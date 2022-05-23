News
Yankees drop first game of doubleheader to White Sox
On an uncomfortably hot and sticky afternoon to begin the Yankees’ and White Sox’s Sunday doubleheader in the Bronx, the home team played a fittingly lethargic game.
Then Aaron Judge stepped to the plate in the eighth inning and with one wave of his mighty bat, briefly turned things around. Judge’s solo home run tied the game, incited M-V-P chants at Yankee Stadium, and helped his team get off the mat, but AJ Pollock matched him with a solo shot of his own in the next inning. Pollock’s jack gave the White Sox a late lead that blossomed into a 3-1 Chicago win and, with the game-clinching shot coming off Aroldis Chapman, invited more questions about who the Yankees’ closer should be moving forward.
In addition to giving up a poorly timed home run, Chapman also threw a pitch to the backstop, had to be visited by the training staff after throwing a pitch, and failed to get a single swing and miss on his once untouchable fastball. When he left the game after Adam Engel put an RBI insurance run double into the left field corner, Chapman was serenaded by boos on his way to the dugout, where Judge was waiting for him at the top step with an encouraging pat on the butt.
“He’s not been as fine with his command,” Boone said of the struggling southpaw. “He’s just not quite as sharp as we’ve seen him. He was getting some treatment on his Achilles. When he was moving around, he wasn’t moving around great. But he wanted the ball. Today, to me he didn’t look great on his legs, so I think that was probably an issue today.”
The Yankees started their double dip by getting blanked by Johnny Cueto, a wonderful pitcher who’s also years removed from his prime. Cueto twisted and turned his way through six innings, five strikeouts and roughly one million different wind ups. The Yankees mustered six hits against him — all of which were singles — and got zero runs.
The final two of those singles did knock Cueto out of the game with no outs in the seventh inning. Trailing by one run at the time, the Yankees were very much still in the game. Cueto’s replacement, the fiery Joe Kelly, shut that down fairly quickly.
Kelly struck out his first hitter, Marwin Gonzalez, on four pitches. During the next at-bat, he picked Aaron Hicks off of second base. Hicks tried to make a break for third while Kelly wasn’t looking, likely anticipating that the reliever would start his delivery during the mad dash. Instead, Kelly simply stepped off the mound, realized that Hicks was in no man’s land, and tossed the ball to second base for an easy out. Hicks was the second Yankee to get picked off, joining Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who Cueto picked off of first in the second inning.
“Almost had him timed up,” Boone lamented after the game.
The squandered opportunity in the seventh looked like it would be the Yankees’ best scoring chance of the day, but Judge’s ability to transform things in a single swing changed that pretty emphatically before the White Sox landed their counter punches.
Hicks’ rally-killing pickoff brings more ammunition to the people calling for him to be benched. Entering Sunday’s action, Hicks was hitting .200 with an on-base percentage much higher than his slugging percentage. His 20 hits included just one double and one home run, and in his previous 15 games coming into Sunday, he was in a vicious 3-for-40 (.075) slump. In the first game of the doubleheader, he did go 2-for-4, but also popped up on the infield with the game tied in the eighth inning.
While he’s still taking a lot of walks, and is tied for the team-lead in stolen bases, Hicks is a tough sell for many fans, especially the ones advocating for the Joey Gallo-Aaron Judge-Giancarlo Stanton outfield to be a more regular occurrence.
The White Sox deployed Liam Hendriks for the last three outs, and facing the bottom of the Yankees’ order, the All-Star closer had no trouble at all.
The Yankees cannot relate.
News
Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka placed on COVID-19 injured list
Before their Sunday doubleheader against the White Sox, the Yankees announced that Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka had been placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
Both players are vaccinated, as they were able to travel to and play in the team’s series in Toronto.
Aaron Boone said in his pregame press conference on Sunday that Gallo had been feeling under the weather and was going to get the first day of the doubleheader off, with Boone saying that he’d probably get the start in the second game.
That is now out of the question.
Right-handed reliever David McKay was called up from Triple-A to take a spot on the active roster.
The Yankees also signed catcher Rob Brantly to a Major League contract and selected him to the 26-man roster.
