfortable and Nora replied, “Almost a quarter of a million.”
“Would you like to share the risk with some new insurance?”
“Do I have to write the check today?” Nora asked with a frown.
“No.” Jon answered.
“Would you like a similar arrangement to the one we made 10 years ago?”
Mike answered, “Could we?”
“Yes, we can do that easily and you’ll be covered for the additional amount.”
Nora and Mike were smiling when Jon left.
Strategies: Jon used the exact same strategies for this insurance sale as I used for my seminar sales.
Setting: Telephone call from Austin, Texas. Not a good connection. The female voice said she’d found our ad in the ASTD Conference Magazine and what we did was just what she wanted. She said her name and corporation so fast I couldn’t compute what I’d heard.
“Do you really do what the ad says?” she asked.
“Yes, I wrote it.”
“And do you have research to back it up?’
“Yes, It’s compiled into a book called ‘Tooting Your Own Horn.’ 26 separate studies.”
“Would you do a pilot program for free?”
“No,” I replied. “We don’t do freebies.”
“If you can do what your ad says, we’ll be having you back – for your usual fees.”
“Well, we do what we say, but we don’t do freebies.”
She closed the conversation by saying, “I’ll get back to you.”
A week later, she called. We had essentially the same conversation. This time I understood her company name when she said, “Dell.”
“Dell Computers?” I asked.
“Yes.”
“We still don’t conduct free seminars.”
Another week passes. Ring. Same conversation until I ask, “Would you pay airfare?”
“No – it’s company policy. We can pay for materials.”
“How much can you pay per person?”
“$250.”
“Per person?” I asked.
“Yes.”
“And how many people would be in this free class?”
“30.”
“In one class?”
“Yes.”
“So you would pay $7500 if I’d come?”
“Are your materials $250 per person?”
“Only for you. Ordinarily they’d be $500 per person.”
She didn’t know if I was joking – or not. Neither did I. I’d never done a freebie for $7500. Airfare was about $500, so $7,000 wasn’t my usual fee, but – for Dell as a client?
So I went to Dell, conducted the pilot, collected my check, and we conducted monthly seminars for 5 ½ years until a new set of decision makers came in and changed everything around.
Strategies: Rapport Setting. Sticking with the rules but exploring other options. Listening to the client. Being flexible. Gambling that filling a need by showing up would gain a contract. Letting the client close.
Choosing Weight Loss Supplements Wisely
It really chaps my hide whenever I see those commercials on TV with a woman MD-want to-be hawking the latest diet pill. These “play-doctors” are usually wearing white lab coats, like they’re on the way to perform surgery and just thought they’d take time out of their busy schedule to tell you about this “latest medical breakthrough”. Don’t be fooled….the idea is to make it appear as if this woman (or man, I’ve seen them, too) is an actual doctor telling you about this latest prescription medicine to solve your weight problem. They even have the nerve to sell it to you in a bottle that looks just like one of your prescriptions you get from the pharmacy.
With obesity and all its related health problems becoming more and more common in the general population, people are becoming desperate to try a “magic pill” that will help them lose weight. As a result, there is a lot of potential harm you can do to yourself if you don’t choose your weight loss supplements wisely.
While many health and fitness experts will tell you flat out not to ever use any supplements…ever…research has shown that some can be used with success under the right conditions.
The first thing to consider is whether you are in fairly good health to try one of these weight loss herbal supplements. Are you under a doctor’s care for high blood pressure, diabetes, heart problems, depression or any other serious health problem? Taking any herbal supplements can be very dangerous. Consult your doctor and get your other health problems under control before using any weight loss supplements.
Second, do your research on who is manufacturing the products. Are doctors involved in the process? What are their credentials? If you see that a doctor (or group of doctors) has been involved in the design and production of an herbal remedy for a health problem, you have to understand that their professional reputation is on the line. Most doctors have spent decades in medical schools and in clinical environments,practicing medicine. No one who has invested that much time and energy on their medical career is going to sacrifice their reputation for something they are not absolutely sure is going to work.
Third, read the label and research, research,
research the ingredients. FDA guidelines for herbal supplements do not require standardized amounts. In some cases, you only need a trace amount of the herb in order to put the name on the label so look for the standardized claim on the bottle. That means the same amount is in every bottle. That can also give you a clue as to whether the price is right on a certain herbal compound. If it’s really cheap…or free… there’s usually a reason why…most likely, it’s because there’s very little of the active ingredient in the pill.
Also, look for the word “chelated” and “amino-acid-bound” which means that the minerals are absorbed by your body better and more effective than the simple forms manufactured by other vitamin-mineral products.
It wouldn’t be wise to take a trip to the health food store and get the purest form of the latest herbal supplement, either.Most supplements that have power to help you lose weight need to be blended with other herbs and minerals to be optimally effective for weight loss.
Finally, you must realize that there is no such thing as a “magic weight loss pill”. You must follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly in order for quality weight loss supplements to work. The healthiest weight loss supplements will enhance your weight loss efforts by increasing your metabolism and suppressing your appetite while you eat those good healthy veggies and take that 30 minute walk everyday. The definition of supplement is “to increase, extend or improve something by adding something to it” and that’s what the best weight loss supplements are meant to do; supplement a healthy lifestyle.
