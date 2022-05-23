Finance
Why Social Media Marketing is an Essential Part of SEO Services
The older strategies of online marketing has given way to social media marketing (SMM) that has been intertwined with SEO. These days, this method of web-marketing has emerged as an integral part of SEO services as both of them are interdependent and equally contribute to the success of a website in search engines.
How SEO Services and SMM Are Interlinked
Search engine optimization is purely based on relevancy that comes from content with right concepts and proper usage of keywords. The best way to add content to a website is through blogging, making communities, comments and forums. And all these concepts are part of SMM.
Blog submission to such media sites such as Stumbleupon, Digg are successful link building campaign. Again, your success in this method is questionable without a boost from search engines. It indicates that SEO and SMM are closely related to each other.
Because of the remarkable impact of this online marketing method on search engine optimization, social media marketing has a widespread use in SEO services. There are some other noteworthy reasons proving the benefits gained through such methods. Some are referred to here.
1) Getting Quality and Relevant Inbound Link
It is a well-known fact that submission to these category of websites can obtain numerous inbound links to a website. And incoming links, according to search engine algorithms, are one of the vital factors influencing your website’s search engine ranking. So, it is no secret that the SMM can be a smart way to boost your sites rankings. And the best thing about getting links through submission to these websites is that the links are organic links, not bought or reciprocated.
2) SMM as an Effective Reputation Management Tool
Many such websites, ranking high in SERPs, are popular ones. And, the SEO service providers should take great care to secure links from the popular websites as visitors are more active in these sites. Getting links from such reputed sites is considered as good references both by search engines and by visitors.
3) Getting Visibility Through Social Media Websites
The basic function of SEO services is to create visibility for the websites for specific keywords. Generally, new sites take time to get ranked in SERPs and achieve visibility. On the other hand, these sites that rank extremely well in search engines can help you achieve that desired result in less time.
We should remember that blog or video submission to such media sites can’t help directly to get higher rankings, but definitely create new possibilities, even for the new websites, to achieve visibility before they rank.
4) Search Engines Frequently Crawl Social Media
These websites are recurrently crawled by search engines due to new content submission. Hence, the links coming from such sites can point search engines to your site.
As a matter fact, SMM can influence your SEO campaign both positively and negatively. For instance, your rivals are also using the same techniques at social media and it is easy for anyone to create bad reputation for others in these media. Hence, you need to be extremely careful about selecting SEO services for your online marketing campaign.
The interesting thing about social media marketing is that it brings about all the basic functions of SEO – obtaining links, driving traffic and enhancing visibility.
A Guide to Hiring an SEO Provider
If your business has any online components (such as a website), then SEO is crucial to the ongoing success of your business. You may have the most expensive website in your industry, but without web traffic (visitors) to that website, it is essentially useless. It is not just traffic that you need, but targeted traffic. A good quality SEO service can provide relevant, consistent web traffic to your website(s). This guide will allow you, as a non-expert, to distinguish between good and bad SEO providers. There are many of both kinds, this guide should help you to find the good ones.
SEO needs to be implemented in a way that is effective in achieving your SEO goals and providing that all important meaningful presence on the World Wide Web.
Quality SEO is a crucial investment when it comes to developing successful expansion and growth strategies.
Ineffective SEO implementation, renders your SEO efforts wholly ineffective and a waste of your money.
6 things you need to know and understand before hiring an SEO provider:
1) Hiring an SEO provider should be seen as an investment in your business. You should not view it as a business expense, but rather a business strategy and an effective way of enhancing your business presence within your business sector. Try not to begin your search with the intention of “buying some SEO”. Hiring an SEO provider should be viewed rather as hiring an employee that understands and cares about your business and its online objectives.
2) The first page of Google (or any search engine) is everything. Few people ever go to the second page of the search results anymore. Google is so good at being a search engine that people blindly trust Google’s ability to deliver the most relevant results on the first page. Think about how often you click through to the second page. This means that if your business is not on the first page, it’s almost as good as nowhere. The top positions on page one get the most clicks, which decrease as you progress downwards on the page.
3) The ‘big’ keywords are not everything. It is better to be on the first page for a few smaller keywords, than try to rank for bigger keywords and not be on the first page at all. For example, an accountancy business in Preston may not rank for the highly competitive keyword ‘accountant’ (unless they have a lot of SEO budget and time to wait for rankings); but the same business could conceivably rank highly for the keyword ‘chartered accountant Preston’. A good SEO provider should research the keywords that your business could realistically rank on page one for and also keywords that have enough search volume to be worthwhile for your business to try ranking for.