Continuing the flurry of roster moves, catcher Ben Rortvedt was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Rortvedt, who has only played in two minor league games this season, recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee. He is expected to return to game action in six to eight weeks.
News
Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Baltimore early Sunday evening; Orioles resume after rain delay
Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Baltimore and the surrounding area. Initially issued until 5:30 p.m., the warning was later updated to last until 6:15 p.m. for Baltimore, Dundalk and Towson.
Storms, which could include winds up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail, were also possible in Columbia, Glen Burnie, Rockville, Bowie, Aspen Hill and Washington D.C. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Elkton, Aberdeen and Havre de Grace until 7 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning is more serious than a thunderstorm watch and indicates that a dangerous storm has already been spotted. A thunderstorm watch had been issued for Baltimore and the surrounding area until 9 p.m.
At 6:09 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was observed over Reagan National Airport in Washington, moving east at 15 mph, according to the NWS, which warned that winds would “cause some trees and large branches to fall” and that “localized power outages are possible.”
The Orioles’ home game against the Tampa Bay Rays, tied 6-6 after the Orioles scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth, was delayed at 5:30 p.m. due to the storm. Play was resumed at 6:21 p.m., following a 51-minute delay.
The NWS also issued a special marine warning for the Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point, including the Baltimore Harbor, until 6:45 p.m.
News
Taijuan Walker throws seven shutout innings against Rockies as Mets win 11th series of the year
DENVER — Taijuan Walker aced the tough assignment of pitching at Coors Field in his fifth-career start at the National League’s third-oldest ballpark.
Walker lowered his season ERA to 2.70 and picked up his second win of the season in the Mets’ 2-0 victory over the Rockies on Sunday. He hurled seven shutout innings and limited Colorado batters to five hits and two walks. Walker also posted season highs in strikeouts (six) and pitches (97) in his sixth and best outing of the year thus far. It was only the second shutout from a Mets pitcher at Coors Field, ever.
The Mets (28-15) improved to 11 series wins after beginning their six-game road trip by taking two out of three against the Rockies. The Mets have a 11-1-1 record in their 13 series so far this season. They packed their lockers and enjoyed a happy flight after the win, traveling to San Francisco to play a three-game set against the Giants that begins on Monday.
In addition to his dominance on the mound, which at one point included 12 consecutive batters retired, Walker received a huge assist from his defense in the seventh inning. With the Mets leading by two runs, Walker permitted a pair of no-out singles in his third time through the Rockies order. But his infield had his back, as Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil turned a huge 6-4-3 double play to at least put the first two outs on the board.
But the threat still loomed with a Colorado runner at third base. Luis Guillorme vacuumed a line drive off the bat of catcher Brian Serven and turned in a flashy play at third base for the final out of the seventh. Walker was fired up after Guillorme’s play, which kept the goose eggs on the board for the Rockies.
The Mets collected both of their runs in the sixth inning by capitalizing on the Rockies’ miscue. Brandon Nimmo’s hustle turned a single into three bases when Randal Grichuk committed a fielding error in right field. Francisco Lindor promptly singled Nimmo in with the shortstop’s 24th RBI of the year to break the scoreless game and give the Mets a 1-0 lead. The Amazin’s never looked back, tacking on another run after Jeff McNeil doubled to left to move Lindor up to third. Pete Alonso drove Lindor in on an RBI groundout, and those two runs wound up being the only edge the Mets would need to beat the Rockies.
Meanwhile, Joely Rodriguez chose a picturesque seat in the house to watch the first four innings of the game. The Mets reliever took a lawn chair, a Red Bull, water and a massage gun and sat in the rock pile in the batter’s eye at straightaway center field. Wearing a hoodie and surrounded by vegetation and greenery, Rodriguez sat directly in the sun after what had been a frigid weekend in the Mile High City. He packed up his belongings sometime during the fourth inning and retreated to the bullpen at Coors Field.
Rodriguez entered the game in the eighth inning with two outs and runners on first second in a two-run game. In one of his shortest relief outings of the year, Rodriguez induced a line out to Ryan McMahon on his first and only pitch of the day to end the frame. Perhaps the peace and quiet at that batter’s eye cove helped Rodriguez, after all.