Lessons From Long-Term Capital Management
Background
Long Term Capital Management(LTCM) was a hedge fund established in 1994 by John Meriwether, a very successful bond trader at Salomon Brothers. At Salomon, Meriwether was one of the first on wall street to hire top academics and professors. Meriwether established a team of academics who applied models based on financial theories to trading. At Salomon, Meriwether’s group of geniuses generated amazing returns and demonstrated an unparalleled ability to precisely calculate risk and other market factors.
In 1994, Meriwether left Salomon and established LTCM. The partners included two Nobel Price-winning economists, a former vice chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, a professor from Harvard University, and other successful bond traders. This elite group of traders and academics attracted initial investment of about $1.3 billion from many large institutional clients.
Strategy
The strategy of LTCM was simple in concept but difficult to implement. LTCM utilized computer models to find arbitrage opportunities between markets. LTCM’s central strategy was convergence trades where securities were incorrectly priced relative to one another. LTCM would take long positions on the under priced security and short positions on the overpriced security.
LTCM engaged in this strategy in international bond markets, emerging markets, US Government bonds, and other markets. LTCM would make money when these spreads shrunk and returned to the fair value. Later, when LTCM’s capital base increased the fund engaged in strategies outside their expertise such as merger arbitrage and S&P 500 volatility.
These strategies, however, focused on tiny price differences. Myron Scholes, one of the partners, stated that “LTCM would function like a giant vacuum cleaner sucking up nickels that everyone else had overlooked.” To make a significant profit on small differences in value, the hedge fund took high-leveraged positions. At the start of 1998, the fund had assets of about $5 billion and had borrowed about $125 billion.
Results
LTCM achieved outstanding returns initially. Before fees, the fund earned 28% in 1994, 59% in 1995, 57% in 1996, and 27% in 1997. LTCM earned these returns with surprisingly little downside volatility. Through April 1998, the value of one dollar initially invested increased to $4.11.
However, in mid 1998 the fund began to experience losses. These losses were further compounded when Salomon Brothers exited the arbitrage business. Later in the year, Russia defaulted on government bonds, a LTCM holding. Investors panicked and sold Japanese and European bonds and bought U.S. treasury bonds. Thus, spreads between LTCM’s holding increased, causing the arbitrage trades to lose huge amounts. LTCM lost $1.85 billion in capital by the end of August 1998.
Spreads between LTCM’s arbitrage trades continued to widen and the fund experienced a flight to liquidity causing assets to shrink in the first 3 weeks of September from $2.3 billion to $600 million. Although assets decreased, because of the use of leverage the portfolio value did not shrink. However, the decrease in assets elevated the the fund’s leverage. Ultimately, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York catalyzed a $3.625 billion bail-out by the major institutional creditors in order to avoid a wider collapse in the financial markets caused LTCM’s dramatic leverage and huge derivatives positions. At the end of September 1998, the value of one dollar initially invested decreased to $.33 before fees.
Lessons from LTCM’s Failure
1.Limitation of Excess Leverage Use
When engaging in investment strategies based on securities converging from market price to an estimated fair price, managers must be able to have a long term time frame and be able to withstand unfavorable price changes. When using dramatic leverage, the ability of capital to be invested long term during unfavorable price changes is limited by the patience of the creditors. Normally, lenders lose patience during market crisis, when borrowers need the capital. If forced to securities during an illiquid market crisis, the fund will fail.
LTCM’s use of leverage also highlighted the lack of regulation in the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market. Many of the lending and reporting requirements established in other markets, such as futures, were not present in the OTC derivatives market. This lack of transparency caused the risks of LTCM’s dramatic leverage to not be completely recognized.
The failure of LTCM does not mean that any use of leverage is bad, but highlights the potential negative consequences of using excessive leverage.
2.Importance of Risk Management
LTCM failed to manage multiple aspects of risk internally. Managers mostly focused on theoretical models and not enough on liquid risk, gap risk, and stress-testing.
With such large positions, LTCM should have focused more on liquidity risk. LTCM’s model’s underestimated the probability of a market crisis and potential for a flight to liquidity.
LTCM’s models also assumed that long and short positions were highly correlated. This assumption was historically based. Past results do not guarantee future results. By stress testing the model for the potential of lower correlations, risk could have been better managed.
In addition to LTCM, the hedge fund’s large institutional creditors failed to properly manage risk. Impressed by the fund’s all star traders and large amount of assets, many creditors provided very generous credit terms, even though the creditors engaged in significant risk. Also, many creditors failed to understand their total exposure to specific markets. During a crisis, exposure in multiple areas of a business to specific risks can cause dramatic damage.
3.Supervision
LTCM failed to have a truly independent check on traders. Without this supervision, traders were able to create positions that were too risky.
LTCM demonstrates an interesting case of the limitations of predictions based on historical information, and the importance of recognizing potential failure of models. In addition, the story of LTCM illustrates the risk of limited transparency in OTC derivatives market.
To learn more about finance and investing, please visit the Sharpe Investing blog.