4) SEO is all about beating your competition. There is no guarantee from the search engines to say you will be on the first page of Google if you do certain things. Put simply, SEO works like this:
The search engines have their conventions; websites that conform by giving the search engines what they want, will find themselves achieving better search engine rankings. The only thing standing between you and the top spots in the search rankings is your competition. Not your actual business competitors, but your online competitors. The websites that currently have the top spots in the search engines for your desired keywords are your online competition, and you need to beat them out of those top spots. Some keywords will be easy to rank for, others will be more difficult. It is only your online competition that dictates which will be the case for each individual keyword. A good SEO provider will research the competition for each of your keywords. Then, after the most effective keywords for your business sector have been identified they should be implemented in accordance with point number three above.
5) On-page and Off-page SEO.
Search engine optimisation is a complex and ever-evolving science, but in order to intelligently interview a prospective SEO provider you need to understand that there are two main types of SEO.
On-page SEO relates to the factors on your website that affect your SEO (keywords, usability, page headings, outbound links, internal links, etc.).
Off-page SEO are the factors that relate directly to matters outside of your website that affect the SEO of the website, such as back links, citations, social sharing, etc.
SEO providers can work on your off-page SEO fairly easily, but if you are not willing to change on-page SEO, according to their recommendations, you cannot blame them for lack of results. A good SEO provider will review your website and report back about your on-page SEO, and how it can be improved. You should have your web designer make the adjustments.(Remember he is the expert in this field)
6) An increase in search engine ranking is not necessarily an increase in leads and sales. All your SEO provider can do is get your website, videos, Google Places, articles, blog posts, etc. further up the search engine results. They cannot guarantee an increase in sales or leads, because that factor is determined by your own sales funnel. It is not the SEO provider’s job to make sure that the extra web traffic you receive will convert to more leads or sales. Your website needs to convert those visitors with good marketing, which is an issue for your marketing consultant to deal with.
The key differences between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ SEO providers:
Good SEO Providers
Good SEO providers know and understand the points mentioned above. You can judge this by their answers to the questions provided later in my next article.
Good SEO providers want to build a solid foundation and a proper SEO plan for your business, with extensive initial keyword and market (competitor) research. They will often insist upon it, even if the prospective client does not see the need. Sometimes a good SEO provider will refuse to work with a client that does not want the important groundwork to be done, because they know that without it they will not be likely to provide the client with the results that they want. A good SEO provider will want to provide their client with results as their first priority. Often a client will say “but I’ve already done the keyword research myself”. Many potential clients sit down for 5 or 10 minutes to write out all the keywords that they think are relevant to their business, and then think that they have now done all the keyword research that is needed. Real keyword research is a lengthy, investigative process.
Good SEO providers use responsible SEO methods, such as paying more attention to on-page SEO, securing quality back links, improving citations, aiding social sharing, ensuring a good user experience, etc.
Bad SEO Providers
Bad SEO providers will want to take their clients’ money as their first priority. They will not conduct proper keyword and market research, but will say, for example, “what are your three keywords and your URL that you want to rank for”. If this happens (as it often does) you can be sure they are simply plugging your website into software to get irrelevant back links all over the internet, using spam blog comments, link farms and other means. In many cases this approach is ineffective because the URL, or domain, may not match the client’s desired keywords. This can also damage the reputation and, ironically, the long-term SEO and credibility of the website.
Bad SEO providers use bad quality SEO methods (Sometimes referred to as Black-hat methods), Utilising these methods can have an extremely detrimental effect on how your website is perceived by search engines. This in turn may result in your website being (Sand boxed). Needless to say this is extremely undesirable, as damage such as this is extremely difficult to reverse.
Ensure you get the specialist SEO who knows how best to highlight the attributes of your company and can draw attention to your products and your services in a way that really makes your business stand-out on the worldwide web.
Healthy Sugar-Free Coffee Creamer
There’s nothing like a good cup of coffee to start your day, which only gets better when the cup of joe has the indulgent taste of Mocha, Creamy Caramel, French Vanilla, or another of your favorites like Hazelnut. The best sugar-free coffee creamer should fit naturally into your healthy life style and be lactose free, gluten-free, and without any transfats.
Tasty? Sweet? Creamy? For Sure!
If you are watching your weight, have certain allergies, or just want a flavorful healthy creamer for your coffee, you have reasons to smile. Today’s dairy alternatives have no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial colors/flavors, and no hydrogenated soybean oils. Instead, they are keto-friendly and cholesterol-Free.
There are very good reasons coconuts are a tropical delight as the tasty, sweet, and creamy flavor begins with coconut oil. Your weight loss diet needs some healthy fats. Coconut contains the right short and medium-chain fatty acids that help in taking off excessive weight. It is also easily digested and helps in healthy functioning of the thyroid and endocrine system.
Coconut oil is also known for increasing your body’s metabolic rate by removing stress on the pancreas. A higher metabolism is always good for faster weight loss. Thus a quality sugar-free coffee creamer (based on coconut oil) jolts your energy level first thing in the morning supporting your weight loss goals.
A Sugar Free Coffee Creamer – Makes a Lean You
Busy people want a quick scoop of sugar-free coffee creamer so that we can get on with our day. Coconut based creamers make a great alternative to dairy. What you need is a creamer that doesn’t turn a cup of 10-calorie coffee into a sugar saturated milkshake. A full flavor and healthy creamer only adds about 15 calories to your cup of java while energizing your metabolism to burn off much more.
Along with that high energy, you want a sugar-free creamer that lowers body inflammation (no artificial chemicals) and increases mental focus. Your keto diet goal is a metabolic state when your body efficiently burns fat for energy. The diet is low sugar and low carb enabling more fat to burn.
Maybe you’ve heard about some creamers containing unwanted additives like titanium dioxide, hydrogenated oils, and dipotassium phosphate. Too many creamers are full of unhealthy junk. Many are loaded with corn syrup, which is just a tricky way of saying sugar.
All that you really want is a sugar-free coffee creamer adding a rich quality and deep flavor that is healthy without pounding on unwanted and unneeded calories. The plain (and flavored) truth is that just a teaspoon or so adds a lot of creaminess to your drinks.
The Importance of Art for SEO and Web Design
SEO, also known as search engine optimization, is a technique implemented into websites and blogs to help with improving search engine rankings within sites such as Bing, Google and Yahoo! When you want individuals to find your website by searching for specific relevant and trending keywords in your target market or niche, SEO is essential.
Although SEO involves plenty of keyword research and planning, design also has a direct impact on search engine optimization and how it can affect your website’s overall traffic growth and page ranking.
Who Should Optimize Their Website?
Optimizing a website is possible for both personal sites and blogs as well as corporate websites and eCommerce stores that offer both services and merchandise. Whether you want to promote a brand or if you are interested in sharing your own work and portfolio, search engine optimization is useful for all webmasters and those interested in growing an online presence.
Search engine optimization not only helps to attract new visitors and potential customers who are genuinely interested in your website, but it also helps with boosting your professional reputation and credibility in any industry you work in or represent with your website.
Why Design Matters for Visitors
Professional graphic artists understand the importance of design when it comes to appealing to potential loyal visitors and long-term clients or customers. Any time a visitor finds a new website, he or she only needs a few seconds to determine whether or not they want to browse the site any further. Understanding the importance of design and why it matters can ultimately help to reduce your website’s overall bounce rate.
A website’s bounce rate is the percentage of users who leave a website after viewing only one page, often the page they landed on by directly typing in the URL or from a link referral. The better your design is to your visitors, the more likely they are to spend more time browsing your site and the content you have published.
Ensure your website’s design is visible in various browser sizes and within different operating systems. Additionally, website design that is responsive and that also loads well within mobile phones and tablet devices is also highly recommended if you want to reach an expanded audience.
Web Design also matters for users when you are trying to reach a specific audience or a target niche demographic. If you want to truly resonate and connect with your audience, giving them a design or layout that is relevant and appealing to them personally is key in keeping them on your site for extended periods of time. The longer you are capable of keeping visitors on your site, the easier it becomes to generate potential sales leads while also getting your users more active and engaged with the content you share and promote.
Why Does Design Matter for SEO Purposes?
Whenever you are creating a website and you want to focus on the overall design and appeal of the site, it is important not to forget to incorporate SEO, or search engine optimization. SEO is imperative to grow websites organically and throughout search engines such as Google, Yahoo! and Bing, some of the biggest search engine companies to date.
When you want to implement a new design for your site, be sure to ask any professional you are working with about the effects a new design change may have on your site’s overall page ranking as well as your current optimization within search engines.
Additionally, it is also important to keep in mind the overall speed of your website and its average loading time for each page of content you have published. Ensuring you have a web hosting company that is capable of providing you with the loading speeds you need is another way to help with search engine optimization and improving your website’s overall page ranking.
The faster your website loads with each visitor, the easier it becomes for virtual search engines to crawl your website for keywords and relevant content. Compare web hosting speeds before selecting a company that is suitable for the traffic and page views you currently receive or the number of visitors you predict you will receive in a month’s time.
Working With Graphic Designers
If you are in need of a revamp for your website or your brand in its entirety, consider looking for a professional graphic designing service to assist you throughout the process. Working with graphic artists who also specialize in branding, SEO marketing and understanding the importance of art and SEO with web design is necessary to create an online presence that reaches any intended target audience or demographic that you have in mind.
Once you have made the decision to work with a professional graphic artist, you can then begin to compare portfolios of professionals right from home, online. Reviewing and comparing portfolios of artists who specialize in web design and SEO is a way for you to find a designer who is professional and right to help you with your site’s revamp.
Working together with graphic designers is one way for you to create a website and online presence with maximum impact. The more closely you work with a professional designer who has experience with SEO and design together, the easier it becomes to create effective marketing plans while reaching your audience on a personal level.
